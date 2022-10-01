|
|
|CAL
|WASHST
Ward throws 3 TDs as Washington State beats Cal 28-9
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Cameron Ward threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat California 28-9 on Saturday, despite Ward being intercepted twice in the end zone.
Renard Bell caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), which played four of its first five games at home.
The Cougars were coming off a heart-breaking loss to Oregon last weekend.
''I'm proud of this team and how it responded,'' WSU coach Jake Dickert said. ''This was the prettiest, ugly, gutty win we knew we needed to have.
''To come back the next week ... just shows the type of team we can be.''
Jack Plummer completed 23 of 33 passes for 273 yards for California (3-2, 1-1), which was coming off a big win over Arizona.
Both teams scored over 40 points last weekend, but points were scarce for most of this game.
After a scoreless first quarter, Washington State got a 34-yard punt return by Robert Ferrel, coupled with a personal foul on the Bears, to start a drive on the Cal 20-yard line. Jaylen Jenkins ran the ball in from the 2 for a 7-0 lead.
Cal drove to the WSU 24, but had to settle for a 42-yard field goal by Dario Longhetto to pull within 7-3.
On WSU's next drive, Ward was intercepted in the end zone by Cal safety Daniel Scott. The Golden Bears advanced to midfield, but Plummer was sacked on consecutive plays and they had to punt.
Washington State kept the 7-3 lead at halftime in a defensive battle, with each team barely topping 100 yards of offense.
Washington State had the first drive of the second half, and Ward quickly connected with Bell on a 47-yard completion to the Cal 17. Ferrel caught a 17-yard touchdown pass barely a minute into the half for a 14-3 lead.
Cal went three-and-out, and Washington State advanced to the Bears' 21-yard line. But a scrambling Ward was intercepted in the end zone again, this time by Craig Woodson, to kill the drive.
Dickert said Ward kept his composure despite the interceptions.
Ward was able ''to gut through it and come back and make some big-time throws,'' Dickert said. ''A quarterback needs a short memory.''
Jaydn Ott scored on a 2-yard run for California early in the fourth quarter, a touchdown set up by receptions of 30 and 49 yards by Jeremiah Hunter. The 2-point conversion pass failed and Washington State led 14-9.
Ward threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Bell four plays later to lift the Cougars to a 21-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the game.
''You want to get him the ball,'' Dickert said of Bell.
Ward added another touchdown pass to tight end Billy Riviere with six minutes left.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox said his team could not get to Ward.
''We had three or four chances for some negative plays on them, but we just couldn't get him (Ward) on the ground,'' Wilcox said.
''We had a couple of big plays in the air, and that was nice to see, but we gotta score more than that, everybody knows that,'' Wilcox said.
''We got nothing going in the run game. Pass protection wasn't where it needed to be. We're all gonna share in that, but we didn't expect to be as poor as we were in those areas today, especially coming off of last week,'' Wilcox said.
TRIBUTE TO 1997 TEAM
The 1997 Washington State team that broke a 61-year drought by winning the conference championship and going to the Rose Bowl was honored during Saturday's game. Dickert said that team shows what is possible at Washington State and had particular praise for former coach Mike Price, who led the Cougars to the Rose Bowl twice. ''There should be a statue of coach Price somewhere,'' Dickert said.
NOT OTT
Ott, who ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns last week against Arizona, was held to 69 yards on Saturday. ''We knew we had to corral him coming in,'' Dickert said. ''He earned every yard he got.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: The Cougars defense seems to have recovered from a collapse that allowed Oregon to score three quick touchdowns in the closing minutes of the Ducks' 44-41 win last week.
California: The Golden Bears took a step back from their 49-31 win over Arizona last weekend.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars play at No. 6 Southern California next Saturday in their toughest challenge of the season.
California: The Bears have a bye next weekend, before playing at Colorado on Oct. 15.
---
|
J. Ott
6 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD, 41 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
C. Ward
1 QB
343 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|311
|415
|Total Plays
|61
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|72
|Rush Attempts
|24
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|280
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|24-37
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.3
|5-39.2
|Return Yards
|2
|60
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-60
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|280
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|23/33
|273
|0
|0
|
K. Millner 2 QB
|K. Millner
|1/4
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|16
|69
|1
|18
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|7
|-28
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|8
|6
|109
|0
|49
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|7
|6
|71
|0
|33
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|9
|7
|41
|0
|14
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|2
|2
|36
|0
|29
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Alftin 88 TE
|N. Alftin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Iosefa 24 S
|F. Iosefa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/1
|42
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|9
|44.3
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|27/40
|343
|3
|2
|
L. Holcomb 98 QB
|L. Holcomb
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|14
|52
|0
|23
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|5
|41
|1
|20
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|2
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|9
|7
|114
|1
|47
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|7
|6
|79
|1
|22
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|7
|3
|66
|0
|32
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|4
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Meredith 84 WR
|J. Meredith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|4
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
A. Dollar 87 TE
|A. Dollar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 29 DB
|C. Lampkin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 2 DB
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 45 LB
|R. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 60 DT
|D. Gusta
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|5
|39.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|4
|15.0
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; D.Henley at CAL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 32(14:24 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CAL 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 32(13:59 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at CAL 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:21 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta; J.Hicks at CAL 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 41(12:37 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 41. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 46(11:44 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by J.Terry at WST 46. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 46(11:30 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 46(11:22 - 1st) J.Plummer scrambles to WST 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Malani at WST 41.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - CAL 41(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-J.Sheahan Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - CAL 46(10:33 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-D.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 49(10:33 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 37 yards to WST 14 Center-CAL. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(10:27 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 14. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Earby; D.Scott at WST 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:15 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at WST 29.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - WASHST 29(9:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 29. Gain of 0 yards. D.Ollie ran out of bounds. PENALTY on WST-WST Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards declined. PENALTY on WST-M.Fifita Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - WASHST 19(9:29 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at WST 25.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - WASHST 25(8:35 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble; D.Scott at WST 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 41(7:54 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to WST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at WST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:23 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:18 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; F.Iosefa at WST 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - WASHST 44(6:44 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 44. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at WST 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASHST 45(6:12 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 49 yards to CAL 6 Center-WST. Downed by D.Henley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 6(6:02 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 6. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CAL 7.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 7(5:24 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant (A.Marsh).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 7(5:21 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 1 for -6 yards (Q.Roff; A.Pule)
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 1(4:39 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to WST 48 Center-CAL. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 48. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:26 - 1st) L.Smithson rushed to CAL 42 for yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; D.Long at CAL 42. PENALTY on WST-WST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 50(4:04 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CAL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; E.Saunders at CAL 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - WASHST 48(3:36 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by R.Ferrel at CAL 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WASHST 42(2:55 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 48 for -10 yards (E.Saunders; X.Carlton)
|Punt
4 & 22 - WASHST 48(2:11 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 37 yards to CAL 15 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 15(2:04 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at CAL 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 19(1:23 - 1st) J.Plummer rushed to CAL 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by WST at CAL 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 17(0:41 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; J.Hicks at CAL 20.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 49 yards to WST 31 Center-CAL. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 31. Tackled by D.Butler; J.Sirmon at CAL 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-CAL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(14:47 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by R.Bell at CAL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 15(14:16 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Jenkins at CAL 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 12.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 12(13:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by R.Ferrel at CAL 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(13:18 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to CAL End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jenkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) D.Janikowski kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(13:18 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 25(13:12 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; C.Smith-Wade at CAL 30.
|+33 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 30(12:28 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 30. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lockett at WST 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 37(12:15 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to WST 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 24(11:06 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at WST 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Edson at WST 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 25(10:33 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 24.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 24(9:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by J.Ott at WST 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; J.Hicks at WST 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAL 32(9:14 - 2nd) D.Longhetto 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:10 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; F.Oladejo at WST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:48 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling (L.Hearns).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:43 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at WST 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(8:17 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 38. Gain of 19 yards. R.Bell ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:52 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by R.Bell at CAL 43. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns; B.Croteau at CAL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WASHST 46(7:07 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - WASHST 46(7:04 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by L.Smithson at CAL 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 29.
|Int
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(6:35 - 2nd) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at CAL End Zone. Intercepted by D.Scott at CAL End Zone. Tackled by WST at CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20(6:29 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at CAL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 23(5:58 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; A.Pule at CAL 23.
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 23(5:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 23. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; J.Hicks at WST 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 48(4:43 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 41 for -11 yards (F.Mauigoa)
|Sack
2 & 21 - CAL 41(4:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 36 for -5 yards (C.Mejia)
|+13 YD
3 & 26 - CAL 36(3:19 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; C.Jackson at CAL 49.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 49(2:42 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to WST End Zone Center-CAL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(2:34 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at WST 18.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - WASHST 18(2:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-E.Saunders Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASHST 23(2:06 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel (E.Saunders).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 23(2:01 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 23(1:55 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to CAL 38 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 38(1:47 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CAL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAL 47(1:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 47(0:59 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CAL 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 45(0:15 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 36 yards to WST 19 Center-CAL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa; C.Gamble at WST 36.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(14:35 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 36. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(14:02 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 17(13:56 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by R.Ferrel at CAL 17. Gain of 17 yards. R.Ferrel for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 3rd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(13:51 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; A.Mujahid at CAL 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28(13:18 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; R.Stone at CAL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAL 31(12:45 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for E.Mojarro.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAL 31(12:37 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 45 yards to WST 24 Center-CAL. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 24. Tackled by CAL at WST 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(12:28 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at WST 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WASHST 39(11:59 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WASHST 39(11:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-R.Ferrel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 34(11:54 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 34. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(11:34 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 44(11:27 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by J.Meredith at CAL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 39(10:44 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to CAL 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(10:11 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by O.Peters at CAL 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 21.
|Int
2 & 2 - WASHST 21(9:50 - 3rd) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at CAL End Zone. Intercepted by C.Woodson at CAL End Zone. Tackled by D.Ollie at CAL 2.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 2(9:38 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 20 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; S.Lockett at CAL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 20(9:17 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Terry.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 20(9:05 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CAL 31.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(8:42 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 47(8:15 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to WST 37 for yards. Tackled by WST at WST 37. PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 43(7:44 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CAL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CAL 49(7:05 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CAL 49(6:48 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 45(6:10 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 34 yards to WST 11 Center-CAL. Downed by B.Antzoulatos.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(5:59 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at WST 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 16(5:17 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at WST 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(4:40 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at WST 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(4:08 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by CAL at WST 48. PENALTY on WST-J.Kingston Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - WASHST 37(3:55 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(2:54 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to CAL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WASHST 44(2:11 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to CAL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Croteau at CAL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WASHST 44(1:30 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - WASHST 44(1:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-S.Samarzich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WASHST 49(1:25 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to CAL 10 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 10(1:18 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for E.Mojarro.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 10(1:12 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 10. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 10. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CAL 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 24(0:42 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 24. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; A.Mujahid at CAL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAL 29(0:08 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Edson; J.Hicks at CAL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Plummer rushed to WST 43 for yards. Tackled by WST at WST 43. PENALTY on CAL-B.Coleman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
3 & 15 - CAL 19(14:26 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 19. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 19. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; C.Lampkin at CAL 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(13:53 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 49. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; C.Lampkin at WST 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 2(13:33 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to WST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Ott for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:28 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:28 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:24 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Brooks at WST 31.
|+32 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 31(12:46 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 31. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(12:06 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by R.Bell at CAL 37. Gain of 37 yards. R.Bell for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:00 - 4th) J.Plummer rushed to CAL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at CAL 26.
|-10 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 26(11:36 - 4th) J.Sturdivant rushed to CAL 16 for -10 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at CAL 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 19 - CAL 16(10:51 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 16. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; A.Edson at CAL 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 22(10:10 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 45 yards to WST 33 Center-CAL. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(10:06 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at WST 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 36(9:33 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at WST 45.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(9:04 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to CAL 32 for 23 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 32.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(8:20 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to CAL 12 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 12.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(7:34 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to CAL 2 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(7:11 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to CAL 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; R.Correia at CAL 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 2(6:35 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 2. Catch made by R.Bell at CAL 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASHST 1(6:29 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for A.Dollar.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WASHST 1(6:24 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 1. Catch made by B.Riviere at CAL 1. Gain of 1 yards. B.Riviere for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(6:19 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at CAL 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(5:46 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CAL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAL 40(5:14 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - CAL 40(5:07 - 4th) PENALTY on CAL-M.Williams Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - CAL 35(5:07 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 25 for -10 yards (N.Malani)
|Punt
4 & 21 - CAL 25(4:42 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to WST 24 Center-CAL. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 24. Tackled by J.Hunter; R.Woodie at WST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(4:32 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; J.Roberts at WST 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 30(4:22 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa; R.Correia at WST 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 35(4:16 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by CAL at WST 36.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WASHST 36(4:09 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 32 yards to CAL 32 Center-WST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(4:01 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CAL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAL 41(3:13 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WST at CAL 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 41(3:13 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Stevenson; D.Gusta at CAL 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(3:01 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; C.Smith-Wade at WST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CAL 49(2:34 - 4th) K.Millner steps back to pass. K.Millner pass incomplete intended for N.Alftin.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 49(2:23 - 4th) K.Millner steps back to pass. K.Millner pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CAL 49(2:18 - 4th) K.Millner steps back to pass. K.Millner pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
