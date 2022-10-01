Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|UCONN
Key Players
|
J. Mims
7 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Houston
25 RB
105 RuYds, RuTD
Field Goal 4:00
N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
8
plays
13
yds
3:21
pos
0
3
Touchdown 9:32
G.Caratan punts 52 yards to FRE 13 Center-T.Zozus. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 13. N.Remigio for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
17
yds
4:29
pos
6
3
Field Goal 4:51
N.Ruelas 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
9
plays
61
yds
4:42
pos
7
6
Touchdown 12:50
J.Mims rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mims for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
49
yds
2:10
pos
13
6
Touchdown 5:45
Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by A.Turner at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
19
yds
2:43
pos
14
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
12
Touchdown 2:20
D.Houston rushed to FRE End Zone for 17 yards. D.Houston for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
94
yds
6:06
pos
14
18
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|0-7
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|187
|313
|Total Plays
|48
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|183
|Rush Attempts
|26
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|157
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|8-16
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|87
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1-87
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|313
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|16/22
|157
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|15
|39
|1
|9
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
T. Jones 8 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|6
|-14
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|7
|5
|76
|0
|32
|
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|4
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|4
|36
|0
|27
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holmes 23 DL
|J. Holmes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gordon 24 DB
|C. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Branham 19 LB
|Z. Branham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fox 4 DL
|A. Fox
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DT
|L. Payne Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 82 WR
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacks 97 DL
|J. Jacks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bailey 58 DL
|M. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawson 91 DT
|M. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jackson 31 LB
|P. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|5
|46.0
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|3
|18.0
|37
|0
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|87.0
|87
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|23
|105
|1
|22
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|7
|29
|0
|9
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|11
|27
|0
|5
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|10
|23
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|2
|5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|2
|2
|79
|0
|40
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|4
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|5
|3
|17
|1
|8
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 56 DL
|C. Hooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 2 DB
|M. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. McDuffie 99 DL
|S. McDuffie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|2/2
|28
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|5
|45.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|3
|15.3
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|2
|12.5
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the UCONN 3. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Jackson at UCONN 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 12(14:56 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at UCONN 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 13(14:25 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 17 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Norris at UCONN 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 17(14:05 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; D.Perales at UCONN 20.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCONN 20(13:17 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 42 yards to FRE 38 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(13:10 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at FRE 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 41(12:45 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FRE 44.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - FRESNO 44(12:05 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 35 for yards (B.Bouyer-Randle) PENALTY on UCONN-E.Watts Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(11:50 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; M.Bell at UCONN 41.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 41(11:00 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UCONN 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 18.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(10:50 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to UCONN 30 for -12 yards. L.Fife FUMBLES forced by P.Yates. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-P.Yates at UCONN 30. Tackled by FRE at UCONN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(10:25 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; S.Comstock at UCONN 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 36(9:56 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at UCONN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCONN 37(9:13 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 37(9:05 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 45 yards to FRE 18 Center-T.Zozus. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(9:04 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper; J.Mitchell at FRE 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 25(8:35 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; D.Jones at FRE 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 26(8:15 - 1st) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin; I.Swenson at FRE 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 27(7:35 - 1st) C.King punts 45 yards to UCONN 28 Center-N.D'Ambra. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 28. Tackled by K.Agina; R.Pauwels at FRE 47. PENALTY on FRE-R.Pauwels Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(7:21 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to FRE 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 33(6:50 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FRE 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 27(6:07 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FRE 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; J.Holmes at FRE 23.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 23(5:34 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 22. PENALTY on FRE-M.Langley Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(5:39 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FRE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 9(5:03 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to FRE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Holmes at FRE 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCONN 8(4:17 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UCONN 16(4:08 - 1st) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 46 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 19. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bechtle; R.Burns at FRE 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(4:00 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Oladele; M.Bell at FRE 23.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - FRESNO 23(3:20 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(3:20 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams; T.Wortham at FRE 39.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - FRESNO 39(3:00 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Stafford Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(2:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 50(2:20 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to UCONN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(1:37 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to UCONN 46. Catch made by T.Watson at UCONN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:03 - 1st) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to UCONN 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 39(0:27 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at UCONN 39. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 43.
|-4 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 47.
|Punt
4 & 22 - FRESNO 47(14:13 - 2nd) C.King punts 43 yards to UCONN 4 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by M.Dalena.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 4(14:02 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lawson; C.Lockridge at UCONN 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 5(13:12 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 11 for 6 yards. A.Turner ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 11(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 11. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 11. Gain of 4 yards. A.Turner ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 15(12:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Harrison.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 15(12:04 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox at UCONN 16.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UCONN 16(11:29 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly. PENALTY on FRE-B.Lux Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(11:21 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at UCONN 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 33(10:40 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Payne; P.Jackson at UCONN 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 35(10:01 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 35(9:55 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 52 yards to FRE 13 Center-T.Zozus. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 13. N.Remigio for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina; T.Blount at UCONN 24. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Morrison Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 14(9:28 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at UCONN 15.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 15(9:07 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 37 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at UCONN 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(8:17 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Payne at UCONN 34.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - UCONN 34(7:45 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 24 for yards (L.Payne; A.Fox) PENALTY on FRE-L.Payne Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(7:08 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; I.Johnson at FRE 49.
|+39 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 49(6:21 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by K.Clercius at FRE 49. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 10(5:39 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 10(5:43 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FRE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Lux; D.Perales at FRE 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCONN 10(4:59 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UCONN 18(4:54 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 57 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 8. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Burns at FRE 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(4:44 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Gourdine at FRE 26.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 26(4:10 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FRE 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(3:51 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at FRE 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 48(3:13 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 49.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 49(2:39 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; D.Jones at UCONN 49.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - FRESNO 49(1:59 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Jones at UCONN 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(1:57 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 46(1:32 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by A.Turner at FRE 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(1:10 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FRE 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; J.Holmes at FRE 34.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UCONN 34(0:45 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FRE 43 for -9 yards (B.Lux) Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by B.Lux. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-J.Holmes at FRE 43. Tackled by UCONN at FRE 43.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(0:38 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 43. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 43. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(0:29 - 2nd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 23. Intercepted by I.Swenson at UCONN 23. Tackled by T.Watson at UCONN 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 1. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Ruelas at FRE 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(14:53 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(14:48 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 48. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(14:28 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 15(13:57 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 6 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams; J.Mitchell at UCONN 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FRESNO 6(13:18 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UCONN-S.McDuffie Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 3(13:08 - 3rd) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to UCONN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to UCONN 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 1(12:54 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mims for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Charles at UCONN 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 23(12:46 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at UCONN 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34(12:20 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; M.Bailey at UCONN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCONN 41(11:51 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Perales; L.Bailey at UCONN 41.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UCONN 41(11:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Estes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 36(10:44 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 36. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Gates; L.Bailey at FRE 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48(10:06 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FRE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 44. PENALTY on FRE-D.Perales Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(9:56 - 3rd) D.Harrison rushed to FRE 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 34(9:10 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to FRE 22 for 12 yards. D.Houston FUMBLES forced by L.Early. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-E.Gates at FRE 22. Tackled by UCONN at FRE 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(9:02 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FRE 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 30(8:41 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at FRE 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(8:15 - 3rd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 37. Intercepted by T.Wortham at FRE 37. Tackled by T.Watson at FRE 19.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(8:01 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FRE 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 10.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCONN 10(7:16 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 10(6:40 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FRE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCONN 9(6:32 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for V.Rosa.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 9(5:57 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 5 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCONN 5(5:30 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by A.Turner at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 37 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 28. Fair catch by R.Pauwels.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:18 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28(5:10 - 3rd) T.Jones rushed to FRE 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; D.Jones at FRE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 25(4:30 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for M.Sherrod.
|Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 25(4:27 - 3rd) C.King punts 40 yards to UCONN 35 Center-N.D'Ambra. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 35. Tackled by N.D'Ambra at UCONN 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(4:18 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Lawson; L.Early at UCONN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCONN 42(3:38 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; J.Jacks at UCONN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCONN 42(2:56 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 42(2:54 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 36 yards to FRE 22 Center-T.Zozus. Downed by M.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 22(2:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-D.Taumalolo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 17(2:42 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; D.Gourdine at FRE 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 18(2:12 - 3rd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 26 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Swenson at FRE 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 26(1:34 - 3rd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FRE 29.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FRESNO 29(0:39 - 3rd) C.King punts 52 yards to UCONN 19 Center-N.D'Ambra. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(0:39 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at UCONN 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 22(0:02 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge; L.Bailey at UCONN 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 23(15:00 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 23. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock; E.Gates at UCONN 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(14:22 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 37 for 6 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 37(14:14 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at UCONN 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 35(13:22 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 15 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Bailey at FRE 15. PENALTY on UCONN-V.Senn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - UCONN 25(12:47 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at UCONN 29.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 29(12:07 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 50 yards to FRE 21 Center-T.Zozus. Downed by J.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(11:55 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FRE 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 29(11:34 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; S.McDuffie at FRE 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(10:53 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 35. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Hooper at FRE 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:49 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 50.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 50(10:00 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 40 for -10 yards (J.Stafford)
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - FRESNO 40(9:18 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by M.Sherrod at FRE 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at FRE 44.
|Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 44(8:38 - 4th) C.King punts 50 yards to UCONN 6 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 6(8:26 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Early at UCONN 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 11(8:01 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Branham at UCONN 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 15(7:25 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Early at UCONN 19.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(6:57 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 19. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(6:31 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; E.Gates at FRE 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 39(5:53 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; L.Bailey at FRE 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 38(5:08 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by J.Joly at FRE 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(4:25 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to FRE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; J.Johnson at FRE 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 28(3:47 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 28 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 28(3:08 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 17(2:24 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to FRE End Zone for 17 yards. D.Houston for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 44 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 21. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FRE 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(2:18 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 33. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at FRE 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 34(1:44 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Sack
3 & 9 - FRESNO 34(1:38 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 30 for -4 yards (J.Mitchell)
|No Gain
4 & 13 - FRESNO 30(1:30 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(1:25 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FRE 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 31(1:20 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 27(1:10 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FRE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Holmes at FRE 22.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - UCONN 22(0:24 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FRE 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 15.
