Drive Chart
FRESNO
UCONN

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Mims 7 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD
D. Houston 25 RB
105 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:00
N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
8
plays
13
yds
3:21
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:32
G.Caratan punts 52 yards to FRE 13 Center-T.Zozus. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 13. N.Remigio for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
17
yds
4:29
pos
6
3
Point After TD 9:33
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Field Goal 4:51
N.Ruelas 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
9
plays
61
yds
4:42
pos
7
6
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:50
J.Mims rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mims for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
49
yds
2:10
pos
13
6
Point After TD 12:50
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 5:45
Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by A.Turner at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
19
yds
2:43
pos
14
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
12
4th Quarter
Touchdown 2:20
D.Houston rushed to FRE End Zone for 17 yards. D.Houston for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
94
yds
6:06
pos
14
18
Point After TD 2:20
N.Ruelas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 19
Rushing 3 8
Passing 7 7
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 0-7 8-17
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 187 313
Total Plays 48 71
Avg Gain 3.9 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 30 183
Rush Attempts 26 55
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 3.3
Yards Passing 157 130
Comp. - Att. 16-22 8-16
Yards Per Pass 6.0 7.1
Penalties - Yards 6-75 8-60
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-46.0 5-45.0
Return Yards 87 41
Punts - Returns 1-87 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 1-3 077014
Connecticut 2-4 336719
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, CT
 157 PASS YDS 130
30 RUSH YDS 183
187 TOTAL YDS 313
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Fife  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 157 0 2 114.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
91.7% 140 0 0 189.7
L. Fife 16/22 157 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 309 4
J. Mims 15 39 1 9
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 124 1
M. Sherrod 2 10 0 6
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Moreno-Cropper 2 -2 0 2
T. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Jones 1 -3 0 -3
L. Fife  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
L. Fife 6 -14 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 208 0
J. Moreno-Cropper 7 5 76 0 32
T. Watson  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Watson 4 4 39 0 16
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 206 0
N. Remigio 4 4 36 0 27
R. Pauwels Jr.  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
R. Pauwels Jr. 1 1 6 0 6
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
M. Sherrod 2 1 4 0 4
J. Kelly  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 134 0
J. Kelly 1 1 3 0 3
M. Dalena  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Dalena 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Pope  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 0
Z. Pope 1 0 0 0 0
E. Brooks  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 162 2
E. Brooks 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lux  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
B. Lux 7-1 1.0 0
L. Bailey  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
L. Bailey 4-5 0.0 0
L. Early  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Early 4-2 0.0 0
D. Perales  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Perales 3-3 0.0 0
M. Norris  43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Norris 3-1 0.0 0
E. Gates  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Gates 2-3 0.0 0
D. Bridges  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Bridges 2-2 0.0 0
T. Watson  84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Watson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Holmes  23 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Holmes 2-2 0.0 0
C. Lockridge  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Lockridge 2-2 0.0 0
C. Gordon  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Branham  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Branham 1-0 0.0 0
M. Langley  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Langley 1-3 0.0 0
A. Fox  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Fox 1-3 0.0 0
L. Payne Jr.  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Payne Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hudson Jr.  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hudson Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson  82 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jacks  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jacks 0-1 0.0 0
S. Comstock  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Comstock 0-2 0.0 0
I. Johnson  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Bailey  58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Bailey 0-1 0.0 0
M. Lawson  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Lawson 0-2 0.0 0
P. Jackson  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Montano  48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/9 9/10
A. Montano 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. King  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
C. King 5 46.0 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 37 0
M. Sherrod 3 18.0 37 0
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
N. Remigio 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 87.0 87 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 34 0
N. Remigio 1 87.0 87 1
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 130 1 0 148.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 429 4 3 99.2
Z. Turner 8/15 130 1 0
C. Millen  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.0% 20 0 0 46.8
C. Millen 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Houston  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
D. Houston 23 105 1 22
R. Burns  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
R. Burns 7 29 0 9
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 81 2
V. Rosa 11 27 0 5
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 70 0
Z. Turner 10 23 0 11
A. Turner  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
A. Turner 2 5 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Clercius  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
K. Clercius 2 2 79 0 40
J. Joly  17 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Joly 4 3 34 0 16
A. Turner  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 169 1
A. Turner 5 3 17 1 8
D. Houston  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
D. Houston 1 0 0 0 0
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
V. Rosa 1 0 0 0 0
R. Burns  30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Burns 1 0 0 0 0
J. Flynn  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
J. Flynn 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Dixon  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Dixon 5-2 0.0 0
J. Mitchell  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
J. Mitchell 3-4 1.0 0
I. Swenson  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
I. Swenson 3-2 0.0 1
D. Jones  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
D. Jones 3-5 0.0 0
D. Gourdine  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Gourdine 3-2 0.0 0
B. Bouyer-Randle  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 3-3 0.0 0
P. Yates  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Yates 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hooper  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hooper 1-1 0.0 0
M. Bell  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Bell 1-2 0.0 0
J. Stafford  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Stafford 1-1 1.0 0
S. McDuffie  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. McDuffie 0-1 0.0 0
T. Wortham  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 1 0.0
T. Wortham 0-3 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruelas  17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 9/9
N. Ruelas 2/2 28 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Caratan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
G. Caratan 5 45.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
V. Rosa 3 15.3 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Rosa 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
V. Rosa 2 12.5 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 FRESNO 38 2:20 5 32 Fumble
9:04 FRESNO 18 1:43 3 9 Punt
4:06 FRESNO 24 4:58 8 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:51 FRESNO 23 2:54 6 28 Downs
0:38 FRESNO 43 0:20 2 27 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 38 2:10 5 62 TD
9:02 FRESNO 22 1:01 3 14 INT
5:18 FRESNO 25 1:00 3 -3 Punt
2:42 FRESNO 17 2:03 3 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 FRESNO 21 3:29 6 23 Punt
2:20 FRESNO 33 0:55 4 -3 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 12 1:50 3 8 Punt
10:25 UCONN 30 1:21 3 7 Punt
7:21 FRESNO 32 3:21 8 24 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 UCONN 4 4:29 8 31 Punt
9:32 UCONN 14 4:42 9 76 FG
1:57 UCONN 49 1:19 4 8 Fumble
0:18 UCONN 21 0:18 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 UCONN 23 3:48 7 55 Fumble
8:01 FRESNO 19 2:43 6 19 TD
4:18 UCONN 35 1:36 3 7 Punt
0:39 UCONN 19 3:44 6 10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:31 UCONN 5 6:06 11 94 TD
1:25 FRESNO 30 1:25 4 15 Downs

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the UCONN 3. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Jackson at UCONN 12.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 12
(14:56 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at UCONN 13.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 13
(14:25 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 17 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Norris at UCONN 17.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 17
(14:05 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; D.Perales at UCONN 20.
Punt
4 & 2 - UCONN 20
(13:17 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 42 yards to FRE 38 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by N.Remigio.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Fumble (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(13:10 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at FRE 41.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 41
(12:45 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FRE 44.
Penalty
3 & 4 - FRESNO 44
(12:05 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 35 for yards (B.Bouyer-Randle) PENALTY on UCONN-E.Watts Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(11:50 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; M.Bell at UCONN 41.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(11:00 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UCONN 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 18.
-12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18
(10:50 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to UCONN 30 for -12 yards. L.Fife FUMBLES forced by P.Yates. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-P.Yates at UCONN 30. Tackled by FRE at UCONN 30.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(10:25 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; S.Comstock at UCONN 36.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 36
(9:56 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at UCONN 37.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UCONN 37
(9:13 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 37
(9:05 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 45 yards to FRE 18 Center-T.Zozus. Out of bounds.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18
(9:04 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper; J.Mitchell at FRE 25.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 25
(8:35 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; D.Jones at FRE 26.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 26
(8:15 - 1st) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin; I.Swenson at FRE 27.
Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 27
(7:35 - 1st) C.King punts 45 yards to UCONN 28 Center-N.D'Ambra. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 28. Tackled by K.Agina; R.Pauwels at FRE 47. PENALTY on FRE-R.Pauwels Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

CONN
Huskies
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32
(7:21 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to FRE 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 33.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 33
(6:50 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FRE 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 27.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 27
(6:07 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FRE 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; J.Holmes at FRE 23.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 23
(5:34 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 22. PENALTY on FRE-M.Langley Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11
(5:39 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FRE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 9.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 9
(5:03 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to FRE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Holmes at FRE 8.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UCONN 8
(4:17 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UCONN 16
(4:08 - 1st) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 46 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 19. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bechtle; R.Burns at FRE 24.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24
(4:00 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Oladele; M.Bell at FRE 23.
Penalty
2 & 11 - FRESNO 23
(3:20 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(3:20 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams; T.Wortham at FRE 39.
Penalty
2 & 4 - FRESNO 39
(3:00 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Stafford Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44
(2:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 50.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 50
(2:20 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to UCONN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 46.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(1:37 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to UCONN 46. Catch made by T.Watson at UCONN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 35.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(1:03 - 1st) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to UCONN 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 39.
-4 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 39
(0:27 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at UCONN 39. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 43.
-4 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 43
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 47.
Punt
4 & 22 - FRESNO 47
(14:13 - 2nd) C.King punts 43 yards to UCONN 4 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by M.Dalena.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 4
(14:02 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lawson; C.Lockridge at UCONN 5.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 5
(13:12 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 11 for 6 yards. A.Turner ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 11
(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 11. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 11. Gain of 4 yards. A.Turner ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 15
(12:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Harrison.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 15
(12:04 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox at UCONN 16.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UCONN 16
(11:29 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly. PENALTY on FRE-B.Lux Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(11:21 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at UCONN 33.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 33
(10:40 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Payne; P.Jackson at UCONN 35.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 35
(10:01 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Houston.
Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 35
(9:55 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 52 yards to FRE 13 Center-T.Zozus. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 13. N.Remigio for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.

CONN
Huskies
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 76 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:33 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:33 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina; T.Blount at UCONN 24. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Morrison Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 14
(9:28 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at UCONN 15.
+22 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 15
(9:07 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 37 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at UCONN 37.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37
(8:17 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Payne at UCONN 34.
Penalty
2 & 13 - UCONN 34
(7:45 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 24 for yards (L.Payne; A.Fox) PENALTY on FRE-L.Payne Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(7:08 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; I.Johnson at FRE 49.
+39 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 49
(6:21 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by K.Clercius at FRE 49. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 10
(5:39 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 10
(5:43 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FRE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Lux; D.Perales at FRE 10.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UCONN 10
(4:59 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UCONN 18
(4:54 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Downs (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:51 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 57 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 8. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Burns at FRE 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(4:44 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Gourdine at FRE 26.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 26
(4:10 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FRE 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(3:51 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at FRE 48.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 48
(3:13 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 49.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 49
(2:39 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; D.Jones at UCONN 49.
No Gain
4 & 1 - FRESNO 49
(1:59 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Jones at UCONN 49.

CONN
Huskies
 - Fumble (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(1:57 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 46.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 46
(1:32 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by A.Turner at FRE 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(1:10 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FRE 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; J.Holmes at FRE 34.
Sack
2 & 6 - UCONN 34
(0:45 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FRE 43 for -9 yards (B.Lux) Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by B.Lux. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-J.Holmes at FRE 43. Tackled by UCONN at FRE 43.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Interception (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(0:38 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 43. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 43. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 30.
Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(0:29 - 2nd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 23. Intercepted by I.Swenson at UCONN 23. Tackled by T.Watson at UCONN 21.

CONN
Huskies
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(0:18 - 2nd) UCONN kneels at the UCONN 20.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 1. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Ruelas at FRE 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(14:53 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(14:48 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 48. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 20.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(14:28 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 15.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 15
(13:57 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 6 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams; J.Mitchell at UCONN 6.
Penalty
1 & Goal - FRESNO 6
(13:18 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UCONN-S.McDuffie Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 3
(13:08 - 3rd) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to UCONN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to UCONN 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 1
(12:54 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mims for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:50 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.

CONN
Huskies
 - Fumble (7 plays, 55 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:50 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Charles at UCONN 23.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 23
(12:46 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at UCONN 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34
(12:20 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; M.Bailey at UCONN 41.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UCONN 41
(11:51 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Perales; L.Bailey at UCONN 41.
Penalty
3 & 3 - UCONN 41
(11:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Estes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 36
(10:44 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 36. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Gates; L.Bailey at FRE 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48
(10:06 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FRE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 44. PENALTY on FRE-D.Perales Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(9:56 - 3rd) D.Harrison rushed to FRE 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 34.
+12 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 34
(9:10 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to FRE 22 for 12 yards. D.Houston FUMBLES forced by L.Early. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-E.Gates at FRE 22. Tackled by UCONN at FRE 22.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(9:02 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FRE 30.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 30
(8:41 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at FRE 36.
Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(8:15 - 3rd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 37. Intercepted by T.Wortham at FRE 37. Tackled by T.Watson at FRE 19.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19
(8:01 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FRE 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 10.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UCONN 10
(7:16 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 10.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 10
(6:40 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FRE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 9.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UCONN 9
(6:32 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for V.Rosa.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 9
(5:57 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 5 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 5.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCONN 5
(5:30 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by A.Turner at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(5:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:18 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 37 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 28. Fair catch by R.Pauwels.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(5:18 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28
(5:10 - 3rd) T.Jones rushed to FRE 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; D.Jones at FRE 25.
No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 25
(4:30 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for M.Sherrod.
Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 25
(4:27 - 3rd) C.King punts 40 yards to UCONN 35 Center-N.D'Ambra. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 35. Tackled by N.D'Ambra at UCONN 35.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(4:18 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Lawson; L.Early at UCONN 42.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UCONN 42
(3:38 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; J.Jacks at UCONN 42.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UCONN 42
(2:56 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 42
(2:54 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 36 yards to FRE 22 Center-T.Zozus. Downed by M.Bell.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 12 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 22
(2:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-D.Taumalolo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 17
(2:42 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; D.Gourdine at FRE 18.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 18
(2:12 - 3rd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 26 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Swenson at FRE 26.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 26
(1:34 - 3rd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FRE 29.
Punt
4 & 3 - FRESNO 29
(0:39 - 3rd) C.King punts 52 yards to UCONN 19 Center-N.D'Ambra. Out of bounds.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19
(0:39 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at UCONN 22.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 22
(0:02 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge; L.Bailey at UCONN 23.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 23
(15:00 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 23. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock; E.Gates at UCONN 31.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(14:22 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 37 for 6 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 37
(14:14 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at UCONN 35.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 35
(13:22 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 15 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Bailey at FRE 15. PENALTY on UCONN-V.Senn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 16 - UCONN 25
(12:47 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at UCONN 29.
Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 29
(12:07 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 50 yards to FRE 21 Center-T.Zozus. Downed by J.Mitchell.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21
(11:55 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FRE 29.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 29
(11:34 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; S.McDuffie at FRE 35.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(10:53 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 35. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Hooper at FRE 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(10:49 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UCONN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 50.
Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 50
(10:00 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 40 for -10 yards (J.Stafford)
+4 YD
3 & 17 - FRESNO 40
(9:18 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by M.Sherrod at FRE 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at FRE 44.
Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 44
(8:38 - 4th) C.King punts 50 yards to UCONN 6 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 94 yards, 6:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 6
(8:26 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Early at UCONN 11.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 11
(8:01 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Branham at UCONN 15.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 15
(7:25 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Early at UCONN 19.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19
(6:57 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 19. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(6:31 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; E.Gates at FRE 39.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 39
(5:53 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; L.Bailey at FRE 38.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 38
(5:08 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by J.Joly at FRE 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(4:25 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to FRE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; J.Johnson at FRE 28.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 28
(3:47 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 28 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 28.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 28
(3:08 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to FRE 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 17.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 17
(2:24 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to FRE End Zone for 17 yards. D.Houston for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 4th) N.Ruelas extra point is good.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Downs (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 44 yards from UCONN 35 to the FRE 21. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FRE 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(2:18 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 33. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at FRE 34.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 34
(1:44 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
Sack
3 & 9 - FRESNO 34
(1:38 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 30 for -4 yards (J.Mitchell)
No Gain
4 & 13 - FRESNO 30
(1:30 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.

CONN
Huskies
 - Downs (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(1:25 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FRE 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 31.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 31
(1:20 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FRE 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 27.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 27
(1:10 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FRE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Holmes at FRE 22.
+7 YD
4 & 2 - UCONN 22
(0:24 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FRE 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 15.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores