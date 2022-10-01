|
|
|SDGST
|BOISE
Boise State, with new starting QB Green, beats SDSU 35-13
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night.
It was Boise State's first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week's 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator.
Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54% of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season.
Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.
The Aztecs jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead before Green ran for a 17-yard touchdown. Holani's 12-yarder gave the Broncos the lead for good. Green's 39-yard TD run stretched the Broncos' lead to 28-13, and Holani capped the scoring with a 29-yard scoring run.
Ashton Jeanty added 82 yards rushing that included a 32-yard touchdown for Boise State (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference).
Tyrell Shavers had a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter for San Diego State (2-3, 0-1).
It was Boise State's first win over San Diego State since 2017.
---
|
J. Byrd
15 RB
61 RuYds, 7 ReYds, REC
|
G. Holani
24 RB
131 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|21
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|117
|450
|Total Plays
|52
|66
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|316
|Rush Attempts
|36
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|33
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|2-16
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.1
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-55
|9-66
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-49.5
|8-36.6
|Return Yards
|80
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-49
|5-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|316
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2/8
|33
|0
|1
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Aumavae 4 QB
|L. Aumavae
|0/7
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|13
|61
|0
|16
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|10
|39
|0
|12
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|4
|-28
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. De Los Reyes 84 WR
|D. De Los Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nicholson 85 WR
|J. Nicholson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baskerville 6 S
|C. Baskerville
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2/2
|25
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|10
|49.5
|1
|64
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|1
|50.0
|50
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|17
|131
|2
|29
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|8
|105
|2
|39
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|12
|82
|1
|32
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
S. Vidlak 4 QB
|S. Vidlak
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|6
|3
|63
|0
|53
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|4
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|2
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|5
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 LB
|I. Bagnah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Callahan 92 DT
|M. Callahan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|7
|41.9
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 26(14:16 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 26. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 28.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 28(13:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SDSU at BOISE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(12:44 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 35 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Baskerville at SDSU 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(12:07 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 40(11:44 - 1st) T.Green rushed to SDSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 39.
|Int
2 & 14 - BOISE 39(11:08 - 1st) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 40. Intercepted by D.Malone at SDSU 40. Tackled by T.Green at BOISE 29.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(10:59 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 34(10:59 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at BOISE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 29(10:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Byrd.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 29(10:26 - 1st) B.Burmeister scrambles to BOISE 21 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Robinson D.Schramm at BOISE 21.
|+16 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 21(9:53 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 5 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kaniho at BOISE 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SDGST 5(9:15 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(8:49 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 6 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Biggers D.Schramm at BOISE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SDGST 6(8:13 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SDGST 6(8:07 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock D.Schramm at BOISE 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 11(7:26 - 1st) J.Browning 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:23 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft C.McDonald at BOISE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:57 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:51 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:42 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 20(6:41 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 34 yards to SDSU 46 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(6:34 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 48 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Washington at BOISE 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 48(6:04 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 36 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at BOISE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(5:44 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(5:39 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 33.
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 33(4:56 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by J.Matthews at BOISE 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at BOISE 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 7(4:18 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to BOISE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas M.Callahan at BOISE 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SDGST 5(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 10(3:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at BOISE 10.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SDGST 10(2:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 10. Catch made by T.Shavers at BOISE 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Shavers for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Abdullah Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 15(2:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by J.Byrd at BOISE 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SDGST 15(1:54 - 1st) J.Browning 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(1:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at BOISE 13.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 13(1:11 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(0:54 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain S.Lakalaka at BOISE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 31(0:25 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald J.Tavai at BOISE 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 31(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 31(14:56 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to SDSU 22 Center-M.Hutton. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 22. J.Byrd ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(14:48 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 17(14:10 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(13:38 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - SDGST 22(13:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - SDGST 17(12:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 12(12:23 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at SDSU 20.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 20(11:44 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at SDSU 14 for -6 yards (D.Washington)
|Penalty
4 & 19 - SDGST 14(10:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Browning Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - SDGST 9(10:54 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to SDSU 49 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(10:47 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at SDSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 45(10:25 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by G.Holani at SDSU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 45(9:46 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - BOISE 45(9:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Vidlak Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BOISE 50(9:41 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts yards to BOISE 50 Center-M.Hutton. T.Shavers blocked the kick. T.Shavers recovered the blocked kick. T.Shavers for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE 1. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.McElvane at BOISE 18.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(9:25 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by B.Bowens at SDSU 29. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(9:06 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(8:21 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BOISE 27(8:17 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 23 - BOISE 42(8:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Vidlak Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 28 - BOISE 47(8:11 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by L.Caples at SDSU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 40.
|Punt
4 & 21 - BOISE 40(7:32 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to SDSU 8 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 8(7:26 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 12(6:48 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|-5 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 13(6:43 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 8.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 8(6:06 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 52 yards to BOISE 40 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Tackled by G.Fountain D.Herman at BOISE 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(5:54 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at BOISE 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 48(5:24 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BOISE 47(4:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BOISE 48(4:18 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak sacked at BOISE 41 for -7 yards (SDSU)
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 41(3:41 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 59 yards to SDSU End Zone Center-M.Hutton. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(3:32 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 18(2:53 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 18(2:44 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at SDSU 21.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 21(2:00 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 64 yards to BOISE 15 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by M.Garrison at BOISE 27. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 8(1:44 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 8. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 8. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Baskerville at BOISE 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 13(1:40 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 13. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 13. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SDSU at BOISE 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 16(1:35 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(1:14 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at BOISE 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 26(1:09 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 26(0:55 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 26. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at BOISE 30.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BOISE 30(0:42 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 40 yards to SDSU 30 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(14:54 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(14:25 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU End Zone for 17 yards. T.Green for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:16 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at SDSU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(13:38 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 32. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SDGST 32(12:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(12:35 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 17 for -10 yards (G.Tarlas) K.Crum FUMBLES forced by G.Tarlas. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Simmons at SDSU 17. Tackled by BOISE at SDSU 17.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 17(11:54 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 43 yards to BOISE 40 Center-SDSU. Downed by SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 35(11:47 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 36 for 1 yards. T.Green FUMBLES forced by D.Celestine. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Green at BOISE 36. Tackled by SDSU at BOISE 36.
|-6 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 36(11:16 - 3rd) D.Koetter rushed to BOISE 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; M.Shawcroft at BOISE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BOISE 30(10:54 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 20 - BOISE 30(10:32 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to SDSU 24 Center-M.Hutton. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 24. Tackled by Z.Washington at SDSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(10:26 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at SDSU 24.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SDGST 24(9:57 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 18 for -6 yards (G.Tarlas)
|+3 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 18(9:18 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at SDSU 21.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 21(8:36 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 46 yards to BOISE 33 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(8:30 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at BOISE 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 32(7:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 32. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at BOISE 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 39(7:11 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Tumblin at BOISE 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(6:39 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 44 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 44.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(6:04 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 20 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(5:31 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; G.Fountain at SDSU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 12(4:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to SDSU End Zone for 12 yards. G.Holani for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for -3 yards. J.Byrd FUMBLES forced by D.Schramm. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Byrd at SDSU 22. Tackled by BOISE at SDSU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 22(4:06 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 22(4:00 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 9 for -13 yards (E.Noa) K.Crum FUMBLES forced by E.Noa. Out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 26 - SDGST 9(3:31 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 49 yards to BOISE 42 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 42. Tackled by R.Wintermeyer; C.Johnson at BOISE 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(3:18 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 49(2:38 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 40 for 9 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:07 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(1:31 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SDSU 32.
|+32 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 32(0:53 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:46 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at SDSU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(0:26 - 3rd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein; E.Noa at SDSU 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 37(15:00 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at SDSU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(14:33 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 50(14:04 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers (C.Biggers).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 50(14:01 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at BOISE 47.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 47(13:10 - 4th) J.Browning punts 47 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-R.Wintermeyer. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(13:02 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at BOISE 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(12:33 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at BOISE 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 43(11:30 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(11:01 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 45(10:46 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(10:16 - 4th) T.Green rushed to SDSU End Zone for 39 yards. T.Green for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU 2. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Mitchell; J.Clark at SDSU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(10:01 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas; E.Noa at SDSU 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SDGST 25(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 20(9:17 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 20(9:11 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; E.Noa at SDSU 24.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 24(8:32 - 4th) J.Browning punts 46 yards to BOISE 30 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 30. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wintermeyer at BOISE 37.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(8:25 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at BOISE 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 39(7:47 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville; J.Tavai at BOISE 43.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 43(7:04 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 43. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:32 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain; K.Banks at SDSU 37.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 37(5:47 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 41(5:09 - 4th) T.Green scrambles to SDSU 29 for 12 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(4:39 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to SDSU End Zone for 29 yards. G.Holani for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 39 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU 26. K.Christon returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Oladipo at SDSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(4:30 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 28(4:26 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for M.Redman (A.Simpson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 28(4:22 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 28(4:16 - 4th) J.Browning punts 55 yards to BOISE 17 Center-R.Wintermeyer. E.Noa returned punt from the BOISE 17. Tackled by I.McElvane at BOISE 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(4:04 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 25(3:23 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at BOISE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BOISE 29(2:39 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at BOISE 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BOISE 29(1:56 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 35 yards to SDSU 36 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(1:50 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(1:45 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for D.De Los Reyes (S.Oladipo).
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 36(1:40 - 4th) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at SDSU 37.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 37(1:00 - 4th) J.Browning punts 53 yards to BOISE 10 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by T.Shavers.
