|
|
|NILL
|BALLST
Paddock, Steele lead Ball State back from 17-point deficit
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) John Paddock passed for 403 yards, Carson Steele's third rushing touchdown was the go-ahead score in the second overtime and Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 44-38 on Saturday after trailing by 17 points at the half.
Ball State's win overshadowed a 230-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by Harrison Waylee of Northern Illinois.
After Steele's short touchdown in the second overtime, a sack by Ball State's Cole Pearce left NIU facing fourth-and-19 from the 34-yard line then Ethan Hampton's fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Potts.
Paddock completed 40 of 58 passes and threw for three touchdowns. Jayshon Jackson had 10 receptions for 116 yards. Tanner Koziol had two TD catches, including a 6-yarder with 36 second left in regulation as the Cardinals scored 10 points in 3 1/2 minutes to force overtime.
As much as Ball State (2-3, 1-1 Mid-American) went to the air, Northern Illinois (1-4, 0-1) kept to the ground. The Huskies had 57 rushes for 332 yards.
Both teams missed field goals in the first overtime and Ball State failed on a two-point attempt following Steele's go-ahead touchdown.
The Cardinals won the Battle for the Bronze Stalk. The trophy has been awarded to the winner of this matchup since 2008.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. Waylee
30 RB
226 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, REC
|
J. Paddock
5 QB
403 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|30
|Rushing
|18
|5
|Passing
|8
|22
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|512
|480
|Total Plays
|86
|89
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|331
|77
|Rush Attempts
|57
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|181
|403
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|40-58
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|29
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|1-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|403
|
|
|331
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|512
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|17/29
|181
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|29
|226
|3
|68
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|16
|92
|0
|24
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|6
|27
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|4
|-19
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|11
|8
|89
|1
|22
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|7
|6
|74
|1
|31
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|4
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
G. Gumbs 84 WR
|G. Gumbs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Knighten 29 CB
|A. Knighten
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Finley 20 CB
|J. Finley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Urwiler 32 LB
|Q. Urwiler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DE
|P. Oppong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/2
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|3
|36.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|40/58
|403
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|24
|71
|3
|12
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|3
|6
|0
|15
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|15
|10
|116
|0
|22
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|11
|7
|89
|2
|30
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|8
|6
|82
|1
|30
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|7
|7
|73
|0
|18
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|6
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
R. Barfield 34 RB
|R. Barfield
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Potts 4 CB
|T. Potts
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|5-3
|1.5
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berger 13 LB
|B. Berger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Egenolf 10 S
|B. Egenolf
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Newson 9 LB
|K. Newson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Smith 21 CB
|L. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 5 DL
|K. Mims
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|1/3
|35
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|3
|38.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCulley 0 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
R. Lezon 81 TE
|R. Lezon
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh R.Thomas at BALL 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 33(14:40 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(14:30 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen J.Hansen at BALL 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(13:00 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BALLST 45(12:49 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 45.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BALLST 45(12:20 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 28. PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - BALLST 40(12:10 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at BALL 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 46(11:22 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to NIL 19 Center-BALL. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19(11:16 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley J.Amos at NIL 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 25(11:04 - 1st) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 34 for 9 yards. E.Hampton ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(10:57 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 36(10:24 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 36. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at NIL 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(10:03 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at NIL 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 49(9:34 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44(8:53 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.King J.Tarango at BALL 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41(8:30 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(7:53 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 22(7:16 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at BALL 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18(7:04 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to BALL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lee K.Newson at BALL 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 14(6:30 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to BALL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Potts S.Houston at BALL 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 13(5:37 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 13. Gain of 0 yards. Lateral to K.Rutkiewicz to BALL 13 for yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(5:19 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman at BALL 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(4:52 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner D.Rayner at BALL 29.
|Int
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(4:11 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 45. Intercepted by C.Brown at BALL 45. Tackled by T.Koziol at BALL 16.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16(3:22 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 15(2:51 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 15(2:45 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 15. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 11.
4 & 5 - NILL(2:06 - 1st) J.Richardson yard field goal attempt is Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:54 - 1st) J.Paddock scrambles to BALL 35 for 15 yards. J.Paddock ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:39 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; D.Rayner at BALL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 38(1:11 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BALLST 38(1:00 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 26 for -12 yards (D.O'Malley)
|Punt
4 & 19 - BALLST 26(0:33 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to NIL 39 Center-BALL. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 39(0:13 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 39(0:09 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Potts M.Lee at NIL 48.
|+52 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48(15:00 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 52 yards. H.Waylee for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:51 - 2nd) E.Hampton scrambles to BALL 21 for yards. Tackled by K.King at BALL 21. PENALTY on NIL-M.Schooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 35(13:57 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Amos at BALL 27.
|Sack
2 & 12 - BALLST 27(13:44 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at BALL 34 for -7 yards (T.Potts) E.Hampton FUMBLES forced by T.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-K.Mims at BALL 34. Downed by K.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(13:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(13:32 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 49(13:03 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 49(12:58 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 45(12:31 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(12:13 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 37.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 37(11:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at NIL 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19(11:41 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 17.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 17(11:06 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 20(10:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Good
4 & 11 - NILL 27(10:10 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(10:05 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 27(9:26 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at NIL 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(9:09 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NIL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(8:41 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NIL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 44(8:02 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at NIL 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 47(7:13 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 47. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(6:59 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 39(6:14 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 38(5:31 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(5:00 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 35 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 30. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 30(4:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 25(4:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(4:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by R.Barfield at NIL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 42(4:16 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 40(3:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - NILL 40(3:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; D.Lafayette at NIL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30(3:20 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 30(3:16 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Hunt for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 2. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(3:08 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at NIL 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(2:38 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 49(2:07 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Smith at BALL 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-K.Mims Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - BALLST 36(1:32 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:20 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(1:09 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Amos at BALL 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 13(1:02 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims; K.Newson at BALL 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 10(0:56 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 18(0:53 - 2nd) J.Richardson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 54 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 11. D.McCulley returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at BALL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26(0:44 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 29(0:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at BALL 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 34(0:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at BALL 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(0:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 48(0:07 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by W.Jones at NIL 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - NILL 44(0:03 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at NIL End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lafayette at NIL End Zone. Tackled by BALL at NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:29 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; J.Tarango at NIL 27.
|Int
3 & 8 - BALLST 27(13:55 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 41. Intercepted by J.Amos at NIL 41. Tackled by C.Tucker at NIL 4.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4(13:39 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Urwiler at NIL 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NILL 5(13:03 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on NIL-A.Knighten Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 2(12:54 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 2(12:37 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(12:21 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at NIL 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(11:43 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(11:18 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; K.King at NIL 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 49(10:40 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(10:00 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(9:33 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2(9:13 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 1(8:41 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 42 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 23. R.Lezon returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Shinhoster at BALL 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(8:33 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at BALL 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 47(8:08 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; D.Rayner at NIL 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49(7:50 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; R.Thomas at NIL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 47(7:43 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 47(7:41 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 47(7:22 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 46 yards to NIL 1 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by T.Potts. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 1(7:15 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.King at NIL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 6(6:43 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.King at NIL 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(6:16 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at NIL 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 20(5:45 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Mims; C.Coll at NIL 21.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BALLST 21(5:02 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma; C.Coll at NIL 21.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BALLST 21(4:04 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 31 yards to BALL 48 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by F.McCray.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 48(3:52 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 49(3:35 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at NIL 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 47(2:55 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(2:41 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 37(2:09 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NILL 37(2:02 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman. PENALTY on NIL-C.McGarrell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(1:55 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10(1:17 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 10. Catch made by V.Pemberton at NIL 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 3(0:34 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 3 yards. C.Steele for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:29 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at NIL 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 31(15:00 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(14:31 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims; B.Berger at NIL 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 39(13:42 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sape; J.Amos at NIL 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 42(13:02 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at NIL 45.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BALLST 45(12:18 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-C.Coll Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(12:11 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 50. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 41(11:47 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 41(11:44 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; J.Sape at BALL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(11:11 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 39(11:05 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 39(10:59 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at BALL 49 for -10 yards (S.Houston; C.Pearce)
|Punt
4 & 20 - BALLST 49(10:14 - 4th) T.Foley punts 36 yards to BALL 13 Center-I.Hatfield. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13(10:07 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at BALL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 26(9:50 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 26(9:48 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 26(9:44 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at BALL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(9:33 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at BALL 45.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 45(9:18 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy at NIL 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33(8:50 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to NIL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 32(8:25 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NILL 32(8:20 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman. PENALTY on NIL-J.Finley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(8:15 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 17. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Koziol for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 48 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 17. Fair catch by N.Rattin.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:09 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at NIL 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 29(7:37 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; J.Amos at NIL 32.
|+68 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 32(7:02 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 68 yards. H.Waylee for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 4th) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(6:47 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at BALL 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 33(6:29 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at BALL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 49(6:08 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Oppong at BALL 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 49(5:56 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy at NIL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(5:39 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by C.Steele at NIL 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 35(5:17 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by Y.Tyler at NIL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 29(4:57 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to NIL 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21(4:50 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to NIL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at NIL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 18(4:10 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 18(4:09 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NILL 25(4:04 - 4th) B.VonGunten 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 58 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 7. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(4:00 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at NIL 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BALLST 26(3:19 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-C.Tucker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 21(3:04 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at NIL 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - BALLST 22(2:26 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; T.Potts at NIL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 30(2:10 - 4th) T.Foley punts 42 yards to BALL 28 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by D.Pardridge.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28(2:02 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at BALL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 44(1:48 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 44(1:47 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 41(1:33 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 41(1:31 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for W.Jones.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 41(1:27 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(1:13 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by C.Steele at NIL 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 25(1:04 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 25. Gain of 9 yards. J.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16(0:59 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 16. Catch made by Y.Tyler at NIL 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; I.Green-May at NIL 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 6(0:44 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 6. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Koziol for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 10. K.Rutkiewicz returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Evans at NIL 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(0:30 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 24. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 24. Gain of 14 yards. C.Tucker ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(0:26 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 48. Gain of 10 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 38(0:10 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 39(0:08 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at NIL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 39(0:01 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:00 - 5) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 11.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(0:00 - 5) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 15(0:00 - 5) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 15. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 6(0:00 - 5) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Good
4 & 5 - BALLST 14(0:00 - 5) J.Richardson 24 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:00 - 6) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at NIL 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 20(0:00 - 6) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at NIL 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4(0:00 - 6) C.Steele rushed to NIL 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 2(0:00 - 6) C.Steele rushed to NIL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 1(0:00 - 6) C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:00 - 6) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 23(0:00 - 6) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BALLST 23(0:00 - 6) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at BALL 34 for -11 yards (C.Pearce)
|No Gain
4 & 19 - BALLST 34(0:00 - 6) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:15 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 6:30 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
35
4th 3:43 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:29 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
4th 10:00 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 14:51 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:50 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:34 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
6
0
1st 10:32 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
0
1st 13:21 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC