Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Michigan defeated Iowa 27-14 on Saturday.
The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.
Four of Michigan's first five drives ended in points. Ronnie Bell had a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening possession. Jake Moody's two second-quarter field goals gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead, then McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan's opening possession of the third quarter.
Corum's 20-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left in the game closed the scoring for the Wolverines.
It was the sixth 100-yard rushing game of Corum's career. Corum, who had 29 carries, was coming off a career-high 243 yards in last weekend's 34-27 victory over Maryland.
Michigan continued its defensive mastery of the Hawkeyes, who have scored just 20 points combined in the last three games against the Wolverines.
Iowa didn't score until Kaleb Johnson's 2-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter, cutting the Michigan lead to 20-7. The Hawkeyes got to the Michigan 6 on their next possession, but Spencer Petras' pass to Sam LaPorta went for only 1 yard on fourth-and-2.
Petras, who finished with 246 passing yards, threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey with eight seconds left in the game for Iowa's final points.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wolverines should maintain their spot in the rankings after an impressive road win against one of the nation's best defenses. Iowa had won five of its last six home games against top-five teams, but Michigan had no problem with the Hawkeyes, who didn't provide a challenge until the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
McCarthy, who completed 18 of 24 passes, was steady in his first road start, rarely challenged by an Iowa defense that had been opportunistic with turnovers the last two weeks.
Iowa's offense, which showed some life in wins over Nevada and Rutgers in the last two weeks, made too many mistakes. One first-half possession into Michigan territory ended with three consecutive overthrows by Petras, and another drive was stalled by a holding penalty that negated a 17-yard run by Johnson.
UP NEXT
Michigan: At Indiana next Saturday.
Iowa: At Illinois next Saturday.
---
B. Corum
2 RB
133 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, 2 RECs
S. Petras
7 QB
246 PaYds, PaTD, -31 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|16
|Rushing
|15
|5
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|327
|281
|Total Plays
|66
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|35
|Rush Attempts
|42
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|155
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|5-59
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|5-48.2
|Return Yards
|15
|1
|Punts - Returns
|3-15
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|155
|PASS YDS
|246
|172
|RUSH YDS
|35
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|281
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|18/24
|155
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|29
|133
|1
|20
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|26
|1
|17
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|5
|-14
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|6
|4
|45
|0
|18
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|6
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|4
|4
|21
|1
|12
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 33 DB
|G. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|5.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|21/31
|246
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|8
|34
|0
|9
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|12
|32
|1
|12
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|4
|-31
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|5
|4
|84
|1
|34
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|4
|55
|0
|28
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|6
|2
|38
|0
|19
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|7
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Wick 18 WR
|A. Wick
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|48.2
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 6 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at MICH 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 29(14:38 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MICH 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(13:59 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Castro at MICH 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 43(13:29 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 49 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Benson at MICH 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(12:58 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 49. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(12:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 37. Catch made by D.Edwards at IOW 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 34(11:47 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 28(11:10 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at IOW 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 26(10:38 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 26(10:32 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to IOW 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16(10:01 - 1st) R.Bell rushed to IOW End Zone for 16 yards. R.Bell for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 57 yards from MICH 35 to the IOW 8. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by MICH at IOW 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(9:47 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IOW 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 26(9:15 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at IOW 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWA 27(8:26 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 27(8:19 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 52 yards to MICH 21 Center-IOW. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 21. Tackled by C.DeJean at MICH 21.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21(8:19 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 21. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MICH 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(7:49 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at MICH 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 40(7:13 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MICH 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(6:45 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 49(6:04 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 45.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(5:28 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to IOW 50 for -5 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - MICH 50(4:46 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by D.Edwards at IOW 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - MICH 47(4:04 - 1st) J.McCarthy scrambles to IOW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MICH 44(3:07 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 35 yards to IOW 9 Center-MICH. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(3:07 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IOW 12.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IOWA 12(2:26 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW. PENALTY on MICH-R.Moore Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(2:26 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 22. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 22. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at IOW 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(1:54 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at IOW 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 50(1:18 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:51 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:48 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:43 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:28 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 42 yards to MICH End Zone Center-IOW. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(0:28 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at MICH 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss at MICH 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(14:30 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Higgins at MICH 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 41(14:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at MICH 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(13:28 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to IOW 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 42(12:49 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 42(12:45 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 35(12:00 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 33(11:12 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at IOW 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(11:02 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to IOW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 28(10:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by R.Wilson at IOW 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 24.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 24(9:21 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MICH 34(8:28 - 2nd) J.Moody 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(8:28 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at IOW 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 33(7:55 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at IOW 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(7:15 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to MICH 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 47. PENALTY on IOW-G.Dunker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - IOWA 25(6:55 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by B.Brecht at IOW 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IOW 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 44(6:17 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at IOW 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(5:50 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to MICH 46 for yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 46. PENALTY on IOW-C.Colby Clipping 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 25 - IOWA 31(5:42 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at IOW 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 42(5:05 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IOW 44.
|-4 YD
3 & 12 - IOWA 44(4:31 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 44. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw at IOW 40.
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWA 40(3:29 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 51 yards to MICH 9 Center-IOW. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 9. Tackled by C.DeJean at MICH 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(3:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 22. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at MICH 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 30(2:56 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at MICH 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(2:17 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MICH 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 34(1:42 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MICH 45.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(1:19 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 45. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 26(1:07 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to IOW 23 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at IOW 23. PENALTY on MICH-D.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - MICH 33(0:57 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MICH 33(0:53 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on IOW-S.Castro Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(0:49 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 21(0:43 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(0:32 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 15. Catch made by R.Wilson at IOW 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at IOW 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 12(0:25 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MICH 12(0:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-MICH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MICH 17(0:20 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MICH 25(0:09 - 2nd) J.Moody 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 16 for -9 yards (M.Graham)
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - IOWA 16(14:20 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 16. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IOW 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWA 24(13:37 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWA 24(13:23 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to MICH 33 Center-IOW. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(13:23 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at MICH 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 37(12:51 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MICH 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 42(12:11 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MICH 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(11:41 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 45. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(11:01 - 3rd) R.Bell rushed to IOW 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(10:26 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 25(9:48 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at IOW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Higgins at IOW 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 15(9:15 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to IOW 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at IOW 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 15(8:42 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IOW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 12(8:00 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by D.Edwards at IOW 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Edwards for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(7:51 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at IOW 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(7:20 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at IOW 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 39(4:48 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by MICH at IOW 41. PENALTY on IOW-N.Ragaini Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - IOWA 26(5:46 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Sack
3 & 21 - IOWA 26(5:38 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 18 for -8 yards (M.Morris)
|Punt
4 & 29 - IOWA 18(4:48 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 53 yards to MICH 29 Center-IOW. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 29. Tackled by IOW at MICH 31. PENALTY on MICH-Q.Johnson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21(4:48 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 21. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at MICH 24.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MICH 24(4:22 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 3 for -21 yards (D.Craig) J.McCarthy FUMBLES forced by D.Craig. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-D.Edwards at MICH 3. Tackled by IOW at MICH 3.
|+5 YD
3 & 27 - MICH 3(3:37 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at MICH 8.
|Punt
4 & 23 - MICH 8(2:42 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 36 yards to MICH 44 Center-MICH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(2:33 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to MICH 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 38(2:05 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to MICH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 35.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 35(1:31 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 35. Catch made by M.Pottebaum at MICH 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:55 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:50 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by N.Ragaini at MICH 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 4. PENALTY on IOW-L.Jones Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 25 - IOWA 33(0:41 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by A.Bruce at MICH 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MICH 30.
|+28 YD
3 & 22 - IOWA 30(0:01 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 30. Catch made by N.Ragaini at MICH 30. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at MICH 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 2(15:00 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to MICH End Zone for 2 yards. K.Johnson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(14:56 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at MICH 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 27(14:22 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 27. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at MICH 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 34(13:37 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MICH 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 33(12:50 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 50 yards to IOW 17 Center-MICH. Downed by M.Sainristil.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(12:37 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IOW 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 18(12:01 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 18. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at IOW 28.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(11:32 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 28. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MICH 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(10:58 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by A.Bruce at MICH 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at MICH 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 34(10:18 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to MICH 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at MICH 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 35(9:39 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to MICH 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(9:08 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MICH 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Morris at MICH 19.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWA 19(8:54 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to MICH 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 19(8:14 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to MICH 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at MICH 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(7:44 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 14. Catch made by N.Ragaini at MICH 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWA 8(7:07 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 8. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MICH 8. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - IOWA 8(6:23 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to MICH 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 6.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - IOWA 6(5:41 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 6. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MICH 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 5. PENALTY on IOW-A.Bruce Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 5(5:41 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at MICH 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 7(5:00 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at MICH 8.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICH 8(4:18 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for MICH.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICH 8(4:01 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 51 yards to IOW 41 Center-MICH. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 41. Tackled by M.Sainristil at IOW 42.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(4:01 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 33 for -9 yards (M.Morris)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - IOWA 33(3:29 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 19 - IOWA 33(3:23 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 28 for -5 yards (T.Upshaw)
|No Gain
4 & 24 - IOWA 28(2:30 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(2:30 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IOW 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at IOW 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 24(1:37 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IOW 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 20(1:26 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IOW End Zone for 20 yards. B.Corum for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:19 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by B.Brecht at IOW 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by G.Green at IOW 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(1:02 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 44(0:57 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 44. Catch made by A.Wick at IOW 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Green at MICH 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(0:36 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini. PENALTY on MICH-T.Upshaw Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(0:36 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 24. Catch made by L.Lachey at MICH 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 5(0:14 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MICH 5. Catch made by L.Lachey at MICH 5. Gain of 5 yards. L.Lachey for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 4th) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to the MICH 25. C.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by IOW at MICH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:06 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the MICH 23.
