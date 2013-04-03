Drive Chart
MICHST
MD

Key Players
P. Thorne 10 QB
221 PaYds, PaTD, 14 RuYds
A. Littleton II 31 RB
120 RuYds, RuTD, 27 ReYds, 3 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:15
A.Littleton rushed to MSU End Zone for 15 yards. A.Littleton for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
93
yds
5:45
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:15
C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:45
E.Collins rushed to MAR End Zone for 12 yards. E.Collins for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
77
yds
3:30
pos
6
7
Point After TD 5:45
B.Patton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:41
C.McDonald rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. C.McDonald for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:04
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:41
C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 4:24
P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Reed for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
5:53
pos
13
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Stone rushed to MAR 14 for yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 0:42
T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 5. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Jarrett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
80
yds
3:42
pos
13
20
Point After TD 0:42
C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:26
C.Ryland 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
11
plays
43
yds
5:42
pos
13
24
4th Quarter
Field Goal 7:54
C.Ryland 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
6
plays
24
yds
3:00
pos
13
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 23
Rushing 7 7
Passing 12 15
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 7-14 8-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 321 489
Total Plays 66 76
Avg Gain 4.9 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 100 175
Rush Attempts 22 35
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.0
Yards Passing 221 314
Comp. - Att. 27-44 32-41
Yards Per Pass 4.7 7.5
Penalties - Yards 6-47 9-76
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-54.0 3-45.7
Return Yards 0 29
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-29
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 2-3 760013
Maryland 4-1 1473327
Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium College Park, MD
 221 PASS YDS 314
100 RUSH YDS 175
321 TOTAL YDS 489
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Thorne  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 221 1 0 111.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 900 7 6 138.7
P. Thorne 27/44 221 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 58 2
E. Collins 5 36 1 12
J. Berger  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 267 4
J. Berger 9 34 0 14
J. Broussard  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 161 2
J. Broussard 3 16 0 8
P. Thorne  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 31 0
P. Thorne 5 14 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Reed  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 7 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 0
J. Reed 13 7 61 1 18
K. Coleman  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 261 3
K. Coleman 8 6 47 0 14
T. Hunt  97 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
T. Hunt 4 3 35 0 18
J. Broussard  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Broussard 2 2 24 0 19
D. Barker  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 1
D. Barker 5 2 22 0 14
J. Berger  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
J. Berger 4 3 19 0 18
T. Mosley  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 169 3
T. Mosley 5 3 12 0 7
M. Carr  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
M. Carr 1 1 1 0 1
G. Bernard  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 100 2
G. Bernard 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Speed  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
A. Speed 8-4 0.0 0
B. VanSumeren  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-9 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-9 0 0.0
B. VanSumeren 5-9 0.0 0
K. Brooks  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
K. Brooks 4-5 0.0 0
C. Brantley  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Brantley 2-2 0.0 0
C. Haladay  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-8 0 0.0
C. Haladay 2-8 0.0 0
A. Grose  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Grose 2-2 0.0 0
D. Harmon  41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
D. Harmon 1-5 0.0 0
D. Barker  9 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Barker 1-0 1.0 0
J. Mangham  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Mangham 1-4 0.0 0
M. Hansen  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
M. Hansen 1-6 0.0 0
S. Barrow  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
S. Barrow 1-3 1.0 0
Q. Carter  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wright  26 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Wright 0-2 0.0 0
R. Eckley  96 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Eckley 0-1 0.0 0
A. Brule  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Brule 0-3 0.0 0
Z. Young  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Young 0-2 0.0 0
J. Pietrowski  47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pietrowski 0-1 0.0 0
J. Windmon  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Windmon 0-3 0.0 0
D. Mallory  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Mallory 0-2 0.0 0
R. Williams  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
A. Dunn  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Dunn 0-2 0.0 0
M. Gaoteote  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Gaoteote 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Patton  93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
B. Patton 0/1 0 1/1 1
J. Stone  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 13/13
J. Stone 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Baringer  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 54.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
B. Baringer 5 54.0 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Henry  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Henry 1 17.0 17 0
G. Bernard  5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 3 0
G. Bernard 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 21 0
J. Reed 1 0.0 0 0
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78% 314 1 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.6% 1102 7 4 165.8
T. Tagovailoa 32/41 314 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Littleton II  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 120 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 147 5
A. Littleton II 19 120 1 68
R. Hemby  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 342 3
R. Hemby 9 27 0 6
T. Tagovailoa  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 74 1
T. Tagovailoa 4 18 0 10
C. McDonald  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 72 1
C. McDonald 3 10 1 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 193 2
J. Jones 6 6 60 0 14
C. Dyches  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 162 1
C. Dyches 3 3 54 0 44
C. Dippre  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 107 1
C. Dippre 4 3 41 0 26
R. Jarrett  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 208 1
R. Jarrett 8 5 41 1 16
R. Hemby  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 108 0
R. Hemby 5 5 29 0 20
A. Littleton II  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
A. Littleton II 4 3 27 0 18
J. Copeland  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 181 2
J. Copeland 2 2 26 0 21
D. Demus Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
D. Demus Jr. 3 1 16 0 16
T. Felton  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 1
T. Felton 3 2 10 0 10
C. McDonald  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
C. McDonald 2 2 10 0 14
R. Brown  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
R. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Still  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Still 5-3 0.0 0
B. Brade  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Brade 5-3 0.0 0
A. McCullough  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
A. McCullough 4-4 0.0 0
J. Barham  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Barham 4-1 0.0 0
D. Trader Jr.  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Trader Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bennett  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Bennett 2-4 0.0 0
G. Spraggins  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Spraggins 2-0 0.0 0
T. Baylor  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Baylor 1-0 0.0 0
G. Gibson  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0
F. Gotay  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Gotay 1-1 0.0 0
G. China-Rose  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. China-Rose 1-0 0.0 0
T. Akingbesote  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Akingbesote 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson  40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
C. Coley Jr.  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Coley Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
A. Fontaine  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fontaine 0-1 0.0 0
D. Banks  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Banks 0-1 0.0 0
H. Chibueze  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Chibueze 0-2 0.0 0
A. Finau  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Finau 0-1 0.0 0
M. Nasili-Kite  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Nasili-Kite 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland  38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/5 17/17
C. Ryland 2/3 51 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
C. Spangler 3 45.7 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Copeland  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 45 0
J. Copeland 3 21.0 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 24 0
J. Jones 2 12.5 14 0
T. Still 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 44 0
T. Still 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 MICHST 18 3:30 8 77 TD
3:41 MICHST 25 1:56 4 6 Punt
0:19 MICHST 38 3:35 8 46 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 MICHST 15 5:53 12 85 TD
0:42 MICHST 25 0:42 6 47 Blocked FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 25 0:52 3 -5 Punt
8:26 MICHST 4 2:01 4 4 Punt
1:22 MICHST 32 0:33 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 MICHST 1 0:45 3 2 Punt
7:54 MICHST 25 3:24 15 62 Downs
0:27 MICHST 16 0:27 2 5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 7 5:45 12 93 TD
5:45 MD 15 2:04 5 85 TD
1:45 MD 22 1:26 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 MD 20 1:27 3 9 Punt
4:24 MD 20 3:42 13 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 MD 32 5:42 11 43 FG
6:25 MD 28 5:03 12 40 FG Miss
0:49 MD 14 4:10 8 85 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 MD 48 3:00 6 19 FG
4:24 MD 13 3:57 6 24 Punt

MD
Terrapins
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 93 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Mallory at MAR 45. PENALTY on MAR-B.Brade Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 7
(14:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 7. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MAR 7.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 7
(14:34 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MAR 13.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - MD 13
(14:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MAR 29.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29
(13:35 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MAR 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 49
(13:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 49
(12:53 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 49.
+21 YD
3 & 8 - MD 49
(12:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Copeland at MSU 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 28
(12:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by T.Felton at MSU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 28.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 28
(11:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by J.Copeland at MSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Carter at MSU 23.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - MD 23
(10:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 19.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - MD 19
(10:01 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 15.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15
(9:35 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU End Zone for 15 yards. A.Littleton for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:15 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.

MSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:15 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU 3. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Greeley at MSU 18. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23
(9:10 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 41.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41
(8:54 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 40.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 40
(8:38 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MSU 45.
+14 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 45
(7:59 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 41.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41
(7:29 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 32.
+12 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 32
(7:02 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 20.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20
(6:30 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MAR 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 12.
+12 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 12
(6:16 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MAR End Zone for 12 yards. E.Collins for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:45 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.

MD
Terrapins
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:45 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR 7. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Snow at MAR 15.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15
(5:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 15. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 15. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41
(5:13 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 38.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MD 38
(4:40 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 31. PENALTY on MSU-J.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16
(4:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by C.McDonald at MSU 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at MSU 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 2
(3:46 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. C.McDonald for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:41 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.

MSU
Spartans
 - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:41 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(3:41 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MSU 22.
Penalty
2 & 13 - MICHST 22
(3:13 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32
(2:35 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 41.
No Gain
2 & 1 - MICHST 41
(2:18 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MICHST 41
(2:15 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 49 for yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 49. PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MICHST 31
(2:06 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
Punt
4 & 11 - MICHST 31
(1:56 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 61 yards to MAR 8 Center-MSU. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 8. Tackled by H.Pepper at MAR 22.

MD
Terrapins
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 22
(1:45 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MAR 22.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 22
(1:14 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MAR 28.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MD 28
(0:41 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
Punt
4 & 4 - MD 28
(0:25 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 38 yards to MSU 34 Center-MAR. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 34. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 38. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards offset. No Play.
Punt
4 & 4 - MD 28
(0:20 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 34 yards to MSU 38 Center-MAR. Fair catch by J.Reed.

MSU
Spartans
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(0:19 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Broussard at MSU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 43.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 43
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MAR 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at MAR 49.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(14:53 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 31.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31
(14:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by J.Broussard at MAR 31. Gain of 19 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12
(14:09 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MAR 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 8.
No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 8
(13:31 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MAR 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 5. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 16 - MICHST 18
(12:38 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Baylor at MAR 16.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MICHST 16
(12:05 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
No Good
4 & 14 - MICHST 23
(11:48 - 2nd) B.Patton 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.

MD
Terrapins
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 20
(11:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MD 20
(11:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MAR 28.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MD 28
(11:01 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MAR 29.
Punt
4 & 1 - MD 29
(10:24 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 56 yards to MSU 15 Center-MAR. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 15. Tackled by O.Smith at MSU 15.

MSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15
(10:17 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MSU 17.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 17
(9:43 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 17
(9:40 - 2nd) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28
(9:12 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MSU 30.
+18 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 30
(8:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MSU 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 48
(7:48 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at MSU 49.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 49
(7:16 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MAR 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 43.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 43
(6:54 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(6:32 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23
(6:16 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 23. Catch made by M.Carr at MAR 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 22.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 22
(5:47 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett; B.Brade at MAR 12.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12
(5:32 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MAR 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Still; F.Gotay at MAR 8.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 8
(4:31 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Reed for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(4:24 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Stone rushed to MAR 14 for yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

MD
Terrapins
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 80 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 55 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR 10. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Collins; J.Mangham at MAR 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20
(4:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by A.Littleton at MAR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Grose at MAR 24.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MD 24
(3:51 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; J.Windmon at MAR 27.
+15 YD
3 & 3 - MD 27
(3:14 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MSU at MAR 42.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42
(2:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 42. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MAR 41.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - MD 41
(1:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; R.Williams at MSU 47.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47
(1:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by C.Dyches at MSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 41.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - MD 41
(1:08 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; B.VanSumeren at MSU 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33
(1:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 33
(1:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - MD 33
(1:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19
(0:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by C.Dyches at MSU 19. Gain of 4 yards. MSU ran out of bounds.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - MD 15
(0:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 15. Catch made by T.Felton at MSU 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; B.VanSumeren at MSU 5.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - MD 5
(0:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 5. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Jarrett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:42 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.

MSU
Spartans
 - Blocked FG (6 plays, 47 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:42 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(0:29 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MSU 47. Intercepted by D.Trader at MSU 47. D.Trader for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MAR-C.Coley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40
(0:29 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MAR 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough; J.Bennett at MAR 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(0:23 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by J.Berger at MAR 49. Gain of 0 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 49
(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 46
(0:18 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 49.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 49
(0:12 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Coley; A.McCullough at MAR 35.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(0:07 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at MAR 35. Gain of 7 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
2 & 3 - MICHST 35
(0:04 - 2nd) J.Stone 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MSU Holder-MSU. J.Bennett blocked the kick. T.Hunt recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 47.

MSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 25
(14:27 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 25
(14:24 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
Penalty
4 & 10 - MICHST 25
(14:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-H.Pepper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - MICHST 20
(14:20 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to MAR 21 Center-MSU. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 21. Tackled by J.White at MAR 32.

MD
Terrapins
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 43 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32
(14:08 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; K.Brooks at MAR 35.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MD 35
(13:41 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MAR 40.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MD 40
(12:57 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Young; D.Harmon at MAR 42.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42
(12:30 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by C.McDonald at MAR 42. Gain of -4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brule; Z.Young at MAR 38.
+13 YD
2 & 14 - MD 38
(12:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 49.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 49
(11:22 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MSU 46.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46
(10:52 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by A.Littleton at MSU 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; J.Mangham at MSU 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28
(10:10 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Eckley; M.Hansen at MSU 27.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 27
(9:35 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by C.Dippre at MSU 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MSU 27.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - MD 27
(8:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; B.VanSumeren at MSU 25.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MD 33
(8:28 - 3rd) C.Ryland 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.

MSU
Spartans
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU 4. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bennett; S.Greeley at MSU 21.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21
(8:22 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; H.Chibueze at MSU 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(8:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 35
(7:48 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MSU 33.
Sack
3 & 12 - MICHST 33
(7:16 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 25 for -8 yards (T.Johnson)
Punt
4 & 20 - MICHST 25
(6:36 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 51 yards to MAR 24 Center-MSU. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 24. Tackled by E.Collins; Q.Carter at MAR 28.

MD
Terrapins
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 40 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28
(6:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 28. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; K.Brooks at MAR 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44
(5:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by A.Littleton at MAR 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; J.Mangham at MAR 49.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MD 49
(5:30 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.Wright at MSU 49.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MD 49
(4:58 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; C.Haladay at MSU 47.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - MD 47
(4:20 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; C.Haladay at MSU 43.
Sack
1 & 10 - MD 43
(3:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MSU 44 for -1 yards (S.Barrow)
+5 YD
2 & 11 - MD 44
(3:04 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MSU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; C.Brantley at MSU 39.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - MD 39
(2:23 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 32
(1:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for A.Littleton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 32
(1:37 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 32
(1:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
No Good
4 & 10 - MD 40
(1:26 - 3rd) C.Ryland 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.

MSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 32
(1:22 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 32
(1:17 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Fontaine; T.Still at MSU 36.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 36
(1:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 36
(0:56 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 50 yards to MAR 14 Center-MSU. Fair catch by J.Jones.

MD
Terrapins
 - Downs (8 plays, 85 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14
(0:49 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; M.Hansen at MAR 16.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - MD 16
(0:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MAR 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26
(15:00 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; M.Hansen at MAR 30.
+68 YD
2 & 6 - MD 30
(14:31 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 2 for 68 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dunn; C.Brantley at MSU 2.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 2
(13:44 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; M.Hansen at MSU 1.
No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 1
(13:03 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pietrowski; B.VanSumeren at MSU 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - MD 1
(12:24 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Gaoteote at MSU 1.
No Gain
4 & Goal - MD 1
(11:46 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Gaoteote; A.Brule at MSU 1.

MSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 1
(11:39 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; A.Finau at MSU 5.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MICHST 5
(11:09 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
Penalty
3 & 6 - MICHST 5
(11:04 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-B.Greene False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 3
(11:04 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 3
(11:01 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 49 yards to MAR 48 Center-MSU. Fair catch by J.Jones.

MD
Terrapins
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 48
(10:54 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 42. PENALTY on MAR-J.Branch Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - MD 43
(10:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 45.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - MD 45
(9:55 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MSU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; J.Windmon at MSU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 40
(9:23 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 40
(9:16 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 36.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - MD 36
(8:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at MSU 33.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MD 41
(8:00 - 4th) C.Ryland 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.

MSU
Spartans
 - Downs (15 plays, 62 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:54 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(7:54 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; J.Bennett at MSU 32.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 32
(7:40 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 32. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough at MSU 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44
(7:21 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 47 for 3 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 47
(6:56 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MAR 49.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 49
(6:38 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to MAR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; H.Chibueze at MAR 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 45
(6:22 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MAR 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barham at MAR 43.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 43
(5:59 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 43
(5:51 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by D.Barker at MAR 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; A.McCullough at MAR 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(5:38 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at MAR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough; J.Bennett at MAR 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 30
(5:14 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MICHST 30
(5:03 - 4th) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 11. Intercepted by B.Brade at MAR 11. Pushed out of bounds by MSU at MAR 30. PENALTY on MAR-A.Roye Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 26
(5:01 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MAR 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 19
(4:50 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 19
(4:45 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 19
(4:36 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for G.Bernard.
+6 YD
4 & 10 - MICHST 19
(4:30 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MAR 13 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still; D.Banks at MAR 13. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.

MD
Terrapins
 - Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 13
(4:24 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory; A.Dunn at MAR 14.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MD 14
(4:18 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; D.Harmon at MAR 19.
+26 YD
3 & 4 - MD 19
(4:13 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MAR 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 45
(3:28 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 45 for yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; J.Mangham at MAR 45. PENALTY on MAR-D.Glaze Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - MD 35
(2:59 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; D.Mallory at MAR 40.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - MD 40
(2:13 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; S.Barrow at MAR 39.
+3 YD
3 & 16 - MD 39
(1:24 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; S.Barrow at MAR 42.
Penalty
4 & 13 - MD 42
(0:36 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-E.Gough False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - MD 37
(0:36 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 47 yards to MSU 16 Center-MAR. Downed by S.Mosley.

MSU
Spartans
 - End of Game (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 16
(0:27 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MSU 21.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 21
(0:05 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on MSU-P.Thorne Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
