Drive Chart
|
|
|MICHST
|MD
Key Players
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
221 PaYds, PaTD, 14 RuYds
|
A. Littleton II
31 RB
120 RuYds, RuTD, 27 ReYds, 3 RECs
Touchdown 9:15
A.Littleton rushed to MSU End Zone for 15 yards. A.Littleton for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
93
yds
5:45
pos
0
6
Touchdown 5:45
E.Collins rushed to MAR End Zone for 12 yards. E.Collins for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
77
yds
3:30
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:41
C.McDonald rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. C.McDonald for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:04
pos
7
13
Touchdown 4:24
P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Reed for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
5:53
pos
13
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Stone rushed to MAR 14 for yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 0:42
T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 5. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Jarrett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
80
yds
3:42
pos
13
20
Field Goal 8:26
C.Ryland 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
11
plays
43
yds
5:42
pos
13
24
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|321
|489
|Total Plays
|66
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|175
|Rush Attempts
|22
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|221
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|27-44
|32-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|9-76
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.0
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|0
|29
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|489
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|27/44
|221
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|5
|36
|1
|12
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|9
|34
|0
|14
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5
|14
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|13
|7
|61
|1
|18
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|8
|6
|47
|0
|14
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|4
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|5
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|4
|3
|19
|0
|18
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|5
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|5-9
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Carter 11 LB
|Q. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 26 DE
|B. Wright
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Eckley 96 P
|R. Eckley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pietrowski 47 DE
|J. Pietrowski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaoteote 10 LB
|M. Gaoteote
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|54.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|32/41
|314
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|19
|120
|1
|68
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|9
|27
|0
|6
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|3
|10
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|6
|6
|60
|0
|14
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|3
|3
|54
|0
|44
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|4
|3
|41
|0
|26
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|8
|5
|41
|1
|16
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|5
|5
|29
|0
|20
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|4
|3
|27
|0
|18
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|3
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|2
|2
|10
|0
|14
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gibson 26 DB
|G. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 40 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coley Jr. 6 DB
|C. Coley Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 95 DL
|A. Fontaine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|2/3
|51
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|45.7
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|21.0
|45
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Mallory at MAR 45. PENALTY on MAR-B.Brade Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 7(14:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 7. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MAR 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 7(14:34 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MAR 13.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - MD 13(14:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MAR 29.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(13:35 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MAR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 49(13:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 49(12:53 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 49.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - MD 49(12:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Copeland at MSU 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 28(12:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by T.Felton at MSU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 28(11:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by J.Copeland at MSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Carter at MSU 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MD 23(10:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 19.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MD 19(10:01 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(9:35 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MSU End Zone for 15 yards. A.Littleton for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU 3. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Greeley at MSU 18. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(9:10 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(8:54 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 40(8:38 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MSU 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 45(7:59 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(7:29 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 32(7:02 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(6:30 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MAR 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 12(6:16 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MAR End Zone for 12 yards. E.Collins for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR 7. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Snow at MAR 15.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(5:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 15. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 15. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(5:13 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MD 38(4:40 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 31. PENALTY on MSU-J.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16(4:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by C.McDonald at MSU 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at MSU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 2(3:46 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. C.McDonald for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(3:41 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MSU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - MICHST 22(3:13 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(2:35 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MICHST 41(2:18 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MICHST 41(2:15 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 49 for yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 49. PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MICHST 31(2:06 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MICHST 31(1:56 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 61 yards to MAR 8 Center-MSU. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 8. Tackled by H.Pepper at MAR 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 22(1:45 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MAR 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 22(1:14 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MAR 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MD 28(0:41 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MD 28(0:25 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 38 yards to MSU 34 Center-MAR. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 34. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 38. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MD 28(0:20 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 34 yards to MSU 38 Center-MAR. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(0:19 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Broussard at MSU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MSU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MAR 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at MAR 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(14:53 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(14:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by J.Broussard at MAR 31. Gain of 19 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(14:09 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MAR 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 8(13:31 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MAR 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 5. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - MICHST 18(12:38 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Baylor at MAR 16.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MICHST 16(12:05 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Good
4 & 14 - MICHST 23(11:48 - 2nd) B.Patton 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 20(11:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MD 20(11:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MAR 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MD 28(11:01 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MAR 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MD 29(10:24 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 56 yards to MSU 15 Center-MAR. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 15. Tackled by O.Smith at MSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(10:17 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MSU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 17(9:43 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 17(9:40 - 2nd) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(9:12 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MSU 30.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 30(8:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MSU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(7:48 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at MSU 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 49(7:16 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MAR 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 43(6:54 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(6:32 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(6:16 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 23. Catch made by M.Carr at MAR 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 22(5:47 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett; B.Brade at MAR 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(5:32 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MAR 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Still; F.Gotay at MAR 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 8(4:31 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by J.Reed at MAR 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Reed for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:24 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Stone rushed to MAR 14 for yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 55 yards from MSU 35 to the MAR 10. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Collins; J.Mangham at MAR 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(4:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by A.Littleton at MAR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Grose at MAR 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MD 24(3:51 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; J.Windmon at MAR 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - MD 27(3:14 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MSU at MAR 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(2:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 42. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MAR 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - MD 41(1:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; R.Williams at MSU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(1:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by C.Dyches at MSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MD 41(1:08 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; B.VanSumeren at MSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33(1:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 33(1:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - MD 33(1:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(0:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by C.Dyches at MSU 19. Gain of 4 yards. MSU ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MD 15(0:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 15. Catch made by T.Felton at MSU 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; B.VanSumeren at MSU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MD 5(0:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 5. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Jarrett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:29 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MSU 47. Intercepted by D.Trader at MSU 47. D.Trader for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MAR-C.Coley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(0:29 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MAR 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough; J.Bennett at MAR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:23 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by J.Berger at MAR 49. Gain of 0 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 46(0:18 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 49.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:12 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by K.Coleman at MAR 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Coley; A.McCullough at MAR 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(0:07 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at MAR 35. Gain of 7 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
2 & 3 - MICHST 35(0:04 - 2nd) J.Stone 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MSU Holder-MSU. J.Bennett blocked the kick. T.Hunt recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:27 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:24 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-H.Pepper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MICHST 20(14:20 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to MAR 21 Center-MSU. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 21. Tackled by J.White at MAR 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32(14:08 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; K.Brooks at MAR 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MD 35(13:41 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MAR 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MD 40(12:57 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Young; D.Harmon at MAR 42.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(12:30 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by C.McDonald at MAR 42. Gain of -4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brule; Z.Young at MAR 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - MD 38(12:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 49(11:22 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MSU 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(10:52 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by A.Littleton at MSU 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; J.Mangham at MSU 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(10:10 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Eckley; M.Hansen at MSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 27(9:35 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by C.Dippre at MSU 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MSU 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - MD 27(8:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; B.VanSumeren at MSU 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MD 33(8:28 - 3rd) C.Ryland 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU 4. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bennett; S.Greeley at MSU 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(8:22 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; H.Chibueze at MSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(8:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 35(7:48 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MSU 33.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MICHST 33(7:16 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 25 for -8 yards (T.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MICHST 25(6:36 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 51 yards to MAR 24 Center-MSU. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 24. Tackled by E.Collins; Q.Carter at MAR 28.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(6:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 28. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; K.Brooks at MAR 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(5:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by A.Littleton at MAR 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; J.Mangham at MAR 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MD 49(5:30 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.Wright at MSU 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MD 49(4:58 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; C.Haladay at MSU 47.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MD 47(4:20 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; C.Haladay at MSU 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 43(3:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MSU 44 for -1 yards (S.Barrow)
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MD 44(3:04 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MSU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; C.Brantley at MSU 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MD 39(2:23 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by J.Jones at MSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 32(1:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for A.Littleton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 32(1:37 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 32(1:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|No Good
4 & 10 - MD 40(1:26 - 3rd) C.Ryland 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:22 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:17 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Fontaine; T.Still at MSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 36(1:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 36(0:56 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 50 yards to MAR 14 Center-MSU. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(0:49 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; M.Hansen at MAR 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MD 16(0:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MAR 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(15:00 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; M.Hansen at MAR 30.
|+68 YD
2 & 6 - MD 30(14:31 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 2 for 68 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dunn; C.Brantley at MSU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 2(13:44 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; M.Hansen at MSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 1(13:03 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pietrowski; B.VanSumeren at MSU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MD 1(12:24 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Gaoteote at MSU 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MD 1(11:46 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Gaoteote; A.Brule at MSU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 1(11:39 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; A.Finau at MSU 5.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICHST 5(11:09 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MICHST 5(11:04 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-B.Greene False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 3(11:04 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 3(11:01 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 49 yards to MAR 48 Center-MSU. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 48(10:54 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 42. PENALTY on MAR-J.Branch Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - MD 43(10:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MD 45(9:55 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MSU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; J.Windmon at MSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 40(9:23 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 40(9:16 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MD 36(8:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by R.Hemby at MSU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at MSU 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MD 41(8:00 - 4th) C.Ryland 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:54 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; J.Bennett at MSU 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 32(7:40 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 32. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough at MSU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(7:21 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 47 for 3 yards. MAR ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 47(6:56 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MAR 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 49(6:38 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to MAR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; H.Chibueze at MAR 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(6:22 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MAR 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barham at MAR 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 43(5:59 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 43(5:51 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by D.Barker at MAR 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; A.McCullough at MAR 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(5:38 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at MAR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough; J.Bennett at MAR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 30(5:14 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MICHST 30(5:03 - 4th) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 11. Intercepted by B.Brade at MAR 11. Pushed out of bounds by MSU at MAR 30. PENALTY on MAR-A.Roye Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 26(5:01 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MAR 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:50 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:45 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:36 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for G.Bernard.
|+6 YD
4 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:30 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MAR 13 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still; D.Banks at MAR 13. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 13(4:24 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory; A.Dunn at MAR 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MD 14(4:18 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; D.Harmon at MAR 19.
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - MD 19(4:13 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MAR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 45(3:28 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 45 for yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; J.Mangham at MAR 45. PENALTY on MAR-D.Glaze Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - MD 35(2:59 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; D.Mallory at MAR 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - MD 40(2:13 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; S.Barrow at MAR 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - MD 39(1:24 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; S.Barrow at MAR 42.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - MD 42(0:36 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-E.Gough False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MD 37(0:36 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 47 yards to MSU 16 Center-MAR. Downed by S.Mosley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(0:27 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 21(0:05 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on MSU-P.Thorne Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
