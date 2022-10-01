|
Jurkovec (3 TDS) leads Boston College past Louisville 34-33
BOSTON (AP) Phil Jurkovec threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns and scrambled for a 33-yard run that set up the game-winning field goal on Saturday as Boston College knocked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham out of the game and beat the Cardinals 34-33.
Cunningham ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game on the sideline. He was taken out for one play in the third quarter following a hit to the head; he came back for two full series before backup Brock Domann handled the last two possessions of the game.
The second, after Connor Lytton's 26-yard field goal gave BC the lead with 1:56 left, ended where it started after four straight incompletions.
Boston College then ran out the clock - or tried to. With 2 seconds left for the fourth down play, Jurkovec took several steps back before kneeling and the time showed 0:00.
But after the teams left their benches for the postgame handshakes - and some BC fans joined them - the officials put 1 second back on the clock and gave Louisville a final play. Domann's pass was intercepted at the 8 yard line by Kam Arnold.
Zay Flowers caught five passes for 151 yards - including touchdowns of 57 and 69 yards - and Alex Broome ran for a 40-yard score for BC (2-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cunningham threw for 186 yards and ran for 53 more for Louisville (2-3, 0-3).
OUT AND BACK
Cunningham missed one play after he was hit in the head by BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell in the third quarter. The quarterback went into a slide but Blackwell didn't pull up, leading to a targeting penalty.
The Boston College bench was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play, so instead of the Cardinals facing a fourth and 3 from their own 46, they were at the BC 26. Domann came in and handed the ball off before Cunningham returned; Louisville settled for a field goal that made it 26-21.
But Domann was back in the fourth quarter, taking over at 7:24 but failing to advance the offense in two drives plus one final Hail Mary.
MISCUES
Jurkovec completed a 50-yard pass to Jaelen Gill on his first throw of the game and then found Jaden Williams inside the Louisville 5 on the next play. But the ball bounced off the receiver's chest and it was picked off by Monty Montgomery.
That one might not have been the quarterback's fault.
But he also fumbled twice, the first on Montgomery's sack near the end of the first quarter, setting up a field goal that gave the Cardinals a 10-7 lead. And then there was Jurkovec's attempt to avoid a sack midway through the second quarter.
BC led 14-10 with the ball near midfield when the pocket collapsed around Jurkovec and, as he was being taken down, he tried to throw it to Garwo. The ball - a lateral - just rolled through the backfield and all the way back to the BC 17.
Garwo got to it first but inexplicably circled around it, allowing Louisville's YaYa Diaby to fall on it. Two plays later, Cunningham ran it up the middle and into the end zone; the point after was blocked, leaving the score 16-14.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College made enough big plays to make up for its mistakes - three turnovers and nine penalties. Louisville looked dangerous with Cunningham on the field but impotent without him.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Visits Virginia on Saturday.
Boston College: Hosts No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night.
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
186 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
Z. Flowers
4 WR
151 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 5 RECs, 22 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|342
|449
|Total Plays
|74
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|145
|Rush Attempts
|38
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|205
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|18-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-70
|13-95
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|19/28
|186
|1
|0
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|1/8
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14
|52
|3
|23
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|8
|48
|0
|19
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|10
|23
|0
|11
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|6
|14
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|6
|4
|50
|0
|23
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|9
|4
|44
|1
|29
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|6
|4
|37
|0
|19
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
F. Sherman 44 TE
|F. Sherman
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|2.0
|1
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|48
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|4
|47.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|18/21
|304
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|9
|81
|1
|40
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|12
|66
|0
|26
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|8
|-15
|0
|33
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|6
|5
|151
|2
|69
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|4
|97
|0
|50
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|2
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
L. Bond 11 WR
|L. Bond
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Clemons 90 DL
|T. Clemons
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|2
|39.0
|0
|40
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BC-BC Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(15:00 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(14:37 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(14:07 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at BC 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:37 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43(12:58 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by M.Ford at BC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:25 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to BC 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - LVILLE 40(11:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by T.Hudson at BC 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 26(11:25 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(10:58 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 2 for 19 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 2(10:34 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(9:32 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(9:35 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 1(8:56 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cunningham for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 58 yards from LOU 35 to the BC 7. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at BC 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(8:45 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 30.
|+50 YD
2 & 8 - BC 30(8:13 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 30. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - BC 20(8:00 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 3. Intercepted by M.Montgomery at LOU 3. Tackled by BC at LOU 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 9(7:43 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LVILLE 10(7:12 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|Sack
3 & 9 - LVILLE 10(7:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 5 for -5 yards (T.Clemons)
|Punt
4 & 14 - LVILLE 5(6:29 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 44 yards to LOU 49 Center-LOU. Downed by LOU.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49(6:19 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 23 for 26 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 23.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(5:39 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to LOU 1 for 22 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BC 1(5:16 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BC 1(4:41 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to LOU 1. Catch made by J.Griffin at LOU 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Griffin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 62 yards from BC 35 to the LOU 3. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at LOU 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(4:25 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 27(3:46 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(3:29 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 37.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 37(3:04 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 33(2:31 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 33(2:25 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to BC 26 Center-LOU. Downed by LOU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(2:14 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BC 30(1:58 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 31.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BC 31(1:07 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for -10 yards (M.Montgomery) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by M.Montgomery. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-R.Conner at BC 21. Tackled by BC at BC 20.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(0:59 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 7 for 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 7.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 7(0:26 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 11.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - LVILLE 14(14:17 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 11.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - LVILLE 11(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-BC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LVILLE 14(13:37 - 2nd) J.Turner 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(13:22 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40(12:47 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 43.
|+57 YD
2 & 7 - BC 43(12:12 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 43. Gain of 57 yards. Z.Flowers for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 2nd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) L.Connor kicks 59 yards from BC 35 to the LOU 6. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at LOU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(11:56 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(11:48 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to BC 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LVILLE 49(11:09 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - LVILLE 49(11:02 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48(10:56 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 48(10:50 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 41 for -7 yards (M.Sanogo)
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - BC 41(10:10 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 41. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 49.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BC 49(9:55 - 2nd) S.Candotti punts 35 yards to LOU 14 Center-BC. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(9:42 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 14. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 17(9:14 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 17. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LVILLE 23(8:34 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 23.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LVILLE 23(8:09 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 51 yards to BC 26 Center-LOU. Z.Flowers returned punt from the BC 26. Tackled by LOU at BC 26.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(7:47 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 46 for 20 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46(7:13 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 48.
|Sack
2 & 8 - BC 48(6:30 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -31 yards (M.Montgomery) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by M.Montgomery. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-Y.Diaby at BC 17. Tackled by BC at BC 17.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(6:25 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by B.Smith at BC 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 13. PENALTY on BC-J.DeBerry Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 7(6:11 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles to BC End Zone for 6 yards. M.Cunningham for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:59 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(5:59 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 25.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(5:21 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43(4:38 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 40(3:58 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to LOU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - BC 40(3:21 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to LOU End Zone for 40 yards. A.Broome for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 2nd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) L.Connor kicks 30 yards from BC 35 to the LOU 35. M.Turner returns the kickoff.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(3:13 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 22. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(2:42 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(2:38 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LVILLE 38(1:13 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(2:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by T.Hudson at BC 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(2:02 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 24(1:55 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 1 for 23 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LVILLE 1(1:16 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to BC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(0:25 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to BC 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 2. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(1:10 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to BC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 1(1:04 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cunningham for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35 to the BC 3. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at BC 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 36(0:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-P.Jurkovec Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 34 for 3 yards. Lateral to P.Jurkovec to BC 34 for yards. Tackled by K.Clark at BC 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 31(0:42 - 2nd) X.Coleman rushed to BC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - BC 32(0:32 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 44(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-BC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - BC 39(0:11 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BC 30(14:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-L.Bond False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 25(14:25 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BC 25(13:46 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BC 32(13:16 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 40 yards to LOU 28 Center-BC. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(13:11 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LVILLE 33(12:39 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LVILLE 33(12:30 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(12:25 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 40(11:52 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 40. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LVILLE 44(11:30 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 46. PENALTY on BC-J.Blackwell Defensive Targeting 28 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(11:04 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to BC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LVILLE 24(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to BC 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 25. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - LVILLE 34(10:22 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at BC 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LVILLE 31(9:10 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - LVILLE 38(9:08 - 3rd) J.Turner 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:03 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 31.
|+69 YD
2 & 4 - BC 31(8:18 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 31. Gain of 69 yards. Z.Flowers for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 3rd) C.Lytton extra point is good. PENALTY on LOU-J.Dawson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 3rd) L.Connor kicks 50 yards from LOU 50 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:07 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(7:47 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 37.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 37(7:20 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 37. Catch made by C.Bell at LOU 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(6:47 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to BC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 40(6:07 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to BC 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 41.
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 41(5:32 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 41. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at BC 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(4:56 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 12. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at BC 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:50 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BC 28(4:34 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BC 34(3:53 - 3rd) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BC 34(3:14 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 38 yards to LOU 28 Center-BC. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(3:07 - 3rd) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 37.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 37(2:27 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 33(1:44 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(1:00 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by F.Sherman at LOU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(0:25 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to BC End Zone for 48 yards. J.Jordan for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - LVILLE 37(0:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 30 - LVILLE 32(0:25 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 27 - LVILLE 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - LVILLE 43(14:20 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 48.
|Punt
4 & 14 - LVILLE 48(13:35 - 4th) M.Vassett punts 52 yards to BC End Zone Center-LOU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(13:26 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BC 27(12:54 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(12:18 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 50(11:35 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BC 49(10:54 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by Z.Flowers at LOU 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 42. PENALTY on LOU-J.Brownlee Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27(10:26 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by L.Bond at LOU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BC 20(9:48 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BC 18(9:24 - 4th) P.Jurkovec rushed to LOU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 17.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 17(8:54 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to LOU 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BC 20(8:17 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by A.Broome at LOU 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BC 20(7:35 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - BC 27(7:28 - 4th) C.Lytton 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 4th) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:24 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(6:53 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to BC 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(6:13 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to BC 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 41(5:52 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 41(5:41 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to BC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 39.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LVILLE 39(5:03 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(4:56 - 4th) P.Jurkovec rushed to LOU 28 for 33 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 28.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(1:54 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to LOU 7 for 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 7. PENALTY on BC-C.Burton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 2 - BC 20(3:44 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20. PENALTY on LOU-D.Tell Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 10(3:27 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BC 10(2:37 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-BC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BC 15(2:14 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - BC 15(2:07 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to LOU 15. Catch made by S.Witter at LOU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BC 16(1:59 - 4th) C.Lytton 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:53 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
2 & 10 - LVILLE(1:34 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce. PENALTY on LOU-A.Huggins-Bruce Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:48 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:41 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:37 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - BC(1:34 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-Woodbey Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:33 - 4th) P.Jurkovec kneels at the LOU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 27(1:06 - 4th) P.Jurkovec kneels at the LOU 32.
|-8 YD
3 & 17 - BC 32(0:46 - 4th) P.Jurkovec rushed to LOU 40 for -8 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 40.
|No Gain
4 & 25 - BC 40(0:02 - 4th) P.Jurkovec kneels at the LOU 43.
