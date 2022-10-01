Drive Chart
Key Players
L. Webb 3 RB
75 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, REC
C. Smith 13 RB
107 RuYds, 16 ReYds, 5 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:53
J.Brooks punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. E.Garror for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
6
yds
1:22
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:53
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 2:54
L.Webb rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. L.Webb for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
73
yds
4:46
pos
6
7
Point After TD 2:54
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:29
D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
7
plays
49
yds
3:06
pos
10
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:53
C.Bradley scrambles to ULL End Zone for 3 yards. C.Bradley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
45
yds
4:46
pos
16
7
Point After TD 12:53
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Field Goal 7:43
K.Almendares 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
12
plays
36
yds
5:10
pos
17
10
Touchdown 0:42
B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 1. Catch made by P.Migl at SAB 1. Gain of 1 yards. P.Migl for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
17
plays
84
yds
6:17
pos
17
16
Point After TD 0:42
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Field Goal 0:00
D.Guajardo 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
8
plays
49
yds
00:42
pos
20
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 17
Rushing 6 9
Passing 12 5
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 12-21 6-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 361 276
Total Plays 78 66
Avg Gain 4.6 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 116 169
Rush Attempts 37 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 5.5
Yards Passing 245 107
Comp. - Att. 18-41 21-35
Yards Per Pass 5.4 2.6
Penalties - Yards 8-60 7-65
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-40.0 5-41.2
Return Yards 51 126
Punts - Returns 2-1 3-80
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-50 1-46
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 4-1 0731020
Louisiana 2-3 7001017
Cajun Field Lafayette, LA
 245 PASS YDS 107
116 RUSH YDS 169
361 TOTAL YDS 276
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.9% 245 0 1 89.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1014 10 3 157.4
C. Bradley 18/41 245 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Webb  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 388 5
L. Webb 22 75 1 21
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
B. McReynolds 3 25 0 19
M. Lee  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 39 2
M. Lee 3 6 0 6
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 31 1
C. Bradley 8 6 1 8
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 46 0
O. Wells 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 112 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 258 2
C. Lacy 7 5 112 0 43
J. Wayne  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 309 3
J. Wayne 9 4 55 0 22
D. Voisin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 152 1
D. Voisin 5 3 41 0 20
L. Webb  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 1
L. Webb 3 1 12 0 12
J. Townsend  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
J. Townsend 1 1 9 0 9
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -9 0
O. Wells 2 1 9 0 9
D. Thomas-Jones  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 1
D. Thomas-Jones 5 1 7 0 7
L. Sefcik  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 1
L. Sefcik 5 1 6 0 6
T. Avery  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Avery 1 0 0 0 0
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 1
B. McReynolds 2 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Rias  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Rias 4-2 0.0 0
J. Miller  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. Miller 4-4 0.0 0
J. Voisin  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Voisin 3-2 0.0 1
T. Kiser  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
T. Kiser 3-3 1.0 0
D. Luter Jr.  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Luter Jr. 2-1 0.0 1
M. Robinson  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
M. Robinson 2-4 0.0 0
Y. Banks  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Y. Banks 2-1 0.0 0
K. Brown  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Brown 2-4 0.0 0
J. Jordan  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Jordan 1-2 0.0 0
J. Sheriff  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 1-0 0.0 0
L. Brooks  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
M. Strong Jr.  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Martin  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
C. Coleman III  30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Coleman III 1-1 0.0 0
B. Higdon  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Higdon 0-1 0.0 0
W. Thomas  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
W. Thomas 0-3 0.0 0
A. DeShazor Jr.  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. DeShazor Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Q. Wilfawn  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Wilfawn 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 18/19
D. Guajardo 2/2 43 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
J. Brooks 5 40.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
O. Wells 1 13.0 13 0
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
B. McReynolds 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 18.8 113 1
C. Lacy 2 0.5 2 0
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 82 1 1 90.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 350 2 0 146.7
B. Wooldridge 17/28 82 1 1
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 25 0 1 58.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 583 7 2 134.2
C. Fields 4/7 25 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 107 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 157 2
C. Smith 12 107 0 55
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
B. Wooldridge 9 38 0 17
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 99 0
T. Williams 6 20 0 8
L. Legendre  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Legendre 1 8 0 8
J. Kibodi  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 96 0
J. Kibodi 1 6 0 6
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 13 1
C. Fields 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
P. LeBlanc 3 3 23 0 18
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 259 2
M. Jefferson 7 3 21 0 13
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 5 3 20 0 14
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 91 0
C. Smith 5 5 16 0 7
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 87 1
N. Johnson 2 2 11 0 7
J. Bernard  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
J. Bernard 1 1 9 0 9
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
P. Migl 3 2 5 1 4
L. Legendre  9 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
L. Legendre 1 1 1 0 1
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 99 3
J. Lumpkin 2 1 1 0 1
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
J. Stephens, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
K. Moncrief 4-3 1.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 4-1 0.0 0
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 4-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
B. Trahan 3-4 0.0 1
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 3-3 1.0 0
S. Hazard  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Hazard 2-2 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 1-2 0.0 0
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Z. Hill-Green 1-3 0.0 0
K. Gant  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Gant 1-1 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-8 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 1-8 0.0 0
B. Bishop  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
K. Ossai 1-4 0.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Skipper  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Skipper 1-2 0.0 0
K. Martin  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
J. Nelson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Narcisse  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Narcisse 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Lawson 0-2 0.0 0
A. Landry  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Landry 0-1 0.0 0
T. Guidry  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Guidry 0-2 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Flowers 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares  45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
K. Almendares 1/3 51 2/2 5
P. Stafford  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/4 15/15
P. Stafford 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
R. Byrns 5 41.2 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
C. Smith 2 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.7 69 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 17.8 160 1
E. Garror 3 26.7 69 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 13 2:45 6 47 Downs
9:15 SALA 20 1:22 3 6 Punt
7:53 SALA 25 2:09 6 10 Punt
3:16 SALA 20 1:26 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 SALA 31 5:41 13 21 Punt
7:42 SALA 32 4:46 11 68 TD
0:53 SALA 37 0:20 2 37 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 SALA 36 3:06 7 44 FG
6:51 UL 26 2:31 7 22 Downs
2:39 SALA 49 4:46 11 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:43 SALA 25 0:44 3 6 Punt
0:42 SALA 25 0:42 8 49 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 UL 39 0:08 1 0 INT
12:01 UL 26 2:52 5 62 FG Miss
5:44 UL 42 2:28 5 16 Punt
1:50 UL 21 1:59 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:10 UL 14 1:30 4 12 Punt
2:54 UL 25 2:01 5 42 INT
0:33 SALA 41 0:33 6 17 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 23 3:25 5 3 Punt
8:29 UL 22 1:38 3 4 Fumble
4:20 UL 4 1:41 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 UL 25 5:10 12 41 FG
6:59 UL 18 6:17 17 84 TD

USA
Jaguars
 - Downs (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.McDaniel at SAB 14.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 14
(14:56 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Quibodeaux at SAB 15.
+42 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 15
(14:26 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 15. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 15. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; B.Trahan at ULL 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(13:53 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by J.Townsend at ULL 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trahan at ULL 34.
No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 34
(13:21 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SALA 34
(13:17 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ULL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 34.
No Gain
4 & 1 - SALA 34
(12:48 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ULL 32 for yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; A.Riley at ULL 32. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 6 - SALA 39
(12:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UL 39
(12:15 - 1st) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 48. Intercepted by D.Luter at ULL 48. D.Luter FUMBLES forced by ULL. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-M.Jefferson at ULL 27. Tackled by SAB at ULL 27.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+55 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27
(12:07 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to SAB 18 for 55 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 18.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 18
(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-A.Gillie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UL 23
(11:18 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to SAB 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; Q.Wilfawn at SAB 19.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UL 19
(10:42 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SAB 19. Catch made by C.Smith at SAB 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Martin at SAB 17.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - UL 17
(10:02 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SAB 17. Catch made by M.Jefferson at SAB 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Martin; C.Rias at SAB 11.
No Good
4 & 3 - UL 19
(9:20 - 1st) K.Almendares 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(9:15 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at SAB 21.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 21
(8:51 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Ossai at SAB 26.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 26
(8:17 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 26
(8:13 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. E.Garror for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:53 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:53 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the SAB End Zone. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(7:53 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25
(7:50 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Skipper at SAB 28.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 28
(7:10 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at SAB 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(6:37 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
-6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 41
(6:30 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 41. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at SAB 35.
No Gain
3 & 16 - SALA 35
(5:56 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.McReynolds.
Punt
4 & 16 - SALA 35
(5:50 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 23 yards to ULL 42 Center-T.Drosos. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42
(5:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at ULL 40.
+17 YD
2 & 12 - UL 40
(5:08 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to SAB 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 43.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43
(4:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at SAB 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 45.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - UL 45
(4:09 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by E.Rogers at SAB 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 42.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UL 42
(3:26 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
Punt
4 & 9 - UL 42
(3:23 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to SAB End Zone Center-H.Sims. Touchback.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(3:16 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at SAB 22.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 22
(2:42 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at SAB 26.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 26
(2:06 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 26
(2:00 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. Tackled by J.Townsend at ULL 36. PENALTY on ULL-K.Edwards Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
-15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 21
(1:50 - 1st) ULL rushed to ULL 6 for -15 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULL 6.
+5 YD
2 & 25 - UL 6
(1:13 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to ULL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ULL 11.
Penalty
3 & 20 - UL 11
(0:32 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-C.Rias Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 15 - UL 16
(0:32 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at ULL 25.
Punt
4 & 6 - UL 25
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 43 yards to SAB 32 Center-H.Sims. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 32. Tackled by M.Jefferson at SAB 31.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (13 plays, 21 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31
(14:51 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 31. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; K.Ossai at SAB 38.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 38
(14:24 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Ossai at SAB 37.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 37
(13:46 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard at SAB 40.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 40
(13:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at SAB 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(12:42 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 43
(12:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at ULL 48.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 48
(12:03 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; T.Guidry at ULL 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45
(11:30 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for O.Wells.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 45
(11:26 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 41.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 41
(10:43 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 34.
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(10:09 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at ULL 37 for -3 yards (K.Moncrief)
Sack
2 & 13 - SALA 37
(9:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at ULL 48 for -11 yards (A.Jones) PENALTY on SAB-C.Bradley Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 24 - SALA 48
(9:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
Punt
4 & 24 - SALA 48
(9:21 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 40 yards to ULL 8 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 8. Tackled by J.Jordan; D.Hughes at ULL 14.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 14
(9:10 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 14. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; M.Robinson at ULL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 27
(8:42 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 27
(8:37 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; J.Miller at ULL 31.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 31
(7:57 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
Penalty
4 & 6 - UL 31
(7:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-P.Mensah False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - UL 26
(7:50 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 44 yards to SAB 30 Center-H.Sims. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 30. Tackled by T.Lewis; P.Mensah at SAB 32.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 68 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(7:40 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; B.Trahan at SAB 41.
No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 41
(7:04 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 41
(6:59 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Nelson at SAB 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 44
(6:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Voisin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 39
(5:58 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at SAB 47.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 47
(5:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 47
(5:18 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to ULL 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; C.Flowers at ULL 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(4:35 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to ULL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 32.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 32
(3:55 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 23.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23
(3:32 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULL 23. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Garror at ULL 3.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 3
(3:18 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard at ULL 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 2
(2:56 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. L.Webb for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Interception (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 25
(2:54 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL. PENALTY on SAB-T.Kiser Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40
(2:47 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at ULL 46.
+11 YD
2 & 4 - UL 46
(2:24 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to SAB 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Jordan at SAB 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43
(1:46 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to SAB 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 37.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UL 37
(1:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by N.Johnson at SAB 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 33.
Int
1 & 10 - UL 33
(1:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 7. Intercepted by J.Voisin at SAB 7. Tackled by C.Smith at SAB 37.

USA
Jaguars
 - Interception (2 plays, 37 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(0:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-M.Narcisse Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - SALA 26
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 13. Intercepted by B.Trahan at ULL 13. Tackled by SAB at SAB 41.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 41
(0:33 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UL 41
(0:30 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by E.Rogers at SAB 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27
(0:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by E.Rogers at SAB 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 24.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 24
(0:15 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UL 24
(0:08 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
No Good
4 & 7 - UL 31
(0:05 - 2nd) K.Almendares 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 59 yards from SAB 35 to the ULL 6. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Brooks at ULL 23.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23
(14:55 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at ULL 30.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UL 30
(14:32 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at ULL 39.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39
(13:50 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks; J.Miller at ULL 37.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - UL 37
(13:07 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; J.Miller at ULL 38.
Sack
3 & 11 - UL 38
(12:25 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 26 for -12 yards (T.Kiser)
Punt
4 & 23 - UL 26
(11:49 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to SAB 36 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 44 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(11:35 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; A.Jones at SAB 37.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 37
(11:08 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
Penalty
3 & 9 - SALA 37
(11:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+43 YD
3 & 14 - SALA 32
(11:07 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 32. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULL 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(10:28 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 19.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SALA 19
(9:48 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 19.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 19
(9:14 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to ULL 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 20.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 28
(8:35 - 3rd) D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:29 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 62 yards from SAB 35 to the ULL 3. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Kiser at ULL 22.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 22
(8:23 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ULL 23.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UL 23
(7:48 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon; T.Kiser at ULL 24.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - UL 24
(7:03 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 24. Gain of 2 yards. M.Jefferson FUMBLES forced by J.Voisin. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-J.Voisin at ULL 26. Tackled by ULL at ULL 26.

USA
Jaguars
 - Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26
(6:51 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 22.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 22
(6:26 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 21.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 21
(6:00 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 21. Catch made by O.Wells at ULL 21. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 12.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 12
(5:29 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SALA 4
(5:04 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; J.Lawson at ULL 4.
No Gain
3 & Goal - SALA 4
(4:30 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
No Gain
4 & Goal - SALA 4
(4:24 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Webb.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 4
(4:20 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 4
(4:12 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; A.DeShazor at ULL 6.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - UL 6
(3:33 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; K.Brown at ULL 12.
Punt
4 & 2 - UL 12
(2:52 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 39 yards to SAB 49 Center-H.Sims. Downed by W.Maze.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 50 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49
(2:39 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 49
(2:06 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 49
(1:54 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by L.Webb at ULL 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 37.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(1:25 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULL 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(1:11 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 21.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 21
(0:31 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to ULL 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 16.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 16
(0:07 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 10.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10
(15:00 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ULL 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; S.Hazard at ULL 11.
Penalty
2 & 11 - SALA 11
(14:30 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik. PENALTY on ULL-C.Anderson Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 5
(14:19 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ULL 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Ossai at ULL 4.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 4
(13:38 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ULL 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; A.Landry at ULL 3.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 3
(12:58 - 4th) C.Bradley scrambles to ULL End Zone for 3 yards. C.Bradley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:53 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 41 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:53 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(12:53 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; W.Thomas at ULL 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 29
(12:28 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Strong at ULL 29.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - UL 29
(11:50 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 29. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; K.Brown at ULL 34.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UL 34
(11:26 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; W.Thomas at ULL 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(10:52 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; M.Robinson at ULL 40.
Penalty
2 & 6 - UL 40
(9:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for L.LeGendre. PENALTY on SAB-K.Brown Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(9:58 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to SAB 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 37.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UL 37
(9:35 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by L.LeGendre at SAB 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at SAB 36.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - UL 36
(9:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to SAB 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 24
(8:37 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to SAB 24 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 24. PENALTY on ULL-D.Hudson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - UL 34
(8:14 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
No Gain
2 & 20 - UL 34
(8:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
No Gain
3 & 20 - UL 34
(7:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
Field Goal
4 & 20 - UL 41
(7:50 - 4th) K.Almendares 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:43 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(7:43 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25
(7:38 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at SAB 31.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 31
(7:15 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 31
(7:11 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 51 yards to ULL 18 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by J.Voisin.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (17 plays, 84 yards, 6:17 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18
(6:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 18. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULL 25.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 25
(6:28 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 25
(6:23 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 27 for 4 yards. B.Wooldridge FUMBLES forced by SAB. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-C.Smith at ULL 27. Tackled by SAB at ULL 29.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 29
(5:50 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers. PENALTY on SAB-J.Voisin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 39
(5:42 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to SAB 23 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 23. PENALTY on ULL-C.Rubio Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - UL 29
(5:09 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ULL 34.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - UL 34
(4:34 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.DeShazor; J.Miller at ULL 38.
+18 YD
3 & 11 - UL 38
(3:55 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44
(3:40 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 44. Catch made by N.Johnson at SAB 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Miller at SAB 37.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UL 37
(3:14 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to SAB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 35.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - UL 35
(2:41 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to SAB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30
(2:13 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to SAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 27.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UL 27
(1:41 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to SAB 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 20.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(1:24 - 4th) L.LeGendre rushed to SAB 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 12.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UL 12
(1:11 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 12. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at SAB 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 11.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - UL 11
(1:07 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to SAB 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Jordan at SAB 3.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - UL 3
(0:55 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to SAB 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SAB 1.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 1
(0:51 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - UL 1
(0:47 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 1. Catch made by P.Migl at SAB 1. Gain of 1 yards. P.Migl for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:42 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 49 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:42 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 63 yards from ULL 35 to the SAB 2. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(0:42 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 25
(0:35 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+21 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 25
(0:30 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at SAB 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(0:24 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Webb.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 46
(0:19 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 46
(0:15 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 43.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(0:09 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULL 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 26.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - SALA 33
(0:04 - 4th) D.Guajardo 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
