Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win on Saturday over The Citadel.
The Mountaineers' (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn't the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.
It was the 43rd meeting between the teams but the first nonconference game between them since the Mountaineers left for the FBS.
The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions in taking off to a 35-0 lead.
Brice was 12-of-18 passing for 265 yards with two of his scoring throws going to Christian Horn, one an 80-yarder. Horn's older brother, Brian Horn, plays linebacker for The Citadel. Christian Horn finished with 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Camerun Peoples rushed for 102 yards, 73 coming on a second-quarter TD.
Bulldogs grad transfer quarterback Peyton Derrick started his collegiate career at Appalachian State, where he spent two years before playing three seasons at Wofford. The triple-option oriented Bulldogs couldn't generate much offense, picking up 172 yards on 59 attempts for a 2.9 average.
The shutout was the first for the Mountaineers since a 34-0 victory over Toledo in 2017.
J. Graves-Billips
19 RB
36 RuYds, 42 ReYds, 2 RECs
C. Brice
7 QB
265 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|20
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|2
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|223
|558
|Total Plays
|67
|47
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|11.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|260
|Rush Attempts
|59
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|10.0
|Yards Passing
|51
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|3-8
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|14.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.0
|2-29.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|558
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Derrick 13 QB
|P. Derrick
|2/7
|45
|0
|1
|
A. Green 11 QB
|A. Green
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Llewellyn 34 FB
|S. Llewellyn
|10
|41
|0
|16
|
J. Graves-Billips 19 RB
|J. Graves-Billips
|9
|36
|0
|12
|
C. Wallace 27 RB
|C. Wallace
|7
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Crawford III 40 RB
|J. Crawford III
|5
|19
|0
|11
|
L. Billings 23 FB
|L. Billings
|7
|17
|0
|3
|
O. Jones 32 RB
|O. Jones
|6
|15
|0
|5
|
B. Walker 26 FB
|B. Walker
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
P. Derrick 13 QB
|P. Derrick
|8
|10
|0
|12
|
A. Green 11 QB
|A. Green
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Graves-Billips 19 RB
|J. Graves-Billips
|2
|2
|42
|0
|36
|
C. Hilton 81 WR
|C. Hilton
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Wallace 27 RB
|C. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Njoku 28 RB
|N. Njoku
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Conway 39 RB
|R. Conway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mack 7 DB
|D. Mack
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 6 LB
|H. Black
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horn 8 LB
|B. Horn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ravenel 3 DB
|M. Ravenel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beverly 5 DB
|C. Beverly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Poole 4 DB
|D. Poole
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Deveaux 21 DB
|C. Deveaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pierce 92 DL
|K. Pierce
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moewe 71 OL
|C. Moewe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 98 DL
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Russell 46 LB
|R. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 10 DB
|T. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDowell 20 DL
|M. McDowell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Estes 41 LB
|K. Estes
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Elmore 75 DL
|H. Elmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 95 LB
|A. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Platte 90 P
|J. Platte
|6
|38.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Graves-Billips 19 RB
|J. Graves-Billips
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|12/18
|265
|4
|0
|
B. McBride 11 QB
|B. McBride
|2/3
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|4
|102
|1
|73
|
K. Roberts 14 RB
|K. Roberts
|7
|83
|1
|29
|
A. Castle 44 RB
|A. Castle
|4
|28
|0
|15
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|5
|26
|0
|11
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|6
|1
|5
|
B. McBride 11 QB
|B. McBride
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|4
|3
|132
|2
|80
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|47
|1
|44
|
M. Hetzel 12 WR
|M. Hetzel
|2
|2
|44
|0
|22
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|4
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|2
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lowman 82 WR
|J. Lowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spellman 98 DL
|D. Spellman
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 DB
|J. Greene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moffitt 45 LB
|T. Moffitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Favors 11 DB
|J. Favors
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnholt 56 LB
|K. Arnholt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 8 LB
|B. Harrington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKnight 48 DL
|D. McKnight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mitchell 22 LB
|J. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 1 DB
|K. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|2
|29.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Kintner kicks 49 yards from CIT 35 to the APP 16. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CIT at APP 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26(14:55 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at APP 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 31(14:02 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by H.Black; K.Pierce at APP 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(13:36 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 41. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at APP 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 44(12:59 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 47(12:35 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Beverly at CIT 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 44(12:23 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 44. Catch made by D.Davis at CIT 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Davis for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the CIT 5. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 35(12:18 - 1st) L.Billings rushed to CIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at CIT 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 38(11:46 - 1st) L.Billings rushed to CIT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; A.Parker at CIT 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CIT 40(11:01 - 1st) PENALTY on CIT-N.Njoku False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CIT 35(10:37 - 1st) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick sacked at CIT 29 for -6 yards (K.Brown)
|Punt
4 & 16 - CIT 29(10:00 - 1st) J.Platte punts 43 yards to APP 28 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(9:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Poole at APP 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(9:26 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at APP 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 42(8:49 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Black at APP 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - APLST 47(8:15 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 47(8:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Poole; D.Mack at APP 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIT 46(8:01 - 1st) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CIT 46(7:56 - 1st) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Brown at APP 44.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - CIT 44(7:22 - 1st) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CIT 46(6:39 - 1st) J.Platte punts 21 yards to APP 25 Center-CIT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:32 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(5:59 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to CIT 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35(5:29 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 35(5:24 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at CIT 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 27(4:47 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; T.Wallace at CIT 26.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 26(4:09 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to CIT 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 21(3:40 - 1st) D.Davis rushed to CIT 21 for yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 22. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 20 - APLST 31(3:11 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 31. Catch made by C.Horn at CIT 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 1(2:43 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(2:38 - 1st) O.Jones rushed to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; A.Parker at CIT 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 28(1:59 - 1st) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at CIT 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CIT 30(1:23 - 1st) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIT 31(0:41 - 1st) J.Platte punts 34 yards to APP 35 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:30 - 1st) A.Castle rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; H.Elmore at APP 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by T.Page at APP 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; D.Poole at APP 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 47(14:40 - 2nd) A.Castle rushed to CIT 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.McDowell; K.Pierce at CIT 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(14:17 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 38. Catch made by M.Hetzel at CIT 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Poole at CIT 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 16(14:01 - 2nd) A.Castle rushed to CIT 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 16(13:20 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Black; A.Lewis at CIT 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 13(12:48 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 13. Catch made by A.Marshall at CIT 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at CIT 8.
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - APLST 8(12:02 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 8. Catch made by E.Wilson at CIT 8. Gain of 8 yards. E.Wilson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(11:55 - 2nd) L.Billings rushed to CIT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; L.Doublin at CIT 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CIT 27(11:20 - 2nd) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 25 for -2 yards. P.Derrick FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CIT-P.Derrick at CIT 25. Tackled by APP at CIT 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CIT 25(10:38 - 2nd) P.Derrick scrambles to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at CIT 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CIT 28(9:58 - 2nd) J.Platte punts 45 yards to APP 27 Center-CIT. T.Page returned punt from the APP 27. Tackled by C.Beverly at APP 27.
|Result
|Play
|+73 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27(9:46 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to CIT End Zone for 73 yards. C.Peoples for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(9:31 - 2nd) S.Llewellyn rushed to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; T.Bird at CIT 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 28(8:57 - 2nd) S.Llewellyn rushed to CIT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler at CIT 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - CIT 31(8:19 - 2nd) S.Llewellyn rushed to CIT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CIT 33.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - CIT 33(7:33 - 2nd) C.Wallace rushed to CIT 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Ross at CIT 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 43(6:56 - 2nd) S.Llewellyn rushed to CIT 44 for 1 yards. S.Llewellyn FUMBLES forced by K.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-CIT at CIT 44. Tackled by APP at CIT 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CIT 44(6:49 - 2nd) L.Billings rushed to CIT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; N.Hampton at CIT 47.
|-11 YD
3 & 6 - CIT 47(5:50 - 2nd) C.Wallace rushed to CIT 36 for -11 yards. C.Wallace FUMBLES forced by K.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-S.Passeggiata at CIT 36. Tackled by C.Moewe at CIT 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 33(5:42 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 33(5:35 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22(5:02 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 22. Catch made by C.Horn at CIT 22. Gain of 22 yards. C.Horn for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(4:56 - 2nd) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at CIT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIT 23(4:16 - 2nd) N.Njoku rushed to CIT 23 for yards. Tackled by K.Brown at CIT 30. PENALTY on CIT-C.Wallace Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - CIT 13(3:43 - 2nd) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick pass incomplete intended for N.Njoku.
|+3 YD
3 & 22 - CIT 13(3:37 - 2nd) J.Crawford rushed to CIT 16 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at CIT 16.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CIT 16(2:58 - 2nd) J.Platte punts 41 yards to APP 43 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(2:50 - 2nd) A.Castle rushed to CIT 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Pierce at CIT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 46(2:20 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman (B.Horn).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 46(2:16 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Peoples (H.Black).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 46(2:11 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|Punt
4 & 10 - APLST 46(2:05 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 26 yards to CIT 20 Center-J.Mann. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIT 20(1:57 - 2nd) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick pass incomplete intended for R.Conway.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CIT 20(1:50 - 2nd) O.Jones rushed to CIT 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Arnholt at CIT 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - CIT 24(1:45 - 2nd) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 36 for 12 yards. P.Derrick FUMBLES forced by B.Harrington. Fumble RECOVERED by CIT-T.Drayton at CIT 36. Tackled by APP at CIT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIT 36(0:57 - 2nd) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick pass incomplete intended for R.Conway.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - CIT 36(0:51 - 2nd) C.Wallace rushed to CIT 32 for -4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Hampton at CIT 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - CIT 32(0:45 - 2nd) J.Crawford rushed to CIT 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Lawson at CIT 43.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - CIT 43(0:39 - 2nd) J.Crawford rushed to CIT 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at CIT 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 48(0:09 - 2nd) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 40.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 40(0:02 - 2nd) P.Derrick pass complete to APP 40. Catch made by J.Graves-Billips at APP 40. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Graves-Billips rushed to CIT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at CIT 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CIT 30(14:21 - 3rd) L.Billings rushed to CIT 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - CIT 33(13:37 - 3rd) L.Billings rushed to CIT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; K.Brown at CIT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 35(12:56 - 3rd) C.Wallace rushed to CIT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb; N.Ross at CIT 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CIT 41(12:19 - 3rd) J.Graves-Billips rushed to CIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at CIT 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CIT 44(11:30 - 3rd) S.Llewellyn rushed to CIT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 48(10:50 - 3rd) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; A.Parker at APP 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - CIT 48(10:07 - 3rd) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 32(9:25 - 3rd) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at APP 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CIT 30(8:43 - 3rd) O.Jones rushed to APP 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; K.Brown at APP 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CIT 25(7:59 - 3rd) P.Derrick rushed to APP 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 23.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CIT 23(7:19 - 3rd) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; N.Ross at APP 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIT 20(6:39 - 3rd) J.Crawford rushed to APP 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CIT 20(5:54 - 3rd) C.Wallace rushed to APP 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 10(5:15 - 3rd) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at APP 7.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CIT 7(4:23 - 3rd) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 8.
|Int
3 & 8 - CIT 8(3:44 - 3rd) P.Derrick pass INTERCEPTED at APP End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lawson at APP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(3:38 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 20. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 20. Gain of 80 yards. C.Horn for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the CIT 5. J.Graves-Billips returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lawson at CIT 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 26(3:15 - 3rd) L.Billings rushed to CIT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; K.Dawson at CIT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIT 28(2:23 - 3rd) O.Jones rushed to CIT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CIT 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CIT 28(1:36 - 3rd) P.Derrick pass complete to CIT 28. Catch made by C.Hilton at CIT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at CIT 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 37(0:48 - 3rd) O.Jones rushed to CIT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at CIT 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CIT 41(0:04 - 3rd) O.Jones rushed to CIT 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CIT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CIT 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Crawford rushed to CIT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at CIT 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CIT 40(14:16 - 4th) J.Platte punts 44 yards to APP 16 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 16(14:11 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to APP 16 for yards. Tackled by C.Beverly at APP 16. PENALTY on APP-APP Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - APLST 8(13:49 - 4th) B.McBride steps back to pass. B.McBride pass incomplete intended for J.Lowman.
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - APLST 8(13:43 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to APP 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Russell at APP 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - APLST 12(13:09 - 4th) B.McBride scrambles to APP 15 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Black at APP 15.
|Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 15(12:22 - 4th) C.Howell punts 32 yards to APP 47 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by D.Poole.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 47(12:17 - 4th) B.Walker rushed to APP 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 41(11:33 - 4th) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CIT 39(10:47 - 4th) B.Walker rushed to APP 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at APP 38.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - CIT 38(10:05 - 4th) B.Walker rushed to APP 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler at APP 40.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(10:00 - 4th) B.McBride pass complete to APP 40. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(9:28 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to CIT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Deveaux at CIT 46.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 46(9:01 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to CIT 25 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Estes; C.Beverly at CIT 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:24 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to CIT 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at CIT 20.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 20(7:43 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to CIT 3 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Deveaux at CIT 3. PENALTY on APP-M.Samuel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 26(7:20 - 4th) B.McBride pass complete to CIT 26. Catch made by M.Hetzel at CIT 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 4(6:43 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to CIT End Zone for 4 yards. K.Roberts for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(6:40 - 4th) A.Green rushed to CIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Spellman at CIT 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CIT 29(6:05 - 4th) J.Graves-Billips rushed to CIT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Spellman at CIT 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CIT 33(5:22 - 4th) PENALTY on CIT-C.Moewe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CIT 28(4:59 - 4th) J.Graves-Billips rushed to CIT 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Moffitt at CIT 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 39(4:14 - 4th) A.Green pass complete to CIT 39. Catch made by J.Graves-Billips at CIT 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CIT 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CIT 45(3:33 - 4th) B.Walker rushed to APP 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Spellman at APP 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 49(2:49 - 4th) C.Wallace rushed to APP 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 45.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIT 45(2:04 - 4th) PENALTY on CIT-Z.Blanchard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CIT 50(1:36 - 4th) C.Wallace rushed to APP 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Favors at APP 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CIT 44(0:54 - 4th) A.Green rushed to APP 41 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mitchell; T.Bird at APP 41.
|Sack
4 & 2 - CIT 41(0:49 - 4th) A.Green steps back to pass. A.Green sacked at APP 46 for -5 yards (D.Spellman)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(0:43 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to CIT 25 for 29 yards. Tackled by C.Beverly at CIT 25.
