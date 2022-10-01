Drive Chart
UAB
RICE

Key Players
D. Hopkins 9 QB
231 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -29 RuYds
A. Broussard 30 RB
32 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:06
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
11
plays
60
yds
5:54
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:06
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:21
D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
00:07
pos
6
7
Point After TD 1:21
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:25
M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.
5
plays
21
yds
2:37
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:58
D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
100
yds
4:08
pos
16
7
Point After TD 4:58
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:01
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
48
yds
4:19
pos
17
13
Point After TD 8:01
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 7:43
D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-21
yds
00:18
pos
17
20
Point After TD 7:43
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 2:36
D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Shropshire for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
104
yds
5:07
pos
23
21
Point After TD 2:36
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:02
T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 6. Catch made by D.Connors at UAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Connors for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
86
yds
8:34
pos
24
27
Point After TD 9:02
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 14
Rushing 9 8
Passing 9 4
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 361 209
Total Plays 65 53
Avg Gain 5.6 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 123 105
Rush Attempts 41 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.9
Yards Passing 238 104
Comp. - Att. 16-24 11-17
Yards Per Pass 8.0 4.0
Penalties - Yards 12-116 10-75
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-43.0 5-46.2
Return Yards -2 10
Punts - Returns 1--2 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 2-2 7107024
Rice 3-2 7014728
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 238 PASS YDS 104
123 RUSH YDS 105
361 TOTAL YDS 209
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 231 2 1 185.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 430 2 0 149.5
D. Hopkins 15/21 231 2 1
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 7 0 0 52.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 56 1 1 122.3
J. Zeno 1/3 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 400 5
D. McBride 27 121 1 23
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 247 2
J. Brown Jr. 5 17 0 9
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jones 1 14 0 14
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -12 1
D. Hopkins 8 -29 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Palmer  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 0
T. Palmer 2 2 82 0 71
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 0
T. Shropshire 8 4 65 1 28
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 2 34 0 21
S. Rudolph  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
S. Rudolph 2 2 25 1 17
R. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
R. Davis 2 2 19 0 11
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 91 0
T. Jones 4 4 13 0 7
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. McBride 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Key  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Key 3-5 0.0 0
G. Cash  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
G. Cash 2-4 0.0 0
K. Sanders  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
K. Sanders 2-5 1.0 0
T. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-10 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Taylor 2-10 1.0 0
N. Wilder  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
N. Wilder 1-7 0.0 0
J. Bratton  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Bratton 1-2 0.0 0
I. Forte  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Forte 1-1 0.0 0
K. Swoopes  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Swoopes 1-2 0.0 0
S. Thomas V  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-0 0.0 0
F. McWilliams  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
F. McWilliams 1-4 0.5 0
D. Tuazama  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Tuazama 1-1 1.0 0
K. Penn  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Penn 0-3 0.0 0
T. Howard  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Howard 0-3 0.0 0
N. Eason Jr.  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Eason Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
R. Ellis  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Ellis 0-1 0.5 0
M. Fairbanks II  93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
M. Fairbanks II 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/3 13/13
M. Quinn 1/1 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
K. Greenwell 3 43.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 33 0
S. Thomas V 1 -2.0 -2 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 104 1 0 135.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 976 8 7 143.2
T. McMahon 11/17 104 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 152 0
C. Montgomery 5 34 0 21
A. Broussard  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 32 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 160 6
A. Broussard 15 32 2 5
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 25 1
T. McMahon 9 18 0 20
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
U. West 5 12 0 4
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
L. McCaffrey 1 6 0 6
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 95 0
D. Connors 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 323 3
L. McCaffrey 7 5 38 0 17
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 278 3
B. Rozner 3 2 34 0 28
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 219 0
I. Esdale 2 2 20 0 11
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Montgomery 1 1 6 0 6
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 1 0
D. Connors 1 1 6 1 6
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 83 1
J. Bradley 2 0 0 0 0
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Groen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Pearcy 3-1 1.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 3-4 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Morrison 3-4 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 3-5 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
T. Schuman 2-0 2.0 0
S. Fresch  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Fresch 2-1 0.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Taylor 2-5 0.0 1
J. Dunbar  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Dunbar 2-2 0.0 0
A. Siano  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Siano 2-2 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nyakwol 1-3 0.0 0
M. Williams  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
C. Conti 1-5 0.0 0
B. Boenisch  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Boenisch 1-2 0.0 0
K. Orji  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Orji 0-1 0.0 0
I. Floyd  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Floyd 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Titre  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
Q. Titre 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/5 13/13
C. VanSickle 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
C. Hunt 5 46.2 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Otoviano  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Otoviano 3 21.7 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Fresch 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 55 0
S. Fresch 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 UAB 25 2:29 4 16 INT
4:34 UAB 11 3:00 5 28 Punt
1:28 RICE 3 0:07 1 3 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 46 2:37 5 21 FG
9:06 UAB 2 4:08 9 98 TD
3:20 UAB 20 3:17 9 34 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 13 2:40 4 1 Punt
8:01 UAB 25 0:18 2 -21 Fumble
7:43 UAB 26 5:07 10 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:02 UAB 25 5:36 12 60 Downs
1:07 UAB 39 1:07 5 15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 5:54 11 75 TD
6:37 UAB 38 2:03 3 -16 Punt
1:34 RICE 1 0:06 1 2 Fumble
1:21 RICE 25 1:21 3 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 RICE 24 3:17 6 16 Punt
4:58 RICE 27 1:38 3 2 Punt
0:03 RICE 19 0:03 1 6 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 RICE 50 4:19 8 48 TD
2:36 RICE 19 8:34 14 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:26 RICE 15 2:19 3 0 Punt

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at RICE 30.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30
(14:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at RICE 40.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(14:00 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by G.Cash J.Key at UAB 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(13:25 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 32.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 32
(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 32
(12:42 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 20 for 12 yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(12:13 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; N.Wilder at UAB 20.
Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 20
(11:28 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on UAB-S.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5
(11:22 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at UAB 3.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 3
(10:42 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at UAB 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 2.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2
(9:57 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; F.McWilliams at UAB 1.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 1
(9:21 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
PAT Good
(9:06 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Interception (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:06 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(9:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at UAB 25. PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 15
(8:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; G.Taylor at UAB 20.
+14 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 20
(7:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at UAB 34.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 34
(7:17 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at UAB 41.
Int
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(6:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 40. Intercepted by G.Taylor at UAB 40. Tackled by UAB at UAB 38.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(6:37 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 37.
No Gain
2 & 9 - RICE 37
(6:01 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (N.Wilder).
No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 37
(5:57 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 36 for yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 19 - RICE 47
(5:10 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 46 for -7 yards (F.McWilliams; R.Ellis)
Punt
4 & 26 - RICE 46
(4:51 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 43 yards to UAB 11 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11
(4:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 11. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 24.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(4:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; C.Conti at UAB 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(3:53 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; T.Chamberlain at UAB 37.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37
(3:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 45.
-6 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 45
(2:12 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 39 for -6 yards. Downed by UAB.
Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 39
(1:37 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 60 yards to RICE 1 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB. PENALTY on RICE-K.Lockhart Personal Foul / Defense 0 yards accepted.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 1
(1:34 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 3 for 2 yards. A.Broussard FUMBLES forced by N.Wilder. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-K.Sanders at RICE 3. Tackled by RICE at RICE 3.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 3
(1:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:21 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(1:21 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey (M.McWilliams).
Sack
2 & 10 - RICE 25
(1:04 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 20 for -5 yards (D.Tuazama)
No Gain
3 & 15 - RICE 20
(0:29 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
Punt
4 & 15 - RICE 20
(0:15 - 1st) C.Hunt punts yards to UAB 25 Center-J.Wilson. Downed by RICE. PENALTY on RICE-A.Broussard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 10
(0:13 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 46 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.

UAB
Blazers
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Brown at RICE 46. Gain of 21 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(14:28 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 22.
Sack
2 & 7 - UAB 22
(13:52 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at RICE 25 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 25.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UAB 33
(12:29 - 2nd) M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:23 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 1. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton at RICE 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(12:17 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; N.Wilder at RICE 27.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 27
(11:37 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Key at RICE 33.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 33
(10:58 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at RICE 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(10:42 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner (S.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35
(10:33 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at RICE 44.
No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 44
(10:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 40 for -4 yards (T.Taylor; K.Sanders)
Punt
4 & 5 - RICE 40
(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 57 yards to UAB 3 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 98 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 3
(9:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 11 - UAB 2
(9:06 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd; A.Siano at UAB 4.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 4
(8:44 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; G.Nyakwol at UAB 4.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UAB 4
(7:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
+71 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 2
(7:33 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 2. Gain of 71 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(6:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 23 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Enechukwu at RICE 23.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 23
(6:45 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 23
(6:36 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 23. Catch made by R.Davis at RICE 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar; G.Nyakwol at RICE 12.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 12
(6:10 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9
(5:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; G.Taylor at RICE 8.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 8
(5:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:58 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:58 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at RICE 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(4:51 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; K.Sanders at RICE 28.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 28
(4:16 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; D.Tuazama at RICE 29.
No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 29
(3:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 29
(3:31 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UAB 22 Center-J.Wilson. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 22. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; K.Campbell at UAB 20.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(3:20 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to UAB 34 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at UAB 34. PENALTY on RICE-G.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(2:50 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
-5 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 44
(2:34 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 49.
Penalty
3 & 8 - UAB 49
(1:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(1:38 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 32.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UAB 32
(1:14 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 32
(1:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(0:47 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 29
(0:42 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Enechukwu at RICE 30.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 30
(0:35 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 18 for yards. D.McBride ran out of bounds. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 21 - UAB 40
(0:30 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at RICE 40. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 19. PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 31 - UAB 50
(0:20 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; K.Orji at RICE 46.
Punt
4 & 27 - UAB 46
(0:13 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 27 yards to RICE 19 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB.

RICE
Owls
 - End of Half (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(0:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at RICE 25.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UAB-R.Collier Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; Q.Titre at UAB 14.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 14
(14:26 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 23. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 13
(14:18 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 14.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 14
(13:36 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; G.Taylor at UAB 14.
Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 14
(13:01 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to RICE 44 Center-X.Echols. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 44. Tackled by X.Lanier at UAB 48.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 48 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(12:20 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; N.Wilder at UAB 45.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 45
(11:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; J.Key at UAB 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(10:42 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; M.Fairbanks at UAB 23.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 23
(10:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; N.Eason at UAB 23.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 23
(10:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at UAB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 12
(9:26 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; J.Bratton at UAB 7.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 7
(8:46 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 3
(8:04 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:01 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Fumble (2 plays, -21 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:01 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(8:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
-21 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(7:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 74 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:43 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:43 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at UAB 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26
(7:36 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at UAB 31.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 31
(7:09 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch; C.Conti at UAB 36.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(6:44 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at UAB 46.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46
(6:15 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(6:00 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RICE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; T.Chamberlain at RICE 34.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 34
(5:23 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RICE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Siano; T.Chamberlain at RICE 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 28
(4:48 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RICE 28 for yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 28. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 38
(4:30 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; C.Conti at RICE 28.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 28
(3:50 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; J.Pearcy at RICE 20.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 20
(3:12 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 8 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 8. PENALTY on UAB-D.McBride Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 23
(2:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on RICE-T.Schuman Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 18
(2:52 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for yards. D.McBride for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 28
(2:38 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Shropshire for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:36 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 82 yards, 8:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis at RICE 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(2:32 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Howard; K.Penn at RICE 23.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 23
(1:48 - 3rd) L.McCaffrey rushed to RICE 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Key at RICE 29.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(1:19 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; K.Swoopes at RICE 36.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 36
(0:41 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; N.Wilder at RICE 39.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-I.Klarkowski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 34
(15:00 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49
(14:27 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to UAB 28 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 28.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(14:10 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to UAB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 24.
Penalty
2 & 6 - RICE 24
(13:33 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 29
(13:23 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; T.Taylor at UAB 27.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 27
(12:43 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by B.Rozner at UAB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton; G.Cash at UAB 21. PENALTY on UAB-R.Ellis Roughing the Passer 11 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11
(12:30 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 6.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 6
(11:35 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; F.McWilliams at UAB 2.
No Gain
3 & Goal - RICE 2
(10:44 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Howard at UAB 2.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 2
(9:56 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; T.Howard at UAB 1.
Penalty
1 & Goal - RICE 1
(9:30 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-B.Groen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 6
(9:13 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 6. Catch made by D.Connors at UAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Connors for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:02 - 4th) C.VanSickle extra point is good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Downs (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:02 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(9:02 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at UAB 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48
(8:31 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to RICE 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UAB 44
(7:53 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 44.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 44
(7:16 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(6:46 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar; M.Morrison at RICE 39.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 39
(5:58 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to RICE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 38.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 38
(5:14 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(4:44 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 22. PENALTY on RICE-J.Pearcy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11
(4:33 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 15.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UAB 15
(3:44 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
No Gain
3 & 14 - UAB 15
(3:37 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
No Gain
4 & 14 - UAB 15
(3:30 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 15
(3:26 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; F.McWilliams at RICE 15.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 15
(2:41 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; M.Fairbanks at RICE 18.
No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 18
(1:53 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 15 for -3 yards (T.Taylor; K.Sanders) PENALTY on RICE-B.Groen Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 15
(1:15 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to UAB 39 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.

UAB
Blazers
 - End of Game (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39
(1:07 - 4th) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 48 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at UAB 48.
+17 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 48
(0:58 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 35.
Sack
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(0:46 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at RICE 41 for -6 yards (T.Schuman)
+2 YD
2 & 16 - UAB 41
(0:06 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to RICE 44 for 2 yards. D.Hopkins FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-D.McBride at UAB 48. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; M.Morrison at RICE 47.
Sack
3 & 22 - UAB 47
(0:06 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 41 for -12 yards (J.Pearcy)
NCAA FB Scores