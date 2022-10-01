Drive Chart
|
|
|UAB
|RICE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
D. Hopkins
9 QB
231 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -29 RuYds
|
A. Broussard
30 RB
32 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 9:06
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
11
plays
60
yds
5:54
pos
0
6
Touchdown 1:21
D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
00:07
pos
6
7
Field Goal 12:25
M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.
5
plays
21
yds
2:37
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:58
D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
100
yds
4:08
pos
16
7
Touchdown 8:01
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
48
yds
4:19
pos
17
13
Touchdown 7:43
D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-21
yds
00:18
pos
17
20
Touchdown 2:36
D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Shropshire for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
104
yds
5:07
pos
23
21
Touchdown 9:02
T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 6. Catch made by D.Connors at UAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Connors for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
86
yds
8:34
pos
24
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|361
|209
|Total Plays
|65
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|105
|Rush Attempts
|41
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|238
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-116
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|-2
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|15/21
|231
|2
|1
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|27
|121
|1
|23
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|5
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|8
|-29
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|2
|82
|0
|71
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|8
|4
|65
|1
|28
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|2
|2
|25
|1
|17
|
R. Davis 6 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|2-10
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bratton 6 LB
|J. Bratton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 98 DL
|T. Howard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|43.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|11/17
|104
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|5
|34
|0
|21
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|15
|32
|2
|5
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|9
|18
|0
|20
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|12
|0
|4
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|7
|5
|38
|0
|17
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|3
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|5
|46.2
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|3
|21.7
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at RICE 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30(14:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at RICE 40.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(14:00 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by G.Cash J.Key at UAB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 32(13:25 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 32(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 32(12:42 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 20 for 12 yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20(12:13 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; N.Wilder at UAB 20.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 20(11:28 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on UAB-S.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5(11:22 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at UAB 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 3(10:42 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at UAB 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2(9:57 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; F.McWilliams at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 1(9:21 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(9:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at UAB 25. PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 15(8:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; G.Taylor at UAB 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 20(7:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at UAB 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 34(7:17 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at UAB 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - UAB 41(6:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 40. Intercepted by G.Taylor at UAB 40. Tackled by UAB at UAB 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(6:37 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RICE 37(6:01 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (N.Wilder).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 37(5:57 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 36 for yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - RICE 47(5:10 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 46 for -7 yards (F.McWilliams; R.Ellis)
|Punt
4 & 26 - RICE 46(4:51 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 43 yards to UAB 11 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11(4:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 11. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(4:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; C.Conti at UAB 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(3:53 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; T.Chamberlain at UAB 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37(3:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 45.
|-6 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 45(2:12 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 39 for -6 yards. Downed by UAB.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 39(1:37 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 60 yards to RICE 1 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB. PENALTY on RICE-K.Lockhart Personal Foul / Defense 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(1:21 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey (M.McWilliams).
|Sack
2 & 10 - RICE 25(1:04 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 20 for -5 yards (D.Tuazama)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - RICE 20(0:29 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 15 - RICE 20(0:15 - 1st) C.Hunt punts yards to UAB 25 Center-J.Wilson. Downed by RICE. PENALTY on RICE-A.Broussard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 10(0:13 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 46 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Brown at RICE 46. Gain of 21 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(14:28 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 22.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UAB 22(13:52 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at RICE 25 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 25(13:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UAB 33(12:29 - 2nd) M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 1. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton at RICE 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24(12:17 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; N.Wilder at RICE 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 27(11:37 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Key at RICE 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 33(10:58 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at RICE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35(10:42 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner (S.Thomas).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35(10:33 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at RICE 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 44(10:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 40 for -4 yards (T.Taylor; K.Sanders)
|Punt
4 & 5 - RICE 40(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 57 yards to UAB 3 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 3(9:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 11 - UAB 2(9:06 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd; A.Siano at UAB 4.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 4(8:44 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; G.Nyakwol at UAB 4.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UAB 4(7:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+71 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 2(7:33 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 2. Gain of 71 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(6:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 23 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Enechukwu at RICE 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 23(6:45 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 23(6:36 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 23. Catch made by R.Davis at RICE 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar; G.Nyakwol at RICE 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 12(6:10 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(5:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; G.Taylor at RICE 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 8(5:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at RICE 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(4:51 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; K.Sanders at RICE 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 28(4:16 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; D.Tuazama at RICE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 29(3:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 29(3:31 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UAB 22 Center-J.Wilson. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 22. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; K.Campbell at UAB 20.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(3:20 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to UAB 34 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at UAB 34. PENALTY on RICE-G.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(2:50 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 44(2:34 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UAB 49(1:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(1:38 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UAB 32(1:14 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 32(1:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 29(0:47 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 29(0:42 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Enechukwu at RICE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 30(0:35 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 18 for yards. D.McBride ran out of bounds. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 21 - UAB 40(0:30 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at RICE 40. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 19. PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 31 - UAB 50(0:20 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; K.Orji at RICE 46.
|Punt
4 & 27 - UAB 46(0:13 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 27 yards to RICE 19 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UAB-R.Collier Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; Q.Titre at UAB 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 14(14:26 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 23. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 13(14:18 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 14.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 14(13:36 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; G.Taylor at UAB 14.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 14(13:01 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to RICE 44 Center-X.Echols. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 44. Tackled by X.Lanier at UAB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(12:20 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; N.Wilder at UAB 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 45(11:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; J.Key at UAB 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(10:42 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; M.Fairbanks at UAB 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 23(10:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; N.Eason at UAB 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 23(10:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at UAB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 12(9:26 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; J.Bratton at UAB 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 7(8:46 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 3(8:04 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(8:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|-21 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25(7:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at UAB 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26(7:36 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at UAB 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 31(7:09 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch; C.Conti at UAB 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(6:44 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at UAB 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46(6:15 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(6:00 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RICE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; T.Chamberlain at RICE 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 34(5:23 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RICE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Siano; T.Chamberlain at RICE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 28(4:48 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RICE 28 for yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 28. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 38(4:30 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; C.Conti at RICE 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 28(3:50 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; J.Pearcy at RICE 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 20(3:12 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 8 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 8. PENALTY on UAB-D.McBride Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 23(2:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on RICE-T.Schuman Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 18(2:52 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for yards. D.McBride for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 28(2:38 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Shropshire for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis at RICE 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19(2:32 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Howard; K.Penn at RICE 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 23(1:48 - 3rd) L.McCaffrey rushed to RICE 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Key at RICE 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29(1:19 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; K.Swoopes at RICE 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 36(0:41 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; N.Wilder at RICE 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 39(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-I.Klarkowski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 34(15:00 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(14:27 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to UAB 28 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28(14:10 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to UAB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 24.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - RICE 24(13:33 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 29(13:23 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; T.Taylor at UAB 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 27(12:43 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by B.Rozner at UAB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton; G.Cash at UAB 21. PENALTY on UAB-R.Ellis Roughing the Passer 11 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(12:30 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 6(11:35 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; F.McWilliams at UAB 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RICE 2(10:44 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Howard at UAB 2.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 2(9:56 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; T.Howard at UAB 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - RICE 1(9:30 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-B.Groen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 6(9:13 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 6. Catch made by D.Connors at UAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Connors for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 4th) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(9:02 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at UAB 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48(8:31 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to RICE 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UAB 44(7:53 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 44(7:16 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(6:46 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar; M.Morrison at RICE 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 39(5:58 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to RICE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 38(5:14 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at RICE 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(4:44 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 22. PENALTY on RICE-J.Pearcy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11(4:33 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to RICE 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 15.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UAB 15(3:44 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UAB 15(3:37 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - UAB 15(3:30 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 15(3:26 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; F.McWilliams at RICE 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 15(2:41 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; M.Fairbanks at RICE 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 18(1:53 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 15 for -3 yards (T.Taylor; K.Sanders) PENALTY on RICE-B.Groen Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 15(1:15 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to UAB 39 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(1:07 - 4th) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 48 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at UAB 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 48(0:58 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UAB 35(0:46 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at RICE 41 for -6 yards (T.Schuman)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - UAB 41(0:06 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to RICE 44 for 2 yards. D.Hopkins FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-D.McBride at UAB 48. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; M.Morrison at RICE 47.
|Sack
3 & 22 - UAB 47(0:06 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 41 for -12 yards (J.Pearcy)
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:08 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN