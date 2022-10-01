|
|
|LSU
|AUBURN
LSU rallies for 4th straight win, 21-17 over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) John Emery Jr. rushed for a tackle-breaking, 20-yard touchdown and Greg Brooks Jr. had a late interception to help LSU complete a 21-17, come-from-behind win over Auburn on Saturday night.
LSU (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) fell behind 17-0 before Jayden Daniels brought the visiting Tigers back with help from Auburn blunders. It was the fourth straight win for Brian Kelly and LSU.
''We just found a way to win the game,'' said Kelly, LSU's first-year coach. ''Was that our best performance? I hope not. But it was gutty, it was gritty, and I was proud of our guys the way they hung in there.
''As I told our guys, that's a culture win, that's a program win, where you're doing things the right way to win a game like that.''
And Auburn (3-2, 1-1) helped out by doing plenty of things wrong. Auburn blew its second straight double-digit lead, but was bailed out by Missouri's goal line fumble in overtime last week.
There was no bailout this time.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, who has been under fire since a late swoon last season, was asked how confident he was that he'd keep his job to the end of Year 2.
''That's my job, everyday, is to show up and make sure that I'm prepared and we get this football team prepared and that doesn't change, whatsoever,'' Harsin said. ''And I told the team that. That's how I approach every job I've had. This will be no different.''
LSU came up with the last big play.
Brooks ripped the ball away from LSU transfer Koy Moore after a catch with 2:18 left in Auburn's fourth straight failure to capitalize on a trip across midfield.
''They ran (that play) like six times so I knew it was coming,'' Brooks said.
Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who came in after Daniels banged knees with an Auburn player in the fourth, was able to run out the clock.
Daniels only passed for 80 yards but also ran for 59 and a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left before halftime. Kelly said Daniels could have kept playing and should be fine against No. 8 Tennessee, but it was his call not to send his dual-threat quarterback back out there.
Tailback Josh Williams ran for 68 yards in his first start.
Auburn's Robby Ashford passed for 337 yards and two touchdowns in his second start, including an early 53-yarder to Ja'Varrius Johnson and an 18-yarder to Camden Brown. But he lost one of his four fumbles and threw the late interception.
Emery gave LSU its first lead late in the third quarter, breaking one tackle attempt in the backfield and having three other defenders get a hand on him.
Auburn then set up first-and-goal from the 5 before disaster struck early in the fourth. First, Ashford dropped the ball and lost 5 yards, then Moore was intercepted by Harold Perkins Jr. on a trick play.
LSU whittled a 17-0 deficit down to 17-14 by halftime, a week after Auburn led Missouri 14-0 after the first quarter.
Jay Ward recovered a fumble on a strip sack forced by BJ Ojulari and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. Then Auburn had a missed field goal and called two timeouts on LSU's final drive of the half, keeping it alive with a personal foul on third-and-long.
Daniels kept it for a 1-yard score with 15 seconds left.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: Daniels & Co. continue to win, and he continues to play interception-free ball. The Tigers could be looking at a Top 25 ranking after receiving some votes. Auburn: Has scored just six second-half points in the last three games, raising the heat on coach Bryan Harsin. A failed fourth-and-10 from LSU's 37 set up the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.
INJURIES
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was strapped onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital after a scary scene on the opening kickoff. LSU posted on Twitter that he underwent a series of tests at a local hospital and was released to return to the stadium. Kelly said it was a neck injury and ''we're very encouraged.''
''There's no words to describe how we felt when he was laying there on the field,'' Williams said.
Auburn defensive end Eku Leota was injured in the first quarter and returned to the sideline with his right arm in a sling.
UP NEXT
LSU hosts No. 8 Tennessee.
Auburn visits traditional rival No. 1 Georgia.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
80 PaYds, 59 RuYds, RuTD
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
337 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 19 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|14
|9
|Passing
|2
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|270
|438
|Total Plays
|75
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|101
|Rush Attempts
|49
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|85
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|10-26
|19-39
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-90
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|6-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.3
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|27
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|337
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|270
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|8/20
|80
|0
|0
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|2/6
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|17
|68
|0
|15
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|16
|59
|1
|12
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|8
|42
|1
|20
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|5
|21
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|6
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|6
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 22 DB
|C. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|9
|44.3
|4
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|
C. Hilton Jr. 17 WR
|C. Hilton Jr.
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|19/38
|337
|2
|1
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|12
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|6
|35
|0
|11
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|11
|19
|0
|24
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|3
|74
|1
|53
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|2
|70
|0
|61
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|8
|4
|55
|0
|31
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|6
|3
|42
|0
|27
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
O. Kelly 19 WR
|O. Kelly
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Brown 17 WR
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|6
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DE
|M. Bragg
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufman 1 S
|D. Kaufman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 21 S
|C. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 LB
|E. Leota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/2
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|4
|46.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|3
|6.3
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. K.Scott returns the kickoff. K.Scott FUMBLES forced by S.Banks. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-K.Scott at AUB 16. Tackled by S.Banks at AUB 16. PENALTY on LSU-S.Banks Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(14:53 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(14:48 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to AUB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at AUB 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 35(14:14 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 35. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at AUB 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(13:50 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at AUB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 47(13:21 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+53 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 47(13:09 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 47. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 47. Gain of 53 yards. J.Johnson for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 1st) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:57 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Leota at LSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:20 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 25(12:18 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 25(12:13 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 46 yards to AUB 29 Center-S.Roy. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(12:05 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-J.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AUBURN 24(12:05 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for Z.Capers.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - AUBURN 24(12:02 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at AUB 27.
|Sack
3 & 12 - AUBURN 27(11:23 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 25 for -2 yards (B.Ojulari)
|Punt
4 & 14 - AUBURN 25(10:30 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 50 yards to LSU 25 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Downed by AUB. PENALTY on LSU-K.Fields Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(10:30 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at LSU 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 18(10:12 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; O.Pappoe at LSU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:56 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at LSU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(9:39 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at LSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(9:25 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at LSU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 38(8:24 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to LSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at LSU 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 41(7:47 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to AUB 49 for 10 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(7:10 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to AUB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 46(6:50 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LSU 46(6:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LSU 46(6:40 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 33 yards to AUB 13 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(6:29 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 13(6:29 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at AUB 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 22(5:48 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at AUB 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(5:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at AUB 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 31(4:56 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at AUB 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 30(4:26 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 30(4:19 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 44 yards to LSU 26 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(4:12 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; D.Kaufman at LSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(4:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 41. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simpson at LSU 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 44(3:27 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at LSU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LSU 45(2:51 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 45. PENALTY on LSU-N.Cain Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - LSU 40(2:33 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 34 for -6 yards (C.Wooden)
|Punt
4 & 17 - LSU 34(2:13 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 65 yards to AUB 1 Center-S.Roy. Downed by S.Roy.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 1(2:00 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo; M.Jones at AUB 5.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 5(1:26 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at AUB 5.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 5(0:42 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 5. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 5. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at AUB 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:08 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 21 for -4 yards. T.Bigsby FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-R.Ashford at AUB 21. Tackled by LSU at AUB 21.
|+61 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 21(15:00 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 21. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 21. Gain of 61 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(14:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 18. Catch made by C.Brown at LSU 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Brown for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the LSU 6. J.Bech returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Ausberry; D.Tisdol at LSU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(13:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at LSU 32. PENALTY on LSU-J.Williams Offensive Low Block 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 21 - LSU 14(13:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for LSU.
|-4 YD
2 & 21 - LSU 15(13:38 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at LSU 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 24 - LSU 11(13:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 11. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at LSU 17.
|Punt
4 & 18 - LSU 17(12:22 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 58 yards to AUB 25 Center-S.Roy. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 25. Tackled by Z.Carter at AUB 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:10 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; H.Perkins at AUB 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 47(11:33 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to LSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 49.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(11:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by K.Moore at LSU 49. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by C.Richardson at LSU 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(10:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AUBURN 23(10:24 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - AUBURN 23(10:20 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 23. Catch made by J.Shenker at LSU 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at LSU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 12(9:47 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - AUBURN 19(9:43 - 2nd) A.Carlson 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35 to the LSU 2. J.Bech returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at LSU 36. PENALTY on LSU-M.Baskerville Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(9:31 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; Z.Puckett at LSU 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 24(8:55 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; Z.Puckett at LSU 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 23 for -2 yards (D.Hall) J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by AUB. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-LSU at LSU 23. Tackled by AUB at LSU 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 23(7:37 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 23. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at LSU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(7:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at LSU 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 45(7:04 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at LSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 44(6:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LSU 44(6:52 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 42 yards to AUB 14 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.Scott. PENALTY on LSU-J.Bernard-Converse Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(6:45 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 23 for -6 yards (B.Ojulari) R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by B.Ojulari. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-J.Ward at AUB 23. J.Ward for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins at AUB 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:25 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at AUB 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(6:02 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at AUB 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(5:40 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; M.Garner at AUB 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 41(5:06 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LSU at AUB 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 49(4:31 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to LSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 49.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(4:00 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by O.Kelly at LSU 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(3:34 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to LSU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; J.Guillory at LSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AUBURN 23(2:49 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 23(2:45 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 23. Catch made by T.Bigsby at LSU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 23.
|No Good
4 & 9 - AUBURN 30(1:59 - 2nd) A.Carlson 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23(1:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at LSU 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 26(1:48 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 26. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at LSU 23.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(1:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 38(1:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to AUB 50 for 12 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 50(1:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for LSU.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 50(1:10 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to AUB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 46(1:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to AUB 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 40(0:48 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for LSU.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 40(0:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by J.Emery at AUB 40. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LSU 1(0:33 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to AUB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 1(0:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. J.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at LSU 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LSU 28(14:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 23 for -5 yards (M.Bragg)
|Punt
4 & 12 - LSU 23(13:50 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 44 yards to AUB 33 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(13:39 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at AUB 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 33(13:04 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 33(12:58 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at AUB 40. PENALTY on AUB-K.Stutts Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AUBURN 40(12:33 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 50 yards to LSU 10 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10(12:27 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; D.Hall at LSU 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 17(11:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 27 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Pappoe at LSU 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(11:26 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at LSU 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 36(10:55 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at LSU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(10:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to AUB 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LSU 48(9:40 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Emery.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LSU 48(9:42 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LSU 48(9:38 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 29 yards to AUB 19 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(9:30 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 43 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at AUB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(8:56 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 43(8:53 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; G.Penn at AUB 43.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 43(8:15 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 43. Catch made by C.Brown at AUB 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Ward at AUB 50. PENALTY on AUB-T.Fromm Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+35 YD
3 & 25 - AUBURN 28(7:49 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by T.Fromm at AUB 28. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(7:26 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 37(7:21 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 37(7:17 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - AUBURN 37(7:14 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(7:06 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at LSU 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 43(6:34 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to AUB 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(6:12 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to AUB 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 46(5:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to AUB 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 36(4:50 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to AUB 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; O.Pappoe at AUB 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 34(4:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on AUB-D.James Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 19(4:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on LSU-M.Frazier False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 24(4:17 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to AUB 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 20(3:39 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to AUB End Zone for 20 yards. J.Emery for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 50 yards from LSU 50 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(3:32 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at LSU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(2:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by J.Hunter at LSU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at LSU 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39(2:07 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to LSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at LSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(1:35 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to LSU 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 34. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AUBURN 42(1:08 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 42(1:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 42(1:00 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by J.Shenker at LSU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 38.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - AUBURN 38(0:19 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 10. Intercepted by LSU at LSU 10. Tackled by AUB at LSU 10. PENALTY on LSU-S.Ryan Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(0:12 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to LSU 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; C.Richardson at LSU 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(15:00 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to LSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 14(14:18 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 14(14:13 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by K.Moore at LSU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 8.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - AUBURN 8(13:30 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to LSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 5.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 5(12:52 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to LSU 10 for -5 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-AUB at LSU 10. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at LSU 10.
|Int
2 & 10 - AUBURN 10(12:03 - 4th) K.Moore pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 12. Intercepted by H.Perkins at LSU 12. Tackled by AUB at LSU 9.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9(12:03 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-LSU Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - LSU 5(12:03 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at LSU 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 8(11:46 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at LSU 10.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - LSU 10(11:19 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on AUB-N.Pritchett Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 15(10:43 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-M.Taylor False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 10(10:43 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at LSU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LSU 13(10:04 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LSU 13(10:04 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LSU 13(10:00 - 4th) J.Bramblett punts 44 yards to AUB 43 Center-S.Roy. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 43. Tackled by S.Roy at AUB 47.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(9:50 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 43 for -4 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-R.Ashford at AUB 43. Tackled by LSU at AUB 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 43(9:12 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at AUB 44.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - AUBURN 44(8:26 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|Punt
4 & 13 - AUBURN 44(8:19 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 41 yards to LSU 15 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(8:11 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 15. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 15. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Pritchett at LSU 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 18(7:44 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at LSU 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 23(7:05 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at LSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:33 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(6:28 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.James at LSU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LSU 27(5:47 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LSU 27(5:20 - 4th) J.Bramblett punts 38 yards to AUB 35 Center-S.Roy. K.Scott MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-J.Bernard-Converse at AUB 35. Tackled by AUB at AUB 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(5:17 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to AUB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30(5:02 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to AUB 32 for -2 yards. J.Emery FUMBLES forced by D.Kaufman. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-J.Jones at AUB 32. Tackled by LSU at AUB 32.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(4:56 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to LSU 45 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:24 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by T.Bigsby at LSU 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 43(3:45 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to LSU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(3:03 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to LSU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; G.Penn at LSU 36.
|Int
2 & 11 - AUBURN 36(2:24 - 4th) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 25. Intercepted by G.Brooks at LSU 25. Tackled by R.Ashford at AUB 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(2:18 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to AUB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 39(2:14 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to AUB 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; O.Pappoe at AUB 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 38(2:09 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to AUB 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35(1:40 - 4th) G.Nussmeier kneels at the AUB 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 36(0:58 - 4th) G.Nussmeier kneels at the AUB 38.
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - LSU 38(0:16 - 4th) G.Nussmeier kneels at the AUB 40.
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:08 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN