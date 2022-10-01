Drive Chart
|
|
|OKLAST
|BAYLOR
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
S. Sanders
3 QB
181 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 75 RuYds, RuTD
|
M. Baldwin
80 WR
174 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs, -5 RuYds
Field Goal 10:56
J.Mayers 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
10
plays
59
yds
4:04
pos
0
3
Touchdown 5:24
S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 8. Catch made by B.Green at BAY 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Green for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
70
yds
5:32
pos
6
3
Safety 13:38
R.Reese rushed to BAY End Zone for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at BAY End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
9
3
Touchdown 0:27
S.Sanders rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. S.Sanders for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
55
yds
3:06
pos
15
3
Touchdown 15:00
N.Rauschenberg kicks 63 yards from BAY 35 to the OKS 2. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. J.Nixon for 98 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
22
3
Touchdown 12:23
B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 49. Gain of 49 yards. M.Baldwin for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
73
yds
2:37
pos
23
9
Touchdown 8:02
R.Reese rushed to OKS End Zone for 1 yards. R.Reese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
37
yds
2:30
pos
23
16
Touchdown 7:14
D.Richardson rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. D.Richardson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
50
yds
00:44
pos
29
17
Field Goal 3:43
T.Brown 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
6
plays
32
yds
1:48
pos
33
17
Touchdown 2:14
B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 30. Gain of 70 yards. M.Baldwin for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:24
pos
33
23
Two Point Conversion 2:14
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Shapen steps back to pass. Catch made by G.Holmes at OKS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
33
25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|379
|457
|Total Plays
|76
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|112
|Rush Attempts
|46
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|213
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|28-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|26
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-11
|1-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|20/29
|181
|1
|1
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|14
|75
|1
|24
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|24
|73
|1
|10
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|6
|16
|0
|11
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|10
|8
|86
|0
|19
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|4
|3
|60
|0
|49
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|3
|2
|40
|1
|32
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|6
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|5
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 28 S
|E. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|2/2
|26
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|41.8
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|3
|43.7
|98
|1
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|38.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|28/40
|345
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|17
|85
|1
|24
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|6
|0
|0
|9
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|9
|7
|174
|2
|70
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|4
|4
|39
|0
|15
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|7
|6
|33
|0
|17
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|5
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|6
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|3
|2
|12
|0
|13
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams III 27 CB
|T. Williams III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 91 DL
|J. Player
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bobby 28 S
|D. Bobby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 33 LB
|W. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Caston 26 S
|C. Caston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|2
|47.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|3
|21.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Hale kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY 3. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at BAY 22.
|+28 YD
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(14:30 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 22. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(13:59 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by C.Williams at BAY 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(13:24 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(13:18 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 33. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muhammad; B.Martin at OKS 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 32(12:48 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to OKS 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; E.Williams at OKS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(12:28 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(11:54 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by R.Reese at OKS 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 16(11:07 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 24(11:01 - 1st) J.Mayers 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at OKS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 34(10:35 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jones at OKS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(10:20 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(10:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:01 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:56 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; G.Hall at BAY 44.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OKLAST 44(9:14 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-G.Hall Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - OKLAST 39(8:54 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; D.Lemear at BAY 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(8:32 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 24 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(8:01 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by B.Presley at BAY 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 17(7:41 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 16(7:19 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; J.Player at BAY 15.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 15(6:40 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(6:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 13(6:00 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 8 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Walcott at BAY 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OKLAST 8(5:32 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 8. Catch made by B.Green at BAY 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Green for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) A.Hale kicks 61 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY 4. G.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Daniels at BAY 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(5:19 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at BAY 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 24(4:49 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at BAY 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(4:22 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(4:16 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(4:09 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 31. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at BAY 50.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(3:34 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to BAY 45 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; T.Harper at BAY 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 45(2:57 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at BAY 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(2:19 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to OKS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy; B.Martin at OKS 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 49(1:35 - 1st) I.Power punts 49 yards to OKS End Zone Center-BAY. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:26 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at OKS 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 26(1:07 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at OKS 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(0:42 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 35(0:24 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 36(0:22 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(0:08 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by J.Richardson at BAY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; C.Caston at BAY 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 40(14:34 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 40. Catch made by J.Richardson at BAY 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Caston at BAY 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 39(13:57 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 37 yards to BAY 2 Center-OKS. Downed by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 72 yards from BAY 20 to the OKS 8. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at OKS 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(13:32 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; D.Lemear at OKS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLAST 40(13:12 - 2nd) B.Johnson rushed to OKS 40 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Walcott at OKS 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 40(12:51 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKS 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 41(12:02 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 45 yards to BAY 14 Center-OKS. Fair catch by G.Holmes. PENALTY on OKS-K.Williams Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(12:21 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 47 for 24 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(11:34 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by J.Cameron at OKS 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(10:58 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 19(10:22 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ford at OKS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(9:45 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 16. Catch made by D.Dabney at OKS 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(9:09 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 9. Catch made by H.Presley at OKS 9. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(8:34 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for R.Reese.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(8:28 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 7.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 7(8:23 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; C.Morgan at OKS 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 14(7:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at OKS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(7:35 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 18(7:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-P.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - OKLAST 13(7:29 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 37 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bobby at OKS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(6:57 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at OKS 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37(6:48 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 42 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at OKS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 42(6:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 42(5:55 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 44 yards to BAY 14 Center-OKS. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 14. Tackled by M.Hembrough at BAY 28.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(5:43 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 21 for -6 yards (C.Oliver) B.Shapen FUMBLES forced by OKS. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-B.Shapen at BAY 21. Tackled by OKS at BAY 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 22(4:56 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at BAY 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - BAYLOR 21(4:33 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 21. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 25.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 25(3:55 - 2nd) I.Power punts 45 yards to OKS 30 Center-BAY. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 30. Tackled by M.Milton; B.Miller at OKS 45.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(3:33 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 45. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at OKS 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 42(3:14 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 42. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; A.Walcott at BAY 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 46(2:32 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to BAY 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at BAY 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(2:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to BAY 35 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at BAY 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 35(1:52 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by B.Presley at BAY 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Morgan at BAY 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(1:47 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by J.Richardson at BAY 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at BAY 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 24(1:14 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by B.Presley at BAY 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(0:48 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to BAY 3 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Brown at BAY 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 3(0:38 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; S.Ika at BAY 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 1(0:32 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. S.Sanders for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) A.Hale kicks 63 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY 2. G.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at BAY 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(0:20 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(0:09 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at BAY 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 3rd) A.Hale kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY 3. G.Holmes returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at BAY 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(14:41 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at BAY 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 33(14:14 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at BAY 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 36(13:35 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at BAY 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(13:06 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 39(13:01 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(12:31 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 49. Gain of 49 yards. M.Baldwin for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 62 yards from BAY 35 to the OKS 3. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Parker at OKS 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(12:17 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 17. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKS 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 24(11:57 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; M.Jones at OKS 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(11:43 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; A.Walcott at OKS 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 34(11:05 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at OKS 33.
|Int
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 33(10:33 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 37. Intercepted by C.Morgan at OKS 37. Tackled by B.Presley at OKS 37.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(10:28 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at OKS 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 38(9:56 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 20 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(9:17 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to OKS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; S.Asi at OKS 20.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 20(8:40 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 20. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; S.Flanagan at OKS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 1(8:02 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to OKS End Zone for 1 yards. R.Reese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKS End Zone. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Parker at OKS 50.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(7:49 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 50. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 50. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at BAY 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(7:20 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. D.Richardson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(7:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKS-Q.Stewart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY End Zone. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:14 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at BAY 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(6:43 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(6:05 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at BAY 33.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - OKLAST 33(5:30 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(5:26 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by J.Richardson at BAY 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson; A.Walcott at BAY 34.
|+32 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 34(5:01 - 3rd) J.Richardson pass complete to BAY 34. Catch made by B.Green at BAY 34. Gain of 32 yards. B.Green ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(5:06 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at BAY 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(4:32 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(4:24 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at BAY 1.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 9(3:43 - 3rd) T.Brown 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 3rd) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY End Zone. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:38 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:33 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at BAY 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 28(3:11 - 3rd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 30.
|+70 YD
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30(2:26 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 30. Gain of 70 yards. M.Baldwin for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:14 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Shapen steps back to pass. Catch made by G.Holmes at OKS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKS End Zone. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. J.Nixon FUMBLES forced by BAY. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-B.Cassity at OKS 18. Tackled by BAY at OKS 19.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(2:07 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Player; G.Randolph at OKS 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 16(1:36 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at OKS 17.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 17(1:03 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 17. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at OKS 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(0:37 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at OKS 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(15:00 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at OKS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 41(14:41 - 4th) PENALTY on BAY-T.Franklin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 46(14:29 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; G.Randolph at BAY 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(14:13 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 39(13:41 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 41.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(12:51 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(12:43 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 36 yards to BAY 5 Center-OKS. Downed by M.Hembrough.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 5(12:33 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Asi; B.Evers at BAY 7.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 7(11:57 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for R.Reese.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 7(11:51 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 7. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 7. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Black at BAY 14.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 14(11:09 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at BAY 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(10:41 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 17. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 17. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muhammad at BAY 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 26(10:06 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; B.Martin at BAY 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(9:34 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Asi; X.Benson at BAY 30.
|Int
2 & 7 - OKLAST 31(9:03 - 4th) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 44. Intercepted by T.Harper at BAY 44. Tackled by G.Holmes at BAY 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(8:52 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to BAY 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; D.Doyle at BAY 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 30(8:35 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to BAY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Ika; D.Doyle at BAY 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 28(7:58 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by B.Johnson at BAY 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at BAY 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(7:26 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to BAY 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(6:57 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to BAY 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 7.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(6:20 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to BAY 10 for -3 yards. O.Gordon FUMBLES forced by BAY. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-S.Sanders at BAY 10. Tackled by BAY at BAY 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(5:36 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 16(4:53 - 4th) T.Brown 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:48 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 16 for -9 yards (B.Martin)
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - OKLAST 16(4:23 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 16. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at BAY 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(3:54 - 4th) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34(3:32 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at BAY 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(3:21 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Black at BAY 41.
|Int
2 & 4 - OKLAST 42(3:04 - 4th) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 29. Intercepted by J.Taylor at OKS 29. J.Taylor ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(2:55 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKS 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 36(2:48 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at OKS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(2:12 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; J.Player at OKS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 42(2:06 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at OKS 42.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 42(1:57 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by BAY at OKS 38.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 38(1:16 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 47 yards to BAY 15 Center-OKS. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(1:09 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Black at BAY 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(0:53 - 4th) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 37(0:40 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 37. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; M.Cobb at BAY 42.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(0:25 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 42. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(0:16 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 36.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 36(0:10 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by B.Sims at OKS 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Harper; J.Muhammad at OKS 19.
