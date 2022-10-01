|
|
|CINCY
|TULSA
Cincinnati opens AAC defense with 31-21 win over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati added two other scores on fourth down and the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats opened league play with a 31-21 victory Saturday night over Tulsa.
Bryant's 61-yard pass to a wide-open Tyler Scott gave Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0) a 14-7 lead in the final minute of the first quarter and the Bearcats led the rest of the way in winning their fourth straight.
Deshawn Pace had an 18-yard pick-6 for the Bearcats' first points. Cincinnati intercepted Davis Brin twice, had 11 sacks and held the Golden Hurricane (3-2, 0-1) to 36 yards rushing.
Bryant threw for 166 yards with a pick and Corey Kiner rushed for 106 yards, including a 19-yard TD on fourth down for a 21-7 lead.
Brin, who returned to action after leaving with an injury in the second quarter last week in a loss to Mississippi, threw for 237 yards, going over 5,000 for his career, but was intercepted twice. Keylon Stokes had 106 yards on six catches and went over 200 career receptions. Tulsa came in ranked fourth nationally in passing yards at 358.5.
Deneric Prince scored on 8- and 2-yard runs for Tulsa, the second score cutting the lead to 24-21 but Bryant's 2-yard toss to Josh Whyte on fourth down made it 31-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cincinnati notched its 17th straight win over an AAC team, dating to 2019 and took an 18-17-2 series lead.
Tulsa had a chance to cut the lead in the fourth quarter after Jaise Oliver's interception at the Bearcats 21 with under seven minutes remaining. But despite two personal foul penalties and a pass interference call on Cincinnati, Tulsa was halted at the 1.
Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who came in as the nation's leader in tackles for loss with 11, added 2.5 more as part of his 10 tackles.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|0
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|364
|285
|Total Plays
|59
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|36
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|0.8
|Yards Passing
|166
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|19-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-109
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|6-44.2
|Return Yards
|61
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|2-43
|2--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|15/27
|166
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|12
|106
|1
|52
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|13
|87
|0
|60
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7
|5
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|6
|3
|77
|1
|61
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|6
|5
|48
|0
|18
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|3
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|5
|2
|4
|1
|2
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/2
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|6
|44.0
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|21.5
|31
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|18/36
|237
|0
|2
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|18
|71
|2
|15
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|8
|23
|0
|11
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Alexander 22 WR
|S. Alexander
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|7
|-11
|1
|3
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|9
|-61
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|9
|6
|106
|0
|41
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|4
|2
|53
|0
|31
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|8
|5
|51
|0
|18
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|11
|4
|30
|0
|16
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|4
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Solomon 5 CB
|K. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|6
|44.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Shoulders 4 WR
|M. Shoulders
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|-2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:29 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(14:20 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 41. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(13:50 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 47(13:19 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 50.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 50(12:59 - 1st) B.Bryant rushed to TSA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(12:38 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 42 for -9 yards (J.Terry)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CINCY 42(11:57 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - CINCY 42(11:49 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 44.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CINCY 44(11:16 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 41 yards to TSA 15 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(11:10 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TULSA 13(10:37 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Int
3 & 12 - TULSA 13(10:32 - 1st) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 18. Intercepted by D.Pace at TSA 18. D.Pace for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to the TSA 1. M.Shoulders returns the kickoff. Tackled by CIN at TSA 21.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(10:18 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 21. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(9:51 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 43(9:17 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 43. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(8:57 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to CIN 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TULSA 34(8:33 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 34(8:29 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to CIN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(7:53 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by J.Santana at CIN 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 27(7:27 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at CIN 28 for -1 yards (B.Threats; T.Van Fossen)
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TULSA 28(6:53 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to CIN 28. Catch made by I.Epps at CIN 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(6:38 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to CIN 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 13(6:17 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to CIN 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 10(5:47 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to CIN 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 5(5:38 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to CIN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 2(4:59 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. B.Braxton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:55 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at CIN 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(4:34 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 33(4:00 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 34(3:16 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 45 yards to TSA 21 Center-C.Pfeiffer. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 21. Tackled by CIN at TSA 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(3:06 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 19(2:41 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 19(2:38 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 19. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(1:56 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 35(1:39 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 35(1:33 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 27 for -8 yards (J.Taylor)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 27(0:49 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 46 yards to CIN 27 Center-C.Matthews. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 27. Tackled by TSA at CIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:27 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 20 for -7 yards (D.Pace)
|Sack
3 & 15 - TULSA 20(14:35 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 13 for -7 yards (I.Pace) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by I.Pace. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-J.Jones at TSA 13. Tackled by CIN at TSA 13.
|Punt
4 & 22 - TULSA 13(14:26 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 44 yards to CIN 43 Center-C.Matthews. Fair catch by J.Thompson. PENALTY on CIN-A.Smith Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(13:42 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to TSA 20 for 52 yards. FUMBLES forced by K.Solomon. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(13:02 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by T.Scott at TSA 20. Gain of 20 yards. T.Scott for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(13:02 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by T.Tucker at TSA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 13(12:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 13. Catch made by T.Scott at TSA 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 9(12:07 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to TSA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 8(11:32 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 8. Catch made by J.Whyle at TSA 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CINCY 6(10:52 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 6. Catch made by J.Whyle at TSA 6. Gain of yards. J.Whyle for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-J.Tunstall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CINCY 16(10:45 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|No Good
4 & 16 - CINCY 24(10:41 - 2nd) R.Coe 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(10:37 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 23(9:48 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 23. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 35. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULSA 23(9:48 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 15 for -8 yards (J.Taylor; I.Pace)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 15(8:59 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 44 yards to CIN 41 Center-C.Matthews. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 41. Tackled by TSA at TSA 28.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(8:41 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to TSA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 24(8:13 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to TSA 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 23(7:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 23. Catch made by L.Taylor at TSA 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 19. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 19(6:59 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to TSA End Zone for 19 yards. C.Kiner for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:49 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by E.Hall at TSA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(6:16 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 32(5:36 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by E.Hall at TSA 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(5:07 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(5:03 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Prince.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 38(4:57 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at CIN 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(4:34 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to CIN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 45(3:57 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULSA 45(3:54 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULSA 45(3:49 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 37 yards to CIN 8 Center-C.Matthews. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 8(3:42 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(3:04 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 24(2:17 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.Kiner.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CINCY 24(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Huber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CINCY 19(2:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CINCY 19(2:07 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to TSA 37 Center-C.Pfeiffer. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 37. Tackled by CIN at TSA 39.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(1:57 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 39. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 30.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(1:43 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by K.Stokes at CIN 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 8(1:26 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to CIN End Zone for 8 yards. D.Prince for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:20 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 30.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 30(0:58 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:47 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(0:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 42(0:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to TSA 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(0:20 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 26(0:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to TSA 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 21(0:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 21. Catch made by N.Mardner at TSA 21. Gain of yards. N.Mardner for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CINCY 29(0:02 - 2nd) R.Coe 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 25 for yards (CIN) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-CIN at TSA 30. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for E.Hall.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:50 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 26.
|+41 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 26(14:11 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 26. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(13:46 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to CIN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(13:29 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by J.Santana at CIN 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 24. PENALTY on CIN-J.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 24(12:52 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to CIN 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 13. PENALTY on CIN-D.Pace Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 6(12:31 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to CIN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 5(11:45 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to CIN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TULSA 2(11:15 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. D.Prince for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 3rd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|(11:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-CIN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:09 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to TSA 10 for 60 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(10:57 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to TSA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 10.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 10(10:02 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to TSA 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CINCY 2(9:24 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to TSA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - CINCY 2(8:43 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to TSA 2. Catch made by J.Whyle at TSA 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Whyle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:37 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:31 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(7:54 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps. PENALTY on CIN-E.Phillips Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(7:51 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TULSA 44(7:47 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 34 for -10 yards (E.Phillips) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by E.Phillips. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-D.Wade at TSA 34.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - TULSA 34(7:00 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes. PENALTY on CIN-B.Threats Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(6:52 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 42(6:36 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to CIN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(6:10 - 3rd) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at CIN End Zone. Intercepted by J.Hicks at CIN End Zone. Tackled by TSA at CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(6:02 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:26 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 20. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(5:16 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 33(4:16 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 33. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 37(3:33 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 37(3:28 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 45 yards to TSA 18 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(3:21 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 18(2:52 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 18. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 24.
3 & 4 - TULSA(2:08 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps. PENALTY on CIN-J.Sheppard Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on TSA-J.Muskrat Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 24(1:59 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(1:30 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on TSA-J.Muskrat Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - TULSA 21(1:25 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 23.
|Sack
2 & 18 - TULSA 23(0:46 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 16 for -7 yards (J.Wodtly)
|+15 YD
3 & 25 - TULSA 16(0:11 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 31.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 31(15:00 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 49 yards to CIN 20 Center-C.Matthews. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(14:46 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(14:40 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 23.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 23(14:03 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 23. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(13:39 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 31 for -8 yards (A.Goodlow)
|Sack
2 & 18 - CINCY 31(12:50 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 23 for -8 yards (J.Anderson)
|+7 YD
3 & 26 - CINCY 23(11:58 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 30.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CINCY 30(11:23 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 45 yards to TSA 25 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:15 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes. PENALTY on TSA-C.Baah Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - TULSA 15(11:11 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 15. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 15. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at TSA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TULSA 20(10:43 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - TULSA 20(10:37 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones. PENALTY on CIN-J.Dingle Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(10:29 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TULSA 35(10:25 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 28 for -7 yards (J.Taylor)
|+22 YD
3 & 17 - TULSA 28(9:40 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 28. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 28. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(9:31 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to CIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 46.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TULSA 46(8:32 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 48 for -6 yards (W.Huber)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULSA 48(7:50 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULSA 48(7:45 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 45 yards to CIN 7 Center-C.Matthews. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 7(7:34 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 10(7:01 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|Int
3 & 7 - CINCY 10(6:54 - 4th) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at CIN 21. Intercepted by J.Oliver at CIN 21. Tackled by T.Scott at CIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(6:48 - 4th) K.Stokes rushed to CIN 4 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at CIN 4. PENALTY on TSA-J.Santana Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - TULSA 24(6:22 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to CIN 24 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at CIN 24. PENALTY on CIN-J.Dingle Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 12(6:01 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to CIN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 12(5:18 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to CIN 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 10.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TULSA 10(4:30 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on CIN-J.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 2(4:25 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to CIN 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 3. PENALTY on CIN-R.Mullaney Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 1(4:22 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to CIN 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 2.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 2(3:42 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to CIN 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TULSA 4(3:26 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to CIN 4. Catch made by J.Santana at CIN 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TULSA 1(2:44 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for E.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 1(2:37 - 4th) PENALTY on TSA-J.Simon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - CINCY 6(2:37 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(2:02 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 13(1:57 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 16(1:53 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 17.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CINCY 17(1:05 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to TSA 39 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(0:58 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at TSA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TULSA 46(0:43 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TULSA 46(0:50 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 38 for -8 yards (J.Briggs; E.Phillips)
|+12 YD
4 & 11 - TULSA 38(0:27 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 38. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at TSA 50. PENALTY on TSA-J.Santana Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(0:17 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 28 for -7 yards (J.Briggs)
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:47 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN