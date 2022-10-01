|
|TXAM
|MISSST
Mississippi St. forces 4 turnovers to roll No. 17 Texas A&M
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Offensive opportunities were there for the taking by No. 17 Texas A&M. Mississippi State's defense was also there to deny the Aggies at almost every turn.
The Bulldogs forced A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday.
Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes' critical third-quarter field goal block and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got no closer than 11 as MSU's defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays.
''We've been practicing all week and when I got my chance, I just took advantage of it and blocked it,'' Forbes said. ''It was a real big momentum change. The offense had just got a turnover and we had to pick them up and we did that.
''I saw (Richardson) pick it up and I just wanted to go have fun with him in the end zone. I'd do anything to help my brother out.''
The first takeaway came early in the second quarter when Devon Achane fumbled on the 6. MSU responded with a 94-yard, 11-play drive ending with Will Rogers' 5-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey.
Leading 14-0 just before halftime, the Bulldogs' defense came through again as Nathaniel Watson forced Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to fumble in the red zone. Forbes' blocked field goal in the third quarter put an exclamation point on the game for MSU and their first SEC West win.
''The biggest thing was we just played together. Early on we played too close to the vest and as we opened up, we had more success,'' MSU coach Mike Leach said. ''They had a tough time teeing off on one thing. A&M is tough.
''They have some really good players and some of the top recruits in the country. The biggest thing is doing your job and I thought we were.''
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) had another efficient day offensively with 473 yards, 329 of those from Rogers on 31-of-45 passing with three touchdowns. RaRa Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a score and MSU rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, the Aggies were frustrated on offense. Johnson was 18 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hand injury. MSU sacked Johnson four times and posted six tackles for loss, led by 1.5 sacks by backup linebacker JP Purvis.
''Mississippi State played a good football game and is deserving to win,'' A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''We had critical errors in all three phases. We didn't play well enough. We had opportunities to make it, but we didn't get off the field on defense, we didn't hit those red zone chances on offense and had the blocked kick. We have to clean up those mistakes and get better.''
Forbes then made two interceptions late in the fourth quarter and capped the game with a 33-yard pick-six. Fellow cornerback Richardson had nine tackles to lead MSU and got his touchdown on the blocked kick.
The win for Leach moved him to 9-4 lifetime over the Aggies between Texas Tech and MSU. The Bulldogs have won five of the last seven in the series and Leach now has six wins over ranked opponents in his three years in Starkville, moving above .500 at MSU overall for the first time since arriving in 2020.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas A&M is likely out of the rankings with a second loss. Mississippi State could be close to getting in.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M continues a lackluster start to the year, which has included a home loss to Appalachian State and now on the road to the Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher's offense has taken a lot of the criticism early, and Saturday is likely to spark more as the Aggies struggled again.
Mississippi State was on the verge of the Top 25 when the Bulldogs went to Baton Rouge against LSU but missed a chance for the win. After consecutive wins including a victory over the ranked Aggies, MSU is once again a team to watch in a crowded SEC West.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Mississippi State hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.
M. Muhammad III
7 WR
119 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
W. Rogers
2 QB
329 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|22
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|6
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|382
|473
|Total Plays
|71
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|144
|Rush Attempts
|32
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|252
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|31-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|13-137
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|3-35.7
|Return Yards
|22
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Safeties
|0
|0
|252
|PASS YDS
|329
|130
|RUSH YDS
|144
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|473
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|19/26
|203
|1
|0
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|6/13
|49
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|16
|111
|0
|20
L. Johnson Jr. 34 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|3
|25
|1
|14
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|2
|14
|1
|10
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|2
|0
|2
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|8
|-21
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|10
|6
|119
|1
|36
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|9
|5
|56
|0
|26
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|4
|4
|27
|0
|12
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|6
|6
|21
|0
|9
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|4
|2
|19
|0
|15
D. Price 3 WR
|D. Price
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harmon 11 DB
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|3
|39.3
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|3
|25.3
|42
|0
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|2
|11.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|31/45
|329
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|14
|68
|1
|16
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|54
|0
|26
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|3
|22
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|7
|5
|134
|1
|75
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|7
|6
|50
|0
|18
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|5
|5
|41
|1
|16
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|4
|3
|29
|0
|27
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|5
|4
|20
|0
|7
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|6
|3
|14
|1
|7
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Purvis 26 LB
|J. Purvis
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|2
|36.5
|1
|38
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(14:35 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 27. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at MSST 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(14:13 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:49 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:45 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:39 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:34 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 34 yards to TXAM 14 Center-MSST. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(13:25 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 14. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 23(12:46 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(12:11 - 1st) M.Johnson scrambles to TXAM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 34(11:30 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(10:47 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 50(10:08 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 50(10:03 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 50. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 48(9:26 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 40 yards to MSST 8 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(9:19 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 11(8:52 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 11. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 17(8:19 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(8:01 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 25(7:36 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 27(6:57 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 35. PENALTY on MSST-L.Sharp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - MISSST 19(6:43 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 19. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(6:17 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 42(5:52 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(5:15 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 49.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MISSST 49(4:53 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-S.Losoya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - MISSST 44(4:34 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - MISSST 46(3:59 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 46. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 49.
|+4 YD
4 & 4 - MISSST 49(3:14 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to TXAM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(2:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by L.Griffin at TXAM 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 44.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISSST 44(2:18 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-C.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 49(2:03 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - MISSST 49(1:57 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by J.Marks at TXAM 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 43.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISSST 43(1:05 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 35 yards to TXAM 8 Center-MSST. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 8. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 10.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(0:55 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at TXAM 30. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:33 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 47(15:00 - 2nd) E.Stewart rushed to TXAM 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 46(14:17 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 46.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 46(13:33 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 40 yards to MSST 14 Center-TXAM. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 14. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 19.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(13:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - MISSST 14(13:24 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 14. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - MISSST 11(12:56 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 11. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 19.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:22 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:16 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards to TXAM 43 Center-MSST. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 43. Tackled by MSST at MSST 37.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(12:03 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(11:28 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 18(10:54 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 6 for 12 yards. D.Achane FUMBLES forced by C.Duncan. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-D.Richardson at MSST 6. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 6.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 6(10:45 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to MSST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 10.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 10(10:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 10. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 10. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(9:49 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 42.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 42(9:29 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to TXAM 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:54 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 39. Catch made by J.Robinson at TXAM 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 36(8:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by J.Robinson at TXAM 36. Gain of 8 yards. J.Robinson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(7:37 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 28(7:33 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(6:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 12. Catch made by J.Marks at TXAM 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:20 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:13 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 5. Catch made by C.Ducking at TXAM 5. Gain of 5 yards. C.Ducking for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:10 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:26 - 2nd) M.Johnson scrambles to TXAM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXAM 32(4:36 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXAM 32(4:28 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to MSST 30 Center-TXAM. Downed by D.Richardson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(4:17 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 35.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 35(3:47 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(3:21 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(2:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(2:48 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|+27 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 32(2:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by L.Griffin at TXAM 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 5(1:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(1:50 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 4(1:03 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 4. Catch made by R.Harvey at TXAM 4. Gain of 4 yards. R.Harvey for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 62 yards from MSST 35 to the TXAM 3. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:50 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 38 for -7 yards (J.Purvis)
|+24 YD
2 & 17 - TXAM 38(0:44 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 38. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at MSST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:35 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:29 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by D.Green at MSST 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(0:23 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at MSST 30 for -7 yards (R.Charlton)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - TXAM 30(0:17 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall. PENALTY on MSST-J.Matthews Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:10 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at MSST 31 for -16 yards (N.Watson) M.Johnson FUMBLES forced by N.Watson. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-T.Wheat at MSST 31. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from MSST 35 to the TXAM 6. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(14:54 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 31(14:27 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(13:53 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 43(13:30 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(13:01 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 38(12:15 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXAM 37(11:31 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+2 YD
4 & 6 - TXAM 37(11:16 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by E.Stewart at MSST 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by E.Stewart at MSST 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 35. PENALTY on MSST-N.Watson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(11:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 25(11:05 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Marshall at MSST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 16(10:21 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 8(9:49 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 6(9:07 - 3rd) TXAM FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-M.Johnson at MSST 6. M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 6(9:00 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXAM 14(8:54 - 3rd) R.Bond 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 53 yards from TXAM 35 to the MSST 12. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(8:44 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 32(8:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 32. Gain of 2 yards. C.Ducking FUMBLES forced by D.Harmon. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-W.Nolen at MSST 34. Tackled by MSST at MSST 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:12 - 3rd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane. PENALTY on MSST-C.Duncan Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(8:06 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MSST 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - TXAM 27(7:19 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by D.Achane at MSST 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - TXAM 26(6:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-T.Zuhn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - TXAM 31(6:04 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by C.Marshall at MSST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
4 & 14 - TXAM 34(5:15 - 3rd) C.Davis 44 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-TXAM Holder-N.Constantinou. E.Forbes blocked the kick. D.Richardson recovered the blocked kick. D.Richardson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 3rd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(5:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 73 yards from MSST 20 to the TXAM 7. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(4:52 - 3rd) M.Johnson scrambles to TXAM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 30(4:19 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 34.
|+36 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 34(3:35 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 34. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(3:07 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by E.Stewart at MSST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(2:41 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 18. Catch made by M.Muhammad at MSST 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Muhammad for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 3rd) R.Bond extra point is good. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:35 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(2:04 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(1:38 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(1:13 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 42(0:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by R.Harvey at TXAM 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(0:17 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 25.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on TXAM-D.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(14:56 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 11(14:49 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 11. Catch made by J.Robinson at TXAM 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(14:08 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 2(13:33 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 2(13:29 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 2. Catch made by L.Griffin at TXAM 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MISSST 1(12:44 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:42 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the TXAM End Zone. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(12:36 - 4th) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 18(12:31 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 18. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(12:08 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by C.Marshall at TXAM 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(11:38 - 4th) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 33 for -8 yards (J.Banks; J.Purvis)
|+26 YD
2 & 18 - TXAM 33(10:57 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(10:33 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by C.Marshall at MSST 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 40(9:57 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by D.Achane at MSST 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 33(9:19 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to MSST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(8:51 - 4th) H.King pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by D.Achane at MSST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(8:26 - 4th) H.King rushed to MSST 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(8:07 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 8(8:01 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 8(7:54 - 4th) H.King pass complete to MSST 8. Catch made by D.Green at MSST 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 4(7:22 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - TXAM 4(7:20 - 4th) H.King scrambles to MSST End Zone for 4 yards. H.King for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(7:14 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 25. Gain of 75 yards. R.Thomas for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:03 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 32.
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 32(6:33 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 32. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 42.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(6:05 - 4th) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 25. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST 25. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:59 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:54 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 46.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(5:29 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to TXAM 28 for 26 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(4:45 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 28(4:43 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by C.Ducking at TXAM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 21(3:57 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|No Good
4 & 3 - MISSST 29(3:49 - 4th) B.Raybon 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSST Holder-A.Trafford.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(3:43 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|Int
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(3:38 - 4th) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM 33. Intercepted by E.Forbes at TXAM 33. E.Forbes for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(3:29 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 61 yards from MSST 20 to the TXAM 19. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(3:21 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 39. Catch made by D.Price at TXAM 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 44(2:45 - 4th) L.Johnson rushed to MSST 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:32 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:28 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad. PENALTY on MSST-J.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:22 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:18 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad. PENALTY on MSST-H.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(2:13 - 4th) H.King pass complete to MSST 16. Catch made by D.Price at MSST 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 11(1:48 - 4th) L.Johnson rushed to MSST 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 1(1:36 - 4th) L.Johnson rushed to MSST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 4th) C.Davis kicks onside 9 from TXAM 35 to TXAM 44. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(1:34 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to TXAM 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 39(0:45 - 4th) S.Price rushed to TXAM 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 40.
