|
|
|WAG
|CUSE
Tucker shines, Syracuse beats FCS foe Wagner 59-0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Sean Tucker ran for three touchdowns and a career-high 232 yards, Garrett Shrader threw for one score and ran for another, and Syracuse defeated Wagner 59-0 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.
With the win, the Orange moved to 5-0, the program's first 5-0 start since 1987 when Syracuse went 11-0 in the regular season. The shutout was SU's first since 2019 against Liberty.
''I'm excited for the young men to be 5-0. I've got to recall whether I've been (5-0) or not. For the young men, it's exciting. They haven't played perfect football, but their record is still perfect and now they get an opportunity to do some exciting stuff,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. ''It doesn't mean they will, but it does mean we have a chance.''
''It's a great feeling, especially with where we're at in the season,'' Shrader said. ''I'm proud of the team and where we're at. We can't get complacent. We have an exciting part of the schedule coming up.''
Wagner (0-4), a Championship Subdivision team, has now lost 24 straight games and is winless under third-year head coach Tom Masella. The Seahawks have not won a game since beating Long Island University on Sept. 28, 2019 and have been outscored 152-14 over their past three games.
Shrader ran it in from the 1-yard line just over three minutes in to begin the rout, and Tucker broke off a 60-yard run six minutes later. Tucker also scored on runs of four and six yards, all coming in the first half. Tucker now has 2,668 yards in his SU career, good for seventh in program history, just behind the late Floyd Little.
''The thing is, Sean is so humble. I just love him to death,'' Babers said. ''Whenever he runs I get excited. I like it that when he gets out in the open no one catches him. That's really comforting and reassuring. I think more than that he's just one of those guys everyone roots for. I'm excited for everything he acquires. And hopefully he can acquire some more.''
''This means a lot to me,'' Tucker added. ''It represents the hard work I've put in. Just being up there and passing those guys, being mentioned with the greats at Syracuse, is special.''
The Orange led 49-0 at halftime. Both teams agreed to then play two, 10-minute quarters after halftime due to the lopsided score.
''We played a Top 25 team, maybe even better,'' Wagner coach Tom Masella said. ''They have a Heisman Trophy candidate. A quarterback, an SEC transfer who's playing in the ACC and is a hell of a player. They were a lot better than us, that's what I can tell you.''
The Orange amassed 631 yards of total offense and its defense limited the Seahawks to 50 yards on 38 plays, four first downs, and sacked quarterback Ryan Kraft three times. Cornerback Duce Chestnut intercepted Kraft and returned it 28 yards for a score.
Shrader completed all 17 of his passes for 238 yards and spread the ball to eight different receivers before being removed after three quarters. Freshman LeQuint Allen rushed for 112 yards, including a 90-yard run, and scored from eight yards out.
Kraft was 2-of-6 passing for just 19 yards.
RED ZONE PERFECTION:
Syracuse is 25-for-25 in the red zone this season.
OH, THOSE PENALTIES:
The Orange still are plagued by penalties. Syracuse was called for seven against Wagner after getting called for 12 against Virginia the previous game.
THE TAKEAWAY:
Wagner: After playing Syracuse and Rutgers in its first four games, Wagner faces more reasonable competition the rest of the way.
Syracuse: It's hard to take much away from a mismatch, but Syracuse can take a breather and enjoy its status as one of the nation's unbeatens. The Orange's remaining schedule, however, is daunting. Syracuse faces five Top 25 teams in its final seven games, with only three in the friendly confines of the JMA Wireless Dome.
UP NEXT:
Wagner visits Columbia University on Saturday.
Syracuse has a bye week and then closes out a four-game homestand against No. 10 North Carolina State on Oct. 15.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Z. Palmer-Smith
40 RB
31 RuYds
|
S. Tucker
34 RB
232 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|26
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|1
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|50
|631
|Total Plays
|38
|57
|Avg Gain
|1.3
|11.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|388
|Rush Attempts
|32
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|9.9
|Yards Passing
|19
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|2-6
|18-18
|Yards Per Pass
|-1.1
|13.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-35.9
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|19
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|388
|
|
|50
|TOTAL YDS
|631
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Kraft 7 QB
|R. Kraft
|2/6
|19
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Palmer-Smith 40 RB
|Z. Palmer-Smith
|8
|31
|0
|11
|
R. Spruill 36 RB
|R. Spruill
|9
|18
|0
|6
|
B. Rankins 24 RB
|B. Rankins
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
Q. Guy-Barnes 16 QB
|Q. Guy-Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Zeze 0 WR
|J. Zeze
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
R. Kraft 7 QB
|R. Kraft
|10
|-21
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 6 WR
|J. Jordan
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Stafford 10 TE
|C. Stafford
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Zeze 0 WR
|J. Zeze
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Laster 2 DB
|T. Laster
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 29 DB
|J. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reilly 45 DB
|J. Reilly
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vallar 25 LB
|T. Vallar
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calvin 7 DB
|C. Calvin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thornton 12 DB
|A. Thornton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Smith 23 DB
|F. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leo 1 LB
|T. Leo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gioia 5 LB
|J. Gioia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DL
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Auguste 26 DB
|R. Auguste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francois 47 LB
|J. Francois
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Passmore 0 DL
|T. Passmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Karika 51 DL
|N. Karika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gadson 44 DL
|N. Gadson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wily 42 LB
|J. Wily
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pryor 43 LB
|M. Pryor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Coleman 3 DB
|B. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Hach 95 K
|D. Hach
|9
|35.9
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Murrell 15 WR
|J. Murrell
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|17/17
|238
|2
|0
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|23
|232
|3
|60
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|4
|112
|1
|90
|
J. Price 28 RB
|J. Price
|5
|32
|0
|18
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|2
|7
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|4
|4
|66
|0
|32
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|4
|4
|64
|1
|22
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|3
|3
|42
|0
|18
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
U. Hatcher 17 WR
|U. Hatcher
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Hayes 13 WR
|C. Hayes
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 21 DB
|B. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Roon 42 LB
|A. Roon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 46 LB
|K. Bailey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 10 DB
|A. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 8 DB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Folk 27 DB
|M. Folk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|20
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|6.3
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Hosier kicks 58 yards from WAG 35 to the SYR 7. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Francois at SYR 30. PENALTY on WAG-WAG Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(14:55 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 49(14:34 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:06 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 31(13:48 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 31. Catch made by C.Jackson at WAG 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(13:18 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 28(13:17 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 28. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at WAG 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(12:50 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WAG 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 1(12:08 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Karika at WAG 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 1(11:33 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to WAG End Zone for 1 yards. G.Shrader for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(11:23 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at WAG 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAG 31(10:53 - 1st) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at WAG 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAG 34(10:17 - 1st) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at WAG 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 37(9:40 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; M.Wax at WAG 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAG 42(9:01 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at WAG 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - WAG 43(8:19 - 1st) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WAG 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAG 45(7:36 - 1st) D.Hach punts 43 yards to SYR 12 Center-WAG. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 12. Tackled by R.Auguste at SYR 16.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(7:25 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at SYR 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 25(7:01 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(6:41 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Leo at SYR 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 37(6:18 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at SYR 40.
|+60 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 40(5:44 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG End Zone for 60 yards. S.Tucker for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 25(5:32 - 1st) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft sacked at WAG 21 for -4 yards (C.Okechukwu; A.Sparrow)
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - WAG 21(4:53 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at WAG 22.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - WAG 22(4:12 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-M.Mazza False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - WAG 17(4:07 - 1st) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft pass incomplete intended for WAG.
|Punt
4 & 18 - WAG 17(3:58 - 1st) D.Hach punts 39 yards to SYR 44 Center-WAG. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 44. Tackled by J.Wily; T.Passmore at SYR 49.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(3:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 33.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(3:32 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 33. Catch made by D.Alford at WAG 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Laster; J.Smith at WAG 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(2:47 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 21(2:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 21. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 14(2:21 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 14. Catch made by S.Tucker at WAG 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 8(1:43 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 7.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - CUSE 7(1:11 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wily at WAG 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 4(0:56 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG End Zone for 4 yards. S.Tucker for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(0:48 - 1st) R.Kraft pass complete to WAG 25. Catch made by J.Jordan at WAG 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Williams at WAG 40.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 40(15:00 - 2nd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 37(14:27 - 2nd) R.Kraft pass complete to WAG 37. Catch made by C.Stafford at WAG 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at WAG 41.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WAG 41(13:37 - 2nd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft sacked at WAG 25 for -16 yards (S.Linton)
|Punt
4 & 25 - WAG 25(13:02 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 35 yards to SYR 40 Center-WAG. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 40. Tackled by T.Passmore at SYR 50.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(12:49 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 45(12:20 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 45. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WAG 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 31.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(11:58 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 8. PENALTY on SYR-O.Gadsden Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 16(10:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 16. Catch made by U.Hatcher at WAG 16. Gain of 16 yards. U.Hatcher for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(10:42 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WAG 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 22(10:09 - 2nd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Roon at WAG 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - WAG 23(9:27 - 2nd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WAG 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAG 28(8:41 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 37 yards to SYR 35 Center-WAG. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(8:34 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 35. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 33.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(7:59 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 12 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(7:25 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 2 for yards. Tackled by B.Coleman at WAG 2. PENALTY on SYR-M.Mang Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 20 - CUSE 22(7:12 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 22. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Cooper for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 64 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG 1. Fair catch by J.Murrell.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(7:03 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at WAG 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - WAG 26(6:50 - 2nd) R.Kraft pass INTERCEPTED at WAG 28. Intercepted by D.Chestnut at WAG 28. D.Chestnut for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(6:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 70 yards from SYR 20 to the WAG 10. J.Murrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Coley at WAG 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 26(6:26 - 2nd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAG 26(5:50 - 2nd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WAG 26(5:41 - 2nd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft sacked at WAG 17 for -9 yards (S.Linton)
|Punt
4 & 19 - WAG 17(5:19 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 24 yards to WAG 41 Center-WAG. Downed by N.Cartwright-Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(5:11 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 34.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 34(4:39 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 13 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(3:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 18(3:57 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(3:07 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG End Zone for 6 yards. S.Tucker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(3:01 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at WAG 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAG 29(2:21 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver L.Lowery at WAG 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - WAG 29(1:40 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Darton L.Lowery at WAG 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAG 32(1:27 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 38 yards to SYR 30 Center-WAG. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(1:20 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at SYR 31. PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 19 - CUSE 21(1:14 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 39 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 39(0:53 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(0:33 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 36(0:14 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 36. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WAG 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. J.Murrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hanna at WAG 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAG 18(9:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-R.Hanna Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 33(9:53 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - WAG 31(9:37 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Geer; A.Sparrow at WAG 36.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAG 36(8:33 - 3rd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAG 36(8:34 - 3rd) D.Hach punts 29 yards to SYR 35 Center-WAG. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(8:26 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(8:14 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to SYR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at SYR 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 44(7:43 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to WAG 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(7:05 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WAG 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WAG 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:44 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Auguste at WAG 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(6:11 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 20. Catch made by A.Queeley at WAG 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(5:39 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to WAG End Zone for 8 yards. L.Allen for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(5:34 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey; B.Oliver at WAG 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WAG 29(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at WAG 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 40(4:12 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at WAG 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WAG 41(3:32 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey at WAG 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAG 49(2:51 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to SYR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Roon at SYR 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 50(2:11 - 3rd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery; M.Folk at WAG 47.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 47(1:27 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - WAG 45(0:40 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to SYR 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey at SYR 49. PENALTY on WAG-M.Mazza Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAG 49(0:19 - 3rd) D.Hach punts 45 yards to SYR 4 Center-WAG. Downed by B.Noonan.
|Result
|Play
|+90 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 4(0:06 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to WAG 6 for 90 yards. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CUSE 6(10:00 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to WAG 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Gadson at WAG 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(9:27 - 4th) J.Price rushed to WAG 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 4(8:56 - 4th) J.Price rushed to WAG 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WAG 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CUSE 10(8:09 - 4th) A.Szmyt 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(8:04 - 4th) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at WAG 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WAG 27(7:18 - 4th) PENALTY on WAG-WAG False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 22(6:51 - 4th) J.Zeze rushed to WAG 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at WAG 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - WAG 21(6:07 - 4th) Q.Guy-Barnes rushed to WAG 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at WAG 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAG 22(5:26 - 4th) D.Hach punts 33 yards to SYR 45 Center-WAG. Fair catch by C.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(5:18 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to WAG 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(4:45 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to WAG 44. Catch made by C.Hayes at WAG 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Coleman; J.Francois at WAG 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 39(4:04 - 4th) J.Price rushed to WAG 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 37(3:20 - 4th) J.Price rushed to WAG 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Pryor; C.Calvin at WAG 28.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(2:37 - 4th) J.Price rushed to WAG 10 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Francois at WAG 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(1:48 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson kneels at the WAG 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 12(1:06 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson kneels at the WAG 14.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CUSE 14(0:25 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson kneels at the WAG 16.
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
3rd 1:59 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
27
21
4th 7:49 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
38
4th 6:49 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
4th 15:00 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
27
20
4th 8:06 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
21
3rd 10:26 BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
10
20
3rd 9:30 ABC
-
SJST
WYO
26
10
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
17
21
3rd 6:44 ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
9
19
3rd 3:53 SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
10
28
4th 15:00
-
WVU
TEXAS
7
35
3rd 6:25 FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
3rd 12:57 FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
6
7
3rd 12:15 ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
7
1st 7:01 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3