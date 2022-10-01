Drive Chart
|
|
|GRDWB
|MRSHL
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
D. Jones
6 RB
37 RuYds, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
K. Laborn
8 RB
191 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 ReYds, 2 RECs
Touchdown 9:16
H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 24. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 24. Gain of 24 yards. A.Turner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
51
yds
2:40
pos
0
6
Touchdown 3:03
H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 45. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 45. T.Anderson for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 5:48
H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Gammage for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
52
yds
2:59
pos
7
13
Touchdown 11:09
K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
67
yds
3:13
pos
7
20
Touchdown 8:11
K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 78 yards. K.Laborn for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
78
yds
00:12
pos
7
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|21
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|9-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|143
|422
|Total Plays
|51
|86
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|237
|Rush Attempts
|19
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|124
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|11-32
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|10-96
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-37.7
|8-41.0
|Return Yards
|45
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-45
|3-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|237
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|9/28
|114
|0
|3
|
M. Caldwell 10 QB
|M. Caldwell
|2/2
|10
|0
|0
|
E. Floyd 20 WR
|E. Floyd
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 6 RB
|D. Jones
|4
|37
|0
|27
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Brown 27 RB
|J. Brown
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
M. Caldwell 10 QB
|M. Caldwell
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|5
|-15
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thomas 81 TE
|D. Thomas
|4
|2
|49
|0
|49
|
D. Jones 6 RB
|D. Jones
|5
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
J. Brown 27 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Haywood 5 WR
|C. Haywood
|5
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Graham 28 RB
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Burns 82 TE
|J. Burns
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Page 18 WR
|K. Page
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Herock 86 TE
|A. Herock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. West 89 WR
|T. West
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jackson 11 LB
|B. Jackson
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 10 LB
|T. Anderson
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. French 47 DE
|T. French
|2-7
|2.0
|0
|
R. Ousley 12 CB
|R. Ousley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Wagner 34 LB
|H. Wagner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arrington 21 DB
|T. Arrington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harris 97 DL
|W. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryson 37 CB
|J. Bryson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hunter 35 DE
|N. Hunter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 DB
|J. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gaither 22 RB
|N. Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 9 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 14 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 1 DL
|J. Turner
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 7 CB
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McRainey 42 LB
|W. McRainey
|0-12
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunson 0 LB
|T. Dunson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Freeman 13 DE
|G. Freeman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 32 LB
|C. Wright
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. McRae 44 DL
|S. McRae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bass 15 DE
|B. Bass
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Billingsley 40 K
|J. Billingsley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hendley 45 P
|A. Hendley
|10
|37.7
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Floyd 20 WR
|E. Floyd
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|13/20
|138
|2
|1
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|8/13
|47
|0
|0
|
C. Coombs 85 WR
|C. Coombs
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|35
|191
|2
|78
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|5
|29
|0
|19
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|5
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Coombs 85 WR
|C. Coombs
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|7
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|8
|5
|72
|0
|33
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|6
|6
|54
|1
|13
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|4
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Coombs 85 WR
|C. Coombs
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hopkins 52 DL
|J. Hopkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Balogun 56 DL
|E. Balogun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Calomese 23 DL
|J. Calomese
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|8
|41.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|10.5
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Billingsley kicks 43 yards from GWB 35 to the MSH 22. Out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(15:00 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 31 for -4 yards (B.Jackson)
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 31(14:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; B.Bass at MSH 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 34(14:01 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Freeman; W.McRainey at MSH 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 38(13:28 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 54 yards to GWB 8 Center-MSH. Downed by J.Bowers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 7(13:14 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 7(13:09 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - GRDWB 8(13:04 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 8. Catch made by J.Crankfield at GWB 8. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at GWB 6.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GRDWB 6(12:20 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 35 yards to GWB 41 Center-GWB. Downed by T.Arrington.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(12:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.French at GWB 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 35(11:50 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.Dunson at GWB 28.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(11:19 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to GWB 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - MRSHL 33(10:52 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 33. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ousley at GWB 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24(10:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson; J.Turner at GWB 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(10:18 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; B.Bass at GWB 14.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MRSHL 14(9:36 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-T.Holler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 9(9:27 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Turner for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 61 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 4. Fair catch by D.Johnson.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:30 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by D.Jones at GWB 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at GWB 40.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(9:07 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to MSH 11. Catch made by D.Thomas at MSH 11. Gain of 49 yards. D.Thomas FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-M.Abraham at MSH 11. Tackled by GWB at MSH 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(8:55 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 13(8:14 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 24. PENALTY on MSH-J.Murray Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 7(8:06 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bryson at MSH 12.
|-5 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 12(7:39 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 12. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 12. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley; T.Anderson at MSH 7.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 7(7:09 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 48 yards to GWB 45 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45(7:01 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 45(6:55 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; K.Cumberlander at GWB 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GRDWB 46(6:24 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page (A.Sam).
|Punt
4 & 9 - GRDWB 46(6:19 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 32 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(6:12 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at MSH 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24(5:45 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Brown at MSH 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 30(5:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; T.French at MSH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(4:55 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35(4:48 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Arrington at MSH 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 42(4:21 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Dunson at MSH 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(3:58 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49(3:46 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at MSH 47.
|Int
3 & 12 - MRSHL 47(3:14 - 1st) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 45. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 45. T.Anderson for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:03 - 1st) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(3:03 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 1st) D.Sojat kicks 50 yards from GWB 50 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.French at MSH 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(2:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner; N.Hunter at MSH 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29(1:36 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29(1:32 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to GWB 32 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - GRDWB 32(1:28 - 1st) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 35. Intercepted by S.Gilmore at MSH 35. Tackled by B.Fisher; J.Brown at GWB 35. PENALTY on MSH-I.Gibson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(1:14 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 50(1:08 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 50(1:03 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 50. Catch made by C.Montgomery at GWB 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley; J.Brown at GWB 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(0:25 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to GWB 41 for -3 yards. H.Colombi FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MRSHL 41(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 41 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McRainey; H.Wagner at GWB 41.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MRSHL 41(14:39 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 35 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McRainey; T.French at GWB 35. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 24 - MRSHL 48(14:14 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Thomas; R.Ousley at GWB 40.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 40(13:29 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to GWB 1 Center-MSH. Downed by D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 1(13:19 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GRDWB 1(13:15 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd. PENALTY on MSH-I.Bush Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 16(13:09 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at GWB 14.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GRDWB 14(12:58 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for A.Herock.
|Int
3 & 12 - GRDWB 14(12:49 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 50. Intercepted by J.Bowers at GWB 50. Tackled by T.Luther at MSH 42.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(12:42 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 44 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Hunter at MSH 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 44(12:24 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Hunter; C.Wright at GWB 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:06 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 46. Catch made by K.Laborn at GWB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wright; W.Harris at GWB 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 42(11:34 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 42. Catch made by D.Miller at GWB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arrington at GWB 37.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 37(11:21 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 33 for yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; J.Wilson at GWB 33. PENALTY on MSH-T.Holler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 47(10:55 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to GWB 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at GWB 38.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - MRSHL 38(10:35 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Anderson at GWB 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 39(10:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-T.Burke False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-7 YD
1 & 15 - GRDWB 34(10:25 - 2nd) T.Luther rushed to GWB 27 for -7 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander; E.Neal at GWB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - GRDWB 27(9:45 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - GRDWB 27(9:37 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 27. Catch made by D.Jones at GWB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; K.Cumberlander at GWB 33.
|Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 33(9:01 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 43 yards to MSH 24 Center-GWB. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 24. Tackled by GWB at MSH 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(8:47 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Gaither at MSH 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 44(8:15 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.French at MSH 47.
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 47(7:39 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 47. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(7:14 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by K.Laborn at GWB 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 18. PENALTY on GWB-GWB Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MRSHL 15(6:36 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley at GWB 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 15(6:07 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 15. Catch made by J.Harrison at GWB 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at GWB 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(5:56 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Gammage for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 49 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 16. Fair catch by A.Herock.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(5:48 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MSH 39 for yards. Tackled by E.Alston at MSH 39. PENALTY on GWB-G.Thompson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GRDWB 15(5:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Balogun; A.Beauplan at GWB 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - GRDWB 15(4:53 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GWB 14.
|+13 YD
3 & 21 - GRDWB 14(4:04 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 14. Catch made by J.Graham at GWB 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson; J.Calomese at GWB 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GRDWB 27(3:14 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 45 yards to MSH 28 Center-GWB. Downed by K.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(3:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.French at MSH 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30(2:41 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Harris at MSH 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 37(2:18 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.Harris at MSH 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(1:53 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 33 for -5 yards (T.French) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.French. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-S.Ahmed at MSH 33. Tackled by GWB at MSH 33.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MRSHL 33(1:05 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed (J.Turner).
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - MRSHL 33(1:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; W.McRainey at MSH 41.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 41(0:04 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 30 yards to GWB 29 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 59 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 6. Fair catch by E.Floyd.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(14:48 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas (J.Green-McKnight).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 25(14:45 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 25(14:43 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther (M.Abraham).
|Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 25(14:40 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 42 yards to MSH 33 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(14:22 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; A.Thomas at MSH 43.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(14:22 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for -6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at MSH 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - MRSHL 37(14:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.French at MSH 42.
|+27 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 42(13:30 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 42. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at GWB 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(13:14 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to GWB 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at GWB 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 24(12:55 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner at GWB 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(12:30 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to GWB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at GWB 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 14(11:57 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at GWB 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6(11:33 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.McRae; W.McRainey at GWB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 1(11:15 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 3rd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB End Zone. E.Floyd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bobo; J.Green-McKnight at GWB 10. PENALTY on GWB-T.Anderson Offensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 5(11:03 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; I.Norman at GWB 9.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GRDWB 9(10:24 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by D.Thomas at GWB 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at GWB 9.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - GRDWB 9(9:39 - 3rd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 10 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Burton at GWB 10.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GRDWB 10(9:31 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 36 yards to GWB 46 Center-GWB. T.Keaton returned punt from the GWB 46. Tackled by D.Johnson at GWB 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(9:23 - 3rd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wright; B.Bass at GWB 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43(8:54 - 3rd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Wright; T.Arrington at GWB 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(8:41 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at GWB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 30(8:22 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 30(8:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Sack
4 & 6 - MRSHL 30(8:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at GWB 35 for -5 yards (T.French)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 35(8:10 - 3rd) E.Floyd steps back to pass. E.Floyd pass incomplete intended for GWB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 35(8:03 - 3rd) E.Floyd steps back to pass. E.Floyd pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood (S.Gilmore).
|Sack
3 & 10 - GRDWB 35(7:58 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 28 for -7 yards (O.Porter)
|Punt
4 & 17 - GRDWB 28(7:23 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 44 yards to MSH 28 Center-GWB. Downed by H.Wagner.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(7:12 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner at MSH 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 25(6:43 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.French; W.McRainey at MSH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 27(6:03 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 27(5:51 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 31 yards to GWB 42 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 42(5:44 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 42(5:41 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GWB 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GRDWB 48(4:55 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Neal at MSH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 46(4:30 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for GWB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 46(4:28 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 46(4:22 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 46(4:16 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 46 yards to MSH End Zone Center-GWB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(4:10 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20(4:07 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 20. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 18.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 18(3:25 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - MRSHL 18(3:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSH-Z.Appio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MRSHL 13(3:19 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 42 yards to GWB 45 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45(3:11 - 3rd) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at GWB 41.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - GRDWB 41(2:41 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Burns.
|Int
3 & 14 - GRDWB 41(2:35 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 37. Intercepted by S.Gilmore at MSH 37. Tackled by GWB at MSH 37.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(2:29 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner; C.Wright at MSH 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 38(2:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at MSH 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 38(1:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 38. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Anderson at GWB 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(1:07 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; W.McRainey at GWB 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 45(0:27 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.Anderson at GWB 44.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MRSHL 44(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-J.Murphy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 49(14:45 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to GWB 30 for 19 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(14:32 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:26 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 17(14:06 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to GWB 17. Catch made by T.Keaton at GWB 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 13.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MRSHL 13(13:39 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-C.Gammage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 18(13:39 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to GWB 18. Catch made by T.Keaton at GWB 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 17.
|No Good
4 & 7 - MRSHL 24(13:19 - 4th) R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20(11:47 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 31(11:29 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 31. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - GRDWB 36(10:57 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to GWB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 38.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - GRDWB 38(10:12 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 38. Catch made by J.Brown at GWB 38. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at MSH 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45(9:58 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MSH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GRDWB 44(9:18 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page.
|Sack
3 & 9 - GRDWB 44(9:11 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at MSH 50 for -6 yards (MSH)
|Punt
4 & 15 - GRDWB 50(8:39 - 4th) A.Hendley punts 28 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+78 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(8:23 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 78 yards. K.Laborn for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(8:11 - 4th) M.Caldwell pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by J.Burns at GWB 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at GWB 37.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 37(7:44 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to MSH 36 for 27 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GRDWB 36(7:04 - 4th) M.Caldwell steps back to pass. M.Caldwell sacked at MSH 45 for -9 yards (J.Hopkins)
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - GRDWB 45(6:24 - 4th) J.Crankfield rushed to MSH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - GRDWB 40(5:38 - 4th) M.Caldwell pass complete to MSH 40. Catch made by J.Crankfield at MSH 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 42.
|Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 42(4:53 - 4th) A.Hendley punts 26 yards to MSH 16 Center-GWB. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(4:46 - 4th) A.Turner rushed to MSH 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(4:07 - 4th) A.Turner rushed to MSH 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30(3:12 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Coombs at MSH 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at MSH 34.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 34(2:18 - 4th) C.Coombs rushed to MSH 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 31.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 31(1:37 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to GWB 24 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 24(1:26 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to GWB 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 24(0:47 - 4th) J.Crankfield rushed to GWB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 26.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:06 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 5:27 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
41
4th 3:38 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:23 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
4th 8:56 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 13:56 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:42 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:40 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
7
0
1st 10:23 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
7
1st 12:57 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC