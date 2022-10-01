Drive Chart
GRDWB
MRSHL

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
D. Jones 6 RB
37 RuYds, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
K. Laborn 8 RB
191 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:16
H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 24. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 24. Gain of 24 yards. A.Turner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
51
yds
2:40
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:16
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:03
H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 45. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 45. T.Anderson for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
7
Point After TD 3:03
J.Billingsley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 5:48
H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Gammage for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
52
yds
2:59
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:48
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:09
K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
67
yds
3:13
pos
7
20
Point After TD 11:09
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:11
K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 78 yards. K.Laborn for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
78
yds
00:12
pos
7
27
Point After TD 8:11
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 21
Rushing 2 13
Passing 4 8
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-14 9-21
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 143 422
Total Plays 51 86
Avg Gain 2.8 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 19 237
Rush Attempts 19 53
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 4.5
Yards Passing 124 185
Comp. - Att. 11-32 21-33
Yards Per Pass 2.9 4.8
Penalties - Yards 4-20 10-96
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 10-37.7 8-41.0
Return Yards 45 43
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-21
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-45 3-22
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Gardner-Webb 1-4 70007
Marshall 3-2 777728
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 124 PASS YDS 185
19 RUSH YDS 237
143 TOTAL YDS 422
Gardner-Webb
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
32.1% 114 0 3 44.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 832 4 3 136.4
B. Fisher 9/28 114 0 3
M. Caldwell  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 236 0 1 114.2
M. Caldwell 2/2 10 0 0
E. Floyd  20 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
E. Floyd 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jones  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 150 2
D. Jones 4 37 0 27
J. Crankfield  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 115 3
J. Crankfield 2 7 0 5
J. Brown  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Brown 6 6 0 4
T. Luther  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
T. Luther 1 -7 0 -7
M. Caldwell  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 1
M. Caldwell 1 -9 0 -9
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 52 4
B. Fisher 5 -15 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 1
D. Thomas 4 2 49 0 49
D. Jones  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 53 0
D. Jones 5 2 21 0 15
J. Brown  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Brown 2 1 17 0 17
C. Haywood  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 245 1
C. Haywood 5 2 16 0 11
J. Graham  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Graham 1 1 13 0 13
J. Burns  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Burns 2 1 12 0 12
K. Page  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 155 0
K. Page 3 0 0 0 0
A. Herock  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
A. Herock 1 0 0 0 0
T. West  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. West 1 0 0 0 0
T. Luther  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 340 2
T. Luther 5 0 0 0 0
J. Crankfield  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
J. Crankfield 2 2 -4 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jackson  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
B. Jackson 3-3 1.0 0
T. Anderson  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
T. Anderson 3-4 0.0 1
T. French  47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 2.0
T. French 2-7 2.0 0
R. Ousley  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Ousley 2-3 0.0 0
H. Wagner  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
H. Wagner 2-3 0.0 0
T. Arrington  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Arrington 2-1 0.0 0
W. Harris  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Harris 1-2 0.0 0
J. Bryson  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bryson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hunter  35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Hunter 1-2 0.0 0
T. Luther  0 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Luther 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wright  30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
N. Gaither  22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Gaither 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jackson  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Thomas  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-3 0.0 0
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Fisher 0-1 0.0 0
J. Turner  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
J. Turner 0-7 0.0 0
T. Jones  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
W. McRainey  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-12 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-12 0 0.0
W. McRainey 0-12 0.0 0
T. Dunson  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Dunson 0-2 0.0 0
G. Freeman  13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Freeman 0-1 0.0 0
C. Wright  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
C. Wright 0-5 0.0 0
S. McRae  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. McRae 0-1 0.0 0
B. Bass  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Bass 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Billingsley  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/5 16/16
J. Billingsley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Hendley  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 37.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
A. Hendley 10 37.7 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Floyd  20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 12 0
E. Floyd 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 138 2 1 146.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.5% 737 4 2 151.2
H. Colombi 13/20 138 2 1
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 47 0 0 91.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 59 1 0 127.1
C. Fancher 8/13 47 0 0
C. Coombs  85 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Coombs 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
35 191 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 540 6
K. Laborn 35 191 2 78
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 71 0
C. Fancher 5 29 0 19
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 54 0
A. Turner 5 24 0 12
C. Coombs  85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
C. Coombs 1 -3 0 -3
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -11 0
H. Colombi 7 -4 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
C. Montgomery 8 5 72 0 33
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 142 2
C. Gammage 6 6 54 1 13
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
A. Turner 1 1 24 1 24
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 149 0
T. Keaton 4 3 12 0 7
S. Ahmed  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
S. Ahmed 3 1 7 0 7
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
J. Harrison 1 1 5 0 5
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 1
D. Miller 3 1 5 0 5
C. Coombs  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Coombs 1 1 4 0 4
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
K. Laborn 5 2 2 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Gray  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Gray 2-0 0.0 0
A. Beauplan  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 2-3 0.0 0
I. Norman  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Norman 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bobo  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bobo 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watts  19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burton  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Burton 1-0 0.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 1-0 1.0 0
J. Hopkins  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hopkins 1-0 1.0 0
E. Neal  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Neal 1-2 0.0 0
E. Balogun  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Balogun 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bowers  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bowers 0-0 0.0 1
J. Calomese  23 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Calomese 0-1 0.0 0
E. Jackson  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
S. Gilmore  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Gilmore 0-0 0.0 2
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/6 14/15
R. Verhoff 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. McConnell 8 41.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keaton 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 2.3 16 0
T. Keaton 2 10.5 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 GRDWB 7 1:04 3 -2 Punt
9:08 MRSHL 24 0:35 2 64 Fumble
8:14 MRSHL 13 0:49 3 1 Punt
3:03 MRSHL 25 0:14 1 15 INT
1:01 GRDWB 50 0:37 4 13 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 MRSHL 42 1:38 3 -1 Punt
8:47 MRSHL 43 2:44 3 2 Punt
3:04 MRSHL 28 0:38 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 MRSHL 33 1:46 3 5 Punt
9:23 GRDWB 44 0:58 3 -7 Punt
7:12 MRSHL 28 1:34 6 12 Punt
3:11 GRDWB 45 0:42 3 -4 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 GRDWB 20 3:24 7 30 Punt
8:11 GRDWB 25 3:25 5 33 Punt
1:26 GRDWB 24 1:20 2 2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 35 1:46 3 3 Punt
12:10 MRSHL 41 2:40 7 41 TD
9:30 GRDWB 25 1:54 3 -4 Punt
6:55 GRDWB 45 3:09 9 25 INT
6:12 MRSHL 22 1:35 3 4 Punt
1:28 GRDWB 32 2:55 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 GRDWB 1 2:17 6 19 Downs
10:25 GRDWB 34 2:59 6 57 TD
5:48 GRDWB 25 3:04 6 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GRDWB 25 3:13 10 67 TD
11:09 GRDWB 5 1:13 6 9 Downs
8:10 GRDWB 35 1:28 3 -1 Punt
5:44 GRDWB 42 0:59 3 -7 Punt
2:29 MRSHL 37 5:42 11 46 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:23 MRSHL 22 0:12 1 78 TD
4:46 MRSHL 16 3:20 4 15 Punt

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Billingsley kicks 43 yards from GWB 35 to the MSH 22. Out of bounds.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(15:00 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 31 for -4 yards (B.Jackson)
+3 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 31
(14:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; B.Bass at MSH 34.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 34
(14:01 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Freeman; W.McRainey at MSH 38.
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 38
(13:28 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 54 yards to GWB 8 Center-MSH. Downed by J.Bowers.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 7
(13:14 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 7
(13:09 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - GRDWB 8
(13:04 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 8. Catch made by J.Crankfield at GWB 8. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at GWB 6.
Punt
4 & 12 - GRDWB 6
(12:20 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 35 yards to GWB 41 Center-GWB. Downed by T.Arrington.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(12:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.French at GWB 35.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 35
(11:50 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.Dunson at GWB 28.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(11:19 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to GWB 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 33.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - MRSHL 33
(10:52 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 33. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ousley at GWB 24.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24
(10:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson; J.Turner at GWB 17.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(10:18 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; B.Bass at GWB 14.
Penalty
2 & 7 - MRSHL 14
(9:36 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-T.Holler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 9
(9:27 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Turner for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:16 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:30 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 61 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 4. Fair catch by D.Johnson.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(9:30 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by D.Jones at GWB 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at GWB 40.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(9:07 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to MSH 11. Catch made by D.Thomas at MSH 11. Gain of 49 yards. D.Thomas FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-M.Abraham at MSH 11. Tackled by GWB at MSH 11.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11
(8:55 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 13.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 13
(8:14 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 24. PENALTY on MSH-J.Murray Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 7
(8:06 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bryson at MSH 12.
-5 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 12
(7:39 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 12. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 12. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley; T.Anderson at MSH 7.
Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 7
(7:09 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 48 yards to GWB 45 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45
(7:01 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 45
(6:55 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; K.Cumberlander at GWB 46.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GRDWB 46
(6:24 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page (A.Sam).
Punt
4 & 9 - GRDWB 46
(6:19 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 32 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Interception (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(6:12 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at MSH 24.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24
(5:45 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Brown at MSH 30.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 30
(5:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; T.French at MSH 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(4:55 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(4:48 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Arrington at MSH 42.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 42
(4:21 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Dunson at MSH 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(3:58 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(3:46 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at MSH 47.
Int
3 & 12 - MRSHL 47
(3:14 - 1st) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 45. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 45. T.Anderson for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:03 - 1st) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
Penalty
(3:03 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(3:03 - 1st) D.Sojat kicks 50 yards from GWB 50 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(3:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.French at MSH 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(2:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner; N.Hunter at MSH 29.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(1:36 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(1:32 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to GWB 32 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Interception (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GRDWB 32
(1:28 - 1st) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 35. Intercepted by S.Gilmore at MSH 35. Tackled by B.Fisher; J.Brown at GWB 35. PENALTY on MSH-I.Gibson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(1:14 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for MSH.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(1:08 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(1:03 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 50. Catch made by C.Montgomery at GWB 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley; J.Brown at GWB 38.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(0:25 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to GWB 41 for -3 yards. H.Colombi FUMBLES out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 13 - MRSHL 41
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 41 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McRainey; H.Wagner at GWB 41.
No Gain
3 & 13 - MRSHL 41
(14:39 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 35 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McRainey; T.French at GWB 35. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 24 - MRSHL 48
(14:14 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Thomas; R.Ousley at GWB 40.
Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 40
(13:29 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to GWB 1 Center-MSH. Downed by D.Smith.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Interception (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 1
(13:19 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
Penalty
2 & 10 - GRDWB 1
(13:15 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd. PENALTY on MSH-I.Bush Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 16
(13:09 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at GWB 14.
No Gain
2 & 12 - GRDWB 14
(12:58 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for A.Herock.
Int
3 & 12 - GRDWB 14
(12:49 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 50. Intercepted by J.Bowers at GWB 50. Tackled by T.Luther at MSH 42.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(12:42 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 44 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Hunter at MSH 44.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 44
(12:24 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Hunter; C.Wright at GWB 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(12:06 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 46. Catch made by K.Laborn at GWB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wright; W.Harris at GWB 42.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 42
(11:34 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 42. Catch made by D.Miller at GWB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arrington at GWB 37.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 37
(11:21 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 33 for yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; J.Wilson at GWB 33. PENALTY on MSH-T.Holler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 47
(10:55 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to GWB 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at GWB 38.
-1 YD
4 & 2 - MRSHL 38
(10:35 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Anderson at GWB 39.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 39
(10:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-T.Burke False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-7 YD
1 & 15 - GRDWB 34
(10:25 - 2nd) T.Luther rushed to GWB 27 for -7 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander; E.Neal at GWB 27.
No Gain
2 & 22 - GRDWB 27
(9:45 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
+6 YD
3 & 22 - GRDWB 27
(9:37 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 27. Catch made by D.Jones at GWB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; K.Cumberlander at GWB 33.
Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 33
(9:01 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 43 yards to MSH 24 Center-GWB. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 24. Tackled by GWB at MSH 43.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(8:47 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Gaither at MSH 44.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 44
(8:15 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.French at MSH 47.
+33 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 47
(7:39 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 47. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 20.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(7:14 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by K.Laborn at GWB 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 18. PENALTY on GWB-GWB Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - MRSHL 15
(6:36 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley at GWB 15.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 15
(6:07 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 15. Catch made by J.Harrison at GWB 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at GWB 10.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10
(5:56 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Gammage for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 49 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 16. Fair catch by A.Herock.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(5:48 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MSH 39 for yards. Tackled by E.Alston at MSH 39. PENALTY on GWB-G.Thompson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - GRDWB 15
(5:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Balogun; A.Beauplan at GWB 15.
-1 YD
2 & 20 - GRDWB 15
(4:53 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GWB 14.
+13 YD
3 & 21 - GRDWB 14
(4:04 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 14. Catch made by J.Graham at GWB 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson; J.Calomese at GWB 27.
Punt
4 & 8 - GRDWB 27
(3:14 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 45 yards to MSH 28 Center-GWB. Downed by K.Page.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(3:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.French at MSH 30.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30
(2:41 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Harris at MSH 37.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 37
(2:18 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.Harris at MSH 38.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38
(1:53 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 33 for -5 yards (T.French) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.French. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-S.Ahmed at MSH 33. Tackled by GWB at MSH 33.
No Gain
2 & 15 - MRSHL 33
(1:05 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed (J.Turner).
+8 YD
3 & 15 - MRSHL 33
(1:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; W.McRainey at MSH 41.
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 41
(0:04 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 30 yards to GWB 29 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 59 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 6. Fair catch by E.Floyd.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(14:48 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas (J.Green-McKnight).
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(14:45 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(14:43 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther (M.Abraham).
Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(14:40 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 42 yards to MSH 33 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 67 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(14:22 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; A.Thomas at MSH 43.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(14:22 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for -6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at MSH 37.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - MRSHL 37
(14:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.French at MSH 42.
+27 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 42
(13:30 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 42. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at GWB 31.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31
(13:14 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to GWB 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at GWB 24.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 24
(12:55 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner at GWB 17.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(12:30 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to GWB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at GWB 14.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 14
(11:57 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at GWB 6.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6
(11:33 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.McRae; W.McRainey at GWB 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 1
(11:15 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:09 - 3rd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:09 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB End Zone. E.Floyd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bobo; J.Green-McKnight at GWB 10. PENALTY on GWB-T.Anderson Offensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 5
(11:03 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; I.Norman at GWB 9.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GRDWB 9
(10:24 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by D.Thomas at GWB 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at GWB 9.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - GRDWB 9
(9:39 - 3rd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 10 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Burton at GWB 10.
Punt
4 & 5 - GRDWB 10
(9:31 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 36 yards to GWB 46 Center-GWB. T.Keaton returned punt from the GWB 46. Tackled by D.Johnson at GWB 44.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Downs (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(9:23 - 3rd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wright; B.Bass at GWB 43.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43
(8:54 - 3rd) A.Turner rushed to GWB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Wright; T.Arrington at GWB 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(8:41 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at GWB 30.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 30
(8:22 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 30
(8:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
Sack
4 & 6 - MRSHL 30
(8:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at GWB 35 for -5 yards (T.French)

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 35
(8:10 - 3rd) E.Floyd steps back to pass. E.Floyd pass incomplete intended for GWB.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 35
(8:03 - 3rd) E.Floyd steps back to pass. E.Floyd pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood (S.Gilmore).
Sack
3 & 10 - GRDWB 35
(7:58 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 28 for -7 yards (O.Porter)
Punt
4 & 17 - GRDWB 28
(7:23 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 44 yards to MSH 28 Center-GWB. Downed by H.Wagner.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(7:12 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner at MSH 25.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 25
(6:43 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.French; W.McRainey at MSH 27.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 27
(6:03 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 27
(5:51 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 31 yards to GWB 42 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 42
(5:44 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 42
(5:41 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GWB 48.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - GRDWB 48
(4:55 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Neal at MSH 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 46
(4:30 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for GWB.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 46
(4:28 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 46
(4:22 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 46
(4:16 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 46 yards to MSH End Zone Center-GWB. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(4:10 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(4:07 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 20. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 18.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 18
(3:25 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
Penalty
4 & 12 - MRSHL 18
(3:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSH-Z.Appio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 17 - MRSHL 13
(3:19 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 42 yards to GWB 45 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Interception (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45
(3:11 - 3rd) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at GWB 41.
No Gain
2 & 14 - GRDWB 41
(2:41 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Burns.
Int
3 & 14 - GRDWB 41
(2:35 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 37. Intercepted by S.Gilmore at MSH 37. Tackled by GWB at MSH 37.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(2:29 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Wagner; C.Wright at MSH 38.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 38
(2:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at MSH 38.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 38
(1:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 38. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Anderson at GWB 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(1:07 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; W.McRainey at GWB 45.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 45
(0:27 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.McRainey; T.Anderson at GWB 44.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MRSHL 44
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-J.Murphy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(14:45 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to GWB 30 for 19 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 30.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30
(14:32 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:26 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 17.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 17
(14:06 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to GWB 17. Catch made by T.Keaton at GWB 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 13.
Penalty
3 & 3 - MRSHL 13
(13:39 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-C.Gammage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 18
(13:39 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to GWB 18. Catch made by T.Keaton at GWB 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 17.
No Good
4 & 7 - MRSHL 24
(13:19 - 4th) R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20
(11:47 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 31
(11:29 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 31. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 36.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GRDWB 36
(10:57 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to GWB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 38.
+17 YD
3 & 3 - GRDWB 38
(10:12 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 38. Catch made by J.Brown at GWB 38. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at MSH 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45
(9:58 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MSH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 44.
No Gain
2 & 9 - GRDWB 44
(9:18 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page.
Sack
3 & 9 - GRDWB 44
(9:11 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at MSH 50 for -6 yards (MSH)
Punt
4 & 15 - GRDWB 50
(8:39 - 4th) A.Hendley punts 28 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+78 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(8:23 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GWB End Zone for 78 yards. K.Laborn for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:11 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 33 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:11 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(8:11 - 4th) M.Caldwell pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by J.Burns at GWB 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at GWB 37.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 37
(7:44 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to MSH 36 for 27 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 36.
Sack
1 & 10 - GRDWB 36
(7:04 - 4th) M.Caldwell steps back to pass. M.Caldwell sacked at MSH 45 for -9 yards (J.Hopkins)
+5 YD
2 & 19 - GRDWB 45
(6:24 - 4th) J.Crankfield rushed to MSH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - GRDWB 40
(5:38 - 4th) M.Caldwell pass complete to MSH 40. Catch made by J.Crankfield at MSH 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 42.
Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 42
(4:53 - 4th) A.Hendley punts 26 yards to MSH 16 Center-GWB. Fair catch by T.Keaton.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16
(4:46 - 4th) A.Turner rushed to MSH 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(4:07 - 4th) A.Turner rushed to MSH 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 30.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30
(3:12 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Coombs at MSH 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at MSH 34.
-3 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 34
(2:18 - 4th) C.Coombs rushed to MSH 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 31.
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 31
(1:37 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to GWB 24 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - End of Game (2 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 24
(1:26 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to GWB 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 24.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 24
(0:47 - 4th) J.Crankfield rushed to GWB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GWB 26.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores