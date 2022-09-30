|
|
|UTAHST
|BYU
Hall tosses 3 TDs, rallies No. 19 BYU past Utah State 38-26
PROVO, Utah (AP) BYU survived another slow start to avoid a potentially damaging loss to an instate rival.
Jaren Hall threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to help the No. 19 Cougars to a 38-26 victory over Utah State on Thursday night.
Hall, who favored his right shoulder after a late hit near the end of the third quarter, has thrown for at least 250 yards in nine consecutive games. Kody Epps finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Christopher Brooks ran for 90 yards and a score on 11 carries.
BYU (4-1) beat Utah State (1-4) for the third straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel. It wasn't an easy task. The Cougars were blindsided early by energetic play by the Aggies on both sides of the ball.
''They were more physical than us. They had more energy than us,'' BYU receiver Gunner Romney said. ''It seems like they were more motivated to play. But luckily we went back and made some good adjustments at halftime and came out with a little more fire and we were able to get the job done.''
Cooper Legas threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while adding 54 yards and another score on the ground to lead the Aggies. Legas, who filled in for injured starter Logan Bonner, also threw a pair of interceptions. Calvin Tyler, Jr. added 104 yards on 18 carries.
Bonner is sidelined with a season-ending foot injury, so Legas will be Utah State's starting quarterback going forward after making his first career start against BYU.
''He's waited for his opportunity and when it showed up, he did a phenomenal job,'' Aggies coach Blake Anderson said. ''I'm sure like any quarterback, there's a couple of plays he'd love to have back. But, man, he gave us a chance to win.''
The Aggies lost their fourth straight game and fell to 6-65 against Top 25 teams.
Utah State took a 7-0 lead after Legas capped the Aggies' opening drive with a 7-yard run. Things were on the verge of unraveling for Utah State after that early score.
BYU covered 65 yards in two plays - a 34 yard catch by Romney and 31-yard catch-and-run by Keanu Hill - to even the score. Then, Max Tooley reeled in a tipped pass from Legas and returned it 32 yards to give the Cougars their first lead at 14-7.
Utah State bounced back and shut down BYU's offense after its initial drive. The Cougars went three-and-out on three consecutive possessions, opening the door for the Aggies to retake a 17-14 lead on a 14-yard catch by Brian Cobbs. BYU lost a total of nine yards on those three drives.
The Cougars found some life on offense again in the third quarter. Ethan Erickson snagged a high pass for a go-ahead 14-yard score to cap off BYU's opening second-half drive. Then, on the Cougars' next drive, Kody Epps caught three straight passes - culminating in an 8-yard score that extended BYU's lead to 31-20.
BYU averaged 9.0 yards on 22 third quarter plays after totaling only 107 yards on 19 plays during the first half.
''We just came out with intent to keep the energy up and come out full speed, taking shots and trying to move the ball, get things rolling for our offense and help our defense,'' Epps said. ''When we make plays on offense, it helps our defense. Everything starts to mesh and fall together. That was the biggest thing.''
The Cougars finally got their running game going in the fourth quarter. Brooks scored on an 18-yard run to cap off six straight running plays and give BYU a 38-20 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Aggies. An interception return gave BYU its first lead early in the first quarter while a red zone fumble only a few seconds into the second quarter killed a potential scoring drive.
BYU: The Cougars' running game woes resurfaced in the first half. BYU did not gain positive yardage on a running play until late in the second quarter and tallied minus-21 rushing yards before halftime. It was the fewest rushing yards in a half for BYU since tallying minus-28 rushing yards against Marshall in the second half of the 1999 Motor City Bowl.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
BYU could move up in the AP Top 25 after winning its second straight game.
UP NEXT
Utah State: Hosts Air Force on Oct. 8.
BYU: Plays Notre Dame in Las Vegas on Oct. 8.
---
|
C. Legas
5 QB
188 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 50 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Hall
3 QB
273 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|390
|396
|Total Plays
|80
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|202
|117
|Rush Attempts
|49
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|188
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|11-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|21
|60
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|202
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|396
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|19/31
|188
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|18
|104
|0
|23
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|20
|50
|1
|10
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|10
|46
|0
|9
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|11
|10
|96
|2
|27
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|7
|5
|46
|0
|24
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|5
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 2 LB
|M. Tafisi
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Meacham 79 OL
|W. Meacham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 6 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drew 18 CB
|J. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|2/2
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|4
|37.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|10.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|11
|90
|1
|34
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|8
|39
|0
|14
|
C. Jackson 29 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|3
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|6
|5
|86
|1
|27
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|4
|3
|56
|0
|40
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|7
|4
|51
|0
|34
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|2
|46
|1
|31
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Erickson 97 TE
|E. Erickson
|2
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gagnier 27 LB
|T. Gagnier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|2-1
|1.0
|1
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boren 20 DB
|J. Boren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slade 26 DB
|E. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Pili 46 LB
|L. Pili
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/3
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|42.7
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|3
|27.3
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; T.Alfrey at UTS 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31(14:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Fauatea; C.Haws at UTS 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(14:05 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; K.Pili at UTS 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(13:55 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(13:31 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by C.Tyler at BYU 45. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 44.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(13:16 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at BYU 45 for -1 yards (M.Tooley)
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 45(12:39 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; K.Hayes at BYU 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(12:23 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; M.Tooley at BYU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 26(12:05 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(11:18 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at BYU 15. PENALTY on BYU-T.Batty Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAHST 8(10:55 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 8(10:45 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU End Zone for 8 yards. C.Legas for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(10:39 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-C.Coles Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by X.Steele at BYU 35.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(10:30 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31(10:07 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by K.Hill at UTS 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Hill for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:56 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20(9:56 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at UTS 19.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - UTAHST 19(9:29 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on BYU-T.Batty Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 24(9:20 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; C.Haws at UTS 26.
|Int
3 & 9 - UTAHST 26(8:46 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 34. Intercepted by M.Tooley at UTS 34. M.Tooley for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:35 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:29 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; E. Slade at UTS 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30(7:58 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 36. PENALTY on BYU-L.Fauatea Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(7:35 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at UTS 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 41(7:11 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(7:03 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 45(6:46 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at BYU 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 42(6:24 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:59 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 34(5:14 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UTAHST 34(5:07 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at BYU 40 for -6 yards (A.Tofa)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UTAHST 40(4:33 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 29 yards to BYU 11 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 11(4:26 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 11(4:20 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BYU 11(4:15 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BYU 11(4:09 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 41 yards to UTS 44 Center-A.Riggs. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 44. Tackled by P.Wilgar at UTS 48. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(3:55 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at UTS 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 44(3:30 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at UTS 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 48(3:04 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 49.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAHST 49(2:51 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-M.Tooley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(2:34 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 30(2:14 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAHST 29(1:44 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAHST 29(0:57 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-J.Singh Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(0:43 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 24(0:36 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAHST 13(14:41 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BYU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 13. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Legas rushed to BYU 13 for 0 yards. C.Legas FUMBLES forced by M.Harper. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-T.Alfrey at BYU 12. Tackled by UTS at BYU 12.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12(14:41 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 7 for -5 yards. L.Katoa FUMBLES forced by UTS. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-BYU at BYU 7. Tackled by UTS at BYU 7.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BYU 7(14:06 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Vakauta at BYU 7.
|-2 YD
3 & 15 - BYU 7(13:24 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BYU 5.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BYU 5(12:39 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 42 yards to BYU 47 Center-A.Riggs. C.Jones returned punt from the BYU 47. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(12:26 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BYU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 23(12:01 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 21(11:30 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Fauatea at BYU 20.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 20(10:46 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to BYU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; T.Batty at BYU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(10:20 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 18 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Alfrey at BYU 18.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 18(9:45 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAHST 18(9:45 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - UTAHST 18(9:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 25 - UTAHST 40(9:40 - 2nd) C.Coles 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Carter at BYU 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17(9:28 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 17. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at BYU 26.
|Sack
2 & 1 - BYU 26(8:50 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 17 for -9 yards (M.Tafisi)
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 17(8:01 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; K.Neves at BYU 15.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BYU 15(7:22 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 45 yards to UTS 40 Center-A.Riggs. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 40. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(7:13 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at UTS 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(6:49 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hayes at UTS 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 50(6:16 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(5:54 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 44. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 37(5:26 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 14 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(5:10 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 14. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Cobbs for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:04 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at BYU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 31(4:47 - 2nd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; B.Vaughns at BYU 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 33(4:07 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BYU 43.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43(3:46 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 43. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 17(3:29 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 17(3:25 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 17(3:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-C.Barrington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - BYU 22(3:17 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at UTS 28 for -6 yards (I.Larsen)
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - BYU 35(2:37 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Riggs Holder-R.Rehkow.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 63 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS 2. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J. Boren; T.Gunther at UTS 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(2:18 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 19. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 19. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 14(2:18 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 14. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 14. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Jeudy-Lally at UTS 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 18(1:57 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 18. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; M.Harper at UTS 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 26(1:08 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 26. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; J.Robinson at UTS 36.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(0:48 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:37 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:36 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
3 & 10 - UTAHST(0:30 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:23 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 40 yards to BYU End Zone Center-J.Garcia. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Alford at BYU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30(14:53 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; M.Tafisi at BYU 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 33(14:10 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BYU 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(13:56 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38(13:12 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to UTS 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; A.Carter at UTS 30.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 30(12:54 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by K.Epps at UTS 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 14(12:26 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 14. Catch made by E.Erickson at UTS 14. Gain of 14 yards. E.Erickson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks onside 18 from BYU 35 to UTS 47. UTS returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at UTS 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(12:19 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at UTS 49.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 49(11:58 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(11:44 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Pili; P.Wilgar at BYU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 16(11:17 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to BYU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 14.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 14(10:50 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to BYU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at BYU 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTAHST 23(10:08 - 3rd) C.Coles 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 64 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU 1. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(10:03 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner; M.Tafisi at BYU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 25(9:38 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at BYU 25.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 25(8:58 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UTS at BYU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(8:16 - 3rd) G.Romney rushed to BYU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Drew; B.Vaughns at BYU 44.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 44(7:40 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 44. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 44. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 29(6:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-B.Freeland False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+26 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 34(6:36 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by K.Epps at UTS 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; G.Hall at UTS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 8(6:18 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 8. Catch made by K.Epps at UTS 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Epps for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(6:12 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; M.Harper at UTS 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(5:48 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Mahe at UTS 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(5:18 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(4:47 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mahe at BYU 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 44(4:14 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 45(3:40 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by R.Briggs at BYU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Wilgar at BYU 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 45(2:57 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards to BYU 15 Center-J.Garcia. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 15(2:49 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 15(2:43 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 15(2:38 - 3rd) C.Jackson rushed to BYU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; A.Vongphachanh at BYU 21. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on UTS-G.Hall Defensive Targeting 16 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 37(2:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-C.Pay False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 33(1:58 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 47. PENALTY on UTS-B.Vaughns Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(1:40 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; A.Grayson at UTS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 22(1:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 22(1:09 - 3rd) K.Hill pass complete to UTS 22. Catch made by J.Hall at UTS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 16(0:51 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to UTS 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; P.Vakauta at UTS 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12(0:29 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to UTS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; P.Vakauta at UTS 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 11(15:00 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 11. Catch made by I.Rex at UTS 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 11.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - BYU 11(14:36 - 4th) PENALTY on BYU-C.Pay False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BYU 16(14:14 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|No Good
4 & 14 - BYU 23(14:11 - 4th) J.Oldroyd 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Riggs Holder-R.Rehkow.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(14:08 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at UTS 20.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20(13:42 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at UTS 17. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Legas pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at UTS 17. PENALTY on BYU-G.Jeudy-Lally Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(13:03 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Pili at UTS 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 36(12:36 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at UTS 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 38(11:49 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson; M.Harper at UTS 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UTAHST 44(12:21 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(11:22 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 39(10:46 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 32(10:16 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 32(9:40 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 28(9:01 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(8:25 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS End Zone for 18 yards. C.Brooks for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:18 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; D.Mandell at UTS 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(8:00 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; L.Pili at UTS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30(7:29 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 30(7:21 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 52 yards to BYU 18 Center-J.Garcia. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 18. Tackled by R.Tiavaasue at BYU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30(7:09 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at BYU 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 34(6:23 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 32 for 34 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at UTS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 32(5:36 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 32(5:31 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 29(5:11 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Neves; M.Tafisi at UTS 25.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 25(4:42 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by G.Romney at UTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; I.Larsen at UTS 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(4:36 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|Int
2 & 10 - UTAHST 23(4:31 - 4th) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 34. Intercepted by B.Bywater at UTS 34. Tackled by W.Meacham at UTS 20.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(4:21 - 4th) C.Jackson rushed to UTS 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - BYU 23(3:56 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Vaughn; I.Larsen at UTS 18.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 18(3:29 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for E.Erickson.
|No Good
4 & 8 - BYU 25(3:25 - 4th) J.Oldroyd 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Riggs Holder-R.Rehkow.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(3:20 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 25.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UTAHST 25(2:58 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 44. Intercepted by G.Udo at BYU 44. Tackled by BYU at BYU 44. PENALTY on BYU-J. Boren Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(2:36 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Gagnier at UTS 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 47(2:07 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to BYU 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Gagnier at BYU 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(1:54 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by C.Tyler at BYU 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J. Boren at BYU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(1:26 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 27(1:17 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 27. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 27. Gain of 27 yards. B.Cobbs for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Vaughn rushed to BYU 3 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks onside 11 from UTS 35 to UTS 46. BYU returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at UTS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46(0:53 - 4th) J.Hall kneels at the UTS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 47(0:31 - 4th) J.Hall kneels at the UTS 48.
