No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 5 Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night.
The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and completed a two-week stretch where they bested the two teams thought most likely to block their return atop the division - first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley.
Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn't overcome.
Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson's defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on 'Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.
Clemson's defense did the rest, holding the potent Wolfpack to just a field goal over the first 29 minutes of the second half in building a 17-point lead. The Tigers also picked off Leary and recovered a fumble when N.C. State went for it on 4th-and-13 down 10 with less than nine minutes left.
Clemson, which hasn't lost at home since November 2016, matched Florida State's ACC mark of 37 straight at home set from 1992-2001. The Tigers' 11 in a row since last season in the longest current streak in the FBS.
Clemson also holds tiebreakers in the division over the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack.
Clemson and N.C. State came in with two of the highest-scoring offenses in the ACC and figured to trade trips to the end zone throughout. Instead, it was a struggled for each to find points in the first 30 minutes.
The Wolfpack and preseason ACC player of the year Devin Leary broke through first with a 2-yard TD to tight end Cedd Seabrough late in the second quarter to go up 10-6 with less than two minutes left in the half.
That's when Uiagalelei got things going with his scoring run to send the Tigers into the break ahead 13-10 instead of trailing. He sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and ran for a team-high 73 yards.
Leary was 28 of 47 passing for 245 yards and an interception. He also rushed for a 4-yard TD with less than a minute left as the Wolfpack finished with their fewest points this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have plenty of talented players, but got rattled in that time right around halftime to allow Clemson's two touchdowns. NC State now has to cross its fingers that the Tigers lose twice in their final five ACC games.
Clemson: The Tigers have had to prove their offense was legit all season and, while they didn't pile up the points like in their first four games, they made enough plays to show themselves once again as the ACC's top contender.
BRESEE OUT
Starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed his second game of the past three after dealing with a non-football medical condition that Clemson said involved blood tests and observation. Bresee and his family are still mourning 15-year-old Ella Bresee, who died of brain cancer last month and has been an inspiration to her brother's team with the phrase, ''Ella Strong.'' Bryan Bresee got good news about the tests late this week and his condition won't have a long-term impact, Clemson said.
UP NEXT
North Carolina plays No. 23 Florida State at home next Saturday.
Clemson goes to Boston College next Saturday night.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
D. Leary
13 QB
245 PaYds, PaTD, INT, RuTD
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
209 PaYds, PaTD, 73 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|279
|347
|Total Plays
|70
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|138
|Rush Attempts
|21
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|245
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|28-49
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-90
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|3
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|347
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|28/48
|245
|1
|1
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|7
|32
|0
|6
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|5
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|7
|0
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|14
|9
|84
|0
|24
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|7
|3
|54
|0
|32
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|6
|6
|37
|0
|10
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|5
|4
|35
|0
|11
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|6
|2
|7
|0
|12
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 22 CB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 98 DT
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vann 55 OL
|R. Vann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 9 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|4
|41.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|14.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|21/30
|209
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|14
|73
|2
|29
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|14
|60
|0
|12
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|5
|22
|0
|15
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|4
|4
|54
|1
|31
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|7
|5
|45
|0
|22
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|5
|3
|37
|0
|26
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|5
|4
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|4
|2
|19
|0
|21
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 23 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Covil Jr. 12 S
|S. Covil Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|3/4
|46
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|3
|40.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed up the middle to CLE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; S.Jackson at CLE 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(14:27 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to CLE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at CLE 34. PENALTY on NCST-C.Durden Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(14:02 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass deep left complete to CLE 49. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(13:34 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed left end to NCST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at NCST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLEM 25(13:14 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete short middle intended for A.Williams.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 25(13:06 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass short middle complete to NCST 25. Catch made by A.Williams at NCST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(12:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 16. Catch made by J.Briningstool at NCST 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan; A.White at NCST 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(12:10 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to NCST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 7.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 7(11:57 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to NCST 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(11:50 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed right end to NCST 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 4(10:56 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to NCST 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 4(10:24 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed up the middle to NCST 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; C.Durden at NCST 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CLEM 10(8:52 - 1st) B.Potter 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CLE Holder-CLE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST 4. J.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Maguire at NCST 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 19(8:11 - 1st) J.Houston rushed right end to NCST 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at NCST 23.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 23(7:40 - 1st) D.Leary pass short right complete to NCST 23. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 23. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at NCST 18.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NCST 18(7:14 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 16 - NCST 13(7:07 - 1st) D.Leary pass deep left complete to NCST 13. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 13. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at NCST 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(6:39 - 1st) J.Houston rushed up the middle to NCST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; J.Phillips at NCST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NCST 38(6:05 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete short left intended for NCST.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 38(6:03 - 1st) D.Leary pass short right complete to NCST 38. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at NCST 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 50(5:47 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed right end to CLE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Trotter at CLE 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 49(4:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass short left complete to CLE 49. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; R.Mickens at CLE 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 48(4:10 - 1st) D.Leary rushed left end to CLE 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 41(3:54 - 1st) D.Leary rushed up the middle to CLE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 39.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass deep right complete to CLE 39. Catch made by D.Carter at CLE 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 7.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 7(3:29 - 1st) D.Leary pass short middle complete to CLE 7. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 7. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 11(3:15 - 1st) J.Houston rushed up the middle to CLE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 9.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 9(2:03 - 1st) D.Leary rushed up the middle to CLE 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; K.Maguire at CLE 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NCST 10(1:16 - 1st) C.Dunn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at CLE 34. PENALTY on CLE-S.Ennis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(0:12 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; R.Vann at CLE 13.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CLEM 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Briningstool False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - CLEM 8(15:00 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at CLE 12.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 12(14:19 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 12(14:14 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to NCST 48 Center-P.Florenzo. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(14:08 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro; R.Mickens at NCST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 48(13:29 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 48(13:25 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 48(13:21 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to CLE 12 Center-NCST. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:14 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CLE 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 16(12:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin; C.Clark at CLE 27.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(12:08 - 2nd) CLE rushed to CLE 17 for -10 yards. CLE FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-D.Uiagalelei at CLE 17. Tackled by NCST at CLE 17.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CLEM 17(11:27 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at CLE 17.
|+16 YD
3 & 20 - CLEM 17(10:50 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 17. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan; T.Ingle at CLE 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLEM 33(10:01 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts yards to NCST 33 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by CLE. PENALTY on NCST-C.Johnson Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(9:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 38. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at CLE 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(8:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at CLE 46.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CLEM 46(8:23 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:17 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by A.Williams at NCST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 35(7:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by J.Briningstool at NCST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(7:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 33(7:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by E.Williams at NCST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; D.Pitts at NCST 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 30(6:57 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to NCST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; D.Pitts at NCST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLEM 29(5:56 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLEM 36(5:51 - 2nd) B.Potter 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:47 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at NCST 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(4:36 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at NCST 31. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on CLE-A.Mukuba Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46(4:36 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 46. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; A.Mukuba at CLE 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(4:13 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to CLE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 40(3:46 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:19 - 2nd) D.Jones steps back to pass. D.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(3:12 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by C.Toudle at CLE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 23. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NCST 23(2:37 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on CLE-R.Mickens Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 8(2:29 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to CLE 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 2(1:57 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 2. Catch made by C.Seabrough at CLE 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Seabrough for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:51 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at CLE 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(1:41 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at CLE 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(1:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 50(1:15 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin; C.Clark at NCST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:04 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 27 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at NCST 27.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(0:35 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by W.Shipley at NCST 27. Gain of yards. W.Shipley for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by W.Shipley at NCST 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:35 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST End Zone for 1 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-R.Orhorhoro False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 17 for -8 yards (B.Carter)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NCST 17(14:32 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Sack
3 & 18 - NCST 17(14:29 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 14 for -3 yards (M.Murphy)
|Punt
4 & 21 - NCST 14(13:39 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 44 yards to CLE 42 Center-NCST. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 42. Tackled by J.Scott at NCST 43. PENALTY on CLE-L.Price Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(13:28 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at CLE 47.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CLEM 47(12:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(12:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST 9 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 9(12:42 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Durden; D.Vann at NCST 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(12:08 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 7. Catch made by J.Briningstool at NCST 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Briningstool for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:36 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at NCST 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 30(11:15 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at NCST 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(10:45 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at CLE 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(10:18 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by K.Lesane at CLE 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NCST 42(9:49 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 42(9:42 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by D.Carter at CLE 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 32(9:35 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 32(9:22 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 32(9:19 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCST 39(9:11 - 3rd) C.Dunn 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:06 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at CLE 36.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(8:52 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 36. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 36. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(8:37 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by J.Ngata at NCST 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 35(7:37 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 27.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 27(6:58 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 29.
|No Good
4 & 6 - CLEM 36(6:06 - 3rd) B.Potter 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 29(6:06 - 3rd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire at NCST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 29(5:33 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Seabrough.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 29(5:28 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Sumo-Karngbaye.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 29(5:21 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 45 yards to CLE 26 Center-NCST. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 26. Tackled by P.Wilson at CLE 26.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(5:12 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at CLE 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 31(4:40 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at CLE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 29(4:01 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 29(3:55 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 36 yards to NCST 35 Center-P.Florenzo. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 35. Tackled by T.Venables at NCST 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(3:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-G.Gibson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NCST 33(3:47 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Mascoll at NCST 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 39(3:15 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at NCST 45.
|Int
3 & 3 - NCST 45(2:40 - 3rd) D.Leary pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 44. Intercepted by T.Pride at CLE 44. Tackled by NCST at CLE 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:34 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:29 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to NCST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 49.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 49(1:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by A.Williams at NCST 49. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(1:13 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at NCST 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 25(0:42 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - CLEM 28(15:00 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by D.Allen at NCST 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CLEM 34(14:17 - 4th) B.Potter 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:16 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Covil at NCST 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 33(13:53 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley; M.Murphy at NCST 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 34(13:14 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 34. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at NCST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 38(12:45 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 30 for -8 yards (M.Murphy; T.Davis)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NCST 30(12:11 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NCST 30(12:03 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 18 - NCST 30(11:57 - 4th) S.McDonough punts 38 yards to CLE 32 Center-NCST. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(11:49 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(11:43 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at CLE 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - CLEM 30(11:14 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 30. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at CLE 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 40(10:33 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 44 yards to NCST 16 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by CLE.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 16(10:08 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 16. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at NCST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 26(9:59 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 26(9:47 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at CLE 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 50(9:22 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 50. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at CLE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NCST 47(9:00 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 47(8:57 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at CLE 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Covil; T.Venables at CLE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 36(8:34 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 36(8:28 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - NCST 46(8:23 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 46. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at CLE 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 39.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NCST 39(7:42 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|-3 YD
4 & 13 - NCST 39(7:42 - 4th) NCST rushed to CLE 42 for -3 yards. NCST FUMBLES forced by CLE. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-K.Henry at CLE 42. Tackled by NCST at CLE 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(7:39 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(6:11 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to NCST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at NCST 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 44(5:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 40. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLEM 24(4:25 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 24(4:09 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to NCST 9 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at NCST 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 9(3:26 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NCST 8.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 8(3:15 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to NCST 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 9(3:11 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST End Zone for 9 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:04 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at NCST 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NCST 29(2:43 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 24(2:43 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; T.Venables at NCST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 36(2:29 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 36(2:05 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NCST 36(2:01 - 4th) D.Leary pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 36. Intercepted by K.Maguire at NCST 36. Tackled by NCST at NCST 36. PENALTY on CLE-E.Reuben Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(1:55 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at CLE 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at CLE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NCST 42(1:43 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 42(1:19 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(1:18 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 32. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at CLE 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Covil at CLE 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 22(1:10 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by D.Jones at CLE 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; N.Wiggins at CLE 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 4(1:01 - 4th) D.Leary rushed to CLE End Zone for 4 yards. D.Leary for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 4th) C.Dunn extra point is good.
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:08 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN