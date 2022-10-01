|
|
|ECU
|SFLA
Ahlers, Johnson help East Carolina cruise past USF 48-28
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Holton Ahlers threw six touchdown passes, four to C.J. Johnson, and East Carolina rolled to a 48-28 victory over South Florida on Saturday.
The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that they moved the game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to Boca Raton due to the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Tampa Bay area.
Ahlers threw a strike to Ryan Jones at the 10-yard line, who then steamrolled over a defender and into the end zone to cap a 21-yard touchdown and give the Pirates a 28-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Ahlers lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the end zone that stretched the Pirates' advantage to 48-21 with 3:40 remaining in the third.
Ahlers was 31-of-41 passing for 465 yards. Johnson finished with seven catches for 197 yards receiving, and had scoring catches of 60, 74 and 14 yards in the first half.
Gerry Bohanon threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn, Jr. in the second quarter for USF (1-4, 0-1). Bohanon completed 18 of 28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
464 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|
G. Bohanon
11 QB
261 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 74 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|21
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|20
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|573
|463
|Total Plays
|70
|63
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|202
|Rush Attempts
|29
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|464
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|31-41
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|6
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|61
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-61
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|464
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|202
|
|
|573
|TOTAL YDS
|463
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|31/41
|464
|6
|0
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|1/1
|60
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|15
|61
|0
|34
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|10
|39
|1
|14
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|4
|9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|7
|197
|4
|74
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|7
|6
|84
|1
|25
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|6
|6
|74
|1
|24
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|4
|4
|41
|0
|12
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer 41 K
|O. Daffer
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|3
|44.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|61.0
|61
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|17/27
|261
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|15
|96
|0
|18
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|13
|74
|1
|22
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|6
|16
|0
|5
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|8
|8
|178
|2
|91
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|5
|5
|55
|0
|23
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
C. Mottillo 86 TE
|C. Mottillo
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|4
|44.3
|0
|54
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(14:23 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 28(13:16 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(12:44 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 39(12:23 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 40.
|+60 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 40(12:19 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 40. Gain of 60 yards. ECU for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 1st) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 63 yards from ECU 35 to the USF 2. M.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:10 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:04 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 32(11:35 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 32(11:15 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 45 yards to ECU 23 Center-USF. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 23(11:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 23(11:04 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 23. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(10:30 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ECU 41(10:13 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 41(9:44 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 41(9:21 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 47 yards to USF 12 Center-ECU. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(9:13 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 12. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 11(8:56 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 11(8:53 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 11. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 11. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 10.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SFLA 10(8:01 - 1st) A.Stokes punts 54 yards to ECU 36 Center-USF. Downed by USF.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 36(7:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 28 for -8 yards (J.Vaughn)
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - ECU 28(7:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 39(6:52 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(6:33 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by J.Johnson at USF 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 46(4:42 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to USF 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(4:30 - 1st) H.Ahlers rushed to USF 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 33(4:06 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(3:48 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to USF 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 30.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ECU 30(2:49 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 30(2:43 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by M.Gunn at USF 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 23. PENALTY on USF-USF Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+23 YD
4 & 4 - ECU 23(2:21 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 23. Catch made by I.Winstead at USF 23. Gain of 23 yards. I.Winstead for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 53 yards from ECU 35 to the USF 12. M.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 27.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(2:15 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 47 for 20 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(1:42 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(1:17 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by J.Horn at ECU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(0:41 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by J.Horn at ECU 26. Gain of 20 yards. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 6(0:18 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 2 for 4 yards. G.Bohanon FUMBLES forced by ECU. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-ECU at ECU 2. Tackled by USF at ECU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 2(0:01 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 2. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 2. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 26.
|+74 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 26(14:19 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Johnson for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 7(14:00 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 9.
|+91 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 9(13:26 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 9. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 9. Gain of 91 yards. J.Horn for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(13:13 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(12:56 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ECU 36(12:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ECU 36(12:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 36(12:13 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 46 yards to USF 18 Center-ECU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 18. Tackled by ECU at USF 25.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:02 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(11:35 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SFLA 28(11:03 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SFLA 28(10:49 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 43 yards to ECU 29 Center-USF. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(10:40 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(10:08 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 43(9:30 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 45(8:55 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45(8:16 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by R.Jones at USF 45. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(7:48 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to USF 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 21(6:57 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by R.Jones at USF 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:50 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(6:20 - 2nd) J.Horn rushed to USF 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(5:46 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 45.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SFLA 45(4:59 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SFLA 40(4:55 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 33. PENALTY on USF-USF Ineligible Downfield Pass 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 23 - SFLA 25(4:19 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 29.
|Punt
4 & 19 - SFLA 29(3:38 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 41 yards to ECU 30 Center-USF. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 30. Tackled by USF at USF 9. PENALTY on USF-USF Offensive Facemask 4 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:12 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 22 for -3 yards. G.Bohanon ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - SFLA 22(2:25 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(1:53 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 31(1:50 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 39 yards to ECU 30 Center-USF. Fair catch by M.Fleming. PENALTY on USF-USF Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45(1:42 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 50.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 50(1:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 50. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 50. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:53 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(0:57 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by R.Jones at USF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - ECU 21(0:38 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by I.Winstead at USF 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14(0:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by C.Johnson at USF 14. Gain of 14 yards. C.Johnson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the USF 3. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(0:09 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 45(0:02 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(14:39 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(14:28 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 39. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(13:44 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to ECU 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(13:06 - 3rd) S.Atkins rushed to ECU 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 27(12:12 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 27. Catch made by J.Horn at ECU 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Horn for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(12:12 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 25(12:07 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ECU 25(11:20 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ECU 25(11:15 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 40 yards to USF 35 Center-ECU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 35. Tackled by ECU at USF 44.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(11:03 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(10:43 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to ECU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 43(9:55 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 43(9:44 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 21 for 22 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(9:33 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to ECU 8 for 13 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(9:12 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 8(8:40 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to ECU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 4(7:32 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 4. Catch made by S.Atkins at ECU 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Atkins for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(7:30 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 36(7:10 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 36(6:58 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 48(6:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on ECU-ECU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 43(6:29 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by R.Harris at ECU 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(5:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by R.Harris at USF 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 29(5:04 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to USF 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 33.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 33(4:36 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|+24 YD
4 & 5 - ECU 33(4:26 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by I.Winstead at USF 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 9(3:46 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 9. Catch made by C.Johnson at USF 9. Gain of 9 yards. C.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 3rd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:33 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:28 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(2:32 - 3rd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 33.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - SFLA 33(2:25 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:40 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:34 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to ECU 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 41.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(0:57 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by X.Weaver at ECU 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 18. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 9(0:51 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to ECU 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(0:40 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to ECU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 1(15:00 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Bohanon for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 25(14:56 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - ECU 15(14:49 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 24(14:29 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 24. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:05 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 37(13:10 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 37. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 37. Gain of -2 yards. R.Jones FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-USF at ECU 35. Tackled by ECU at ECU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(13:05 - 4th) PENALTY on USF-USF False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SFLA 40(13:05 - 4th) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SFLA 40(12:56 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to ECU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 35(12:18 - 4th) G.Bohanon scrambles to ECU 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(11:48 - 4th) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 24(11:33 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to ECU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 19(10:54 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 19. Catch made by C.Mottillo at ECU 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 15.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 15(10:22 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(9:47 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 10(9:09 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to ECU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 5(8:38 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to ECU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 2(8:15 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to ECU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(7:49 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 1(7:35 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 3.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - SFLA 3(6:36 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 3. Catch made by J.Horn at ECU 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 1(6:30 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU. PENALTY on USF-USF Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 5 - ECU 6(6:28 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16(5:53 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 30(5:32 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 30.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 30(4:50 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to USF 36 for 34 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(4:15 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to USF 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - ECU 40(3:21 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by S.Calhoun at USF 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 32(2:54 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to USF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - ECU 32(2:37 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by I.Winstead at USF 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(1:55 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to USF 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 18(1:11 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to USF 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 19(0:30 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 19. Catch made by S.Calhoun at USF 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 16.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:15 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 6:30 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
35
4th 3:43 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:29 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
4th 10:00 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 14:51 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:50 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:34 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
6
0
1st 10:32 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
0
1st 13:21 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC