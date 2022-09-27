|
|
|TEMPLE
|MEMP
Surging Memphis returns to AAC play vs. Temple
Memphis will look to extend its winning streak to four games and remain atop the American Athletic Conference standings when it hosts Temple on Saturday.
The Tigers (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a 44-34 non-conference victory over North Texas. Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Thomas rushed for two, and Jaylon Allen and Xavier Cullens each returned an interception for a score.
"There's no time to sit there and reflect on 'OK, how do we improve and get better on that stuff.' Every week's a different season. We're not searching for answers," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. "There's none of that. It's how do we execute and get better at a higher level."
Temple (2-2, 0-0) heads to Memphis after a 28-0 victory over UMass in the Owls' first shutout since 2016.
Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner, went 11 of 22 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to pick up his first win as a starter. Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards for the Owls, who bounced back from a 16-14 loss to Rutgers the previous week.
After Memphis' Henigan went 19 of 30 passing for 165 yards and a TD in a season-opening 49-23 loss at Mississippi State, he's gone 62 of 91 for 916 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception with two rushing touchdowns during the winning streak.
Five Tigers have caught at least 10 passes this season, with tight end Caden Prieskorn leading the team with 15 catches.
For Temple, Warner has gone 44 of 73 passing for 561 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Adonicas Sanders has 17 catches for 236 yards and a TD.
Temple defeated Memphis for the second time in three seasons last year by rallying from a 17-0 deficit to pull out a 34-31 victory at Philadelphia.
"Personally, I believe that we will be ready for (Memphis), because we got (experience against) a passing team and multiple running teams," Temple safety Alex Odom said. "So we're probably gonna get a mixture of both from Memphis."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Barbon
10 WR
134 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
S. Henigan
5 QB
195 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|22
|Rushing
|0
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|281
|339
|Total Plays
|59
|89
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|144
|Rush Attempts
|22
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|229
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|18-37
|24-45
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-74
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.6
|6-53.5
|Return Yards
|16
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|18/37
|229
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|6
|9
|0
|3
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|9
|5
|134
|0
|78
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|6
|4
|41
|0
|30
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|6
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|5
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satchell 90 DL
|J. Satchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Appiah Darkwa 44 DL
|J. Appiah Darkwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 30 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 59 LB
|B. Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Woodbury 40 LB
|D. Woodbury
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|8
|42.6
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|12.3
|16
|0
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|24/45
|195
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|52
|0
|32
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|20
|47
|0
|19
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|9
|20
|2
|6
|
R. Glover 1 QB
|R. Glover
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|6
|13
|0
|10
|
D. Thomas 80 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Coffey 10 RB
|A. Coffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|4
|3
|40
|1
|23
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|7
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|4
|2
|31
|0
|19
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|10
|4
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
D. Martin 40 DL
|D. Martin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|4
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
K. Drake 85 WR
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Rubin 24 DB
|G. Rubin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 19 WR
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 41 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayo 14 LB
|D. Mayo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|1/1
|30
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|6
|53.5
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|2
|5.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 64 yards from TEM 35 to the MEM 1. G.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at MEM 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(14:56 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 19. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at MEM 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 24(14:26 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 24. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at MEM 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 21(13:53 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MEMP 21(13:46 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 58 yards to TEM 21 Center-C.Cox. A.Anderson returned punt from the TEM 21. Tackled by C.Cox; Q.Johnson at TEM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(13:33 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; S.Oliver at TEM 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 34(13:05 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 34. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at TEM 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 39(12:32 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Hubbard.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 39(12:25 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 46 yards to MEM 15 Center-A.McIlquham. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 15. Tackled by Z.Baines; C.Cuascut-Palmer at MEM 17.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(12:15 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 9 for -8 yards (J.Magee)
|+13 YD
2 & 18 - MEMP 9(11:50 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 9. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 9. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at MEM 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 22(11:32 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at MEM 27.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(10:55 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 27. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at MEM 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(10:28 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 41(10:19 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at MEM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MEMP 47(9:46 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MEMP 47(9:40 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 43 yards to TEM 10 Center-C.Cox. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(9:33 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 10. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at TEM 15.
|+78 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 15(9:04 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 15. Gain of 78 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at MEM 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 7(8:16 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to MEM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; C.Jackson at MEM 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(7:34 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(7:31 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Mathis.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(7:27 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 4(7:23 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 4. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 4. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Clark; J.Magee at MEM 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 11(7:00 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morris; D.Varner at MEM 12.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 12(6:23 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at MEM 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(5:55 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 18. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at MEM 24.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MEMP 24(5:29 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 24(5:23 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at MEM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(4:57 - 1st) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at MEM 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 34(4:21 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at MEM 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 37(3:45 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at MEM 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MEMP 40(2:59 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 60 yards to TEM End Zone Center-C.Cox. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(2:52 - 1st) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TEM 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 22(2:19 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at TEM 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 23(1:44 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at TEM 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 29(0:52 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 55 yards to MEM 16 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by J.Della Pesca.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(0:39 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to MEM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at MEM 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 16(15:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for S.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MEMP 16(14:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-L.Jordan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 21(14:55 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 21. Catch made by S.Smith at MEM 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at MEM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(14:27 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 27(14:21 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MEMP 27(14:15 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 22 for -5 yards (T.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 15 - MEMP 22(13:39 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 55 yards to TEM 23 Center-C.Cox. A.Anderson returned punt from the TEM 23. Tackled by MEM at TEM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(13:27 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Whitlow at TEM 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 35(12:52 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ducksworth at TEM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 37(12:14 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 37(12:07 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 41 yards to MEM 22 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by A.McIlquham.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(11:56 - 2nd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at MEM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 26(11:36 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MEMP 26(11:32 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. PENALTY on TEM-E.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(11:27 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 40. Catch made by B.Thomas at MEM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at MEM 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 46(11:05 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(10:42 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates. PENALTY on MEM-M.Pounders Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - MEMP 49(10:37 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at MEM 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - MEMP 50(10:18 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 47(10:09 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Turay at TEM 43.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - MEMP 43(9:23 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(9:20 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at TEM 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 44(8:51 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TEM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(8:11 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(8:06 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 43 yards to MEM 14 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(7:55 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 14(7:51 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 14. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 14. Gain of 12 yards. MEM ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(7:21 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 16 for -10 yards (J.Ware)
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - MEMP 16(6:44 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 16. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at MEM 24.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - MEMP 24(5:32 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 24. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at MEM 38. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(5:47 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at MEM 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 39(5:19 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 39. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at MEM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 40(4:46 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for A.Martin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MEMP 40(4:39 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 43 yards to TEM 17 Center-C.Cox. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(4:32 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(4:28 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at TEM 25.
|+30 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 25(4:09 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 25. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at MEM 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(3:41 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to MEM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 43(3:08 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 43(3:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to MEM 43. Catch made by D.Hubbard at MEM 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(2:40 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to MEM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 30(2:07 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to MEM 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at MEM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 24(1:27 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to MEM 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 24.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 24(0:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-TEM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 37(0:40 - 2nd) R.Bell 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McIlquham Holder-M.Morgan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 54 yards from TEM 35 to the MEM 11. G.Rogers returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at MEM 35.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(0:29 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(0:22 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 42(0:16 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 42(0:09 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 42. Catch made by J.Ducker at TEM 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 39.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - MEMP 39(0:03 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TEM 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 23(14:27 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at TEM 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 32(13:43 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; C.Hamilton at TEM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 31(13:03 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 46 yards to MEM 23 Center-TEM. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 23. Tackled by C.Cuascut-Palmer; Z.Baines at MEM 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(12:55 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury; J.Ware at MEM 32.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MEMP 32(12:21 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 31 for -1 yards (D.Varner)
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 31(11:35 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at MEM 38.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MEMP 38(11:06 - 3rd) J.Doyle punts 62 yards to TEM End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(10:56 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TEM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 21(10:23 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 21(10:21 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 21(10:17 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 27 yards to TEM 48 Center-TEM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(10:06 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(10:00 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to TEM 42 for 6 yards. TEM ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 42(9:36 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TEM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Varner; Y.Rigby at TEM 40.
|+19 YD
4 & 2 - MEMP 40(9:10 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to TEM 21 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(8:49 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by J.Ducker at TEM 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MEMP 20(8:18 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 20(8:17 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by G.Rogers at TEM 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 12.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MEMP 12(7:43 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to TEM 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(7:38 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TEM 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(7:05 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Mathis.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(7:01 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by MEM at TEM 30. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 10(6:53 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 10. Catch made by D.Hubbard at TEM 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at TEM 20.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(5:57 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 40 yards to MEM 40 Center-TEM. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(5:46 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by G.Rogers at TEM 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 40(5:18 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by J.Ivory at TEM 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(5:06 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at TEM 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 23(4:43 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to TEM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at TEM 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 24(4:15 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by K.Drake at TEM 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(3:36 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 18(3:29 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to TEM 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury; D.Varner at TEM 15. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 15(2:57 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by E.Lewis at TEM 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Ware; A.Odom at TEM 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 3(2:33 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TEM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MEMP 5(1:48 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Hassell. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 2(1:40 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to TEM End Zone for 2 yards. B.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 3rd) C.Howard kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the TEM 1. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Nedd at TEM 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(1:31 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at TEM 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 19(0:57 - 3rd) Q.Patterson scrambles to TEM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at TEM 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 23(0:22 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by D.Hubbard at TEM 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ross; C.Evans at TEM 24.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 24(15:00 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 43 yards to MEM 33 Center-TEM. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(14:53 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 33. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; D.Winston at TEM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(14:21 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(14:16 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TEM 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at TEM 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(14:00 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TEM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Turay at TEM 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 28(13:34 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 28. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at TEM 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; M.McCargo at TEM 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(13:02 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to TEM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 14(12:41 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; K.Wilson at TEM 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MEMP 12(11:41 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MEMP 20(11:31 - 4th) C.Howard 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) N.Grant kicks 57 yards from MEM 35 to the TEM 8. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Rubin at TEM 21.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(10:47 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at TEM 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(10:28 - 4th) A.Sanders rushed to TEM 43 for 3 yards. MEM ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 43(10:20 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by D.Mathis at TEM 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(9:45 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to MEM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 45(9:25 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 45(9:19 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at MEM 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 40.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 40(8:45 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:37 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:31 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:21 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(8:21 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 36.
|+32 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 36(8:02 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TEM 4 for 32 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MEMP 4(7:46 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to TEM 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 4(7:13 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to TEM 4. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at TEM 4. Gain of 4 yards. C.Prieskorn for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) C.Howard kicks 61 yards from MEM 35 to the TEM 4. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Edmondson at TEM 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(6:32 - 4th) E.Warner scrambles to TEM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TEM 13.
|Sack
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 13(6:01 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 12 for -1 yards (W.Ducksworth)
|Int
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 12(5:36 - 4th) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 40. Intercepted by X.Cullens at TEM 40. Tackled by J.Barbon at TEM 18.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(5:36 - 4th) R.Glover rushed to TEM 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 3(5:08 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to TEM 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Appiah Darkwa at TEM 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MEMP 4(4:29 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 2(4:15 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to TEM End Zone for 2 yards. B.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) C.Howard kicks 55 yards from MEM 35 to the TEM 10. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jackson at TEM 25. PENALTY on TEM-K.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(4:09 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at TEM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 23(3:49 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 23. Gain of 0 yards. MEM ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(3:31 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(3:26 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; D.Ross at TEM 47.
|Int
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 47(3:04 - 4th) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 50. Intercepted by T.Murray at TEM 50. Tackled by TEM at TEM 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(3:02 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to TEM 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at TEM 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 43(2:11 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to TEM 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 42.
|Sack
3 & 3 - MEMP 42(2:06 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 45 for -13 yards (K.Wilson) S.Henigan FUMBLES forced by K.Wilson. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-K.Wilson at MEM 45. Tackled by MEM at MEM 45.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(1:59 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at MEM 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Owens; D.Mayo at MEM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(1:33 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(1:33 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Hubbard.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(1:27 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to MEM 21. Catch made by D.Hubbard at MEM 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 18.
|Int
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 18(1:08 - 4th) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at MEM 5. Intercepted by C.Evans at MEM 5. Tackled by D.Hubbard at MEM 20.
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
7
26
4th 11:10 ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
31
14
3rd 8:33 ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
21
3rd 9:21 PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
0
3rd 10:47 ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
41
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
14
0
1st 2:14 CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
10
7
1st 1:51 ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
14
2nd 12:02 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
3
3
1st 0:44 NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
3
2nd 14:13 CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
7
1st 3:03 ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
0
2nd 15:00 ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
7
7
1st 1:21 ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
7
14
1st 1:14 FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
0
1st 0:50 ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
7
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
7
3
1st 0:00 FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
7
7
1st 4:19 BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
3
7
1st 0:28 ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
7
7
1st 4:25 ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
0
1st 9:19 SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
058.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN