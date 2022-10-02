|
|
|ARIZST
|USC
Caleb Williams runs, passes No. 6 USC past Arizona St. 42-25
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, keeping No. 6 Southern California unbeaten in coach Lincoln Riley's first season with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
Mario Williams, Malcolm Epps and Kyron Hudson caught TD passes from Caleb Williams, who returned to elite form after struggling through much of the Trojans' nail-biting 17-14 win at Oregon State last weekend. Travis Dye also rushed for 62 yards and two second-half touchdowns for USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12).
Caleb Williams committed USC's first turnover of the season with an end-zone interception, but the Oklahoma transfer otherwise marched the Trojans up and down the field against Arizona State for 485 total yards while demonstrating his elusiveness, accuracy and playmaking acumen.
Emory Jones passed for 243 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed for two touchdowns for the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2), who gave an encouraging effort in their second game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano after the firing of Herm Edwards.
Valladay and Jones scored early TDs to keep the game close for nearly three quarters, but Arizona State's offense stalled on three straight drives while USC pulled away. The Sun Devils had minus-6 yards rushing in the second half.
Jordan Addison had eight catches for 105 yards for the Trojans, who are off to their first 5-0 start since 2020 - but their first in a full season since 2006, near the height of the Pete Carroll era. USC is also 3-0 under Riley at the Coliseum, where another lively crowd turned up to see the Trojans' rebirth.
USC's first three drives all ended in touchdowns, with Caleb Williams sneaking in for the first score. The quarterback also showed off his elusiveness while evading several near-sacks, and his across-the-body scoring pass to Mario Williams was an exceptional play.
But Arizona State was nearly as effective on offense, making three straight scoring drives longer than 50 yards to stay within 21-17 at halftime. Jones went 9 of 11 for 117 yards, while Valladay rushed for 57 yards and made a 29-yard TD reception.
USC's defense again struggled to get important stops, continuing a theme for a unit that didn't get the massive influx of elite transfer talent received by the offense. The Trojans also committed six penalties in the first half, including an offensive holding call that erased an 82-yard TD catch by Mario Williams.
Hudson scored his first career touchdown with 10:54 to play. Valladay replied with 6:16 left, but Addison recovered an onside kick before Dye put it away with several gritty runs leading up to his second TD with 3:46 to play.
FIRST BLEMISH
Caleb Williams committed USC's first turnover of the season on the opening drive of the second half, underthrowing Addison in the end zone for an interception by Timarcus Davis. The Trojans had been the only team left in the FBS without a turnover.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona St.: The Sun Devils might be in transition, but they clearly don't intend to write off the rest of this season, as they showed with a spirited effort against a Top-10 opponent. Jones and Valladay are big-time playmakers who could make ASU dangerous in the second half of the season.
USC: Caleb Williams is the engine driving the Trojans' powerhouse offense, and he was in elite, feisty form. If he stays healthy, USC has the potential and talent to outscore just about anybody.
The defense? It still isn't at the offense's level, but that won't matter in some games.
UP NEXT
Arizona St.: Hosts Washington on Saturday.
USC: Hosts Washington State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
X. Valladay
1 RB
64 RuYds, RuTD, 29 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
C. Williams
13 QB
348 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 44 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|29
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|8-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|331
|485
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|137
|Rush Attempts
|29
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|243
|348
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|58
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-56
|Safeties
|0
|0
|243
|PASS YDS
|348
|88
|RUSH YDS
|137
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|23/32
|243
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|13
|64
|1
|23
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
C. Hatch 44 FB
|C. Hatch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|10
|-5
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|7
|5
|86
|0
|34
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|2
|29
|1
|29
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|5
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|3
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|3
|17
|0
|6
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 7 DB
|T. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Djonkam 66 LB
|J. Djonkam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gammage 36 DB
|A. Gammage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 94 DL
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|3
|36.7
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|26.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|27/37
|348
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|13
|62
|2
|16
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|8
|44
|1
|15
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|6
|27
|0
|12
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|11
|8
|105
|0
|24
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|4
|3
|72
|0
|31
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|5
|50
|1
|27
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|4
|3
|46
|1
|25
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|2
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Croom 17 DB
|M. Croom
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; N.Silvera at USC 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:28 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-G.Quinones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - USC 20(14:10 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at USC 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - USC 29(13:48 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Silvera at USC 35.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(13:19 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Clark at ASU 38.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(12:45 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 38. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(12:24 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USC 10(11:52 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 10. Catch made by T.Dye at ASU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 8.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - USC 8(11:13 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ASU 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 1(10:33 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks yards from USC 35 to the ASU 4. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Davis; G.Madden at ASU 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(10:21 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ASU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 35(8:28 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ASU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(8:21 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at ASU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 46(7:55 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to ASU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ASU 46.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 46(7:47 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(7:34 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(7:13 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by C.Hall at USC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee; C.Wright at USC 29.
|+29 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 29(6:35 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by X.Valladay at USC 29. Gain of 29 yards. X.Valladay for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:28 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to USC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at USC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - USC 31(5:58 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - USC 31(5:54 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 41 for 10 yards. C.Williams ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 41(5:19 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USC 36(4:54 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to USC 34 for yards. Tackled by ASU at USC 34. PENALTY on ASU-M.Robertson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 49(4:35 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - USC 49(4:28 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 49. Catch made by M.Williams at ASU 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(3:44 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to ASU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 21(3:02 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - USC 21(2:58 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by A.Jones at ASU 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 8(2:36 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ASU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - USC 7(1:59 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by M.Williams at ASU 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Williams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:52 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ASU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(1:11 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smith at USC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 45(0:37 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to USC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 43(15:00 - 2nd) C.Hatch rushed to USC 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 43(14:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to USC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(13:51 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by M.Swinson at USC 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 33(13:18 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to USC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu; S.Byrd at USC 34.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 34(12:34 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to USC 20 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smith at USC 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(11:58 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to USC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 19(11:17 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by M.Swinson at USC 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 12.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARIZST 12(10:33 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to USC 12 for yards. Tackled by USC at USC 4. PENALTY on ASU-R.Morgan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARIZST 22(10:04 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARIZST 30(9:57 - 2nd) C.Brown 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ASU Holder-ASU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 62 yards from ASU 35 to the USC 3. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.McCullough at USC 12. PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Block Above the Waist 6 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 6(9:46 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - USC 6(9:40 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 6. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 6. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at USC 19.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(9:23 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 19. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at USC 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(8:37 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to ASU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47. PENALTY on USC-A.Vorhees Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 17 - USC 43(8:13 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at USC 50.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - USC 50(7:55 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 50. Catch made by K.Hudson at USC 50. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at ASU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 31(7:30 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - USC 31(7:21 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to ASU 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at ASU 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(6:46 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ASU 8 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at ASU 8. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USC 4(6:11 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 4. Catch made by M.Epps at ASU 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Epps for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:05 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at ASU 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(5:34 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Benton at ASU 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(5:00 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 50 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at ASU 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(4:23 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to USC 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 41.
|+34 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 41(3:34 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to USC 41. Catch made by B.Thompson at USC 41. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 7. PENALTY on USC-D.Jackson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 7(3:10 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to USC 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 6(2:35 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to USC End Zone for 6 yards. E.Jones for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 62 yards from ASU 35 to the USC 3. M.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Bowers at USC 10. PENALTY on USC-USC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 5(2:22 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at USC 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - USC 9(1:58 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 14 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at USC 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - USC 14(1:35 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at USC 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 18(1:21 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 18. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 18. Gain of yards. M.Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-C.Ford Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - USC 9(0:57 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+25 YD
2 & 19 - USC 9(0:55 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by K.Hudson at USC 9. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at USC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 34(0:49 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 34(0:43 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 34. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at USC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 39(0:40 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 5 - USC 39(0:35 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 37 yards to ASU 24 Center-USC. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:32 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at ASU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 60 yards from USC 35 to the ASU 5. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A.Stadthaus at ASU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(14:54 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ASU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 30(14:16 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 30(14:11 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at ASU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(13:32 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ASU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 43(12:54 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 35 for -8 yards (S.Lee; M.Croom)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ARIZST 35(12:08 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon; E.Gentry at ASU 35.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 35(11:32 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 39 yards to USC 26 Center-ASU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26(11:23 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at USC 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - USC 29(10:50 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 29. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at USC 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(10:36 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at ASU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(9:35 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to ASU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 44.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - USC 44(8:56 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(8:32 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 20. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 20. Gain of 11 yards. J.Addison ran out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 9 - USC 9(8:06 - 3rd) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at ASU End Zone. Intercepted by T.Davis at ASU End Zone. Tackled by USC at ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(8:00 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 20. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at ASU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZST 26(7:27 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ASU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 26(7:00 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 26(6:50 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 35 yards to USC 35 Center-ASU. G.Bryant returned punt from the USC 35. Tackled by ASU at USC 39. PENALTY on ASU-J.Ferlmann Offensive Holding 11 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(6:38 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 50. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor at ASU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(6:11 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to ASU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ASU 34.
|Sack
2 & 6 - USC 34(5:27 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at ASU 42 for -8 yards (K.Bethley)
|+14 YD
3 & 14 - USC 42(4:40 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by B.Rice at ASU 28. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at ASU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(4:00 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to ASU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - USC 26(3:20 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to ASU 11 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(2:40 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ASU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Djonkam at ASU 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - USC 7(2:00 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ASU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - USC 2(1:16 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Dye for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the ASU 1. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.McCutchin at ASU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(1:02 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at ASU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 34(0:31 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni; E.Gentry at ASU 36.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARIZST 36(15:00 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 26 for -10 yards (T.Taleni)
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 26(14:22 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 36 yards to USC 38 Center-ASU. J.Addison returned punt from the USC 38. Tackled by C.Soelle at USC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(14:14 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to USC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at USC 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - USC 43(13:45 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - USC 43(13:39 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(12:57 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - USC 35(12:23 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on ASU-R.Torrence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(12:16 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ASU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - USC 17(11:57 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ASU 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at ASU 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - USC 9(11:19 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by K.Ford at ASU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - USC 2(10:58 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 2. Catch made by K.Hudson at ASU 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Hudson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:54 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hall.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:48 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 23 for -2 yards (S.Tuliaupupu)
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - ARIZST 23(10:08 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 23. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USC at ASU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(9:27 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ASU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 45(8:58 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ASU 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(8:21 - 4th) E.Jones scrambles to USC 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at USC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(7:56 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at USC 44 for -6 yards (T.Taleni; N.Figueroa)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ARIZST 44(7:17 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - ARIZST 44(7:12 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hall. PENALTY on USC-J.Covington Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(7:06 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by C.Hall at USC 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; B.Pili at USC 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 11(6:28 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson. PENALTY on USC-M.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 2(6:23 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to USC End Zone for 2 yards. X.Valladay for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:16 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Jones steps back to pass. Catch made by X.Valladay at USC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) C.Brown kicks onside from ASU 35 to ASU 46. RECOVERED by E.Badger. Tackled by USC at ASU 46. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was overturned. C.Brown kicks onside 5 from ASU 35 to ASU 40. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at ASU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(6:14 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by M.Williams at ASU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - USC 35(5:31 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ASU 19 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Gammage at ASU 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(4:46 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ASU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; K.Soelle at ASU 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - USC 14(4:33 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; T.Davis at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 1(3:51 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Dye for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:46 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:42 - 4th) E.Jones scrambles to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at ASU 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 26(3:08 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 26. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at ASU 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(2:38 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(2:29 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by J.Conyers at USC 44. Gain of 6 yards. J.Conyers ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 38(2:07 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by C.Johnson at USC 38. Gain of 9 yards. C.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(1:35 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 29(1:35 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by J.Conyers at USC 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 21.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 21(1:10 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to USC 21. Catch made by G.Sanders at USC 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman; M.Blackmon at USC 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(0:56 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to USC 15. Catch made by D.Ngata at USC 15. Gain of 6 yards. D.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & Goal - ARIZST 9(0:50 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at USC 16 for -7 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|Int
3 & 11 - ARIZST 16(0:41 - 4th) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at USC 7. Intercepted by C.Bullock at USC 7. Tackled by E.Jones at ASU 37.
