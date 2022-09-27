|
|
|VATECH
|UNC
Virginia Tech offense hopes to get well vs. struggling UNC defense
Virginia Tech's offensive struggles are well-documented. North Carolina's defensive woes are readily apparent.
One of these groups is bound to be feeling a bit better by the time the two sides wrap up their Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) has averaged just 20.3 points per game compared to North Carolina's 46.5. The top rusher for the Hokies is Keshawn King with 179 yards on 29 carries.
But North Carolina (3-1, 0-0) has given up 39.5 points per game. Even in victories over Florida A&M (56-24), Appalachian State (63-61) and Georgia State (35-28), the Tar Heels have had to put up a lot of points to win.
"Defensively, we're very disappointed," Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. "We have very good players and coaches."
North Carolina was shredded by Notre Dame in Saturday's 45-32 loss, adding to the list of defensive failures. Brown said he maintains confidence in defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, who returned to the Tar Heels this season five years after stepping away following two seasons on the staff of Brown's predecessor, Larry Fedora.
"It's obvious we're making mistakes," Brown said. "We can't do that."
The Hokies have had extra time to try to tweak their offense under first-year coach Brent Pry. They suffered a 33-10 home loss last Thursday to rival West Virginia.
"This is kind of where we are as a team right now," Pry said. "We can't leave too much to overcome in any phase."
Virginia Tech's 15 penalties in its latest game were among the snags.
"I think we press and we kind of get out of sorts," Pry said. "Sometimes I look out there and it's like a panic. We're not playing together."
North Carolina's offense has relied heavily on freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just one interception. This week was the second time this season that Maye was named ACC Rookie of the Week.
Despite Maye's talents, Brown said he would like to see a better mixture in the offense.
"We've got to figure out what is wrong with the running game and fix it," Brown said.
Like last season, Virginia Tech serves as North Carolina's ACC opener. But a year ago, that came in the first game of the season and the Tar Heels, who had a Top 10 ranking, were knocked off and went on to have a 6-7 season.
North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim, who had been used primarily on kickoffs, has left the program after four games this season. Brown said Kim intends to enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
--Field Level Media
|
G. Wells
6 QB
139 PaYds, INT, 17 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Maye
10 QB
363 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 73 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|273
|527
|Total Plays
|70
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|160
|Rush Attempts
|35
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|174
|367
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.4
|4-33.8
|Return Yards
|5
|33
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|367
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|527
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|9
|52
|0
|25
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|6
|17
|1
|6
|
B. Duke 22 RB
|B. Duke
|10
|16
|0
|5
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Brown 1 QB
|J. Brown
|2
|-9
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|3
|49
|0
|34
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|5
|4
|31
|0
|12
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|6
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 88 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|3
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|4
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Wright 81 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
X. Turner-Bradshaw 5 WR
|X. Turner-Bradshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Moss 85 WR
|C. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 12 DB
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 13 DB
|N. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 38 LB
|J. McDonald
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burgos 2 DL
|K. Burgos
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 53 LB
|W. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 47 LB
|D. Ferguson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 29 DB
|N. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|7
|42.4
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|26/36
|363
|3
|0
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|1/4
|4
|0
|0
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|13
|73
|2
|14
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|8
|37
|0
|35
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|7
|32
|0
|18
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|8
|8
|120
|0
|33
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|4
|4
|98
|1
|35
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|6
|4
|59
|1
|21
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|2
|2
|35
|0
|29
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|4
|3
|29
|1
|25
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|2
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Olson 83 WR
|J. Olson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Caldwell 44 LB
|R. Caldwell
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hamrick 24 LB
|M. Hamrick
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harkleroad 45 LB
|J. Harkleroad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|2/3
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|40.3
|0
|47
|
C. Maynard 92 P
|C. Maynard
|1
|14.0
|0
|14
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 27(14:29 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 27(14:22 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 37 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at NC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(14:05 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins; J.Fuga at NC 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(13:45 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UNC 45(13:21 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for C.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 45(13:18 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 31 yards to VT 24 Center-D.Little. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(13:10 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 29 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at VT 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 29(12:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by K.King at VT 29. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Grimes at VT 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 32(12:23 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at VT 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(11:53 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at VT 42.
|+34 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 42(11:23 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 42. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(10:49 - 1st) K.King rushed to NC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at NC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 24(10:07 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - VATECH 24(10:02 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - VATECH 29(10:02 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by D.Wright at NC 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; M.Hamrick at NC 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - VATECH 24(9:24 - 1st) W.Ross 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:19 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(9:01 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(8:55 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 37. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NC 37. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34(8:30 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to VT 16 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; B.Murray at VT 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 16(8:20 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to VT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at VT 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 14(7:43 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to VT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.McCray at VT 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 13(7:18 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to VT 13. Catch made by J.Downs at VT 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Murray at VT 7.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 7(6:41 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to VT 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 6(6:22 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to VT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; K.Lawson at VT 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 4(5:41 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to VT 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 5(5:19 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to VT 3 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at VT 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 3(4:42 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to VT 3. Catch made by K.Morales at VT 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Morales for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:37 - 1st) D.Lofton rushed to VT 22 for -3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Taylor; C.Kelly at VT 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - VATECH 22(4:02 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at VT 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 30(3:30 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by K.King at VT 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at VT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:54 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for X.Turner-Bradshaw.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:51 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Vohasek at VT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:11 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:06 - 1st) P.Moore punts 41 yards to NC 15 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 15(1:55 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at NC 18.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 18(1:27 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 18. Catch made by A.Green at NC 18. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by VT at NC 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(1:13 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at NC 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 48(0:50 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 48. Catch made by A.Green at NC 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 46(0:33 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UNC 46(0:28 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-J.Downs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 49(0:28 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 49. Gain of -2 yards. O.Hampton FUMBLES forced by D.Harvey. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-NC at NC 47. NC FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - UNC 47(15:00 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to VT 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 43.
|+24 YD
4 & 7 - UNC 43(14:15 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by J.Downs at VT 43. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(13:56 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 19. Catch made by J.Downs at VT 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Murray; K.Lawson at VT 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 1(13:19 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to VT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Fuga at VT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 1(12:41 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to VT End Zone for 1 yards. D.Maye for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-T.Eller Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 12 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(12:37 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at VT 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 15(11:57 - 2nd) G.Wells scrambles to VT 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; S.Duck at VT 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 21(11:15 - 2nd) B.Duke rushed to VT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at VT 23.
|Int
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(10:44 - 2nd) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at VT 33. Intercepted by C.Gray at VT 33. Tackled by J.Blue at VT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. K.King returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hamrick at VT 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(10:24 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at VT 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 24(10:02 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; D.Chapman at VT 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 27(9:28 - 2nd) B.Duke rushed to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at VT 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(8:52 - 2nd) B.Duke rushed to VT 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by NC at VT 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - VATECH 26(8:19 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at VT 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 30(7:45 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; W.Hardy at VT 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - VATECH 37(7:10 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 40 yards to NC 23 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 23(6:57 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at NC 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - UNC 21(6:28 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at NC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNC 27(5:52 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNC 27(5:43 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 47 yards to VT 26 Center-S.Triplett. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 26. Tackled by W.Hardy; B.Nesbit at VT 31.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(5:32 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at VT 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 39(5:01 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; D.Evans at VT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(4:36 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(4:29 - 2nd) K.King rushed to NC 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(4:00 - 2nd) K.King rushed to NC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Vohasek at NC 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(3:28 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by C.Black at NC 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 28(2:57 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by D.Wright at NC 28. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at NC 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(2:29 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to NC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 15(1:58 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Black.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 15(1:52 - 2nd) K.King rushed to NC 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; N.Taylor at NC 14.
|+7 YD
4 & 7 - VATECH 14(1:47 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to NC 14. Catch made by D.Lofton at NC 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 7. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 7(1:10 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to NC 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 3(0:35 - 2nd) B.Duke rushed to NC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; T.Grimes at NC 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - VATECH 2(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to NC End Zone for 2 yards. G.Wells for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:28 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VT at NC 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(0:20 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to VT 43 for 14 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(0:13 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by A.Green at VT 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 27.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - UNC 34(0:06 - 2nd) N.Burnette 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Triplett Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:55 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at VT 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(14:19 - 3rd) B.Duke rushed to VT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; C.Gray at VT 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:39 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Vohasek at VT 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(13:09 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 41. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 41. Gain of 4 yards. D.Lofton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 45(12:35 - 3rd) B.Duke rushed to VT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at VT 45.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 45(11:53 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 50 yards to NC 5 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 6(11:45 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 7(11:18 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NC 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NC 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 13(10:58 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 13. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at NC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 17(10:30 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 17(10:24 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 17. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 18.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 18(9:52 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at NC 29.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 29(9:20 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 29. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at VT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 47(8:58 - 3rd) K.Paysour steps back to pass. K.Paysour pass incomplete intended for D.Maye.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 47(8:49 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 47(8:44 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 47. Catch made by J.Downs at VT 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 37.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37(8:07 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by B.Nesbit at VT 37. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 2(7:50 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to VT End Zone for 2 yards. D.Maye for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:45 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Echols at VT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:14 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:04 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hamrick at VT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - VATECH 31(6:24 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 34 yards to NC 35 Center-J.Pollock. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(6:16 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; W.Johnson at NC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNC 34(5:51 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - UNC 34(5:43 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins at VT 46.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(5:26 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to VT 11 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Conner at VT 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 11(5:06 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 11. Catch made by K.Morales at VT 11. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 10(4:26 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to VT 4 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Peoples at VT 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 4(3:59 - 3rd) J.Criswell steps back to pass. J.Criswell pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UNC 11(3:53 - 3rd) N.Burnette 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Triplett Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:50 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at VT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(3:18 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 27(3:14 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at VT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - VATECH 31(2:39 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 40 yards to NC 29 Center-J.Pollock. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 29. Tackled by C.Beck at NC 45.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(2:25 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at NC 41.
|+33 YD
2 & 14 - UNC 41(1:58 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 41. Gain of 33 yards. J.Downs FUMBLES forced by J.Stroman. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-G.Blackwell at VT 26. Tackled by VT at VT 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 26(1:36 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at VT 27 for yards (C.Nelson) PENALTY on NC-E.Montilus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - UNC 36(1:10 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to VT 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VT 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 25(0:34 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by B.Nesbit at VT 25. Gain of 25 yards. B.Nesbit for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. K.King returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Harkleroad at VT 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(0:23 - 3rd) B.Duke rushed to VT 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at VT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 23(15:00 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 23(14:24 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 23. Catch made by J.Jones at VT 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at VT 40. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. G.Wells pass complete to VT 23. Catch made by J.Jones at VT 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NC at VT 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 31(14:16 - 4th) P.Moore punts 34 yards to NC 35 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by C.Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(14:09 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NC 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 39(13:44 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at NC 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(13:16 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NC 47 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hollifield at NC 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 47(12:52 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 47. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at VT 49.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 49(12:13 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to VT 49. Catch made by K.Morales at VT 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at VT 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(11:38 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to VT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at VT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 22(11:05 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNC 22(11:01 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|No Good
4 & 8 - UNC 29(10:55 - 4th) N.Burnette 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Triplett Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(10:51 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 22. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at VT 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 28(10:30 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to VT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hamrick at VT 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(9:52 - 4th) PENALTY on VT-J.Jordan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 28(9:40 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at VT 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 37(9:11 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at VT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(8:38 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 43(8:34 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Sack
3 & 10 - VATECH 43(8:29 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at VT 42 for -1 yards (J.Cowan)
|Punt
4 & 11 - VATECH 42(7:49 - 4th) P.Moore punts 58 yards to NC End Zone Center-J.Pollock. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 20(7:41 - 4th) J.Criswell steps back to pass. J.Criswell pass incomplete intended for G.Pettaway.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 20(7:37 - 4th) J.Criswell pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by J.Olson at NC 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson; J.McDonald at NC 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNC 24(6:50 - 4th) J.Criswell steps back to pass. J.Criswell pass incomplete intended for G.Pettaway.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNC 24(6:46 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 43 yards to VT 33 Center-S.Triplett. Fair catch by W.Kakavitsas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(6:40 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cowan at VT 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 38(6:04 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Harkleroad at NC 49. PENALTY on NC-J.Harkleroad Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Brown pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harkleroad at VT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(5:48 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(5:45 - 4th) C.Black rushed to NC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Caldwell; M.Hamrick at NC 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 47(5:09 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to NC 47. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Harkleroad; W.Hardy at NC 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(4:39 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to NC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Caldwell at NC 36.
|Sack
2 & 8 - VATECH 36(4:02 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at NC 44 for -8 yards (R.Caldwell)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - VATECH 44(3:16 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - VATECH 44(3:09 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on NC-M.Hamrick Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - VATECH 39(3:01 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(2:56 - 4th) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Burgos; J.McDonald at NC 37.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - UNC 37(2:13 - 4th) PENALTY on NC-D.Pounds False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - UNC 32(1:50 - 4th) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson; J.McDonald at NC 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - UNC 38(1:07 - 4th) J.Criswell rushed to NC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Burgos; D.Ferguson at NC 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UNC 41(0:15 - 4th) C.Maynard punts 14 yards to VT 45 Center-S.Triplett. Out of bounds.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 1:21 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 5:27 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
42
4th 3:29 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 7:48 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
4th 8:09 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
13
3rd 13:56 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 6:35 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 5:09 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:40 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
7
0
1st 10:23 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 8:28 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
7
1st 12:57 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT