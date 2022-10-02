|
|
|WVU
|TEXAS
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night.
Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
''I think over the past few weeks he's earned a lot of respect,'' Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. ''To me, and our team, it doesn't feel like we are playing with a backup.''
Card shrugged off a question about the upcoming competition to remain the starter if Ewers is ready to return. He's had his own injury struggles with a sprained ankle from back in the second game against Alabama, the same game when Ewers got hurt.
''I'm not worried about that right now,'' Card said. ''That's coach's decision.''
Card looked confident stepping into the pocket under pressure and shook off several early hits. His 15-yard scoring pass to Worthy just before he took a hard shot to his midsection opened the scoring. Those two connected again early in third quarter when a leaping West Virginia defender let a deep pass slip through his hands and tipped it to Worthy as the Longhorns receiver was falling down.
Worthy also threw a touchdown pass to Ja'Tavion Sanders on a trick play in the second quarter. Card admired the receiver's arm strength and accuracy.
''That throw was pretty good,'' Card said.
Worthy finished with 119 yards receiving. Texas (3-2, 1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start in the Big 12 since 2016 heading into next week's rivalry game with Oklahoma.
JT Daniels passed for 253 yards for West Virginia (2-3, 0-2). The Mountaineers got a scare in the third quarter when freshman running back CJ Donaldson was carted off on a stretcher after taking a blow to the head. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed, but he appeared to give a ''thumbs up'' signal with his right hand as he was taken off the field.
About an hour after the game ended, West Virginia announced that Donaldson had been cleared to travel home with the team.
''We've got a hurt football team in there for multiple reasons, that being the first and foremost,'' West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. ''That was scary.''
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers' early plan abandoned the pounding run game that had helped win the previous two games. West Virginia came in averaging 217 yards on the ground but eight of the first nine plays were pass attempts. By the time the Mountaineers were down 28-0, it was too late to return to a grind-it-out attack. West Virginia finished with 61 yards rushing.
''We knew we would get their best,'' Brown said. ''We just didn't make any plays in the first half.''
Texas: A defense that couldn't get off the field in the second half and gave up six fourth down conversions in a loss a week earlier to Texas Tech was dominant and aggressive up front against the Mountaineers. Texas snuffed West Virginia's fourth down attempt on the second series, and forced four punts in the first half. The Longhorns sacked Daniels three times.
''I just love the way our team is playing coming off a tough loss,'' Sarkisian said. ''We were getting off the field ... It's a mindset, a mentality, It's about focus and energy. We got the response we were looking for.''
WORTHY'S WORLD
Worthy had a slow start in the offense but has cranked it up the last two weeks with three touchdowns. He had a long catch of 45 yards and his ability to stretch defenses can open up the entire field. And with the possible return of the strong-armed Ewers, he could get even more thrown his way.
UP NEXT
West Virginia host Baylor on Oct. 13.
Texas plays No. 18 Oklahoma in Dallas next Saturday.
---
|
J. Daniels
18 QB
253 PaYds, PaTD, -14 RuYds
|
H. Card
1 QB
303 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|314
|446
|Total Plays
|78
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|110
|Rush Attempts
|30
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|253
|336
|Comp. - Att.
|29-48
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-48
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|336
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|29/48
|253
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|10
|42
|1
|14
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|12
|24
|1
|5
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|4
|9
|0
|3
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|4
|-14
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|13
|8
|93
|0
|32
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|12
|7
|86
|0
|27
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|11
|8
|40
|1
|10
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|5
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bin-Wahad 29 DB
|M. Bin-Wahad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson-Lamp 20 CB
|A. Wilson-Lamp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Spells 28 DB
|J. Spells
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 5 LB
|L. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biser 36 LB
|C. Biser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|4
|40.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|2
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bin-Wahad 29 DB
|M. Bin-Wahad
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|21
|101
|1
|16
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|6
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|4
|-10
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|9
|7
|119
|2
|45
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|5
|5
|78
|2
|33
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|3
|58
|0
|31
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|2
|34
|0
|24
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hall 15 WR
|A. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Milton 49 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dorbah 32 LB
|P. Dorbah
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Broughton 45 DL
|V. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|1/1
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|2
|36.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
M. Blackwell Jr. 37 DB
|M. Blackwell Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Watts at WVU 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 17(14:55 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-J.Hubbard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 12(14:55 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 12. Catch made by S.James at WVU 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at WVU 14.
|+27 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 14(14:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 14. Catch made by S.James at WVU 14. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WVU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 41(13:37 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 41(13:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 41. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Cook at WVU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 42(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 42(12:40 - 1st) O.Straw punts 45 yards to TEX 13 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(12:32 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 13. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at TEX 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(12:11 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Carr at TEX 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 26(11:51 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEXAS 26(11:29 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TEX 15 for -11 yards (E.Vesterinen; J.Cox)
|Penalty
4 & 19 - TEXAS 15(10:55 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-B.Allen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - TEXAS 10(10:45 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 38 yards to TEX 48 Center-Z.Edwards. M.Bin-Wahad returned punt from the TEX 48. Tackled by K.Robinson at TEX 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(10:40 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TEX 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 45(10:08 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TEX 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Overshown at TEX 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WVU 40(9:30 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.O'Laughlin.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WVU 40(9:21 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(9:16 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Loe at WVU 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(8:46 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by R.Johnson at WVU 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(8:19 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; M.Lockhart at WVU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 27(7:43 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; L.Kpogba at WVU 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 25(7:00 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(6:55 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 15(6:18 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 15. Gain of 15 yards. X.Worthy for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 63 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 2. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(6:08 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at WVU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 24(5:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at WVU 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 27(4:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by S.James at WVU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at WVU 45. PENALTY on TEX-P.Dorbah Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 45(4:25 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 45(4:17 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah; K.Coburn at WVU 47.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WVU 47(3:46 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 39 for -8 yards (M.Ojomo)
|Punt
4 & 16 - WVU 39(3:04 - 1st) O.Straw punts 35 yards to TEX 26 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(2:56 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; J.Jefferson at TEX 25.
|+31 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 25(2:17 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(2:01 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(1:51 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at WVU 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at WVU 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 36(1:10 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to WVU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; S.Martin at WVU 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(0:42 - 1st) X.Worthy pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by J.Sanders at WVU 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Sanders for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 61 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 4. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(0:34 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; J.Finkley at WVU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at WVU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 32(14:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WVU 32(14:19 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 39 yards to TEX 29 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by WVU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(14:08 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stills; C.Biser at TEX 32.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 32(13:50 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 32. Gain of 22 yards. WVU ran out of bounds.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(13:23 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by B.Robinson at WVU 46. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ajayi at WVU 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(13:04 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin; E.Loe at WVU 15.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TEXAS 15(12:40 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for C.Cain. PENALTY on WVU-H.McLaurin Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 2(12:33 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 1(11:58 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WVU-T.Alston Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Ford at WVU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34(11:18 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEX at WVU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(10:45 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; B.Murphy at WVU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 40(10:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEX at WVU 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 46(9:30 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Broughton at WVU 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 48(8:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 43 for -5 yards (B.Sorrell)
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 43(8:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by S.James at WVU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at WVU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 46(7:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 46(7:42 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 41 yards to TEX 13 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(7:35 - 2nd) H.Card rushed to TEX 3 for -10 yards. Tackled by at TEX 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - TEXAS 3(6:53 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at TEX 6. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(6:30 - 2nd) TEX pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 20. PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - TEXAS 11(6:02 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 11. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 11. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Floyd at TEX 28. PENALTY on WVU-L.Kpogba Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(5:43 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 43. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(5:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Vesterinen; L.Carr at WVU 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 13(4:29 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to WVU 13. Catch made by J.Sanders at WVU 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Sanders for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Watts; D.Overshown at WVU 17.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(4:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 17. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at WVU 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(4:02 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WVU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 42(3:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 42(3:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 41(3:19 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TEX 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WVU 37(2:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 37(2:38 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TEX 41.
|+21 YD
4 & 10 - WVU 41(1:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 41. Catch made by S.James at TEX 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; O.Oghoufo at TEX 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(1:32 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TEX 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TEX 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 19(1:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 19(0:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TEX 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 8(0:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 8(0:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 8. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Prather for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 19 yards from WVU 35 to the TEX 46. M.Blackwell returns the kickoff. Tackled by at TEX 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(0:12 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 46. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Spells at WVU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(0:08 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEXAS 48(0:01 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for A.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the TEX 4. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.McLaurin at TEX 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(14:54 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; L.Kpogba at TEX 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 31(14:18 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at TEX 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 37(13:55 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at TEX 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(13:38 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd; L.Kpogba at WVU 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(12:56 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 44. Gain of 44 yards. X.Worthy for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 3rd) TEX kicks 59 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 6. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:03 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; J.Thompson at WVU 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34(12:44 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at WVU 39.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 39(12:31 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 29(12:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEX 34 for -5 yards (D.Overshown; B.Sorrell)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WVU 34(11:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WVU 34(11:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - WVU 34(11:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(11:13 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at TEX 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 39(10:49 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at TEX 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 43(10:31 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at TEX 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(9:53 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Spells at WVU 36. PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - TEXAS 36(10:00 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Kpogba at TEX 45. PENALTY on TEX-C.Jones Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 30 - TEXAS 26(9:32 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TEX 20 for -6 yards (L.Kpogba)
|+10 YD
2 & 36 - TEXAS 20(8:25 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at TEX 30.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - TEXAS 30(8:06 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy (A.Wilson-Lamp).
|Punt
4 & 26 - TEXAS 30(7:34 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 35 yards to WVU 35 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by M.Bin-Wahad.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(7:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 35. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Guilbeau at WVU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 39(6:53 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WVU 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 44(6:35 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at WVU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(6:25 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 49(6:17 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 46(5:27 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; B.Murphy at TEX 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 43(4:55 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 43(4:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 37(4:01 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29(3:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TEX 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 23(3:07 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; D.Overshown at TEX 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 19(2:36 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 19(2:08 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 16(1:28 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 16. Catch made by R.Smith at TEX 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Thompson at TEX 10.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 10(1:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to TEX 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Barron at TEX 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 6(0:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton (T.Sweat).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 6(0:19 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 3. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 6(0:00 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 2. PENALTY on TEX-D.Jamison Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 1(15:00 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to TEX End Zone for 1 yards. T.Mathis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:56 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:51 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at TEX 28.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(13:57 - 4th) H.Card rushed to TEX 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Bin-Wahad at TEX 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(13:44 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to WVU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 47(13:35 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to WVU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; L.Kpogba at WVU 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(12:58 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by J.Sanders at WVU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(12:18 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at WVU 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 26(11:48 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to WVU 26. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 26. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Carr at WVU 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 29(11:15 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson-Lamp at WVU 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEXAS 35(10:27 - 4th) B.Auburn 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-D.Trejo.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 55 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 10. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(10:22 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at WVU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 31(9:59 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at WVU 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 31(9:28 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by S.James at WVU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at WVU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 37(9:12 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on TEX-T.Sweat Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(8:54 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 48. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 49(8:20 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by J.Johnson at TEX 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 46(7:46 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by S.James at TEX 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(7:20 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(7:20 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to TEX 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 39(6:48 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 29.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - WVU 29(6:02 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by T.Mathis at TEX 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 23(5:43 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 23. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 18.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WVU 18(5:15 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on TEX-J.Barron Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 4(5:14 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WVU 4(4:40 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 4(4:37 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to TEX End Zone for 4 yards. J.Johnson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for WVU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 4th) C.Legg kicks onside 29 from WVU 35 to TEX 36. TEX returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TEX 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(4:25 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at TEX 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 44(3:50 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; A.Wilson-Lamp at TEX 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(3:12 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 47(2:33 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(1:52 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; D.Stills at WVU 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 38(1:29 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 22 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Bin-Wahad at WVU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(1:01 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to WVU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 18(0:28 - 4th) H.Card kneels at the WVU 19.
