|
|
|OHIO
|KENTST
Kent State tops Ohio in overtime 31-24
KENT, Ohio (AP) Marquez Cooper rushed for a career-high 240 yards including the winning touchdown in overtime, Dante Cephas made several clutch catches on his way to personal best 246 yards receiving and Kent State defeated Ohio 31-24 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
After Kent State (2-3, 1-0) had a 47-yard field-goal attempt blocked to finish a wild final four minutes of regulation, Cephas made a catch and struggled through several defenders to reach the Ohio 1-yard line on the first play of overtime. It took three plays before Cooper scored.
Ohio (2-3, 0-1) reached the 5-yard line on its overtime possession but three straight incompletions ended the Bobcats' bid.
Ohio was leading 17-10 late in the fourth quarter when Cephas tied the game with a sterling 29-yard catch on the right edge of the end zone.
Ohio responded on its next play from scrimmage with Kurtis Rourke connecting on a 71-yard touchdown pass play with Sam Wiglusz.
Schlee tied the game with a 2-yard run, covering the final 36 yards of the 75-yard drive himself on the ground after Devontez Walker made a pair of big receptions.
Schlee threw for a career-high 398 yards and Walker had 107 yards receiving, another career high.
Rourke threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio with Wiglusz collecting a career-high 115 yards receiving and Sieh Bangura adding 99 yards rushing.
Kent State had 736 yards of offense to Ohio's 450.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|37
|Rushing
|5
|19
|Passing
|14
|17
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|450
|733
|Total Plays
|69
|97
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|335
|Rush Attempts
|30
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|322
|398
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|9-80
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.9
|2-36.0
|Return Yards
|8
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|398
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|335
|
|
|450
|TOTAL YDS
|733
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|25/39
|322
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|18
|99
|1
|50
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|7
|28
|0
|11
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|5
|1
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|7
|6
|115
|1
|71
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|8
|5
|63
|0
|20
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|9
|4
|48
|0
|20
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|6
|5
|30
|0
|13
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
N. Drummond II 17 WR
|N. Drummond II
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|3
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blauser 33 LB
|C. Blauser
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter II 6 DE
|D. Hunter II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Weaver 94 DE
|B. Weaver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 9 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DE
|J. Burton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stevens 34 LB
|D. Stevens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brawley 21 CB
|A. Brawley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|8
|36.9
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|2
|20.0
|25
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|24/38
|398
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|40
|231
|2
|23
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|16
|83
|1
|23
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|15
|13
|246
|1
|54
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|8
|6
|107
|0
|36
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|4
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sheppert 27 S
|B. Sheppert
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 7 S
|A. Richardson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blue 12 CB
|C. Blue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Daley 90 DL
|S. Daley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DL
|A. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Slattery 42 LB
|S. Slattery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Huntington 53 DL
|A. Huntington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 10 LB
|J. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/3
|50
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|1
|-14.0
|-14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI 25. K.Kelly returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at OHI 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(14:56 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at OHI 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 35(14:35 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; S.Slattery at OHI 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 38(13:58 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at OHI 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIO 39(13:11 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 41 yards to KNT 20 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by R.James. PENALTY on KNT-M.Ryan Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(13:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at KNT 10.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 10(12:45 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 10. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at KNT 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(12:22 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at KNT 38.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(11:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 39.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(11:50 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by D.Walker at OHI 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; J.Birchette at OHI 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 3(11:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(11:30 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 27(10:49 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at OHI 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(10:19 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 35(10:15 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(9:56 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at KNT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at KNT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 40(9:26 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIO 40(8:47 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 40(8:43 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 40 yards to KNT End Zone Center-J.Holloway. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(8:34 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; J.Birchette at KNT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(8:04 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at KNT 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 29(7:50 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at KNT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:41 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at KNT 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:12 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Sanders at KNT 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(6:48 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at KNT 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 39(6:17 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at OHI 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(6:05 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 40(5:27 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by L.Floriea at OHI 40. Gain of 7 yards. K.Leach ran out of bounds.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(5:20 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 11 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(4:49 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 2 for yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 2. PENALTY on KNT-E.Ratliff Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - KENTST 21(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-R.Mathews Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 16(4:29 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - KENTST 17(3:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 11.
|Sack
3 & 10 - KENTST 11(3:07 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OHI 35 for -24 yards (J.Burton) C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by J.Burton. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-J.Bailey at OHI 35.
|Penalty
4 & 34 - KENTST 35(2:34 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-C.Schlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 39 - KENTST 40(2:29 - 1st) C.Schlee punts 20 yards to OHI 20 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(2:16 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at OHI 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 25(1:52 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Blue at OHI 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 29(1:17 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(0:57 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at OHI 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 39(0:24 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 39(0:17 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at KNT 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at KNT 45. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sheppert at KNT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(14:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(14:19 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to KNT 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; A.Huntington at KNT 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(13:57 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to KNT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 13(13:14 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at KNT 13. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at KNT 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 7(12:36 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to KNT 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; A.Richardson at KNT 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - OHIO 6(12:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 6. Catch made by N.McCormick at KNT 6. Gain of 6 yards. N.McCormick for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 55 yards from OHI 35 to the KNT 10. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Campolieti at KNT 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(11:42 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at KNT 31.
|-7 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 31(11:25 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 24 for -7 yards. C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by K.Thompson. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-E.Ratliff at KNT 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - KENTST 18(10:34 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 18. Catch made by B.Bradford at KNT 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at KNT 26.
|Punt
4 & 13 - KENTST 26(10:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee punts 52 yards to OHI 22 Center-B.George. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 22. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sheppert at OHI 30.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:48 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Blue at OHI 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 39(9:42 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West at OHI 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 38(8:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by N.Drummond at OHI 38. Gain of 9 yards. N.Drummond ran out of bounds.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(8:21 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(7:43 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to KNT 32 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sheppert at KNT 32.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 32(7:08 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by J.Bostic at KNT 32. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 7(6:32 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to KNT 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; A.Cook at KNT 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 7(5:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 7. Catch made by M.Cross at KNT 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 2(4:51 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 1. PENALTY on OHI-J.Jones Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - OHIO 17(4:51 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 17. Catch made by J.Jones at KNT 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert; M.Pierre at KNT 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OHIO 18(3:52 - 2nd) N.Vakos 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 42 yards from OHI 35 to the KNT 23. Fair catch by J.Holmes.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:46 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Caesar; B.Houston at KNT 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 31(3:31 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at KNT 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(3:01 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by R.James at KNT 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(2:23 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 49(2:06 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 47(1:53 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(1:44 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 27(1:30 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to OHI 13 for 14 yards. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(1:15 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OHI 23 for -10 yards (C.Blauser) C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by C.Blauser. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-B.Weaver at OHI 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(1:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 23(1:10 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at OHI 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(0:58 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 36(0:56 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 36(0:48 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at OHI 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 41(0:39 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 40 yards to KNT 19 Center-J.Holloway. R.James returned punt from the KNT 19. Tackled by S.Wiglusz at KNT 22.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(0:27 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; B.Weaver at KNT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(0:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 44(0:13 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 44(0:07 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(0:01 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 47 yards from OHI 35 to the KNT 18. G.Garcia returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at KNT 4.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 4(14:55 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at KNT 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 13(14:34 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at KNT 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(14:26 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at KNT 18.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 18(13:57 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for 23 yards. M.Cooper FUMBLES forced by J.McCrory. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-J.Birchette at KNT 49. Tackled by KNT at KNT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(13:51 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at KNT 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OHIO 43(13:24 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at KNT 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harris; N.Bolden at KNT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OHIO 43(12:39 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 43(12:29 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 12 yards to KNT 31 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(12:18 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at KNT 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(12:09 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 41. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; C.Blauser at OHI 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(11:48 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at OHI 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 39(11:37 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(11:25 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 28 for yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 28. PENALTY on KNT-E.Ratliff Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KENTST 38(10:59 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to OHI 17 for yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 17. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 30 - KENTST 48(10:48 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - KENTST 39(10:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - KENTST 32(10:01 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - KENTST 40(9:56 - 3rd) A.Glass 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(9:51 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at OHI 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 28(9:14 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at OHI 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 33(8:40 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at OHI 36.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(8:13 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at KNT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(7:41 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 44(7:37 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 45.
|Sack
3 & 11 - OHIO 45(6:58 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 44 for -11 yards (S.Daley)
|Punt
4 & 22 - OHIO 44(6:15 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 37 yards to KNT 19 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by A.Floyd.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(6:05 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at KNT 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 24(5:38 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at KNT 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(5:29 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at KNT 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 39(5:16 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(5:08 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at OHI 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 48(4:45 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 40(4:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; V.Watkins at OHI 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(4:07 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(3:57 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by B.Bradford at OHI 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 21. PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 40(3:43 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to OHI 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - KENTST 39(3:13 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by K.Leach at OHI 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 30.
|No Good
4 & 10 - KENTST 37(2:27 - 3rd) A.Glass 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(2:25 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at OHI 39.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - OHIO 39(1:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-J.Habinowski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 34(1:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 34. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 34. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Richardson at KNT 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(0:54 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to KNT End Zone for 50 yards. S.Bangura for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 50 yards from OHI 35 to the KNT 15. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Kelly at KNT 30. PENALTY on KNT-C.McCray Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(0:43 - 3rd) D.Walker rushed to KNT 38 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Sanders at KNT 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(0:27 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at KNT 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 43(0:06 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at KNT 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 44(15:00 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at OHI 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(14:44 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at OHI 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KENTST 37(14:30 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KENTST 37(14:21 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for R.James.
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - KENTST 37(14:17 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at OHI 34.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(14:13 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 38(13:28 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at OHI 43.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIO 43(12:47 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at OHI 43.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIO 43(12:13 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 44 yards to KNT 13 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(12:04 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; D.Stevens at KNT 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(11:53 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at KNT 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 28(11:23 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 49 for 10 yards. C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-C.Schlee at KNT 49. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(11:12 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 38(11:07 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for R.James. PENALTY on OHI-C.Blauser Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(10:41 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(10:31 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by R.James at OHI 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 31.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - KENTST 31(10:09 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-E.Ratliff False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 36(10:09 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 36 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Houston at OHI 36. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 36(9:27 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - KENTST 36(9:23 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(9:23 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert; J.Wallace at KNT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(8:58 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KNT 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 45(8:04 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to KNT 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at KNT 39.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 39(7:32 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 41(6:59 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 31 yards to KNT 10 Center-J.Holloway. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(6:57 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at KNT 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 14(6:38 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|+45 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 14(6:31 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 14. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 14. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Birchette at OHI 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(6:22 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 39(5:45 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Drake at OHI 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(5:39 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; C.Blauser at OHI 25.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - KENTST 25(4:54 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 19. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - KENTST 35(4:21 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at OHI 29.
|+29 YD
3 & 16 - KENTST 29(4:13 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 29. Gain of 29 yards. D.Cephas for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 51 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI 14. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at OHI 29.
|+71 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(4:04 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 29. Gain of 71 yards. S.Wiglusz for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:54 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:53 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at OHI 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(3:48 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by D.Walker at OHI 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 36.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(3:28 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to OHI 13 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at OHI 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(3:04 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for R.James.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13(3:00 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at OHI 9.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 9(2:24 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 2(1:48 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to OHI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Schlee for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI End Zone. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Jones at OHI 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:39 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at OHI 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 31(1:16 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at OHI 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(1:04 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 36 for -4 yards (Z.West) K.Rourke FUMBLES forced by KNT. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-B.Rodgers at OHI 36.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - OHIO 36(0:48 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - OHIO 36(0:42 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|Punt
4 & 14 - OHIO 36(0:36 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 50 yards to KNT 14 Center-J.Holloway. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(0:28 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 14. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 14. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(0:17 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by D.Walker at OHI 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at OHI 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 28(0:12 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 30.
3 & 8 - KENTST 37(0:02 - 4th) A.Glass 47 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith. K.Caesar blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(0:00 - 5) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by D.Cephas at OHI 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KENTST 1(0:00 - 5) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley; Z.Sanders at OHI 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 1(0:00 - 5) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 1(0:00 - 5) M.Cooper rushed to OHI End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) A.Glass extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(0:00 - 5) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harris; A.Richardson at KNT 19.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 19(0:00 - 5) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 19. Catch made by S.Bangura at KNT 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6(0:00 - 5) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 5(0:00 - 5) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 5(0:00 - 5) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OHIO 5(0:00 - 5) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
3rd 1:59 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
27
21
4th 7:49 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
38
4th 6:49 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
4th 15:00 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
27
20
4th 8:06 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
21
3rd 10:26 BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
10
20
3rd 9:30 ABC
-
SJST
WYO
26
10
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
17
21
3rd 6:44 ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
9
19
3rd 3:53 SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
10
28
4th 15:00
-
WVU
TEXAS
7
35
3rd 6:25 FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
3rd 12:57 FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
6
7
3rd 12:15 ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
7
1st 7:01 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3