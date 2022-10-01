|
|
|UMASS
|EMICH
Eastern Michigan rallies pass UMass 20-13
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday 20-13.
Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive - 11 plays, 75 yards - and a quick drive - 3 plays, 65 yards - to grab the lead.
Smith, a sophomore in just his second start, capped the first one with an 8-yard pass to Darius Lassiter and the second with a 39-yard strike to Tanner Knue for a 14-13 lead.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Eagles put together a nine-play, 65-yard drive and stretched the lead to 20-13 on an 8-yard run up the middle by Darius Boone.
The Minutemen (1-4) had their only turnover on their next possession then had 49 yards on their last possession before losing the ball on downs at the EMU 31 with 1:41 to play.
Samson Evans ran for 122 yards for Eastern Michigan while Smith was 13 of 24 for 122 yards but was intercepted twice.
Gino Campiotti ran for 118 yards for UMass but was just 8 of 18 for 87 yards passing.
---
|
G. Campiotti
5 QB
87 PaYds, INT, 118 RuYds, RuTD
|
A. Smith
4 QB
122 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 33 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|255
|339
|Total Plays
|67
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|217
|Rush Attempts
|48
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|87
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|8-19
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-95
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|6
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-6
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|8/19
|87
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|25
|118
|1
|24
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|15
|37
|0
|7
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|7
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|7
|4
|66
|0
|41
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Orlando 87 TE
|J. Orlando
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Harding 80 WR
|T. Harding
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|6
|44.3
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|13/24
|122
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|16
|122
|0
|27
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|11
|60
|0
|26
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|10
|33
|0
|11
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
Z. Westmoreland 84 WR
|Z. Westmoreland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Moss 21 RB
|B. Moss
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|6
|5
|72
|1
|39
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|6
|3
|23
|1
|10
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Westmoreland 84 WR
|Z. Westmoreland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 3 TE
|A. Jackson
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|4
|46.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|6.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(14:25 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 31(14:23 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(14:09 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 41(14:00 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(13:49 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 45.
|-6 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 45(13:13 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 49. Catch made by A.Jackson at EMC 49. Gain of -6 yards. A.Jackson FUMBLES forced by B.Wooden. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at EMC 49. Tackled by EMC at EMC 49.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(13:11 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at UMASS 46 for -5 yards (J.Ramirez)
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 46(11:24 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 50.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UMASS 50(11:11 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 45(11:11 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by J.Johnson at EMC 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(10:46 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - UMASS 32(10:46 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - UMASS 29(10:31 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(10:20 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to EMC 34 for -7 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 34.
|+20 YD
2 & 17 - UMASS 34(10:08 - 1st) G.Campiotti scrambles to EMC 14 for 20 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 14(9:54 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC End Zone for 14 yards. G.Campiotti for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(9:45 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 26(9:11 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(8:42 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 41(8:18 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - EMICH 40(7:29 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for Z.Westmoreland.
|Punt
4 & 9 - EMICH 40(7:19 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 40 yards to UMASS 20 Center-EMC. I.Ross returned punt from the UMASS 20. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 20. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10(7:12 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 12(6:55 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 17(6:01 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(5:52 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 21(5:38 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 28.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UMASS 28(4:32 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(4:32 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 36(3:23 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 40(3:07 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(2:51 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to EMC 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 48(2:32 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to EMC 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UMASS 50(1:52 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for T.Harding.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - UMASS 50(1:31 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UMASS 45(1:31 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 55 yards to EMC End Zone Center-UMASS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(1:23 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 22(0:45 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(0:14 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 37(15:00 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(14:32 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to UMASS 45 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 45. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - EMICH 41(13:59 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - EMICH 47(13:40 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 47(13:15 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 21. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - EMICH 45(12:45 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Punt
4 & 16 - EMICH 45(12:22 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 55 yards to UMASS End Zone Center-EMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(12:14 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 27.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - UMASS 27(11:53 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42(11:34 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 49(10:56 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(10:23 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to EMC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 43(9:48 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 38(8:59 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(8:23 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to EMC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 28(7:49 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 18(7:22 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 14(6:51 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 14(6:09 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to EMC 14. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at EMC 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 4(5:39 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UMASS 1(5:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to EMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UMASS 1(4:24 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to EMC 1 for yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC End Zone. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UMASS 11(4:18 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UMASS 20(4:09 - 2nd) C.Carson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 50 yards from UMASS 35 to the EMC 15. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(3:55 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 39(3:39 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 39(3:36 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 46.
|Int
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(3:01 - 2nd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at EMC 46. Intercepted by J.Mackie at EMC 46. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Sideline Interference 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 6 - UMASS 50(3:01 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 47(2:40 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to EMC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 45(2:19 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 43(1:59 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to EMC 7 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 7(1:53 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 7. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 7. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 14(1:39 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EMICH 14(1:32 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - EMICH 14(0:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 8 - EMICH 9(0:13 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to UMASS 44 Center-EMC. I.Ross returned punt from the UMASS 44. Tackled by EMC at EMC 39. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(0:40 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 46(0:38 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for T.Harding.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UMASS 46(0:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UMASS 49(0:32 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UMASS 49(0:30 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 45 yards to EMC 6 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 6(0:17 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 33 for 27 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(0:08 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(0:03 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 59 yards from EMC 35 to the UMASS 6. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 22(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - UMASS 27(14:55 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 31.
|+41 YD
2 & 1 - UMASS 31(14:15 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 31. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(13:54 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to EMC 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 24.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 24(13:32 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UMASS 29(12:54 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass complete to EMC 29. Catch made by J.Johnson at EMC 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UMASS 36(12:35 - 3rd) C.Carson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(12:32 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 29(12:05 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(11:55 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 42(11:32 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(11:21 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UMASS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 43(11:04 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EMICH 43(10:47 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - EMICH 43(10:43 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(10:34 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UMASS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 26(10:00 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(9:41 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UMASS 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 8(9:02 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to UMASS 8. Catch made by D.Lassiter at UMASS 8. Gain of 8 yards. D.Lassiter for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(8:56 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - UMASS 21(8:24 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 21. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 30(8:01 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 30(7:38 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 51 yards to EMC 19 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 19(7:29 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 19(6:50 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 24.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - EMICH 24(6:32 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(6:08 - 3rd) B.Moss rushed to EMC 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - EMICH 33(5:36 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - EMICH 42(5:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 46. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(4:55 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at UMASS 47 for -8 yards (J.Mackie)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - EMICH 47(4:15 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at UMASS 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - EMICH 40(3:58 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 34.
|Int
4 & 5 - EMICH 34(3:03 - 3rd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 14. Intercepted by T.Rudolph at UMASS 14. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 14(2:53 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 16(2:32 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 19.
3 & 5 - UMASS(1:43 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Orlando. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 34(1:41 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Orlando.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 34(1:39 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to EMC 30 Center-UMASS. H.Beydoun returned punt from the EMC 30. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(1:28 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UMASS 39 for 26 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(1:06 - 3rd) Z.Westmoreland rushed to UMASS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 39(0:21 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by T.Knue at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. T.Knue for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:12 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Desrosiers.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:05 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 30(15:00 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 30(14:55 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to EMC 27 Center-UMASS. H.Beydoun returned punt from the EMC 27. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(14:45 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at EMC 38.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 38(14:06 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 42 for 20 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(14:00 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 35(13:14 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UMASS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - EMICH 37(12:42 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 27(12:15 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UMASS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 25(11:29 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 21(10:40 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 13(10:29 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 8(9:42 - 4th) D.Boone rushed to UMASS End Zone for 8 yards. D.Boone for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(9:38 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UMASS 24(9:18 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Int
3 & 11 - UMASS 24(9:03 - 4th) G.Campiotti pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 36. Intercepted by M.Lee at UMASS 36. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 36.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(8:54 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to UMASS 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 37(8:23 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to UMASS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - EMICH 37(7:25 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - EMICH 37(7:22 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - EMICH 42(7:22 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts 42 yards to UMASS End Zone Center-EMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(7:13 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at UMASS 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 26(6:39 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 50 for 24 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 50(5:58 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 48(5:22 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 42(5:10 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to EMC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 41(4:15 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(4:00 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to EMC 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 39(3:02 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to EMC 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - UMASS 40(2:18 - 4th) G.Campiotti pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by G.Johnson at EMC 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 30.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 30(1:45 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to EMC 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 31.
