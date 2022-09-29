|
|
|SCST
|SC
South Carolina tops SC State 50-10 in game moved for Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina tailback MarShawn Lloyd wasn't expecting much stadium atmosphere Thursday night.
He and the Gamecocks got a bigger surprise than they could've imagined.
''It was amazing,'' Lloyd said after South Carolina's 50-10 victory over FCS opponent South Carolina State in a game moved up from its Saturday start with Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Palmetto State.
''It felt like our fans really cared about us and made sure they came,'' Lloyd said. ''I wasn't even thinking there was that much people here.''
Administrators at both schools agreed to the change because of the hurricane's approach. Ian moved through Florida into the Atlantic and was expected to re-enter land in the Palmetto State as a Category 1 storm Friday.
Many parking areas were half-filled at best and the normal, Southeastern Conference-style tailgating setups were absent for this one. South Carolina said 61,551 were at Williams-Brice Stadium, which lists a capacity of 77,559. But the upper decks were largely empty and it wasn't a stretch to think only about the announced crowd came out.
Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Gamecocks (3-2) scored 50 or more points in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1995.
Rattler finished with 212 yards, completing 21 of 27 passes including a 5-yard scoring strike to tailback MarShawn Lloyd and an 11-yarder to tight end Austin Stogner, his teammate at Oklahoma, to help South Carolina (3-2) rout the Bulldogs (1-3).
''That's happened a few times before,'' Rattler said about his TD pass to Stogner. ''I definitely had deja vu on that one.''
The Gamecocks overcame a sluggish start, including two interceptions off Rattler's receivers' hands, to take control in the opening half.
The Gamecocks broke through on Rattler's first-quarter TD toss to Lloyd, which was followed by a funky, ''swinging gate'' formation on a successful two-point conversion by defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway.
South Carolina pulled out the wishbone on its next touchdown, a 1-yard handoff to versatile tight end Jaheim Bell. Rattler ran his way to a score from 6 yards out with 37 seconds left in the half to put Gamecocks up 22-0.
South Carolina State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference had more penalty yards than offensive yards, 112 to 83, in the first 30 minutes. The Bulldogs got their only touchdown on Tyrece Nick's 1-yard touchdown run right after halftime, ending a drought where they had gone three straight quarters without points.
Nick accounted for 158 of the Bulldogs' 220 yards of offense.
South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough said his team, which famously won the Celebration Bowl over Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders, 31-10,last year, has not performed well this season and he's got to back to the drawing board before their next game.
''People say `You're 1-3, but you're better than that,''' Pough said. ''No, we're not. We're 1-3 and we look like it.''
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs had lost their earlier FBS game, 56-10 at UCF to open the season. They certainly put up a better showing in their home state - the campuses are located about 40 miles apart - and leave with $500,000 for playing at Williams-Brice.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks got their run game going a week ago in a 56-20 win over Charlotte when they rushed for 295 yards. This time, they got Rattler and the passing game on track. Both will be needed when they return to SEC play at No. 7 Kentucky next week.
COACHING MOVE
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer announced right before kickoff that offensive line coach Greg Adkins was stepping away from the team temporarily due to minor health issues. Adkins is in his second year leading the offensive line. Beamer said offensive analyst Lonnie Teasley moved into Adkins' role during the absence.
TRASH PICK UP
South Carolina runners MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith went to coach Shane Beamer about the mood of the team after consecutive SEC losses to No. 20 Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia earlier this month. A few days before a 56-20 win over Charlotte on Sept. 24, Beamer had trash all over the locker room. He told them to pick a piece up and throw away all that was bothering them about the season so far. ''Since then, we're connecting on all cylinders,'' Lloyd said with a smile.
UP NEXT
South Carolina State hosts Florida A&M on Oct. 8.
South Carolina returns to SEC play at No. 7 Kentucky on Oct. 8.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
T. Nick
3 QB
63 PaYds, INT, 92 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
212 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 31 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|217
|398
|Total Plays
|57
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|179
|Rush Attempts
|39
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|75
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|24-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-117
|5-57
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.4
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|93
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|3-63
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Nick 3 QB
|T. Nick
|3/5
|63
|0
|1
|
C. Fields 2 QB
|C. Fields
|4/13
|12
|0
|2
|
D. Anthony 27 DB
|D. Anthony
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nick 3 QB
|T. Nick
|13
|92
|1
|24
|
K. Flowers 26 RB
|K. Flowers
|14
|28
|0
|7
|
T. Smith 15 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Austin 33 LB
|C. Austin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Benson 6 RB
|J. Benson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
J. Shaw 42 RB
|J. Shaw
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
D. Anthony 27 DB
|D. Anthony
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Fields 2 QB
|C. Fields
|3
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Davis 1 WR
|S. Davis
|6
|3
|62
|0
|32
|
A. James 22 RB
|A. James
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
R. White 19 WR
|R. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Smith 15 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Houston 82 WR
|T. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Brown 85 WR
|J. Smith-Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Massey 87 WR
|H. Massey
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Davis 05 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Keith 0 S
|Z. Keith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Nichols 10 DB
|D. Nichols
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Roberts 32 K
|D. Roberts
|1/1
|21
|0/0
|3
|
G. Zimmerman 30 K
|G. Zimmerman
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roberts 32 K
|D. Roberts
|3
|45.3
|1
|52
|
B. Morros 36 K
|B. Morros
|2
|38.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 19 WR
|R. White
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|21/27
|212
|2
|2
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|3/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|11
|80
|1
|31
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|5
|31
|1
|8
|
D. Miller 25 RB
|D. Miller
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|6
|15
|1
|10
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|4
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|61
|0
|54
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|48
|0
|35
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|7
|7
|38
|0
|23
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|3
|3
|11
|1
|9
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Martin-Scott 22 LB
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|0-1
|0.5
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|
A. Herrera 40 K
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|2
|37.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|3
|18.7
|27
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Roberts kicks 49 yards from SCS 35 to the SC 16. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SCS at SC 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(14:55 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 34.
|Int
2 & 4 - SC 34(14:30 - 1st) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at SC 21. Intercepted by D.Nichols at SC 21. Tackled by SC at SC 21. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 21(14:19 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SCS 21. Catch made by A.James at SCS 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 64 - SCST 25(14:09 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 32(13:45 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at SCS 31 for -1 yards (S.Greene; T.Hemingway)
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - SCST 31(13:30 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SCS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SCST 34(13:14 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Reese.
|Punt
3 & 11 - SCST 34(11:41 - 1st) B.Morros punts 41 yards to SC 25 Center-SCS. Downed by SCS.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:32 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(11:09 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SC 42(10:32 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SC 47(10:11 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 48(9:26 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 36 yards to SCS 16 Center-SC. Fair catch by J.Moody.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 16(9:17 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SCST 20(9:12 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for S.Davis.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SCST 20(9:04 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SCS 20. Catch made by R.White at SCS 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 23.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SCST 23(8:15 - 1st) PENALTY on SCS-T.Hicks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SCST 18(8:12 - 1st) B.Morros punts 35 yards to SC 47 Center-SCS. Downed by SCS.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(7:51 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 50.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - SC 50(7:24 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 19 for 31 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(6:53 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 19. Catch made by A.Brown at SCS 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SC 8(6:19 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 8. Catch made by N.Adkins at SCS 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 6(5:37 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 6. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SC 5(4:48 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 5. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SCS 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Lloyd for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(4:48 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Hemingway rushed to SCS 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on SCS-SCS Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 30 yards from SC 50 to the SCS 18. R.Bailey returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at SCS 25. PENALTY on SCS-SCS Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) A.Herrera kicks onside 9 from SCS 45 to SCS 36. SCS returns the kickoff.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 36(4:43 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SC 25 for 24 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 25. PENALTY on SCS-A.James Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 1 - SCST 45(4:24 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SC 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 43(4:06 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SCST 38(3:24 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - SCST 38(2:40 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 37.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SCST 37(1:54 - 1st) D.Roberts punts 32 yards to SC 5 Center-SCS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 5(1:46 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - SC 3(1:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 3. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 3. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 7.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SC 7(1:04 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 6.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SC 6(0:23 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on SCS-P.Godbolt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - SC 11(0:14 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 11. Catch made by C.Beal-Smith at SC 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 15.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(15:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 15. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31(14:40 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 31. Catch made by J.Brooks at SCS 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - SC 25(13:57 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 25. Catch made by J.Bell at SCS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SCS at SCS 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(13:15 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SC 4(12:44 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 1(12:09 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SCS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Bell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(12:04 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SCST 28(11:30 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to SCS 28. Catch made by S.Davis at SCS 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SCST 34(10:56 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 37(10:20 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SCST 37(9:44 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Brown. PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 48(9:38 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SCST 48(8:48 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for H.Massey.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SCST 48(8:28 - 2nd) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at SC 15. Intercepted by D.Reed at SC 15. Tackled by SCS at SC 15. PENALTY on SC-M.Dial Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 33(8:16 - 2nd) T.Nick rushed to SC End Zone for yards. T.Nick for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SCS-C.Simon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - SCST 40(8:16 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Brown.
|-1 YD
2 & 17 - SCST 40(8:11 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by H.Massey at SC 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 41.
|Int
3 & 18 - SCST 41(7:28 - 2nd) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at SC 29. Intercepted by S.Greene at SC 29. Pushed out of bounds by SCS at SCS 45. PENALTY on SCS-C.Simon Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(7:16 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 29(6:35 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SC 29(6:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 21.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SC 21(6:09 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 21 for yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 19. PENALTY on SCS-SCS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 16(5:41 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 16(5:35 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 20 for -4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 20.
|Int
3 & 14 - SC 20(4:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at SCS 2. Intercepted by Z.Keith at SCS 2. Tackled by SC at SCS 2.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 2(4:42 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SCST 5(4:05 - 2nd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SCST 11(3:19 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 11.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SCST 11(3:13 - 2nd) D.Roberts punts 52 yards to SC 37 Center-SCS. Downed by SCS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 37(2:55 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells. PENALTY on SCS-C.Simmons Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48(2:56 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 48(2:51 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 48. Catch made by J.McDowell at SCS 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 41. PENALTY on SCS-B.Davis Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(2:18 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to SCS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SC 20(1:36 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 20. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SC 18(0:54 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS 13 for 5 yards. S.Rattler ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SCS-SCS Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(0:45 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS End Zone for 6 yards. S.Rattler for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SCS-Z.Keith Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SCST 34(14:29 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 36(14:03 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SC 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 45(13:35 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 43.
|+32 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 43(13:07 - 3rd) T.Nick pass complete to SC 43. Catch made by S.Davis at SC 43. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 11(12:25 - 3rd) J.Benson rushed to SC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 8.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SCST 8(11:20 - 3rd) T.Nick pass complete to SC 8. Catch made by A.James at SC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SCST 1(10:51 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. T.Nick for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) G.Zimmerman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) D.Roberts kicks 50 yards from SCS 35 to the SC 15. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SCS at SC 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SC 42(10:43 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 38 for 20 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(10:22 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at SCS 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - SC 37(9:37 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 37. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 14(9:13 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 14. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - SC 15(8:17 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 15. Catch made by A.Stogner at SCS 15. Gain of 15 yards. A.Stogner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(8:17 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 27.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 27(7:38 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - SCST 24(6:52 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SCST 25(6:03 - 3rd) SCS punts 0 yards to SCS 25 Center-SCS. J.Vann returned punt from the SCS 25. J.Vann FUMBLES forced by SCS. Fumble RECOVERED by SCS-T.Hicks at SCS 47. Tackled by SC at SCS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 43(6:03 - 3rd) J.Benson rushed to SCS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 45(5:42 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 47.
|Int
3 & 6 - SCST 47(4:42 - 3rd) T.Nick pass INTERCEPTED at SC 27. Intercepted by M.Dial at SC 27. Tackled by SCS at SC 27.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(4:42 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 27. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(4:24 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SCS 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(4:14 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SC 22(3:30 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 22. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18(3:14 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 18. Catch made by C.Beal-Smith at SCS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 9(2:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SC 9(2:02 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SCS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(1:25 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 6. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 1(0:52 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SCS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 63 yards from SC 35 to the SCS 2. Fair catch by R.White.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(0:52 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SCST 24(0:06 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed to SCS 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SCST 23(15:00 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for S.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SCST 23(14:47 - 4th) SCS punts 29 yards to SC 48 Center-SCS. SC returned punt from the SC 48. Tackled by SCS at SC 48.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(14:47 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - SC 43(14:06 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - SC 46(13:50 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 34 for 12 yards. M.Lloyd FUMBLES forced by B.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-J.Gwyn at SCS 34. Tackled by SCS at SCS 34.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(13:29 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SCS 34. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SCS 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - SC 37(13:07 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 31.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - SC 31(12:47 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 11 - SC 35(12:03 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SCS 35. Catch made by J.McDowell at SCS 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 34. PENALTY on SC-SC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 56 yards from SC 35 to the SCS 9. Fair catch by R.White.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(10:31 - 4th) J.Benson rushed to SCS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 27(10:00 - 4th) T.Nick rushed to SCS 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 37(9:49 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to SC 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 48(8:49 - 4th) T.Nick pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by S.Davis at SC 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 24. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SCST 24(8:08 - 4th) T.Nick steps back to pass. T.Nick pass incomplete intended for S.Davis. PENALTY on SC-K.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SCST 9(7:59 - 4th) T.Nick rushed to SC 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SCST 4(7:07 - 4th) T.Nick steps back to pass. T.Nick pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SCST 4(6:57 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for S.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SCST 11(6:52 - 4th) G.Zimmerman 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SCS Holder-SCS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) SCS kicks 47 yards from SCS 35 to the SC 18. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SCS at SC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(6:41 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SC 40(6:14 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - SC 44(5:36 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 41(4:52 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 39 yards to SCS 20 Center-SC. Fair catch by R.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 20(4:40 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed to SCS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 21.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - SCST 21(3:42 - 4th) C.Fields rushed to SCS 15 for -6 yards. C.Fields FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by SCS-C.Fields at SCS 15. Tackled by SC at SCS 15.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - SCST 15(3:26 - 4th) PENALTY on SCS-SCS False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SCST 10(3:26 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for T.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 20 - SCST 10(2:56 - 4th) D.Roberts punts 52 yards to SC 38 Center-SCS. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 38. Tackled by SCS at SCS 32.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SC 32(2:39 - 4th) D.Miller rushed to SCS 9 for 23 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SC 9(2:00 - 4th) D.Miller rushed to SCS End Zone for yards. D.Miller for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SC-SC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 13 - SC 13(1:53 - 4th) L.Doty rushed to SCS End Zone for 13 yards. L.Doty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) A.Herrera extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(1:46 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed to SCS 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - SCST 20(0:51 - 4th) C.Austin rushed to SCS 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SCST 30(0:21 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed to SCS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
