|
|
|STNFRD
|OREG
Nix has 4 TDs and No. 13 Oregon downs Stanford 45-27
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going.
Nix indeed kept going, and going - all the way for an 80-yard touchdown.
''I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I'm like `Please don't slide, you got the touchdown!''' Cota said. ''Sure enough, he made it.''
Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more - including that 80-yarder - and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won 22 consecutive games at Autzen Stadium. They have not dropped a game this season after the opener against Georgia.
''A lot of positives we can take from this game, but also a lot of moments for growth,'' Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. ''We're trying to be the best version of us, and we're not quite there yet.
Stanford (1-3, 0-3) hasn't won since its opener against Colgate. It was the Cardinal's third straight game against an opponent in the AP Top 25. They also fell to USC and Washington.
''Obviously not the result we wanted tonight. Didn't play well enough to get the result,'' Cardinal coach David Shaw said. ''We had a couple of guys get banged up, we were down to one of our backup tackles before the game started, and during the game. That's not an excuse. Our guys came out, they fought hard. Gotta find a way to start better, start faster.''
Nix completed 16 of 29 passes for 161 yards and led Oregon with a career-best 141 yards rushing on six carries. Oregon had 351 yards on the ground compared to Stanford's 127.
Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Casey Filkins rushed for a score and caught another TD pass.
The Ducks appeared to score on their opening drive of the game, but the pass from Nix to Kris Hutson was called back because of a ineligible player downfield. They settled for a 38-yard field goal from Camden Lewis.
Before the end of the first quarter, Nix hit Chase Cota with a short pass and he sprinted into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.
Joshua Karty kicked a 23-yard field goal for Stanford to narrow the margin to 10-3. But the Ducks answered with Nix's 10-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.
Linebacker Noah Sewell pretended to fly in celebration after running back a fumble 21 yards to set up Nix's 4-yard touchdown run. Jordan James added a 1-yard touchdown as time expired in the half to give the Ducks a 31-3 lead.
While the Ducks had firm control of the game by the break, their opening half was marked by 10 penalties for 90 yards. Oregon finished with 14 yards for 135 yards.
''We wanted to come out tonight and play a complete game and perfect game. I don't think we did that, to be honest,'' Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams said. ''Yeah, we got the win, but there's a lot of things that we got to go back and go to the drawing board and then fix up. That's really the goal every week, right?''
McKee found Filkins for a 42-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. Nix responded with a career-best 80-yard touchdown run on the Ducks' first play from scrimmage.
Nix became the first Ducks player to rush for 100 or more yards this season.
Elijah Higgins caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from McKee to make it 38-17 before the end of the third.
Sean Dollars added a 2-yard scoring run for the Ducks in the final quarter. Karty kicked a 53-yard field goal and Stanford closed out the scoring on Ari Patu's 18-yard touchdown pass to Mudia Reuben in the waning moments.
''Lost the first three games of our conference schedule. We're gonna be better by the end of the year than we are right now. That's the stance that we're taking,'' Shaw said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: Cardinal offensive lineman Barrett Miller was carted to the locker room with an injury early in the game. ... Stanford upset then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime last season. ... The Cardinal were without running back E.J. Smith, who will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury. Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith, rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games of the season. He missed last week's game against the Huskies.
Oregon: The Ducks appealed outside linebacker DJ Johnson's targeting penalty in the game against Washington State. It was denied, so Johnson missed the first half of Saturday night's game. ... Oregon allowed its first sack of the season early in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Stanford: The Cardinal host Oregon State next Saturday in another late Pac-12 game. The Beavers fell to Utah 42-16 earlier Saturday.
Oregon: The Ducks visit Arizona next Saturday. The Wildcats beat Colorado 43-20.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Filkins
2 RB
80 RuYds, 59 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
B. Nix
10 QB
161 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 141 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|332
|515
|Total Plays
|72
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|351
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|9.5
|Yards Passing
|205
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|14-135
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.3
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|14
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|351
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|19
|80
|0
|20
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|5
|15
|0
|6
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|5
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|6
|3
|59
|1
|42
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|8
|6
|44
|1
|28
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|3
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|5
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|5
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Bowman 9 WR
|C. Bowman
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Starr 19 WR
|S. Starr
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armitage 9 LB
|A. Armitage
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jorgensen 10 LB
|S. Jorgensen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyrick 18 S
|J. Wyrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaul 22 LB
|J. Kaul
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|2/2
|53
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|7
|40.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|3
|19.3
|22
|0
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|16/29
|161
|2
|0
|
V. Reames 87 WR
|V. Reames
|1/1
|10
|1
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|1/5
|3
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|6
|141
|2
|80
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|10
|97
|0
|27
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|11
|66
|0
|16
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|5
|27
|1
|20
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|3
|9
|1
|6
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|5
|2
|56
|1
|49
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|8
|4
|52
|1
|28
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|4
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Chapman 19 WR
|C. Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Crocker 6 WR
|I. Crocker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shipley 90 DE
|J. Shipley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Florence 6 DB
|J. Florence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenfield 24 DB
|J. Greenfield
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 99 DL
|K. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 52 DL
|B. Roberts
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boettcher 46 DB
|B. Boettcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|38
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|13.0
|25
|0
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|3.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 62 yards from ORE 35 to the STA 3. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Greenfield; K.Terrell at STA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(14:56 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 21(14:52 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 18 for -3 yards (B.Dorlus)
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - STNFRD 18(14:25 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; N.Sewell at STA 20.
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 20(13:59 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to ORE 32 Center-STA. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 32. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORE 34.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(13:51 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 34. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORE 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 43(13:33 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45(13:24 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 45(13:16 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 27 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(12:36 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 21(12:00 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - OREG 21(11:47 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by K.Hutson at STA 21. Gain of 21 yards. K.Hutson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ORE-T.Bass Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 26(11:47 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 14(11:25 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.McCormick.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 14(11:15 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-C.McCormick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - OREG 19(11:05 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 17.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - OREG 17(10:48 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OREG 12(10:45 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - OREG 17(10:45 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to STA 17. Catch made by K.Hutson at STA 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair; J.McGill at STA 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - OREG 28(10:04 - 1st) C.Lewis 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:00 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at STA 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(9:43 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at STA 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(8:49 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at STA 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - STNFRD 34(8:13 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at STA 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 42(7:37 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at STA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(6:57 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(6:52 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 40 for -9 yards. C.Filkins FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-C.Filkins at STA 40. Tackled by ORE at STA 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - STNFRD 40(6:11 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at STA 47.
|Punt
4 & 12 - STNFRD 47(5:29 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 35 yards to ORE 18 Center-STA. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 18. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORE 23.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(5:18 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 50 for 27 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORE 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50(4:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by C.McCormick at ORE 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Bonner at STA 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 46(4:28 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(4:01 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OREG 31(3:24 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OREG 31(3:18 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 25 for yards. Tackled by E.Bonner; J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 25. PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OREG 41(2:42 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Punt
4 & 13 - OREG 41(2:36 - 1st) B.Nix punts 34 yards to STA 7 Center-ORE. Downed by T.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 7(2:25 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; B.Williams at STA 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 12(1:48 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at STA 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - STNFRD 16(1:03 - 1st) T.McKee rushed to STA 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Riley at STA 16.
|Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 16(0:26 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 43 yards to ORE 41 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(0:16 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(0:05 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by C.Cota at STA 49. Gain of 49 yards. C.Cota for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Stephens at STA 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(14:54 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Boettcher; B.Williams at STA 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 26(14:31 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at STA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 28(13:51 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 28(13:45 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 32 yards to ORE 40 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 40(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-K.Hutson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - OREG 25(13:37 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for N.Whittington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 25(13:31 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 31 for yards. Tackled by P.Fields at ORE 31. PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - OREG 15(12:47 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+14 YD
3 & 20 - OREG 15(12:40 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by STA at ORE 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 29(12:20 - 2nd) R.James punts 52 yards to STA 19 Center-ORE. Fair catch by J.McGill.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(12:19 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 19. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at STA 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(11:49 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield; T.Bridges at STA 34. PENALTY on ORE-J.Greenfield Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(11:30 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to ORE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at ORE 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 49(10:55 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 49(10:50 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORE 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Addison; T.Bridges at ORE 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(10:30 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; J.Bassa at ORE 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 28(9:53 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by M.Wilson at ORE 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 24.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(9:26 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 4 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Addison at ORE 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 4(9:09 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae at ORE 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 5(8:28 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - STNFRD 5(8:23 - 2nd) T.McKee rushed to ORE 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; B.Dorlus at ORE 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - STNFRD 13(7:41 - 2nd) J.Karty 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:37 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; J.Mangum-Farrar at ORE 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OREG 32(7:04 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at ORE 46. PENALTY on ORE-C.Cota Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(7:04 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at ORE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 37(6:51 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 37(6:25 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage; L.Damuni at ORE 42.
|+35 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 42(5:56 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to STA 23 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at STA 23. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 11(5:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 16(5:30 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by T.Ferguson at STA 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 10(4:34 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 10(4:22 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Nix pass complete to STA 10. Catch made by T.Franklin at STA 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Franklin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(4:22 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 25. Gain of 0 yards. B.Yurosek FUMBLES forced by B.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-N.Sewell at STA 25. Tackled by STA at STA 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:59 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:54 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:25 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at STA 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 30(2:42 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 38 yards to ORE 32 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 32(2:35 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 32. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at ORE 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 38(2:16 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 38. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 38. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Bonner at ORE 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(1:58 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to STA 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at STA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(1:32 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to STA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at STA 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 31(1:06 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by N.Whittington at STA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 27(0:51 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to STA 11 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 11(0:36 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by T.Franklin at STA 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 11(0:32 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by S.McGee at STA 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OREG 7(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-S.McGee Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 21 - OREG 22(0:18 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to STA 2 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; A.DiCosmo at STA 2.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - OREG 2(0:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-P.Fields Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 1(0:05 - 2nd) J.James rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.James for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORE End Zone. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORE 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(14:55 - 3rd) D.Thornton rushed to ORE 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Fields at ORE 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 34(14:31 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORE 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(14:15 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at ORE 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - STNFRD 41(13:46 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - STNFRD 41(13:38 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix sacked at ORE 40 for -1 yards (T.Phillips; J.Moi)
|Punt
4 & 13 - STNFRD 40(12:59 - 3rd) R.James punts 48 yards to STA 12 Center-ORE. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 12. Tackled by J.LaDuke; J.Hill at STA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(12:47 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; C.Rogers at STA 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 24(12:16 - 3rd) M.Wilson rushed to STA 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bridges at STA 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OREG 34(11:40 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 27 for -7 yards (B.Dorlus)
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - OREG 27(11:00 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Barrow at STA 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at STA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - OREG 29(10:21 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OREG 29(10:15 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 47 yards to ORE 24 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(10:07 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORE 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:42 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; R.Miezan at ORE 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 31(9:12 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; R.Miezan at ORE 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(8:38 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORE 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - STNFRD 38(8:08 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 38(7:58 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 38(7:54 - 3rd) R.James punts 37 yards to STA 25 Center-ORE. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:47 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; J.Greenfield at STA 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(7:09 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae; J.Bassa at STA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 40(6:36 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 40(6:29 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at STA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(6:21 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; S.Taimani at STA 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 49(5:53 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; C.Rogers at ORE 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(5:11 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORE 42. Gain of 42 yards. C.Filkins for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 3rd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-S.Stephens Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 30 yards from STA 50 to the ORE 20. T.Ferguson returns the kickoff. Tackled by STA at ORE 20.
|+80 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(5:00 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to STA End Zone for 80 yards. B.Nix for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Brevard at STA 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 36(4:38 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson. PENALTY on ORE-C.Gonzalez Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:33 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; D.Johnson at ORE 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 49(4:13 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORE 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(3:32 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 28(2:58 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 28(2:52 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 28(2:18 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by E.Higgins at ORE 28. Gain of 28 yards. E.Higgins for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 3rd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:12 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 25. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at STA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(1:50 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for ORE.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 47(1:44 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to STA 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman; J.Wyrick at STA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(1:29 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin. PENALTY on STA-S.Turner-Muhammad Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(1:26 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by C.Cota at STA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; A.Armitage at STA 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 13(0:20 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to STA 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; A.Gilman at STA 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 6(15:00 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to STA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; T.Sinclair at STA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 2(14:35 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to STA End Zone for 2 yards. S.Dollars for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:31 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:31 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25(14:31 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 25(14:24 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by S.Starr at STA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at STA 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 32(13:50 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at STA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 38(13:30 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 38(13:25 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at STA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OREG 41(12:54 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - OREG 41(12:48 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(12:45 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to STA 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage; T.Phillips at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - STNFRD 43(12:11 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to STA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage; T.Sinclair at STA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - STNFRD 43(11:19 - 4th) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for I.Crocker.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - STNFRD 43(11:14 - 4th) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for P.Herbert. PENALTY on STA-A.Armitage Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(11:08 - 4th) T.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at STA 15. Intercepted by T.Sinclair at STA 15. Tackled by N.Whittington at STA 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(11:01 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 18. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at STA 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 20(10:36 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Florence at STA 18.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OREG 18(9:53 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 12 for -6 yards (D.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 16 - OREG 12(9:19 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 39 yards to ORE 49 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(9:05 - 4th) T.Thompson rushed to STA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 49(8:59 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to STA 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 50.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 50(8:34 - 4th) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - STNFRD 50(8:31 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-R.James Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - STNFRD 45(7:42 - 4th) R.James punts 40 yards to STA 15 Center-ORE. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(7:36 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to STA 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Florence; B.Addison at STA 22. PENALTY on ORE-J.LaDuke Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(7:29 - 4th) A.Patu pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by S.Roush at STA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke at STA 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(7:09 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to ORE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson at ORE 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 45(6:44 - 4th) A.Patu pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by C.Bowman at ORE 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 35(6:22 - 4th) A.Patu steps back to pass. A.Patu pass incomplete intended for C.Bowman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 35(6:09 - 4th) A.Patu steps back to pass. A.Patu pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREG 35(5:24 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to ORE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts; K.Williams at ORE 35.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - OREG 43(4:25 - 4th) J.Karty 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 61 yards from STA 35 to the ORE 4. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Jorgensen; K.Williamson at ORE 5.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 5(4:14 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage at ORE 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 7(4:01 - 4th) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 7. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by STA at ORE 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 10(3:40 - 4th) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for C.Chapman.
|Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 10(3:09 - 4th) R.James punts 40 yards to STA 50 Center-ORE. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50(2:56 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to ORE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; B.Roberts at ORE 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 49(2:27 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to ORE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Shipley at ORE 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 43(2:07 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to ORE 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson; J.Shipley at ORE 42.
|+24 YD
4 & 2 - OREG 42(1:31 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to ORE 18 for 24 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(1:11 - 4th) A.Patu pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by M.Reuben at ORE 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Reuben for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(1:03 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen; J.Kaul at ORE 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(0:34 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORE 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen; J.Kaul at ORE 33.
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-