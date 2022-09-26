|
|
|TULANE
|HOU
Houston tries to weed out problems in meeting with Tulane
Houston tries to weed out problems in meeting with Tulane
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is looking for an all-around improvement from his Cougars, and not all of it has to do with them splitting the first four games of the season.
After starting the campaign ranked No. 24, the season started on a high note for Houston, after beating UTSA 37-35 in three overtimes. But now, it there may be tension within the program.
The Cougars (2-2) will look to sort out some of those problems when they host American Athletic Conference foe Tulane (3-1) Friday night in the conference opener.
In his fourth year at Houston's helm, Holgorsen has become frustrated with his squad.
"Tired of yelling at them. Tired of motivating them. Tired of all that crap," Holgorsen said after last Saturday's 34-27 win over Rice.
The Cougars' defense had to come to the rescue against the Owls.
With the game tied at 27, Nelson Ceaser returned a fumble 11 yards for a score. Thabo Mwaniki picked off a tipped pass on the next series to help seal the win.
After two convincing wins to open the season, the Green Wave -- a two-touchdown underdog at Kansas State -- stunned the Wildcats 17-10 on Sept. 17.
However, the euphoria of the 3-0 start was dashed in last weekend's 27-24 home loss to Southern Mississippi.
Tulane's Tyjae Spears rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 74 yards.
But it wasn't enough to keep the Golden Eagles from prevailing. Despite the setback, Tulane is 3-1 to start a season for the first time since 2019.
"We feel like there's no reason you can't win big here," Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said. "We've come really close a few years where we just didn't get it done and it could have been eight-, nine- and 10-win seasons."
Houston has won the past two meetings with the Green Wave and owns a 19-7 edge in the all-time series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|273
|382
|Total Plays
|54
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|174
|Rush Attempts
|28
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|189
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|14
|54
|0
|23
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|7
|39
|0
|12
|
J. Ibieta 13 QB
|J. Ibieta
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Horton 12 QB
|K. Horton
|5
|-21
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|6
|6
|85
|1
|30
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|6
|3
|50
|1
|23
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|7
|1
|4
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Horton 12 QB
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Canady 28 DB
|J. Canady
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Platt Jr. 45 LB
|C. Platt Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Champaigne 93 DL
|E. Champaigne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 99 DL
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Webb 29 DB
|K. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Despanie 32 S
|B. Despanie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Horton 12 QB
|K. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams II 33 CB
|R. Williams II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Esnard 41 K
|K. Esnard
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|4
|48.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|10.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|22/33
|208
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|19
|66
|1
|9
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|14
|56
|0
|14
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|6
|30
|0
|9
|
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|7
|24
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|9
|8
|73
|2
|18
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|2
|41
|0
|41
|
S. Brown WR
|S. Brown
|5
|4
|34
|0
|13
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|2
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|7
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Wafer 17 WR
|K. Wafer
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Byrnes 82 TE
|M. Byrnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|2
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 19 DB
|A. Hogan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 DL
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 33 DB
|G. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 41 K
|B. Baxa
|1/3
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|4
|39.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to the TUL 1. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mwaniki at TUL 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(14:54 - 1st) J.Ibieta pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at HOU 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(14:23 - 1st) J.Ibieta pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by T.James at HOU 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at HOU 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 44(13:50 - 1st) J.Ibieta pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by L.Keys at HOU 44. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at HOU 30.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(13:19 - 1st) J.Ibieta pass complete to HOU 30. Catch made by T.Spears at HOU 30. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hogan at HOU 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(12:51 - 1st) J.Ibieta pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by D.McDougle at HOU 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Audu at HOU 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 9(12:20 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to HOU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at HOU 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TULANE 8(11:38 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-J.Claybrook False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - TULANE 13(11:22 - 1st) J.Ibieta scrambles to HOU 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Audu at HOU 4.
|No Good
4 & 4 - TULANE 11(10:43 - 1st) K.Esnard 21 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(10:40 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Canady at HOU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(10:14 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at HOU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 30(9:36 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - HOU 30(9:30 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-T.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 25(9:30 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at HOU 31.
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOU 31(8:34 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 52 yards to TUL 17 Center-G.Gately. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 17. J.Jackson for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TUL-J.Canady Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(8:31 - 1st) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at TUL 10 for -11 yards (J.Neal)
|No Gain
2 & 21 - TULANE 10(7:53 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery; J.Neal at TUL 10.
|+23 YD
3 & 21 - TULANE 10(7:22 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 33 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TUL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(6:47 - 1st) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 33(6:41 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at TUL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TULANE 40(6:07 - 1st) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TULANE 40(6:02 - 1st) C.Glover punts 59 yards to HOU 1 Center-E.Hudak. Downed by L.Keys.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 1(5:52 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown (J.Monroe).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 1(5:47 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at HOU 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 10(5:07 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at HOU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(4:46 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at HOU 15.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 15(4:09 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 15. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at HOU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29(3:46 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at HOU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 33(3:08 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at HOU 33.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 33(2:42 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at HOU 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 47(2:06 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Canady; L.Brooks at TUL 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 49(1:24 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at TUL 45. PENALTY on TUL-A.Thomas Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 30(1:00 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at TUL 37 for -7 yards (D.Hodges)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - HOU 37(0:25 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - HOU 37(0:17 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter (L.Young).
4 & 17 - HOU 44(0:11 - 1st) B.Baxa 54 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins. T.Phillips blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(15:00 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at TUL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(14:35 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to HOU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 46.
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 46(14:07 - 2nd) K.Horton pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by T.Spears at HOU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by A.Audu at HOU 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(13:28 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to HOU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; M.Nunnery at HOU 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 13(12:48 - 2nd) K.Horton pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by D.Watts at HOU 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Watts for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:42 - 2nd) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 62 yards from TUL 35 to the HOU 3. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:42 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(12:39 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at HOU 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 30(12:10 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at HOU 32. PENALTY on HOU-J.Freeman Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 32(11:38 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 44 yards to TUL 24 Center-G.Gately. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 24. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TUL 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(11:29 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; D.Jones at TUL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 36(11:04 - 2nd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 36(10:51 - 2nd) K.Horton scrambles to TUL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TUL 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(10:26 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at TUL 45.
|-14 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 45(9:47 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to TUL 31 for -14 yards. K.Horton FUMBLES forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-H.Ajijolaiya at TUL 31. Tackled by K.Horton at TUL 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(9:38 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell (L.Robinson).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(9:30 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at TUL 23.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 23(8:54 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by S.Brown at TUL 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(8:18 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to TUL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - HOU 6(7:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 11(7:21 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to TUL 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 6(6:44 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to TUL 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at TUL 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - HOU 1(6:14 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TUL 1. Catch made by N.Dell at TUL 1. Gain of 1 yards. N.Dell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:10 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TUL 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 27(5:35 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TUL 31.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 31(5:00 - 2nd) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 31. Catch made by K.Horton at TUL 31. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Sneed at TUL 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TULANE 27(4:25 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 43 yards to HOU 30 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30(4:20 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 30. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at HOU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - HOU 39(3:47 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 40 for yards. Tackled by K.Ray at HOU 40. PENALTY on HOU-T.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 30(3:34 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 30. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at HOU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(3:06 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 50 for yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at HOU 50. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 38(2:34 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; N.Anderson at HOU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - HOU 39(2:11 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at HOU 43.
|Sack
3 & 15 - HOU 43(1:30 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 37 for -6 yards (D.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 21 - HOU 37(1:25 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 31 yards to TUL 32 Center-G.Gately. Downed by N.Guzman.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(1:15 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan; D.Mutin at TUL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 35(0:38 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at TUL 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the HOU 1. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at HOU 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - HOU 29(14:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-M.Golden False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 24(14:13 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 24. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at HOU 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 20(13:29 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at HOU 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 21(12:53 - 3rd) L.Wilkins punts 32 yards to TUL 47 Center-G.Gately. Downed by T.Mwaniki.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(12:43 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.Watts (A.Hogan).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(12:37 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to HOU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 44(11:57 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to HOU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; A.Hogan at HOU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(11:25 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.Watts (A.Hogan).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(11:17 - 3rd) K.Horton rushed to HOU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(10:39 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to HOU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 31.
|Sack
4 & 6 - TULANE 31(9:57 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at HOU 38 for -7 yards (N.Ceaser) K.Horton FUMBLES forced by N.Ceaser. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-HOU at HOU 38. Tackled by TUL at HOU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(9:49 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Champaigne at HOU 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 43(9:31 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Champaigne at HOU 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(9:23 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to TUL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; J.Monroe at TUL 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 48(8:49 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to TUL 37 for 5 yards. C.Tune FUMBLES forced by J.Canady. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-J.Canady at TUL 43. J.Canady for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 3rd) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the HOU 1. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:31 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; N.Anderson at HOU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 27(7:53 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at HOU 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 29(7:37 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at HOU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(7:15 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 36. Catch made by K.Wafer at HOU 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at HOU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 42(6:50 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at HOU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 45(6:28 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(5:56 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at TUL 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 45(5:17 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TUL 45. Catch made by N.Dell at TUL 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at TUL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(4:43 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to TUL 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 30(4:07 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to TUL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; D.Deal at TUL 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 31(3:28 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to TUL 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at TUL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(2:50 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by S.Sneed at TUL 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 23(2:11 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to TUL 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; A.Anderson at TUL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 20(1:28 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to TUL 17 for yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 17. PENALTY on HOU-J.Freeman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - HOU 30(0:59 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|No Good
4 & 14 - HOU 37(0:51 - 3rd) B.Baxa 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:46 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TUL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(15:00 - 4th) D.McDougle rushed to TUL 33 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at TUL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 33(14:21 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 33(14:16 - 4th) C.Glover punts 42 yards to HOU 25 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(14:10 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by C.Trahan at HOU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at HOU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - HOU 34(13:44 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; T.Phillips at HOU 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34(13:09 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at HOU 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(12:51 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at HOU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 40(12:33 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 40. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at HOU 45.
|+41 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 45(11:59 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 45. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(11:20 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; L.Young at TUL 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 5(10:39 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 1(10:10 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to TUL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Campbell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(10:04 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys (A.Hogan).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:56 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; H.Hypolite at TUL 22.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - TULANE 22(9:11 - 4th) PENALTY on TUL-R.Green False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - TULANE 17(8:55 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TUL 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULANE 31(8:12 - 4th) C.Glover punts 49 yards to HOU 20 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 20(8:07 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 20(8:00 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to HOU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at HOU 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 29(7:47 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to HOU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at HOU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(7:05 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at HOU 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 39(6:25 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Young at HOU 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(5:46 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 49. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at TUL 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(5:09 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to TUL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at TUL 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 32(4:29 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TUL 32. Catch made by S.Sneed at TUL 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17(3:53 - 4th) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich; A.Anderson at TUL 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 14(3:11 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TUL 14. Catch made by N.Dell at TUL 14. Gain of 14 yards. N.Dell for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 4th) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:04 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Nunnery at TUL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(2:46 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at TUL 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 34(2:09 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at TUL 36.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(1:54 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 36. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at HOU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(1:25 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 31(1:19 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to HOU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 29.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 29(1:14 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by D.Watts at HOU 29. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan; T.Mwaniki at HOU 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(0:58 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.Watts (A.Audu).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 6(0:52 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle (N.Ceaser).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 6(0:47 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to HOU 6. Catch made by S.Wyatt at HOU 6. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at HOU 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TULANE 3(0:42 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to HOU 3. Catch made by T.James at HOU 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.James for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 4th) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 58 yards from TUL 35 to the HOU 7. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at HOU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 27(0:32 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 27(0:27 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 27. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TUL at HOU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45(0:22 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to HOU 49 for yards. Tackled by C.Platt at HOU 49. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 35(0:17 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - HOU 35(0:12 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-HOU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 25 - HOU 30(0:12 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 30. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 30. Gain of -1 yards. B.Campbell ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - HOU 29(0:03 - 4th) C.Tune kneels at the HOU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:00 - 5) B.Campbell rushed to TUL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 20(0:00 - 5) C.Tune rushed to TUL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 18(0:00 - 5) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Byrnes.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - HOU 26(0:00 - 5) B.Baxa 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Gately Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:00 - 5) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for T.James. PENALTY on HOU-H.Hypolite Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(0:00 - 5) I.Celestine rushed to HOU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 10(0:00 - 5) K.Horton pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by T.Spears at HOU 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Spears for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
