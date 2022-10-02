|
|
|COLO
|ARIZ
De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Jayden de Laura tied a school record for touchdown passes in a game, Dorian Singer and Jacob Cowing were the receiving beneficiaries of that huge passing performance and Arizona enjoyed an easy victory on Saturday night.
It's become obvious that the Wildcats are no longer the doormat in the Pac-12.
Colorado has taken that ignominious honor with another lopsided loss.
De Laura threw for 484 yards and six touchdowns, Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona dominated from start to finish in a 43-20 victory over winless Colorado.
''The offense was clicking tonight,'' Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. ''There's no question about it.''
There were several offensive stars for Arizona, but it was a particularly good night for Singer, who made a pair of highlight-reel catches. The second - a fingertip catch in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown - gave the Wildcats a 19-7 lead.
''Everything was working,'' de Laura said. ''All the receivers were catching the ball. I was really happy with the offensive line and their blocking.''
Singer finished with nine catches for 163 yards.
Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 yards of total offense.
It was another bad loss for the Buffs (0-5, 0-2), who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren't much better against the Wildcats. There were already questions about coach Karl Dorrell's job security coming into Saturday's game and they aren't going away after another stinker, particularly from the defense.
''I'm not ever blaming the players, I'm not going to do that,'' Dorrell said. ''It's always on us as coaches. We really have paid a lot of attention, trying to do the right things with our people. But it hasn't been the right things.
''We're going to continue to find the right way to do this.''
Colorado freshman Owen McCown completed 14 of 30 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 43 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats took a 26-13 lead into halftime. The game could have been even more lopsided but Arizona couldn't convert on a few good opportunities. Among them: Singer's acrobatic one-handed grab for a 47-yard gain early in the second quarter put Arizona on Colorado's 3-yard line, but the Buffs stuffed the next four plays to keep the Wildcats out of the end zone.
De Laura threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns before halftime.
Arizona took an early 7-0 lead with a 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession. De Laura hit Michael Wiley for an 8-yard touchdown on the 11th play. Wiley finished with two touchdown catches.
The Buffs came right back with McCown orchestrating a nine-play, 70-yard drive. Colorado got close to the end zone on a 36-yard screen pass that caught Arizona in an all-out blitz and then McCown ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play.
Arizona would score the next 19 points and slowly pulled away.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: The Buffs have some juice on offense with McCown under center, but the defense is a mess. Dorrell is feeling the heat and it'll be interesting to see what changes - if any - are made considering the Buffs don't play again until Oct. 15.
Dorrell said he didn't believe Saturday's loss was his last game with the Buffaloes.
''No, I'm not concerned about that,'' Dorrell said. ''We've got to keep going, keep finding ways to get these guys to play better. We're going to look at anything and everything.''
Arizona: The Wildcats did just about anything they wanted offensively. De Laura - a Washington State transfer - continues to grow in Arizona's offense and the team has a pair of talented receivers in Singer and Cowing.
UP NEXT
Colorado: Has two weeks to prepare before hosting California on Oct. 15.
Arizona: Hosts No. 13 Oregon next Saturday.
---
|
O. McCown
7 QB
186 PaYds, PaTD, 43 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
484 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|35
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|6
|24
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|340
|673
|Total Plays
|61
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|178
|Rush Attempts
|31
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|186
|495
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|34-49
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|5-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|495
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|673
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|14/30
|186
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|12
|68
|1
|11
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|10
|43
|1
|20
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|3
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|7
|3
|31
|1
|14
|
T. Robinson 80 WR
|T. Robinson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gustav 33 LB
|J. Gustav
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 35 LB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bethel Jr. 27 CB
|N. Bethel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixson 9 S
|D. Dixson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|5
|45.4
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Penry 3 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|33/46
|484
|6
|0
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|16
|77
|0
|24
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|39
|0
|25
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|31
|0
|13
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|5
|28
|0
|18
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|14
|12
|180
|1
|29
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|11
|9
|163
|1
|47
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|10
|5
|90
|1
|28
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|5
|34
|2
|13
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|4
|2
|17
|1
|9
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Burnett 89 TE
|K. Burnett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 S
|J. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Savea 98 DL
|T. Savea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cage 11 LB
|K. Cage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Warnell Jr. 14 S
|D. Warnell Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Uiagalelei 46 DL
|T. Uiagalelei
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 40 LB
|A. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/2
|29
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:54 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ARI 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(14:40 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ARI 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 50(13:46 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 50. Gain of 3 yards. M.Wiley ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 47(13:12 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(12:42 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to COL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Gustav at COL 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 33(12:04 - 1st) T.McMillan pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by J.De Laura at COL 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(11:24 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(10:49 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to COL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 8(10:11 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 8(10:05 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 8. Catch made by M.Wiley at COL 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Wiley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 30(9:58 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at COL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 32(9:24 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at COL 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 34(8:44 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at COL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 46(8:16 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 46(8:10 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 46. Catch made by T.Robinson at COL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes; I.Taylor at ARI 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(8:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ARI 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 36(7:43 - 1st) J.Tyson rushed to ARI 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 37.
|+36 YD
3 & 5 - COLO 37(7:02 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by C.Offerdahl at ARI 37. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Young; G.Maldonado at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 1(6:37 - 1st) O.McCown rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. O.McCown for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 1st) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(6:35 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at ARI 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 34(6:14 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; J.Sami at ARI 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(5:44 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Reed; T.Taylor at ARI 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(5:24 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 50. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(5:10 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 39(5:00 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to COL 30 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mack at COL 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 30(4:25 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to COL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 29.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(4:07 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by J.Cowing at COL 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(3:41 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to COL 7 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at COL 7. PENALTY on ARI-J.Morgan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZ 20(3:06 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to COL 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - ARIZ 14(2:36 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by T.McLachlan at COL 14. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 5(2:03 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to COL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Reed; D.Grant at COL 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - ARIZ 3(1:24 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 3. Catch made by J.Cowing at COL 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Cowing for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:19 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Ostendorp rushed to COL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(1:19 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at COL 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 30(0:47 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young; D.Wilson at COL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 36(0:09 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on COL-G.Christian-Lichtenhan Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 36(0:09 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by E.Olsen at COL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at COL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 40(15:00 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 40(14:51 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to ARI 25 Center-COL. ARI returned punt from the ARI 25. Tackled by COL at ARI 25. PENALTY on COL-T.Pittman Illegal Touch Kick 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(14:35 - 2nd) J.Cowing rushed to ARI 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at ARI 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 44(14:20 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ARI 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 49(14:04 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ARI 50.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(13:53 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 50. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 3. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 3(12:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 3(12:39 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 3(12:32 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to COL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARIZ 1(11:56 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to COL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at COL 1.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 1(11:51 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Uiagalelei; D.Warnell at COL 12.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 12(11:10 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at COL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 22(10:40 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for E.Olsen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 22(10:35 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on COL-G.Christian-Lichtenhan Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-3 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 22(10:24 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell; H.Echols at COL 19.
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLO 19(9:37 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 45 yards to ARI 36 Center-COL. J.Cowing returned punt from the ARI 36. Tackled by T.Woods at ARI 40.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(9:27 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 41.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(8:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 41. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 5(8:20 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 5. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 5. Gain of 5 yards. D.Singer for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:16 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Young; J.Manu at COL 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 19(8:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-V.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLO 14(8:11 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|Sack
2 & 15 - COLO 14(8:08 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 10 for -4 yards (P.Shand)
|+13 YD
3 & 19 - COLO 10(7:23 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to COL 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at COL 23.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 23(6:42 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 46 yards to ARI 31 Center-COL. J.Cowing returned punt from the ARI 31. Tackled by T.Pittman at ARI 35.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(6:30 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 41(6:03 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to COL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:32 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to COL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 30.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 30(4:53 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to COL 5 for 25 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 5.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 5(4:29 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to COL 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 8(3:48 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 8. Catch made by T.McLachlan at COL 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.McLachlan for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(3:42 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(3:34 - 2nd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at COL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 27(3:02 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLO 27(2:57 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 52 yards to ARI 21 Center-COL. J.Cowing returned punt from the ARI 21. Tackled by COL at ARI 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(2:48 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at ARI 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZ 24(2:19 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARIZ 24(2:13 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARIZ 24(2:03 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 41 yards to COL 35 Center-ARI. C.Penry returned punt from the COL 35. Tackled by D.Warnell at COL 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 35(1:55 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 35(1:49 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Sideline Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 50(1:44 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 50(1:38 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 50. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 50. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - COLO 9(1:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-T.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 14 - COLO 14(1:15 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to ARI 14. Catch made by D.Arias at ARI 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Arias for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:05 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:05 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ARI 29.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(0:44 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(0:28 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to COL 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; J.Mack at COL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:16 - 2nd) J.De Laura spikes the ball.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:15 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at COL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZ 20(0:02 - 2nd) J.De Laura spikes the ball.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - ARIZ 20(0:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Morgan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 10 - ARIZ 32(0:01 - 2nd) T.Loop 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at COL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 27(14:24 - 3rd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at COL 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 33(13:42 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at COL 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37(13:03 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; T.Savea at COL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 39(12:27 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Savea at COL 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - COLO 43(11:48 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 40 for -3 yards (C.Young; H.Echols)
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLO 40(11:14 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 49 yards to ARI 11 Center-COL. D.Singer returned punt from the ARI 11. Tackled by B.Finneseth; E.Olsen at ARI 20.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(10:57 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 20. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 20. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at ARI 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(10:24 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to COL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Main; N.Reed at COL 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 42(10:05 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to COL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 43(9:26 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at COL 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at COL 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(9:03 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(8:20 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by T.McMillan at COL 23. Gain of 23 yards. T.McMillan for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:10 - 3rd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at COL 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 29(7:47 - 3rd) R.Sneed rushed to COL 35 for 6 yards. R.Sneed ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(7:10 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at COL 36.
|+42 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 36(6:30 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 36. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 22(5:56 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to ARI 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 11(5:42 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to ARI 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; K.Cage at ARI 2.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - COLO 2(5:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on COL-J.Wiley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 7(5:04 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to ARI End Zone for 7 yards. A.Hankerson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:57 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:51 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; D.Dixson at ARI 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(4:13 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to COL 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 45(3:41 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to COL 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(3:08 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 32. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(2:27 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to COL End Zone for yards. D.Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ARI-J.Baker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ARIZ 30(2:23 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ARIZ 30(2:19 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for K.Burnett.
|+18 YD
3 & 20 - ARIZ 30(2:15 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at COL 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ARIZ 19(1:26 - 3rd) T.Loop 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(1:22 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 35 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roberts at COL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 35(0:58 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 35(0:53 - 3rd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at COL 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 43(0:15 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 50(15:00 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 50(14:55 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by A.Hankerson at ARI 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - COLO 45(14:17 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by A.Hankerson at ARI 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 43.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - COLO 43(13:33 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for A.Hankerson.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(13:29 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 43. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 44.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(12:47 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to COL 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ARIZ 47(12:08 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZ 47(12:04 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by J.Cowing at COL 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by N.Bethel at COL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(11:22 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to COL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Main; T.Taylor at COL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 28(10:40 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 28(10:34 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by J.Cowing at COL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(10:19 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to COL 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; T.Woods at COL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZ 10(9:45 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 10(9:39 - 4th) J.De Laura rushed to COL 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 5(9:02 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 5. Catch made by M.Wiley at COL 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Wiley for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:57 - 4th) O.McCown rushed to COL 45 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at COL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(8:28 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at COL 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 50(8:04 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to ARI 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; A.Allen at ARI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 43(7:29 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 43(7:23 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 43(7:17 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ARI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at ARI 39.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - COLO 39(6:42 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on ARI-J.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24(6:34 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ARI 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Young at ARI 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 20(6:05 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to ARI 20. Catch made by D.Arias at ARI 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Young at ARI 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 15(5:49 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ARI 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 12(5:21 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at ARI 16 for -4 yards (ARI) O.McCown FUMBLES forced by H.Echols. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-P.Shand at ARI 16. Tackled by COL at ARI 16.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(5:17 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ARI 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(4:44 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at ARI 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(4:11 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to COL 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(3:38 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 49 for -6 yards (J.Chandler-Semedo)
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - ARIZ 49(3:03 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(2:21 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to COL 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZ 36(1:39 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to COL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 31(1:01 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by T.McMillan at COL 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Oliver at COL 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(0:31 - 4th) J.De Laura kneels at the COL 21.
