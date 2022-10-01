|
|
|BAMA
|ARK
No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Alabama did it once. That was probably enough for Nick Saban's tastes.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide lost starting quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas on Saturday in a 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas. For a period, though, Alabama appeared in trouble without the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
Saban, who has never lost to Arkansas in his 16 years as Alabama coach, is hopeful Young would be fine for the Crimson Tide's game next week against Texas A&M - the only team to beat Alabama in the regular season last year.
''Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder. We'll have to take it day-to-day,'' Saban said. ''I think he's OK. He doesn't have a serious injury.''
After opening a 28-0 lead in the second quarter behind two touchdown series from Young and another two from his replacement, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, the Alabama offense began to sputter. Arkansas capitalized.
Milroe, who finished just 4 of 9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, and the Alabama offense had minus-1 yard in the third quarter. Then they saw their 28-point lead evaporate to five entering the fourth.
Arkansas rallied with its running game, trickery and Alabama's own mistakes.
Arkansas ran for 187 yards on the ground, the most Alabama has allowed since Week 3 last year. Rocket Sanders, who entered the game as the SEC's leading rusher, had his fourth 100-yard game of the season, going for 101 on 22 carries. His touchdown with 19 seconds left in the third quarter trimmed Alabama's lead to five.
It came after a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in the Razorbacks taking over on the Crimson Tide 3.
''We didn't maintain our intensity. We let them get back in the game at one point,'' Saban said. ''The kicking game errors, the onside kick, the bad snap on the punt. Those were really our errors.''
They stopped making them in the fourth. Ahead by just five and facing a third-and-15 from his own 20, Milroe scrambled for 77 yards inside the Arkansas five. Three plays later, Jase McClellan scored from three yards and the lead was back to double-digits. Arkansas never recovered.
''It stopped the bleeding for sure because that was third-and-long in bad field position,'' Saban said. ''That was a huge momentum swing in the game, in my opinion. After that, we played better. After that, I think they didn't play as well.''
Jahmyr Gibbs tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 72 and 76 yards. He finished with 202 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was 13 of 24 passing with 155 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said the quarterback hit his head on a play before exiting and with the outcome not in doubt, he chose not to put the quarterback back into the game. It was unclear whether that was because of injury or the score.
''Right now, we're one-dimensional,'' Pittman said. ''We've got to be able to throw and catch and protect. We can't just turn around and hand the ball off and beat really good teams.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: Always has answers. Without Young, it simply leaned into its running game.
Arkansas: Pittman was bold with an onside kick to steal a possession, but the Razorbacks' defense couldn't take advantage of Young's absence.
HOPEFUL FOR THE HEISMAN
Young is among the favorites again for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Saban said he didn't put him back into the game because the injury limited his throwing ability.
''He couldn't go back in the game today because I didn't think he had much steam throwing the ball,'' Saban said. ''He's had these before and in a few days he's responded really well. We'll just have to see how it goes.
BACK TO EARTH
Arkansas cracked the Top 10 two weeks ago after starting 3-0, but could fall out of the rankings after two straight losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks lost three straight games last year before winning five of their last six.
''We've got to regroup,'' Pittman said. ''Last year we lost three in a row and turned it around. We've got to find a way to turn it around.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Alabama will likely stay at No. 2 in the rankings, but with more than half the season to play, Young's status will likely determine whether they stay there for the long term.
Arkansas could drop out of the Top 25 following a second straight loss.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Hosts Texas A&M next week.
Arkansas: Travels to Mississippi State for Week 6.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Gibbs
1 RB
206 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 20 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
R. Sanders
5 RB
101 RuYds, RuTD, 19 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|27
|Rushing
|9
|15
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|555
|378
|Total Plays
|64
|85
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|317
|188
|Rush Attempts
|42
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|238
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-101
|6-30
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|8-42.5
|Return Yards
|76
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-76
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|317
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|555
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|7/13
|173
|1
|1
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|4/9
|65
|1
|0
|
J. Bennett 25 RB
|J. Bennett
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|18
|206
|2
|76
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|6
|91
|1
|77
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
T. Sanders 6 RB
|T. Sanders
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|6
|11
|1
|6
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|2
|4
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|4
|3
|92
|1
|47
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|2
|2
|76
|0
|53
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|2
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|1-7
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Latham 93 DL
|J. Latham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|3
|41.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|3
|25.3
|45
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|13/24
|155
|1
|0
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|4/10
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|22
|101
|1
|26
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|17
|39
|0
|13
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|5
|18
|1
|13
|
D. Johnson 20 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|4
|10
|0
|11
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|6
|4
|48
|1
|17
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|8
|6
|37
|0
|16
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|10
|2
|31
|0
|20
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|2
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Bax 89 TE
|N. Bax
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson 13 WR
|J. Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Turner 6 DB
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|6-6
|1.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|8
|42.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) ARK kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed right tackle to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; D.Sanders at BAMA 28.
|+41 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(14:27 - 1st) B.Young pass deep right complete to BAMA 28. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 28. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(14:05 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to ARK 24 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at ARK 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 24(13:22 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by T.Holden at ARK 24. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:53 - 1st) B.Young pass short middle INTERCEPTED at ARK 1. Intercepted by D.McGlothern at ARK 1. Tackled by BAMA at ARK 1.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(12:48 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed up the middle to ARK 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; J.Oatis at ARK 5.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 5(12:21 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed right end to ARK 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; J.Moody at ARK 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 16(11:51 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass short right complete to ARK 16. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 16. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at ARK 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 24(11:21 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at ARK 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30(11:03 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; B.Young at ARK 33.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 33(10:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass short left complete to ARK 33. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 33. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at ARK 29. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARK 29(10:05 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short right intended for M.Landers.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 29(9:58 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 36 yards to BAMA 35 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(9:50 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed right end to BAMA 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at BAMA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BAMA 44(9:20 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short right intended for J.Brooks.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 44(9:10 - 1st) BAMA FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-J.McClellan at BAMA 44. J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; S.Blair at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(9:01 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short left intended for K.Prentice.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 46(8:36 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to ARK 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; S.Blair at ARK 47.
|+47 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 47(7:48 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by K.Prentice at ARK 47. Gain of 47 yards. K.Prentice for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:41 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed right end to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; B.Branch at ARK 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(7:19 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed left guard to ARK 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; J.Battle at ARK 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 33(6:52 - 1st) K.Jefferson scrambles up the middle to ARK 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; T.Smith at ARK 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ARK 34(6:02 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 30(5:47 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 50 yards to BAMA 20 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:40 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; D.Sanders at BAMA 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:09 - 1st) B.Young pass short middle complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BAMA 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 29(4:33 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed up the middle to BAMA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; B.Pool at BAMA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:00 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short middle intended for J.McClellan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 35(3:53 - 1st) B.Young pass short left complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at BAMA 39.
|+53 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 39(3:08 - 1st) B.Young pass deep middle complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 39. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(2:43 - 1st) B.Young scrambles left end to ARK End Zone for 8 yards. B.Young for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK 5. Fair catch by A.Green.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:35 - 1st) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at ARK 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(2:14 - 1st) A.Green rushed left end to ARK 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; W.Anderson at ARK 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 40(1:41 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; H.To'oTo'o at ARK 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 40(1:08 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short right intended for J.Haselwood.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 40(1:01 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to BAMA 13 Center-E.Stein. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 13. Tackled by S.Blair at BAMA 44. PENALTY on ARK-S.Mbake Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(0:48 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to ARK 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at ARK 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 49(0:19 - 1st) B.Young pass short left complete to ARK 49. Catch made by J.Burton at ARK 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; L.Brini at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(15:00 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short right intended for J.Brooks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:54 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to ARK 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; Z.Williams at ARK 31.
|Sack
3 & 6 - BAMA 31(14:07 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at ARK 35 for -4 yards (D.Sanders)
|No Good
4 & 10 - BAMA 43(13:21 - 2nd) W.Reichard 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35(13:16 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short left intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 35(13:12 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dale at ARK 35.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 35(12:37 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass short right complete to ARK 35. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 35. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.To'oTo'o; T.Arnold at ARK 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(12:17 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to BAMA 40 for 11 yards. R.Dubinion FUMBLES forced by D.Hellams. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-D.Hellams at BAMA 40. Tackled by ARK at BAMA 40. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(12:14 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed left end to BAMA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson; D.Sanders at BAMA 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 41(11:42 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed right end to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; J.Johnson at BAMA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 42(11:00 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Holden (K.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 42(10:54 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 49 yards to ARK 9 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 9(10:47 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed left end to ARK 5 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ARK 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - ARK 5(10:09 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; H.To'oTo'o at ARK 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 11(9:35 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Wilson (D.Hellams).
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 11(9:32 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 51 yards to BAMA 38 Center-E.Stein. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 38. Tackled by J.Woodard at ARK 17.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(9:14 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed left guard to ARK 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; S.Blair at ARK 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 10(8:44 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed left tackle to ARK 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 3(8:32 - 2nd) J.Milroe rushed to ARK End Zone for 3 yards. J.Milroe for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 25(8:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-R.Stromberg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARK 20(8:29 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete deep left intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARK 20(8:24 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 12 for -8 yards (J.Oatis; W.Anderson)
|+3 YD
3 & 23 - ARK 12(7:44 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 12. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; H.To'oTo'o at ARK 15.
|Punt
4 & 20 - ARK 15(7:04 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to BAMA 41 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:56 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 44 for yards. Tackled by ARK at BAMA 44. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BAMA 36(6:51 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+23 YD
2 & 15 - BAMA 36(6:44 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass short right complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 36. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:09 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed left end to ARK 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 35(5:41 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed right end to ARK 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 34.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BAMA 34(5:07 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu. PENALTY on ARK-L.Brini Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(4:57 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed up the middle to ARK 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 20(4:40 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed up the middle to ARK 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 15(4:13 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed right guard to ARK 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; C.Paul at ARK 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(3:54 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to ARK End Zone for yards. J.Gibbs for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Cohen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAMA 24(3:39 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Holden.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - BAMA 24(3:35 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by J.Gibbs at ARK 24. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Pool at ARK 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BAMA 7(3:03 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for T.Holden. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Earle Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 18 - BAMA 22(2:58 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to ARK 17. Catch made by J.Earle at ARK 17. Gain of 22 yards. J.Earle for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:51 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed left end to ARK 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at ARK 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(2:35 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass short middle complete to ARK 37. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at ARK 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 42(2:14 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; D.Turner at ARK 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(1:51 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed left tackle to ARK 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ARK 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 45(1:22 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass short middle complete to ARK 45. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Moore; D.Turner at BAMA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35(1:04 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson scrambles to BAMA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 35.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 35(0:58 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed right guard to BAMA 9 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Moore at BAMA 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 9(0:48 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BAMA 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Young; M.Moore at BAMA 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 6(0:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BAMA 6. Catch made by K.Jackson at BAMA 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Jackson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:21 - 2nd) J.Milroe kneels at the BAMA 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Young at ARK 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 30(14:39 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed left guard to ARK 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; B.Young at ARK 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(14:18 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed right end to ARK 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; J.Battle at ARK 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 40(13:56 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short left intended for M.Landers (K.McKinstry).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 40(13:51 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short middle intended for K.Jackson (T.Arnold).
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARK 40(13:45 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 46 yards to BAMA 14 Center-E.Stein. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 14. Tackled by ARK at BAMA 14. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(13:31 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to BAMA 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BAMA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 8(13:07 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Burton.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 8(12:53 - 3rd) J.Milroe scrambles up the middle to BAMA 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at BAMA 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(12:29 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed left guard to BAMA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at BAMA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 26(11:58 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to BAMA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson at BAMA 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 26(11:22 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass short middle complete to BAMA 26. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; D.Sanders at BAMA 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BAMA 29(10:40 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 49 yards to ARK 22 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(10:36 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed left end to ARK 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at ARK 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 31(10:09 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed right end to ARK 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at ARK 34.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(9:45 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass short middle complete to ARK 34. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 34. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 30(9:20 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short left intended for M.Landers.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 30(9:18 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to BAMA 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 34.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - ARK 34(8:37 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass short right complete to BAMA 34. Catch made by R.Sanders at BAMA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 18(8:05 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to BAMA 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 15. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 5 - ARK 13(7:53 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to BAMA End Zone for 13 yards. A.Green for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks onside from ARK 35 to ARK 46. RECOVERED by J.Bates. Tackled by BAMA at ARK 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(7:42 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass short left complete to ARK 46. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at ARK 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 50(7:20 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young; D.Turner at ARK 50.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 50(6:44 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 50. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33(6:22 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to BAMA 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARK 25(6:02 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed left end to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at BAMA 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 25(5:33 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed up the middle to BAMA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; J.Moody at BAMA 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(4:56 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed left end to BAMA 14 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.McKinstry at BAMA 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 14(4:39 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed up the middle to BAMA 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 5(4:00 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed left end to BAMA 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 5(3:12 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed right end to BAMA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 3.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 3(2:29 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed up the middle to BAMA 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; D.Turner at BAMA 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARK 12(1:41 - 3rd) C.Little 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:38 - 3rd) J.Milroe scrambles up the middle to BAMA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(1:07 - 3rd) J.Milroe rushed right end to BAMA 27 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McGlothern at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(0:38 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete short right intended for BAMA. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Cohen Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-24 YD
4 & 8 - BAMA 27(0:34 - 3rd) BAMA rushed to BAMA 3 for -24 yards. BAMA FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-BAMA at BAMA 3. Tackled by ARK at BAMA 3.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 3(0:25 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to BAMA End Zone for 3 yards. R.Sanders for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:19 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Jefferson rushed to BAMA 1 for yards. Tackled by T.Arnold; H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:19 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed left end to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; J.Domineck at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Burton (D.McGlothern).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:51 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+77 YD
3 & 15 - BAMA 20(14:51 - 4th) J.Milroe scrambles to ARK 3 for 77 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at ARK 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BAMA 3(14:26 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for BAMA. PENALTY on ARK-E.Gregory Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 1(14:20 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to ARK 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; T.Hampton at ARK 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 3(14:12 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed up the middle to ARK End Zone for 3 yards. J.McClellan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:09 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed up the middle to ARK 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at ARK 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(13:53 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; D.Dale at ARK 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 38(13:17 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short left intended for J.Haselwood (M.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 38(13:15 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ARK 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 38(12:36 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 34 yards to BAMA 28 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+72 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(12:29 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed right end to ARK End Zone for 72 yards. J.Gibbs for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:17 - 4th) A.Green rushed right end to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young at ARK 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARK 25(11:54 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by BAMA at ARK 37. PENALTY on ARK-R.Stromberg Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARK 20(11:15 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short left intended for ARK.
|Sack
3 & 15 - ARK 20(11:11 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 12 for -8 yards (J.Moody)
|Penalty
4 & 23 - ARK 12(11:01 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-H.To'oTo'o Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 26(10:47 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 26. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 26. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Battle at ARK 39.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(10:32 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at ARK 34. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - ARK 34(10:05 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(9:45 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed right end to BAMA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; D.Dale at BAMA 47.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ARK 47(9:25 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers. PENALTY on BAMA-K.McKinstry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32(9:17 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed left end to BAMA 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; D.Turner at BAMA 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 27(8:49 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to BAMA 18 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.McKinstry at BAMA 18. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 9(8:29 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at BAMA 16 for -7 yards (J.Oatis; T.Smith)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ARK 16(7:51 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete short left intended for M.Landers (K.McKinstry).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ARK 16(7:46 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - ARK 24(7:41 - 4th) C.Little 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:38 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed right end to BAMA 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BAMA 24.
|+76 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 24(7:05 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to ARK End Zone for 76 yards. J.Gibbs for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:55 - 4th) A.Green rushed left end to ARK 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; H.To'oTo'o at ARK 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 28(6:31 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete short left intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 28(6:30 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete short right intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARK 28(6:25 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 32 yards to BAMA 40 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(6:18 - 4th) R.Williams rushed right end to BAMA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at BAMA 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 41(5:36 - 4th) R.Williams rushed up the middle to BAMA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at BAMA 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 47(4:56 - 4th) J.Milroe rushed to BAMA 44 for -3 yards. FUMBLES forced by H.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-T.Steen at BAMA 44. Tackled by ARK at BAMA 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAMA 44(4:51 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 26 yards to ARK 17 Center-K.Hibbett. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 17. Tackled by BAMA at ARK 30. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Moody Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:40 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Latham; C.Braswell at ARK 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 47(4:16 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 47(4:13 - 4th) C.Fortin scrambles to BAMA 44 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Moore at BAMA 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(3:50 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to BAMA 44. Catch made by M.Landers at BAMA 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 33.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33(3:33 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Haselwood at BAMA 33. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.McKinstry at BAMA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 17(3:07 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 17(3:01 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 17(2:57 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to BAMA 17. Catch made by N.Bax at BAMA 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BAMA 12.
|+3 YD
4 & 5 - ARK 12(2:15 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to BAMA 12. Catch made by J.Haselwood at BAMA 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(2:06 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to BAMA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton; C.Paul at BAMA 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 10(1:21 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to BAMA 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; T.Hampton at BAMA 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 17(0:37 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to BAMA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; M.Chavis at BAMA 22.
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
3rd 2:52 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
24
21
4th 8:04 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
38
4th 6:49 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
3rd 0:12 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
27
20
4th 10:24 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
21
3rd 11:06 BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
10
20
3rd 9:35 ABC
-
SJST
WYO
26
10
3rd 9:42 CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
17
21
3rd 7:43 ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
9
19
3rd 4:31 SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
10
28
3rd 0:00
-
WVU
TEXAS
7
35
3rd 6:25 FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
3rd 13:50 FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
6
7
3rd 13:58 ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
7
1st 8:16 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
063 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3