Drive Chart
|
|
|CMICH
|TOLEDO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
D. Richardson
10 QB
252 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|
D. Finn
7 QB
186 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 89 RuYds
Field Goal 9:55
M.Meeder 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
10
plays
37
yds
4:56
pos
3
0
Field Goal 6:39
T.Cluckey 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
8
plays
44
yds
3:17
pos
3
3
Touchdown 14:47
D.Finn pass complete to CMC 1. Catch made by J.Turner at CMC 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
60
yds
1:06
pos
3
9
Touchdown 13:25
M.Kelly rushed to CMC End Zone for 2 yards. M.Kelly for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
7
yds
00:58
pos
3
16
Touchdown 7:06
D.Finn pass complete to CMC 11. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at CMC 11. Gain of 11 yards. D.Blankumsee for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:11
pos
3
23
Touchdown 1:57
J.Stuart rushed to CMC End Zone for 4 yards. J.Stuart for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
67
yds
3:39
pos
3
30
Touchdown 9:33
D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at TOL 47. Gain of 47 yards. N.Koenigsknecht for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
85
yds
2:48
pos
9
31
Two Point Conversion 9:32
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Richardson steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
11
31
Touchdown 12:41
D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 18. Catch made by J.Wilson at TOL 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Wilson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
29
yds
1:07
pos
17
31
Touchdown 5:36
D.Finn rushed to CMC 1 for 37 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Finn rushed to CMC 1 for 38 yards. D.Finn FUMBLES forced by J.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-T.Zsiros at CMC 1. T.Zsiros for yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
46
yds
00:52
pos
17
37
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|10-20
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|285
|455
|Total Plays
|71
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|269
|Rush Attempts
|25
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|252
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|25-46
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|11-105
|11-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.4
|5-24.8
|Return Yards
|-44
|6
|Punts - Returns
|3--44
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|269
|
|
|285
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|25/46
|252
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|17
|32
|0
|6
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|5
|-10
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Koenigsknecht 25 WR
|N. Koenigsknecht
|5
|3
|71
|1
|47
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|13
|7
|54
|0
|16
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|8
|4
|43
|1
|18
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|2
|2
|31
|0
|23
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|6
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
K. Brewer III 84 WR
|K. Brewer III
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
M. Young 86 TE
|M. Young
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ward 18 WR
|A. Ward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Kent Jr. 2 DB
|R. Kent Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 3 DB
|T. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 29 DB
|J. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kent 4 DB
|D. Kent
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Apsey 32 LB
|N. Apsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 8 DB
|J. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 13 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 41 LB
|C. Gildersleeve Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson Jr. 11 DL
|L. Johnson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|42
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|5
|46.4
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|4
|21.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kwiatkowski 12 LB
|J. Kwiatkowski
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|13/23
|186
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|16
|121
|1
|31
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|12
|89
|0
|38
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|18
|64
|1
|23
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|7
|4
|65
|1
|38
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|4
|2
|53
|0
|41
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|4
|3
|49
|0
|26
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|3
|2
|9
|1
|8
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 29 CB
|N. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 LB
|D. Ragin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/2
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|3
|41.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC 10. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at CMC 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(14:52 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper A.Fuller at CMC 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 42(14:21 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow J.Hines at CMC 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 43(13:51 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 43. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller N.Bauer at TOL 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(13:22 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by C.Carriere at TOL 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 46(12:40 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to TOL 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 38(12:44 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by C.Conley at TOL 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(12:19 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at TOL 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 27(11:47 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to TOL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper N.Givhan at TOL 23.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 23(10:49 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to TOL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald D.Johnson at TOL 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 32(10:05 - 1st) M.Meeder 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 to the TOL 35. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(10:04 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davis J.Bristol at TOL 41.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 41(9:40 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 36(9:29 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at TOL 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 41(8:56 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at TOL 45.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(8:38 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 45. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(8:09 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside R.Kent at CMC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26(7:38 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at CMC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 26(6:55 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 35(6:51 - 1st) T.Cluckey 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:47 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for A.Ward.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:41 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at CMC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 31(6:00 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 31(5:54 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to TOL 27 Center-CMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(5:47 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Gildersleeve Q.Lee at TOL 39.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(5:13 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at TOL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 36(4:27 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by CMC at TOL 40. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - TOLEDO 26(3:50 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 26. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at CMC 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|-2 YD
3 & 23 - TOLEDO 26(4:00 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at TOL 24.
|Punt
4 & 25 - TOLEDO 24(3:31 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 53 yards to CMC 23 Center-TOL. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 23. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at CMC 23.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(3:14 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Holt D.Johnson at CMC 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 22(2:38 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 22. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson Z.Ford at CMC 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 31(1:59 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald D.Gant at CMC 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 32(1:10 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 0 yards to TOL 30 Center-CMC. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 30. Tackled by CMC at TOL 30. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(1:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 40(1:02 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at TOL 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 43(0:44 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at TOL 49.
|+41 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 49(0:21 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 49. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(0:08 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at CMC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to CMC 1. Catch made by J.Turner at CMC 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC 4. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bowers E.McNeil-Warren at CMC 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(14:48 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at CMC 21. PENALTY on CMC-D.Powell-Woods Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 20 - CMICH 10(14:27 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 7 for -3 yards (TOL) D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by A.Woliver. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-D.Johnson at CMC 7.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 7(14:22 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(14:07 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 2(13:29 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC End Zone for 2 yards. M.Kelly for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC 6. Fair catch by I.Jackson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(13:24 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant J.Culpepper at CMC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 27(12:45 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 27(12:43 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 27. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at CMC 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(12:19 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow J.Culpepper at CMC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 37(11:44 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 37(11:39 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for A.Ward.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 37(11:34 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 63 yards to TOL End Zone Center-CMC. Touchback. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(11:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(11:27 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 38 for 18 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(11:10 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 33 for -5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at TOL 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 33(10:41 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at TOL 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 45(9:57 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to CMC 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(9:44 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by J.Newton at CMC 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Kent J.Whiteside at CMC 33.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(9:07 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 10 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at CMC 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(8:42 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to CMC 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside L.Johnson at CMC 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(8:03 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to CMC 11 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at CMC 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 11(7:21 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to CMC 11. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at CMC 11. Gain of 11 yards. D.Blankumsee for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:16 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at CMC 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 27(6:49 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at CMC 38. PENALTY on CMC-N.Koenigsknecht Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 15(6:20 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by L.Nichols at CMC 15. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson Z.Ford at CMC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(5:49 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 26(5:45 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to TOL 32 Center-CMC. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 32. Tackled by J.Whiteside at TOL 38. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(5:38 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 43. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at CMC 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(5:21 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti J.Whiteside at CMC 15.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 15(4:53 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 18.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 18(4:09 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to CMC 3 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(3:40 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 5 for yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 5. PENALTY on TOL-V.Sciury Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 13 - TOLEDO 13(3:25 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at CMC 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 6(2:48 - 2nd) D.Maddox rushed to CMC 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(2:04 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to CMC End Zone for 4 yards. J.Stuart for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 57 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC 8. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Freeburg at CMC 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(1:54 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CMICH 33(1:49 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CMICH 33(1:44 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 33(1:40 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 33. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Holt Z.Ford at CMC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(1:27 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 48(1:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CMICH 48(1:17 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 47(1:11 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by K.Brewer at TOL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(1:06 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 39. Catch made by C.Spann at TOL 39. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 8. PENALTY on CMC-CMC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 44(0:59 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by C.Carriere at TOL 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 35(0:50 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CMICH 35(0:45 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CMICH 35(0:41 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
2 & 22 - TOLEDO 23(0:29 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Jones K.Moretti at TOL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(0:22 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Stuart.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(0:17 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 34 yards to CMC 27 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jones J.Davis at TOL 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(14:30 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at TOL 48.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(14:08 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 25 for 27 yards. Tackled by R.Kent D.Stepney at CMC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:46 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at CMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:08 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:02 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at CMC 25.
|No Good
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(12:24 - 3rd) T.Cluckey 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(12:20 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 25. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barrow N.Bauer at CMC 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(12:00 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Gant at CMC 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 50(11:29 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 50. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Ford at TOL 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 43(11:01 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(10:43 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to TOL 37 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 37. PENALTY on CMC-D.Powell-Woods Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 49(10:15 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by L.Nichols at TOL 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ragin at TOL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CMICH 47(9:43 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+47 YD
3 & 18 - CMICH 47(9:40 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at TOL 47. Gain of 47 yards. N.Koenigsknecht for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:32 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Richardson steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(9:32 - 3rd) D.Maddox rushed to TOL 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at TOL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(8:54 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 49 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at TOL 49. PENALTY on TOL-A.Torres Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 25 - TOLEDO 10(8:37 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside J.Davis at TOL 18.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TOLEDO 18(7:57 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TOLEDO 18(7:51 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 37 yards to CMC 45 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(7:45 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at CMC 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 47(7:17 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant R.Freeburg at TOL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 49(6:44 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - CMICH 49(6:13 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by C.Carriere at TOL 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Holt N.Turner at TOL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(5:46 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 39(5:40 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at TOL 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - CMICH 41(4:58 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by K.Brewer at TOL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Turner at TOL 34.
|+11 YD
4 & 5 - CMICH 34(4:21 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 34. Catch made by C.Carriere at TOL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Turner at TOL 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(3:59 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by M.Young at TOL 23. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson at TOL 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 21(3:35 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander J.Culpepper at TOL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 20(2:49 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+16 YD
4 & 7 - CMICH 20(2:44 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by C.Carriere at TOL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 4(2:22 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to TOL 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 3.
|Sack
2 & Goal - CMICH 3(1:51 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at TOL 8 for -5 yards (C.Butler)
|Sack
3 & Goal - CMICH 8(1:12 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at TOL 14 for -6 yards (TOL) D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by J.Culpepper. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-D.Alexander at TOL 14.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(1:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on TOL-K.Major False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 9(1:07 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at TOL 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 12(0:31 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 12. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 12. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moretti D.Kent at TOL 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 16(15:00 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 16. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at TOL 22. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(14:32 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(14:29 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at TOL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(13:52 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(13:47 - 4th) J.Batzke punts yards to CMC 37 Center-TOL. J.Kwiatkowski blocked the kick. CMC recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(13:42 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TOL 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(12:54 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 18. Catch made by J.Wilson at TOL 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Wilson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:41 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:35 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:30 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:26 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:23 - 4th) J.Batzke punts yards to CMC 25 Center-TOL. CMC blocked the kick. CMC recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(12:08 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 31. Catch made by L.Nichols at TOL 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 25(11:42 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by C.Carriere at TOL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(11:16 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 19(11:12 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 19(11:09 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - CMICH 19(11:01 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(10:56 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at TOL 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 22(10:21 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol T.Incoom at TOL 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 23(9:38 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at TOL 34.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(9:00 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 35 for 31 yards. Tackled by R.Kent T.Jones at CMC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(8:24 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Kent J.Bristol at CMC 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 28(7:39 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Apsey at CMC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 26(6:48 - 4th) D.Finn FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-J.Whiteside at CMC 31. Tackled by TOL at CMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(6:28 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom J.Davis at CMC 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 41(6:22 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by J.Turner at CMC 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 33.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 33(5:43 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-K.Major False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 38(5:36 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to CMC 1 for 37 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Finn rushed to CMC 1 for 38 yards. D.Finn FUMBLES forced by J.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-T.Zsiros at CMC 1. T.Zsiros for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the CMC 1. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.McNeil-Warren at CMC 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(5:25 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by L.Nichols at CMC 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at CMC 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 23(5:06 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 23. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at CMC 27.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CMICH 27(4:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-CMC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CMICH 22(4:38 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 15 for -7 yards (A.Woliver)
|Penalty
4 & 15 - CMICH 15(3:42 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CMICH 10(3:42 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to TOL 43 Center-CMC. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(3:33 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at TOL 40. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(3:28 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to CMC 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Apsey at CMC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 38(3:03 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 38(1:34 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(1:34 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to CMC 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 19.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 19(0:56 - 4th) D.Finn kneels at the CMC 20.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 20(0:21 - 4th) D.Finn kneels at the CMC 21.
