Georgia Tech stuns No. 24 Pitt 26-21 in Key's coaching debut
PITTSBURGH (AP) Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Hassan Hall piled up 157 yards rushing and Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut, stunning No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21 on Saturday night.
Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins - fired four games into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets - Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year.
Linebacker Charlie Thomas recovered a fumble and picked off Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis to set up two of Gavin Edwards' five field goals as the inspired Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC) converted three Pitt turnovers into 13 points, including a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sims to E.J. Jenkins with 10:30 to play that gave Georgia Tech a 19-7 lead.
The Panthers (3-2, 0-1) drew within five on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Slovis to Jaden Bradley with 1:57 to go but Hall raced 63 yards on the first play of Georgia Tech's ensuring possession and Sims darted in from 18 yards out with 1:25 remaining to seal it.
The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak to FBS opponents by the Yellow Jackets, the last five by a combined score of 210-20, including a 27-10 setback to UCF last weekend that ultimately cost Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury their jobs.
Tasked with trying to make something of his alma mater's season, Key promised the Yellow Jackets would ''play the best brand of football we possibly can.''
At soggy and cold Acrisure Statdium, that meant relying heavily on a defense that never let Slovis or the Panthers get comfortable until they were too far behind.
The USC transfer completed a deceiving 26 of 45 passes for 305 yards with three touchdowns - two in the final 2 minutes - and an interception as Pitt's offense sputtered in the second half without junior running back Israel Abanikanda. The ACC's leading rusher exited late in the first half with an undisclosed injury and his replacement, Vincent Davis, fumbled twice in Pitt territory to set up Georgia Tech scores.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: Key, the first Yellow Jackets alum to lead the program since Bill Curry's tenure in the 1980s, made a pretty compelling opening statement that he should be considered for the full-time gig to replace Collins, whose rebuilding project failed to get off the ground. What Georgia Tech lacked in aesthetics it made up for in grit while largely shutting down an offense that came in averaging 36 points a game.
Pitt: The Panthers began the season talking about repeating as the ACC champs and maybe mounting an insurgent run at the CFP. An overtime loss to Tennessee last month derailed the CFP dream and now they're playing catchup in the Coastal Division just one game into conference play.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Considering the carnage just above them in the polls, the Panthers appeared to have a chance to vault back into the top 20. Instead, they will drop out of the rankings for the first time since early November of last year after losing at home as a 22-point favorite.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Returns home next Saturday to face Duke. The Yellow Jackets beat the Blue Devils last October, their last victory over an FBS opponent before Saturday night.
Pitt: Finish a home-heavy start to the 2022 season when Virginia Tech visits Acrisure Stadium next Saturday. The Panthers have won each of the last two meetings, including a 28-7 victory in Blacksburg last October.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Sims
10 QB
102 PaYds, PaTD, 81 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. Slovis
9 QB
305 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|4
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|338
|412
|Total Plays
|71
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|236
|107
|Rush Attempts
|44
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|102
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|11-27
|26-46
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-43
|12-86
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|236
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|412
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|11/26
|102
|1
|0
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|20
|157
|0
|63
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|19
|81
|1
|42
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|6
|2
|54
|1
|33
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|7
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|5
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|4/4
|40
|2/2
|14
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|6
|45.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|26/45
|305
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|15
|80
|0
|11
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|10
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|3
|-8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|9
|6
|89
|0
|30
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|10
|7
|75
|0
|19
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|4
|3
|55
|1
|29
|
J. Bradley 7 WR
|J. Bradley
|5
|2
|44
|2
|26
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|3
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|3
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
R. Jacoby 61 OL
|R. Jacoby
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Minor 55 OL
|M. Minor
|1
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|6
|38.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|2
|25.5
|31
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|5
|4.4
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to GT 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at GT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(14:23 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado; S.Dennis at GT 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(13:55 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; H.Baldonado at GT 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 44(13:23 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at GT 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(12:58 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at GT 45.
|+33 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 45(12:28 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 45. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 45. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at PIT 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(12:02 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins (M.Williams).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 22(12:00 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by H.Hall at PIT 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 20.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 20(11:25 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GATECH 27(11:19 - 1st) G.Stewart 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 59 yards from GT 35 to the PIT 6. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at PIT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27(11:08 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 27(10:54 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (L.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 27(10:56 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 27(10:51 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 36 yards to GT 37 Center-PIT. Downed by PIT.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(10:41 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at GT 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 38(10:07 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at GT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GATECH 36(9:33 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 36(9:27 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 46 yards to PIT 18 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 18. Tackled by K.Bennett at PIT 26.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(9:15 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at PIT 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 28(8:36 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by R.Jacoby at PIT 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 31(7:59 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield (L.Brooks).
|Punt
4 & 5 - PITT 31(7:52 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 42 yards to GT 27 Center-PIT. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(7:33 - 1st) N.McCollum rushed to GT 22 for -5 yards. N.McCollum FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 19 - GATECH 18(7:15 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 14 for -4 yards (D.Green)
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - GATECH 14(6:51 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to GT 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 25.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GATECH 25(6:07 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 42 yards to PIT 33 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 33. Tackled by GT at PIT 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 39(5:57 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-J.McConnachie False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 34(5:57 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(5:22 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 38.
|Sack
3 & 11 - PITT 38(4:42 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 34 for -4 yards (S.Yondjouen)
|Punt
4 & 15 - PITT 34(4:04 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to GT 27 Center-PIT. Downed by PIT.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27(3:58 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 27(3:26 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by L.Benson at GT 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 36. PENALTY on GT-E.Jenkins Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - PITT 14(3:26 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|+6 YD
3 & 23 - PITT 14(3:10 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 20.
|Punt
4 & 17 - PITT 20(2:33 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 48 yards to PIT 32 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 32. Tackled by GT at PIT 45. PENALTY on PIT-P.O'Brien Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(1:16 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 37(0:46 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PITT 47(0:30 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 40 for -7 yards (C.Kancey)
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - PITT 40(0:15 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 42.
|Sack
3 & 15 - PITT 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 34 for -8 yards (S.DeShields)
|Punt
4 & 23 - PITT 34(14:41 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to PIT 21 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 21. Tackled by GT at PIT 34. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 15(14:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 16(13:42 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27(13:08 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 36(12:32 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(12:23 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 43.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PITT 43(11:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-B.Zubovic False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 38(11:02 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 41.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 41(10:24 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 41(10:17 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to GT 20 Center-PIT. Downed by PIT.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(10:07 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 23(9:44 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.McDuffie.
|Sack
3 & 7 - PITT 23(9:38 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 15 for -8 yards (B.Kamara)
|Punt
4 & 15 - PITT 15(8:58 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 51 yards to PIT 34 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 34. Tackled by GT at PIT 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(8:42 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50(8:32 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 45(7:49 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 45(7:45 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - PITT 43(7:14 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(7:04 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(6:16 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 34(5:42 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 33.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - PITT 33(4:54 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 33(4:54 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to PIT 25 for 42 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:35 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to PIT 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 16.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PITT 16(4:01 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to PIT 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PITT 16(3:44 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to PIT 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - PITT 23(2:55 - 2nd) G.Stewart 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(2:50 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 25(2:43 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 32(2:13 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(1:51 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(1:45 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 49(1:23 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 49(1:20 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 44. PENALTY on GT-K.Bennett Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(1:13 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at GT 29. Gain of 29 yards. G.Bartholomew for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:04 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 25(1:01 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 26(0:56 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PITT 28(0:48 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 44 yards to PIT 28 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 28. Tackled by GT at PIT 44. PENALTY on PIT-S.Hall Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 22(0:34 - 2nd) K.Slovis kneels at the PIT 21.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 63 yards from GT 35 to the PIT 2. C.Flemister returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at PIT 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22(14:55 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 29(14:27 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 33(13:58 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 40(13:22 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 41(12:52 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(12:15 - 3rd) K.Slovis rushed to PIT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 49(12:09 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 41(11:34 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to GT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 41(11:02 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at GT 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 40(9:59 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to GT 40 for 0 yards. V.Davis FUMBLES forced by GT. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-GT at GT 38. Tackled by PIT at PIT 17.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(10:11 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 17. Catch made by D.Leonard at PIT 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GATECH 14(9:45 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to PIT 14 for yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 14. PENALTY on GT-D.Leonard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - GATECH 24(9:24 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - GATECH 24(9:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on GT-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - GATECH 29(9:23 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to PIT 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - GATECH 30(8:41 - 3rd) G.Stewart 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:36 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(8:06 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 40. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 44(7:33 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to GT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(7:26 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to GT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 46(6:51 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at GT 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 42.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 42(6:10 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - PITT 42(6:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-PIT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 47(6:02 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 40 yards to GT 7 Center-PIT. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 7(5:55 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to GT 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(5:33 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 20(5:25 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 21(5:00 - 3rd) J.Sims scrambles to GT 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(4:26 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 31(3:50 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 34(3:21 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 34. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 38(2:42 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 46 yards to PIT 16 Center-GT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 16(2:33 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 16. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(2:08 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 38(1:27 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by GT at GT 46. PENALTY on PIT-V.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 28(1:22 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PITT 42(0:45 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Int
3 & 6 - PITT 42(0:28 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 49. Intercepted by C.Thomas at PIT 49. Tackled by PIT at PIT 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(0:21 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for GT.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 49(0:13 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by D.Leonard at PIT 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 42.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GATECH 42(15:00 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 42. Catch made by N.McCollum at PIT 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 35. PENALTY on PIT-M.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(14:42 - 4th) N.McCollum steps back to pass. N.McCollum pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 32(14:35 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to PIT 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 33(14:15 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(13:41 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 20(13:37 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by N.McCollum at PIT 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 13(12:48 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GATECH 20(12:43 - 4th) G.Stewart 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(12:24 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to PIT 31 for 6 yards. V.Davis FUMBLES forced by A.Eley. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-GT at PIT 31. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(12:31 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 35 for yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33. PENALTY on PIT-B.George Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - GATECH 29(12:25 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 31(11:36 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by N.McCollum at PIT 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(11:12 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 21(10:39 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by E.Jenkins at PIT 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Jenkins for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 4th) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:30 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(10:10 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 48(9:41 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for C.Flemister. PENALTY on PIT-K.Slovis Intentional Grounding 9 yards accepted.
|-10 YD
2 & 20 - PITT 38(9:41 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by M.Minor at PIT 38. Gain of -10 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 29 - PITT 29(9:29 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 29 - PITT 29(8:53 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 32 yards to GT 39 Center-PIT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(8:45 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 36 for 25 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(8:15 - 4th) J.Sims scrambles to PIT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 35(7:32 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 18 for 17 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(7:08 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 18. Catch made by D.Leonard at PIT 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 13(6:34 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 10(5:58 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 10. Catch made by N.McCollum at PIT 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 5(5:25 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 6(4:40 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT End Zone for yards. H.Hall for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Hall rushed to PIT 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 1(4:31 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GATECH 1(3:54 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 1(3:51 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 1(3:47 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-B.Taylor False Start 1 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 1(3:47 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-M.Goncalves False Start 1 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 1(3:47 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 1. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 1. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 15.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 14(3:35 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 14. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 14. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:20 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 34(3:12 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 45(2:57 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 46(2:49 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by B.Means at GT 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(2:11 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by V.Davis at GT 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 26(2:16 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by J.Bradley at GT 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Bradley for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 42 yards from PIT 35 to the GT 23. N.McCollum returns the kickoff. Tackled by PIT at GT 27.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(1:55 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to PIT 10 for 63 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 10.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(1:40 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to PIT 18 for -8 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - GATECH 18(1:31 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to PIT End Zone for 18 yards. J.Sims for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 4th) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 64 yards from GT 35 to the PIT 1. C.Flemister returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at PIT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 32(1:16 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 32(1:09 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 32. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 38(1:00 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 38(0:57 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 38. Catch made by K.Johnson at GT 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23(0:29 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by K.Johnson at GT 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 18(0:21 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 18. Catch made by J.Bradley at GT 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Bradley for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks onside 45 from PIT 35 to GT 20. GT returns the kickoff. Tackled by PIT at PIT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(0:15 - 4th) J.Sims kneels at the PIT 46.
