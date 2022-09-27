|
No. 23 FSU readies for No. 22 Wake with eye on weather
Off to its best start since 2015 -- and ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in more than four years -- No. 23 Florida State will aim to keep its hot streak going Saturday when the Seminoles host No. 22 Wake Forest in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) are undefeated and ranked after thrashing Boston College 44-14 at home last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) are coming off their first defeat of the season, a 51-45 overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson.
Although FSU canceled classes Tuesday through Friday in preparing for possible effects of Hurricane Ian, the game remained on schedule for 3:30 p.m. EST at FSU's Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida already has moved its game against Eastern Washington to Sunday, while USF moved its game against East Carolina across the state to Boca Raton. Tallahassee is farther north and west than those campuses, leading FSU athletic director Michael Alford to say Monday, "Nothing has changed right now," while the school reminded fans to check social media for updates.
"Nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on, but we are prepping for this game," Norvell said. "We will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that."
Said Clawson: "You certainly hope that the ACC will make the right decision. If they don't, we will. ... We want to play, but only if it's safe and appropriate."
Through four games, Florida State has been solid on both sides of the football, scoring 37.5 points per game, while allowing just 18.8 -- both of which rank in the top 35 of FBS.
"The (FSU) team we're watching on tape doesn't look anything like the one we played last year," Wake coach Dave Clawson said, alluding to the 35-14 victory over the Seminoles.
Especially key last week against Boston College was FSU's play at quarterback, as fifth-year senior Jordan Travis threw for a career-best 321 yards while completing 16-of-26 passes. Travis only threw one touchdown, but he also didn't throw an interception, and he set up FSU's running backs for a pair of red zone scoring rushes.
"(Travis) did a great job. ... it was impressive," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "To go in and play the way he did speaks volumes to the preparation that he's putting in."
A win over Wake Forest would go a long way in making the Seminoles bowl-eligible for the first time in Norvell's three-year tenure. FSU hasn't won a bowl game since 2017.
Wake Forest went toe-to-toe with Clemson last week at Winston-Salem, N.C., but couldn't score in the second overtime, gaining just 4 yards on four plays in its final possession of the game.
Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman tossed a career-high six touchdown passes and the fifth-year quarterback now has 13 touchdown passes, tied for fifth-best in the nation.
Against FSU, Wake's pass defense will have to be better. Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei torched the unit for 371 yards and a career-high five touchdowns through the air.
Wake Forest is 8-30 all-time against Florida State with one tie, but the Demon Deacons have won the past two meetings, both at Winston-Salem. FSU has won all five of the games at Tallahassee since 2008.
S. Hartman
10 QB
234 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
J. Travis
13 QB
281 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|21
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|16
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|405
|393
|Total Plays
|85
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|112
|Rush Attempts
|51
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|234
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|11-96
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|234
|PASS YDS
|281
|171
|RUSH YDS
|112
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|22/34
|234
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|18
|114
|1
|35
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|20
|64
|1
|14
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|11
|-5
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|11
|8
|91
|1
|22
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|6
|4
|43
|0
|13
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|2
|29
|1
|20
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Bull 83 TE
|J. Bull
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 15 LB
|J. Hudson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 12 DB
|J. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 2 DL
|K. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hazen 50 LB
|D. Hazen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 DB
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin Jr. 25 DB
|J. Martin Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|1/2
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|38.3
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|23/35
|281
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|13
|87
|0
|30
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|5
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|6
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|9
|6
|85
|1
|25
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|6
|5
|85
|2
|24
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|3
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lyons 95 DL
|D. Lyons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|4
|42.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the FSU End Zone. T.Benson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Slocum; M.Mustapha at FSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 17(14:55 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 17(14:48 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 17. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at FSU 42.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(14:26 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to WF 28 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Holmes at WF 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(13:59 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to WF 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 29(13:27 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by M.Douglas at WF 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 13(13:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by M.Pittman at WF 13. Gain of 13 yards. M.Pittman for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good. PENALTY on WF-WF Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; K.Knowles at WF 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(12:34 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 34. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:15 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Bull.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:10 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at WF 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 46(11:54 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at WF 46.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WAKE 46(11:22 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 46 for yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 48. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAKE 36(11:09 - 1st) I.Mora punts 37 yards to FSU 27 Center-W.Cobb. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 27(10:58 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 31 for 4 yards. T.Ward FUMBLES forced by K.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-M.Pittman at FSU 31. Tackled by WF at FSU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 31(10:20 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 31(10:15 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 31. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at FSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FSU 33(9:29 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 47 yards to WF 20 Center-J.Rosenberry. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 20. Tackled by A.Thomas at WF 20.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(9:19 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Green at WF 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(9:03 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at WF 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 37(8:34 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 47 for 10 yards. S.Hartman ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(8:10 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:40 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:11 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for C.Turner.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:06 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 34.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 34(6:37 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 34. Catch made by A.Perry at FSU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at FSU 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(6:18 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 19. Catch made by A.Perry at FSU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; R.Green at FSU 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAKE 7(5:54 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(5:47 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to FSU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 2(5:12 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; D.Briggs at FSU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WAKE 1(4:30 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the FSU 3. T.Benson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at FSU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 22(4:18 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at FSU 23.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 23(3:38 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; R.Smenda at FSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 48(3:13 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 48(3:06 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; J.Johns at FSU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FSU 49(2:30 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FSU 49(2:23 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 41 yards to WF 10 Center-J.Rosenberry. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:15 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at WF 17.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 17(1:55 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at WF 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 17(1:28 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 17. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at WF 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(1:04 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Bull. PENALTY on FSU-D.Lundy Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(0:56 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at WF 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 43(0:27 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; M.Ray at WF 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 47(15:00 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at WF 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:43 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:32 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper; J.Robinson at FSU 42.
|+35 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 42(13:59 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 7 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at FSU 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 7(13:47 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at FSU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAKE 4(13:18 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 4(13:06 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 4. Catch made by A.Perry at FSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Perry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 63 yards from WF 35 to the FSU 2. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(12:59 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 39 for 4 yards. J.Travis FUMBLES forced by J.Hudson. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-C.Jones at FSU 39. Tackled by FSU at FSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(12:50 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to FSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(12:26 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 39. Catch made by C.Turner at FSU 39. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at FSU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(11:58 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to FSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAKE 20(11:31 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 20(11:21 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by D.Greene at FSU 20. Gain of 20 yards. D.Greene for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the FSU 7. T.Benson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gilbert at FSU 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(11:07 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to WF 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; E.Slocum at WF 45.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(10:44 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to WF 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at WF 48.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - FSU 48(10:12 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - FSU 48(10:04 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by T.Benson at WF 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; R.Smenda at WF 46.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FSU 46(9:15 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 46 yards to WF End Zone Center-J.Rosenberry. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(9:09 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lyons; K.DeLoach at WF 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAKE 23(8:47 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 23(8:42 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at WF 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(8:21 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by FSU at WF 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 43(8:04 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Robinson at FSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(7:33 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Bull.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(7:27 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by J.Banks at FSU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; R.Green at FSU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 39(7:06 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at FSU 39.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 39(6:29 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; R.Green at FSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(6:15 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(6:04 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WAKE 30(5:31 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene. PENALTY on FSU-O.Cooper Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(5:26 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF. PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WAKE 24(5:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - WAKE 24(5:14 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 24. Catch made by J.Banks at FSU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at FSU 17.
|Sack
3 & 12 - WAKE 17(4:43 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at FSU 26 for -9 yards (J.Verse)
|No Good
4 & 21 - WAKE 34(4:02 - 2nd) M.Dennis 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Cobb Holder-I.Mora.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(3:54 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 26. Catch made by T.Ward at FSU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hudson at FSU 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 33(3:30 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 49 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Garnes at FSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 49(2:58 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 49(2:50 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to WF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; R.Smenda at WF 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 47(2:20 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by T.Benson at WF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(2:06 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by M.Pittman at WF 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 22(1:56 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to WF 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; C.Jones at WF 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 22(1:23 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to WF 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 18(1:14 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to WF 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at WF 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 11(1:08 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to WF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 9(0:57 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to WF 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; C.Davis at WF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 11(0:51 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|No Good
4 & 10 - FSU 19(0:47 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(0:43 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Green at WF 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 64 yards from FSU 35 to the WF 1. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at WF 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(14:35 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at WF 41.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(14:19 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 41. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at FSU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(13:49 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 37. Catch made by A.Perry at FSU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(13:22 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 26. Catch made by J.Ellison at FSU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at FSU 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(12:55 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 12(12:29 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to FSU End Zone for 12 yards. J.Ellison for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 50 yards from WF 35 to the FSU 15. P.Daniel returns the kickoff. P.Daniel ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(12:17 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at FSU 21.
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 21(11:43 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 21. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes; I.Wingfield at FSU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(11:12 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; I.Wingfield at FSU 46.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 46(10:33 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30(10:10 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to WF 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 25(9:34 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to WF 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda; D.Bergan at WF 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 24(8:55 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by D.Spann at WF 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; M.Mustapha at WF 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(8:28 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by M.McClain at WF 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at WF 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 5(7:57 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to WF 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at WF 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 6(7:14 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 6. Catch made by M.Pittman at WF 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Pittman for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:03 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Travis steps back to pass. G.Holmes intercepts the ball. Tackled by FSU at WF 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on FSU-W.Rector Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(7:03 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; J.Robinson at WF 44.
|Sack
2 & 6 - WAKE 44(6:37 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 34 for -10 yards (P.Payton)
|Sack
3 & 16 - WAKE 34(6:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 28 for -6 yards (J.Farmer)
|Punt
4 & 22 - WAKE 28(5:11 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 39 yards to FSU 33 Center-J.Rosenberry. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 33. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 33. PENALTY on WF-WF Kick Catch Interference 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 33(4:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on FSU-D.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 38(4:57 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to WF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at WF 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 35(4:17 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by O.Wilson at WF 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at WF 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 29(3:36 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by T.Ward at WF 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Williams at WF 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 22(3:05 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by O.Wilson at WF 22. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 5. PENALTY on FSU-D.Washington Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - FSU 32(2:36 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - FSU 32(2:28 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to WF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at WF 31.
|Sack
3 & 19 - FSU 31(1:46 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at WF 38 for -7 yards (J.Davis)
|Penalty
4 & 26 - FSU 38(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 31 - FSU 43(0:51 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards to WF 8 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by B.Gant. PENALTY on FSU-FSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(0:37 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at WF 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 13(15:00 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FSU at WF 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 19(14:31 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 19. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at WF 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(14:12 - 4th) S.Hartman rushed to WF 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; S.Brown at WF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 25(13:46 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; D.Lundy at WF 25.
|Sack
3 & 11 - WAKE 25(13:22 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 19 for -6 yards (K.DeLoach)
|Punt
4 & 17 - WAKE 19(12:33 - 4th) I.Mora punts 39 yards to FSU 42 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 42(12:24 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-D.Emmanuel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FSU 37(12:24 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - FSU 37(12:19 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on WF-G.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(12:13 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to WF 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 42.
|+28 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 42(11:54 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to WF 42. Catch made by C.McDonald at WF 42. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at WF 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14(11:22 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to WF 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 7(10:49 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to WF 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(10:13 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to WF 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at WF 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 4(9:42 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to WF 4. Catch made by J.Wilson at WF 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Wilson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Travis steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Douglas at WF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:32 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at WF 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 27(9:05 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 27. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at WF 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(8:51 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; O.Cooper at WF 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 43(8:19 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at WF 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 44(7:54 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 44. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at FSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:23 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:18 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:12 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Green; J.Robinson at FSU 36.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - WAKE 36(6:44 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by K.Williams at FSU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(6:21 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 30(5:41 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 16 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at FSU 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(5:29 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; L.Warner at FSU 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 17(4:41 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 11 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at FSU 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 11(4:05 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 4(3:59 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; J.Robinson at FSU 3. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 3(3:51 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; D.Lundy at FSU 2.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 2(3:46 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to FSU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 4.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WAKE 4(2:59 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-WF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAKE 17(2:59 - 4th) M.Dennis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Cobb Holder-I.Mora.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 45 yards from WF 35 to the FSU 20. Fair catch by W.Rector.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:55 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at FSU 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(2:48 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 39. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 39. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Wingfield at WF 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(2:36 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by C.McDonald at WF 46. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 43(2:22 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 43(2:12 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to WF 43. Catch made by M.Douglas at WF 43. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at WF 37.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - FSU 37(2:01 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to WF 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha; R.Smenda at WF 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 27(1:40 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier. PENALTY on FSU-M.Douglas Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 32(1:40 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by O.Wilson at WF 32. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Wingfield at WF 22.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - FSU 22(1:33 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by L.Toafili at WF 22. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 15. PENALTY on FSU-J.Turnetine Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - FSU 32(1:29 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for FSU.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - FSU 32(1:24 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - FSU 32(1:18 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 20 - FSU 45(1:18 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(1:13 - 4th) S.Hartman kneels at the WF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 36(0:35 - 4th) S.Hartman kneels at the WF 35.
