|
|
|UGA
|MIZZOU
No. 1 Georgia rallies from 10 down to beat Missouri 26-22
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The two most important characteristics that Georgia coach Kirby Smart seeks in his team are composure and resiliency, and the top-ranked Bulldogs needed to rely on both to rally past Missouri on Saturday night.
Or, as Smart put it: ''We had to OD on those.''
Kept out of the end zone until the fourth quarter and facing a 10-point deficit, the Bulldogs got their run game going just in time to avoid the upset. Kendall Milton finished off one long drive with a touchdown, then Daijun Edwards got into the end zone with just over four minutes to go, lifting the Bulldogs to a 26-22 victory.
''They played really physical and really hard and whipped us up front, but I'm really proud of us,'' Smart said. ''We always talk about rising to the competitive nature of the opportunity and we did that tonight.''
The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) trailed almost the entire way before finally solving the red-zone woes that forced Jack Podlesny into kicking four field goals. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also struggled all night against the blitzing Missouri defense, but the leader of the defending national champions still wound up with 312 yards passing and no interceptions.
''It felt like an SEC game in the fourth quarter that we had to win,'' Bennett said afterward. ''They have pride too. They expect to win too. And they played hard, too.''
Brady Cook had 192 yards passing and a touchdown for the Tigers (2-3, 0-2), who have never beaten a top-ranked team in 17 tries. But they also struggled to reach the end zone against one of the country's best defenses, forcing Harrison Mevis into kicking five field goals one week after he missed a potential game-winner in an overtime loss at Auburn.
''We were self-inflicted wounds away from winning that game,'' Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
Georgia riled up the Tigers long before kickoff when several of them walked through their pregame drills, and Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Missouri's Darius Robinson had to be physically separated.
The Tigers carried their angst right into the game. Their rebuilt defense behind coordinator Blake Baker forced an early fumble and bunch of punts, and Missouri capitalized on the good field position. Mevis made the first of his field goals to put the Bulldogs in their first hole of the season.
They wound up spending the rest of the night digging out of it.
Taking advantage of breakdowns by Georgia's top-ranked scoring defense, Cook found Dominic Lovett for a 36-yard gain, then got 6-foot-6 tight end Tyler Stephens to make a slick one-handed grab for a walk-in touchdown and 10-0 lead.
After another fumble by the Bulldogs, Mevis added a 49-yarder to extend the Tigers' advantage.
''We knew we were going to get everything they had,'' Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran said.
The Bulldogs finally got on the score board on Podlesny's 40-yard field goal, only to watch Division II transfer Cody Schrader rip off a 63-yard run on the Tigers' next possession. He was finally tackled at the goal line, and the Bulldogs made a much-needed stand, but Mevis nevertheless added a chip-shot field goal to restore the 16-3 lead.
Even when the Bulldogs successfully faked a field goal late in the first half only to settle for one anyway, then had to kick another after a 16-play drive that took up half the third quarter.
The teams traded field goals again to make it 19-12 heading into the fourth quarter, and Mevis added a 54-yarder to extend the lead to 22-12 with 14 minutes to go.
Bennett began finding holes in the Missouri defense, leading Georgia on a 75-yard drive that Milton finished with a 1-yard run. After the Tigers were forced to punt - thanks in part to a personal foul penalty on right guard Mitchell Walters - the Bulldogs swiftly moved 68 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
''This team bonded tonight,'' Smart said. ''Don't get me wrong: We have a long way to go. But the resiliency that they showed tonight made me proud.''
FILLING IN
Tykee Smith started at the STAR position in the Georgia defense after starter Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday and charged with seven misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard did not make the trip.
HALL OF FAMER
Missouri honored former coach Gary Pinkel, who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. He also is being inducted into the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia had three turnovers, numerous drops and plenty of penalties in a lackluster win over Kent State last week. The Bulldogs had to overcome many of the same miscues against the Tigers, including a pair of lost fumbles early in the game.
Missouri did everything right for more than three quarters Saturday night. But penalties at important moments ruined a pair of drives, and a defense that had caused Georgia fits the entire way finally showed cracks when it mattered the most.
UP NEXT
Georgia: The Bulldogs return home to face Auburn next Saturday.
Missouri: The Tigers visit Florida next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Bennett
13 QB
312 PaYds, -2 RuYds
|
B. Cook
12 QB
192 PaYds, PaTD, -11 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|466
|294
|Total Plays
|79
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|102
|Rush Attempts
|36
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|312
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|7-66
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|24/43
|312
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|10
|65
|0
|27
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|8
|61
|1
|35
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|10
|51
|1
|12
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5
|-2
|0
|7
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|8
|5
|66
|0
|33
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|4
|3
|64
|0
|30
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|8
|3
|46
|0
|17
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|3
|3
|42
|0
|18
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|3
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|4/4
|40
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|3
|41.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|20/32
|192
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|6
|89
|0
|63
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|9
|37
|0
|28
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|4
|-11
|0
|2
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|2
|-13
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|7
|6
|84
|0
|36
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|6
|5
|55
|0
|46
|
T. Hopper 5 DL
|T. Hopper
|2
|2
|48
|0
|46
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|6
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|7
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Stephens 80 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|5/5
|56
|1/1
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|5
|38.4
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:57 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 21.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UGA 21(14:11 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at UGA 16 for -5 yards (T.Jeffcoat)
|Punt
4 & 19 - UGA 16(13:32 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 39 yards to MIZ 45 Center-UGA. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(13:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 49.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 49(12:57 - 1st) D.Lovett rushed to MIZ 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 46(12:20 - 1st) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at MIZ 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 48(11:40 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to UGA 11 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(11:21 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 48 for -6 yards (K.Lassiter; C.Chambliss)
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 48(10:43 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at MIZ 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 49(10:16 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 47.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 47(9:39 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to UGA 9 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 9(9:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at UGA 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 9(8:45 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UGA 11(8:03 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UGA 11(7:53 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 49 yards to MIZ 40 Center-UGA. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 40. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 46.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(7:41 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(7:21 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to UGA 42 for yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 42. PENALTY on MIZ-J.Foster Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 49(7:01 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+27 YD
2 & 20 - MIZZOU 49(6:54 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(6:38 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 29(6:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by M.Cooper at UGA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 23.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 23(5:46 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 23. Catch made by D.Lovett at UGA 23. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 27(5:00 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 27. Catch made by L.Burden at UGA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 31(4:16 - 1st) H.Mevis 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:11 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39(3:29 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39(3:22 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UGA 46(2:39 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UGA 46(1:58 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 35 yards to MIZ 19 Center-UGA. Downed by UGA.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(1:45 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 22(1:13 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at MIZ 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(0:29 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(0:02 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(15:00 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 35.
|+36 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 35(14:16 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at UGA 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:51 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on UGA-K.Lassiter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(13:46 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(13:33 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to UGA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(12:50 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 10. Catch made by T.Stephens at UGA 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Stephens for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(12:36 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at UGA 23.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - UGA 23(11:56 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 23. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 40(11:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 40(11:28 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 48.
|-6 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 48(11:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 42 for -6 yards. S.Bennett FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-D.Carnell at UGA 36. Tackled by S.Bennett at UGA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(10:55 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 31(10:29 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 31. Catch made by B.Banister at UGA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 24.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(10:06 - 2nd) D.Lovett rushed to UGA 34 for -10 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - MIZZOU 34(9:47 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by M.Cooper at UGA 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 32(9:04 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - MIZZOU 39(8:58 - 2nd) H.Mevis 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:53 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at UGA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 26(8:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 26(8:06 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 26. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 44.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(7:30 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 23(6:56 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 23(6:51 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 23(6:45 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UGA 30(6:41 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:36 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(6:03 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 36.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(5:37 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 1 for 63 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 1.
|Penalty
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(5:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-M.Walters False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 6(4:55 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(4:05 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 4(3:25 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 12(3:20 - 2nd) H.Mevis 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 64 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA 1. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hibbler at UGA 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 30(3:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-T.Ratledge False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 25(3:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 35(2:31 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 35. Gain of 17 yards. D.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(2:07 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by K.Jackson at MIZ 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(2:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 34. Catch made by A.Smith at MIZ 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 27(1:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UGA 27(1:17 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - UGA 27(1:14 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to MIZ 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 22(0:38 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UGA 22(0:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA. PENALTY on MIZ-K.Abrams-Draine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 12(0:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UGA 12(0:15 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh. PENALTY on UGA-B.Jones Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 25 - UGA 27(0:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by B.Bowers at MIZ 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|Field Goal
3 & 14 - UGA 24(0:03 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ 4. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(14:29 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:54 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:48 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 45 yards to UGA 23 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(13:40 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 32(13:20 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(12:35 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at UGA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UGA 36(11:59 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 36(11:53 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at UGA 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(11:27 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 50. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 42(10:57 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to MIZ 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(10:13 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by B.Bowers at MIZ 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 29(9:39 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by K.McIntosh at MIZ 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(9:04 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to MIZ 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at MIZ 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 20(8:25 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by L.McConkey at MIZ 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 8.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 8(8:08 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to MIZ 13 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 13.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - UGA 13(7:35 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Rakestraw Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(7:31 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to MIZ 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 8(6:49 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UGA 8(6:42 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at MIZ 11 for -3 yards (D.Robinson)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UGA 18(6:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 58 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ 7. K.Abrams-Draine returns the kickoff. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 24.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(5:48 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 24. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 24. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(5:29 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(5:24 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at UGA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 34(4:42 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 42(4:36 - 3rd) H.Mevis 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:31 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 40. PENALTY on MIZ-M.Manuel Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(4:02 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by D.Washington at MIZ 45. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 45(3:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on UGA-S.Van Pran False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UGA 20(3:12 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UGA 20(3:08 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - UGA 20(3:04 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by D.Blaylock at MIZ 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 19(2:21 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:15 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 18 for -7 yards (N.Smith)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 18(1:33 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - MIZZOU 18(1:30 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(1:24 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 39 for 28 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:01 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(0:30 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by M.Cooper at UGA 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(15:00 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by B.Banister at UGA 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 38.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 46(14:16 - 4th) H.Mevis 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(14:09 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:03 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to MIZ 48 for 27 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 48(13:21 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 48(13:16 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at MIZ 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 32.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(12:57 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by D.Washington at MIZ 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 12(12:28 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 6(11:47 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 6. Catch made by L.McConkey at MIZ 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 3.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 3(11:01 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to MIZ 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 4.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UGA 4(10:22 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to MIZ 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 1(9:42 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to MIZ End Zone for 1 yards. K.Milton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:39 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(9:20 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 50 for 15 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(8:54 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 47(8:17 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 47(8:09 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by B.Banister at UGA 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 47. PENALTY on MIZ-M.Walters Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 22 - MIZZOU 38(7:47 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 38. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 39.
|Punt
4 & 21 - MIZZOU 39(7:22 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 29 yards to UGA 32 Center-MIZ. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(7:15 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 38.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 38(6:40 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to MIZ 40 for 22 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(6:04 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at MIZ 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(5:27 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by D.Blaylock at MIZ 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 12(4:52 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 12. Catch made by D.Edwards at MIZ 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 13(4:24 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by B.Bowers at MIZ 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 1(4:07 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(4:03 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:57 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:51 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:45 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 39 yards to UGA 36 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(3:39 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to UGA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 37(2:52 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(2:17 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 42(2:04 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(1:58 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 32(1:52 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 28(1:02 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MIZ 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21(0:23 - 4th) UGA kneels at the MIZ 22.
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 13:29 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN