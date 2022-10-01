|
No. 25 Kansas State holds off Texas Tech 37-28
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score, leading No. 25 Kansas State past Texas Tech 37-28 on Saturday.
Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn had 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games.
Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1). Smith also rushed for a touchdown.
Martinez raced 57 yards on the first play of the game, then capped it with an 18-yard touchdown on the second play, giving K-State a quick 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats also got three field goals from Chris Tennant after drives stalled.
Tech cut the lead to 13-7 with 1:24 left in the first half. After gaining just 48 yards of total offense, the Red Raiders went 86 yards on nine plays, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Nehemiah Martinez.
Trey Wolff kicked a 51-yard field goal for Tech before the break, then tied the score at 20-20 with a 39-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
K-State answered with its second two-play drive of the game. Vaughn ran 69 yards to the Tech 8-yard line on the first play after the kickoff. Following an offensive holding penalty, Martinez found Phillip Brooks with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
The lead didn't last long, as Smith hit Xavier White with a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Wolff missed a 42-yard field goal, denying Tech its first lead of the game.
Martinez then scored on his second big run of the day, 69 yards untouched up the middle of the field. Tennant's 32-yard field goal gave the Wildcats a 30-20 lead with 9:07 left. A fumble on the next series gave K-State the ball at the Tech 27-yard line and the Wildcats iced the game with Martinez's third rushing touchdown.
Smith scored from 3 yards out for Tech's final touchdown with 2:23 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: Smith can carry the Red Raiders on offense. The 6-foot-5 quarterback can sling it, but he also has the ability to carry defenders when he chooses to run.
Kansas State: The Wildcats have two great ballcarriers. Besides Vaughan, an All-American, Martinez can fool defenses look with his elusiveness.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech travels to Stillwater, Okla., to face Oklahoma State.
Kansas State travels to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Smith
7 QB
359 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 20 RuYds, RuTD
|
A. Martinez
9 QB
116 PaYds, PaTD, 171 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|16
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|473
|459
|Total Plays
|82
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|343
|Rush Attempts
|34
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|8.8
|Yards Passing
|359
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|34-48
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|5-47
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|5-36.8
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|359
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|343
|
|
|473
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|34/48
|359
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|6
|55
|0
|23
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|10
|39
|0
|7
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|18
|20
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|10
|9
|120
|1
|26
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|7
|3
|98
|0
|58
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|7
|6
|44
|0
|16
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|3
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|6
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Brown 86 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Lloyd 26 TE
|J. Lloyd
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|5
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Cole 5 DL
|M. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 18 DB
|T. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|2/3
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|3
|45.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|23.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|12/19
|116
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|12
|171
|3
|69
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|23
|170
|0
|69
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|6
|3
|47
|0
|20
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|6
|5
|36
|1
|18
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|5-3
|3.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|4-3
|3.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Forsha 27 LB
|G. Forsha
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|3/3
|32
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|5
|36.8
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TT 18 for 57 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TT 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(14:33 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TT End Zone for 18 yards. A.Martinez for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 58 yards from KST 35 to the TT 7. X.White returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Zentner at TT 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:14 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 49(13:47 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to KST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(13:17 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by T.Brooks at KST 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 49.
|Sack
2 & 11 - TXTECH 49(12:45 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 44 for -7 yards (K.Duke)
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - TXTECH 44(12:04 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TT 49.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXTECH 49(11:25 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 34 yards to KST 17 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(11:16 - 1st) P.Brooks rushed to KST 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KST 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 23(10:50 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 23. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at KST 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(10:18 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at KST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 36(9:55 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 36(9:48 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TT at KST 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(9:26 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at KST 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 50(8:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 50. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(8:24 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 19 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(8:00 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by P.Brooks at TT 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 10(7:41 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 10. Catch made by S.Wheeler at TT 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 7(7:01 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 5.
|Sack
2 & Goal - KSTATE 5(6:25 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at TT 12 for -7 yards (T.Bradford)
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 12(5:41 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by P.Brooks at TT 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - KSTATE 19(5:08 - 1st) C.Tennant 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:57 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(4:40 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by M.Price at TT 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 32(4:09 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TT 34.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 34(3:31 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TT 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(3:25 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 31.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 31(3:02 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by K.Warner at TT 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(2:37 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-C.Duffie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - KSTATE 16(2:18 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 22 for -6 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 21 - KSTATE 22(1:42 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TT 9 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 9.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 9(1:08 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KSTATE 16(0:39 - 1st) C.Tennant 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35 to the TT 3. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Maschmeier at TT 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(0:19 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; K.Duke at TT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TXTECH 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 22(14:46 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 22. Catch made by M.Price at TT 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TT 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(14:36 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 31 for -1 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|Sack
2 & 11 - TXTECH 31(14:05 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 25 for -6 yards (K.Duke)
|Int
3 & 17 - TXTECH 25(13:22 - 2nd) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at KST 47. Intercepted by A.Moore at KST 47. Tackled by TT at KST 47.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:13 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at KST 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 48(12:48 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 50 for 2 yards. D.Vaughn FUMBLES forced by T.Matthews. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Wilson at KST 50. Tackled by KST at KST 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(12:41 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 50(12:33 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KST 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 44(12:15 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KST 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 41.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 41(11:36 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; K.Duke at KST 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(11:07 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to KST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; K.Duke at KST 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 37(10:06 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by T.Brooks at KST 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Smith pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by T.Brooks at KST 37. Gain of 3 yards. T.Brooks FUMBLES forced by K.Savage. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-N.Matlack at KST 34. Tackled by TT at KST 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(10:06 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34(10:00 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at KST 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 41(9:42 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cole at KST 42.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KSTATE 42(9:06 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 43 yards to TT 15 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(8:57 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 15. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXTECH 22(8:37 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 22(8:36 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 22(8:33 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 42 yards to KST 36 Center-J.Knotts. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 36. Tackled by TT at KST 45.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(8:19 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 38 for -7 yards (J.Adedire) A.Martinez FUMBLES forced by J.Adedire. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-A.Martinez at KST 38. Tackled by TT at KST 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - KSTATE 38(7:35 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at KST 42.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - KSTATE 42(7:17 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 50 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at KST 50. PENALTY on KST-H.Panzer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 23 - KSTATE 32(6:44 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at KST 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KSTATE 48(6:10 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 38 yards to TT 14 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(6:02 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 14. Catch made by M.Price at TT 14. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at TT 30.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(5:32 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at TT 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(4:57 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KST 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; D.Cheatum at KST 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 49(4:25 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KST 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 44.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(3:55 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to KST 21 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Green at KST 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(3:12 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to KST 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 18(2:39 - 2nd) D.Smith scrambles to KST 10 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KST at KST 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(2:08 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to KST 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 6(1:34 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 6. Catch made by N.Martinez at KST 6. Gain of 6 yards. N.Martinez for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(1:24 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Sack
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(1:19 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 16 for -9 yards (T.Wilson)
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - KSTATE 16(0:35 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; K.Eldridge at KST 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KSTATE 25(0:28 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 35 yards to TT 40 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by M.Price. PENALTY on TT-M.Dunlap Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(0:21 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TT 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(0:09 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to TT 48 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Savage at TT 48. PENALTY on KST-K.Savage Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(0:09 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by M.Price at KST 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 33.
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - TXTECH 41(0:05 - 2nd) T.Wolff 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:33 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at TT 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 33(13:54 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at TT 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(13:25 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TT 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 39(12:51 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by M.Price at TT 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TT 43.
|Sack
3 & 4 - TXTECH 43(12:12 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 40 for -3 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 40(11:35 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 60 yards to KST End Zone Center-J.Knotts. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(11:26 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KST 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 22(10:53 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at KST 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KSTATE 20(10:17 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KSTATE 20(10:07 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 47 yards to TT 33 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by M.Price. PENALTY on TT-D.Hocutt Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(9:56 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at TT 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 37(9:23 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by M.Price at TT 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TT 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(8:55 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to KST 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(8:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 48(8:00 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by T.Cleveland at KST 48. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(7:49 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 28. Catch made by J.Sparkman at KST 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 21.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXTECH 21(7:30 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Teeter.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 21(7:24 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXTECH 29(7:18 - 3rd) T.Wolff 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 62 yards from TT 35 to the KST 3. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at KST 23.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(7:07 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 8 for 69 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 8(6:39 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 5 for yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 5. PENALTY on KST-H.Panzer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 18 - KSTATE 18(6:11 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 18. Catch made by P.Brooks at TT 18. Gain of 18 yards. P.Brooks for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 3rd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TT End Zone. Fair catch by X.White.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(6:04 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by X.White at TT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; D.Purnell at TT 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 32(5:35 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by X.White at TT 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(5:20 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to KST 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 48(4:49 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by L.Fouonji at KST 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(4:39 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by X.White at KST 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell at KST 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(3:58 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to KST 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 14.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXTECH 14(3:20 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp. PENALTY on KST-T.Smith Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXTECH 7(3:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-L.Peterson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 12 - TXTECH 12(3:14 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 12. Catch made by X.White at KST 12. Gain of 12 yards. X.White for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 30 yards from TT 35 to the KST 35. Out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(3:08 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; K.Merriweather at KST 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(2:50 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 46(2:08 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 46(1:59 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 46(1:56 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 21 yards to TT 25 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by N.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:41 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; D.Cheatum at TT 27.
|+58 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(1:12 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 27. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 27. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 15. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(0:45 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to KST 15. Catch made by X.White at KST 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 17.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TXTECH 17(0:10 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at KST 24 for -7 yards (K.Duke) PENALTY on TT-C.Rogers Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - TXTECH 24(15:00 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|No Good
4 & 19 - TXTECH 32(14:56 - 4th) T.Wolff 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(14:50 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at KST 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 25(14:16 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KST 31.
|+69 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 31(13:44 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TT End Zone for 69 yards. A.Martinez for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the TT 2. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(13:34 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to TT 35 for yards. Tackled by B.Mott; A.Moore at TT 35. PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TXTECH 25(13:03 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - TXTECH 25(12:56 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by X.White at TT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at TT 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TXTECH 30(12:22 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by X.White at TT 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at TT 40.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TXTECH 40(11:49 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(11:43 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 36(10:58 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TT 20 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(10:23 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(10:13 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TT 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 15(9:55 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KSTATE 22(9:14 - 4th) C.Tennant 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:07 - 4th) D.Smith scrambles to TT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TT 30.
|Sack
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(8:36 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 27 for -3 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah) D.Smith FUMBLES forced by F.Anudike-Uzomah. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-R.Hentz at TT 27. Tackled by TT at TT 27.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(8:27 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 27. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TT 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 16. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(7:29 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TT 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 13(6:46 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cole at TT 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 12(5:58 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TT End Zone for 12 yards. A.Martinez for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:54 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KST at TT 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(5:38 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 43. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Forsha at TT 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 44(5:16 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KST at TT 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 46(4:47 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(4:34 - 4th) D.Smith scrambles to KST 45 for yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 45. PENALTY on TT-D.Wilburn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - TXTECH 44(4:18 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TT 50.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TXTECH 50(4:02 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+26 YD
3 & 14 - TXTECH 50(3:51 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 50. Catch made by X.White at TT 50. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(3:34 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(3:33 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 24(3:27 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by J.Brown at KST 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Forsha at KST 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(3:08 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to KST 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 7(2:53 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to KST 7. Catch made by B.Cupp at KST 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 3(2:27 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to KST End Zone for 3 yards. D.Smith for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Smith steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Tharp at KST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks onside from TT 35 to TT 46. RECOVERED by K.Merriweather. Tackled by KST at TT 46.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(2:20 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by X.White at TT 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 29.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(2:08 - 4th) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at KST 17. Intercepted by J.Brents at KST 17. Tackled by TT at KST 17. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(2:01 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at KST 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 22(1:56 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at KST 26.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 26(1:49 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by TT at KST 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(1:41 - 4th) KST kneels at the KST 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 42(1:01 - 4th) KST kneels at the KST 41.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - KSTATE 41(0:28 - 4th) KST kneels at the KST 40.
