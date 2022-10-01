Drive Chart
Key Players
J. Jeter 28 RB
48 RuYds, RuTD
L. Palmer 5 RB
106 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:42
T.Centeio rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. T.Centeio for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
69
yds
3:25
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:42
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 5:27
C.Wise 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Whear Holder-S.Clark.
12
plays
85
yds
5:30
pos
0
10
Safety 4:25
TXST rushed to TXST 27 for -27 yards. TXST FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-TXST at TXST 27. Tackled by JM at TXST End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
0
12
Touchdown 2:34
L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 22. Intercepted by J.Walker at TXST 22. J.Walker for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
18
Point After TD 2:34
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
19
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:45
L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:15
pos
0
25
Point After TD 10:45
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
26
Touchdown 8:15
L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 17. Catch made by C.Brown at JM 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Brown for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
2:30
pos
6
26
Point After TD 8:15
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
26
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:53
L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 4 yards. L.Palmer for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
25
yds
1:52
pos
7
32
Point After TD 8:53
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
33
Touchdown 7:46
L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
37
yds
1:00
pos
7
39
Point After TD 7:46
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
40
Touchdown 0:00
J.Jeter rushed to JM End Zone for 5 yards. J.Jeter for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
72
yds
3:25
pos
13
40
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 21
Rushing 4 8
Passing 7 11
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-12 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 246 461
Total Plays 60 76
Avg Gain 4.1 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 106 204
Rush Attempts 33 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.0
Yards Passing 140 257
Comp. - Att. 13-27 15-25
Yards Per Pass 4.4 9.7
Penalties - Yards 6-49 0-0
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 8-48.6 5-44.8
Return Yards 10 24
Punts - Returns 2-14 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1--4 2-24
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Texas State 2-3 007613
James Madison 4-0 71271440
Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, VA
 140 PASS YDS 257
106 RUSH YDS 204
246 TOTAL YDS 461
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 140 1 2 89.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 1067 10 4 135.0
L. Hatcher 13/27 140 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 143 0
L. Pare 17 81 0 22
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 33 0
J. Jeter 9 48 1 21
J. Berry  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
J. Berry 1 12 0 12
C. Hill  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 307 1
C. Hill 2 1 0 1
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -92 0
L. Hatcher 3 -8 0 5
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -27 0
S. O'Kelly 1 -27 0 -27
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Barbee  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 117 1
M. Barbee 9 4 56 0 24
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 308 5
A. Hawkins 6 3 24 0 17
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 135 1
C. Brown 1 1 22 1 22
J. Berry  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Berry 1 1 17 0 17
M. Hilts  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Hilts 2 1 12 0 12
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
L. Pare 2 2 11 0 7
W. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Jones 1 1 3 0 3
T. Huff  41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
T. Huff 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mills 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Bell 1-0 1.0 0
K. Rodgers  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Rodgers 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 12/12
S. Keller 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 48.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
S. O'Kelly 8 48.6 3 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
D. Moorer 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 10 0
A. Hawkins 2 7.0 10 0
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 257 0 1 138.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 257 0 1 138.4
T. Centeio 15/25 257 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 106 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 94 1
L. Palmer 27 106 3 25
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 52 1
T. Centeio 9 52 1 30
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 170 2
P. Agyei-Obese 6 26 0 7
S. Malignaggi  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
S. Malignaggi 4 12 0 5
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Thornton 1 5 0 5
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 170 2
K. Black 3 2 0 1
W. Knight  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -9 0
W. Knight 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 246 5
K. Thornton 5 4 97 0 34
S. Vanhorse  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 46 0
S. Vanhorse 2 1 46 0 46
R. Brown  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 159 2
R. Brown 4 3 37 0 14
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
L. Palmer 2 2 24 0 13
T. Greene Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 1
T. Greene Jr. 3 1 24 0 24
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 1
K. Black 2 2 19 0 10
W. Knight  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
W. Knight 1 1 9 0 9
D. Ravenel  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 3
D. Ravenel 2 1 1 0 1
Z. Horton  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
Z. Horton 2 0 0 0 0
D. Painter  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
D. Painter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Kamara  3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Kamara 1-0 1.0 0
J. Green  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Green 1-0 1.0 0
C. Chukwuneke  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Chukwuneke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
J. Walker  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Walker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wise  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/3 18/18
C. Wise 1/1 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark  91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
S. Clark 5 44.8 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Reid  1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
Q. Reid 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 1:31 3 -3 Punt
11:47 TXSTSM 26 2:40 4 20 Punt
5:42 TXSTSM 25 1:49 4 18 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TXSTSM 2 1:00 3 5 Punt
12:52 TXSTSM 18 1:55 4 9 Punt
5:27 TXSTSM 25 1:02 4 -52 Safety
2:44 TXSTSM 16 0:10 1 0 INT
2:34 TXSTSM 30 1:31 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 TXSTSM 25 2:30 8 75 TD
6:45 JMAD 50 2:35 7 20 Downs
2:26 TXSTSM 33 1:25 3 -13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 TXSTSM 35 2:09 4 6 Punt
10:52 TXSTSM 21 0:07 1 9 Fumble
8:53 TXSTSM 25 0:07 1 12 Fumble
7:46 TXSTSM 25 2:09 3 5 Punt
3:25 TXSTSM 28 3:25 7 72 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 JMAD 22 1:42 3 10 Punt
9:07 JMAD 24 3:25 8 76 TD
3:53 JMAD 48 3:58 9 50 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 TXSTSM 50 1:03 3 0 Punt
10:57 JMAD 5 5:30 12 85 FG
4:25 JMAD 49 1:41 4 35 Fumble
1:03 JMAD 13 1:03 2 11 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 25 4:15 10 75 TD
8:15 JMAD 25 1:29 5 21 INT
4:11 JMAD 30 1:45 4 37 Fumble
1:01 JMAD 14 1:16 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 JMAD 28 1:44 3 1 Punt
10:45 TXSTSM 30 1:52 4 30 TD
8:46 TXSTSM 37 1:00 4 37 TD
5:37 JMAD 26 2:12 3 7 Punt

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 26.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26
(14:29 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
Sack
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 26
(14:22 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 22 for -4 yards (M.Kamara)
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 22
(13:40 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 56 yards to JM 22 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by TXST.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 22
(13:29 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 23 for 1 yards. JM FUMBLES out of bounds.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 22
(13:22 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 22. Catch made by K.Black at JM 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 31.
No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 31
(13:04 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 31.
Punt
4 & 1 - JMAD 31
(12:50 - 1st) S.Clark punts 53 yards to TXST 16 Center-A.Whear. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 16. Tackled by JM at TXST 26.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(11:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by J.Berry at TXST 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(11:17 - 1st) PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TXSTSM 38
(11:08 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 38.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 38
(10:35 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 40.
+6 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 40
(9:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 46.
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 46
(9:20 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 30 yards to JM 24 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by K.Haynes.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 76 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(9:07 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 19 for -5 yards (L.Bell)
+10 YD
2 & 15 - JMAD 19
(8:29 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 19. Catch made by K.Black at JM 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
+46 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 29
(7:54 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at JM 29. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(7:25 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 24.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 24
(6:57 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 22.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 22
(6:20 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by K.Thornton at TXST 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 14. PENALTY on TXST-N.Mbanasor Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 7 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 7
(6:07 - 1st) K.Thornton rushed to TXST 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 2
(5:50 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. T.Centeio for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Interception (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(5:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 30.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 30
(5:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(4:34 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 43.
Int
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 43
(4:02 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at JM 46. Intercepted by T.Jones at JM 46. Tackled by TXST at JM 48.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Downs (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 48
(3:53 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 49.
+28 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 49
(3:38 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23
(3:23 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 20.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 20
(3:06 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 19.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 19
(2:56 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by R.Brown at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 7.
No Gain
1 & Goal - JMAD 7
(1:10 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 7.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 7
(0:32 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 2.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 2
(0:10 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
-1 YD
4 & Goal - JMAD 1
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 2.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 2
(14:55 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 7.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 7
(14:26 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 7. PENALTY on TXST-T.Huff Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 7
(14:09 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Hilts.
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 7
(14:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to TXST 50 Center-K.Olivia. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 50
(13:55 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 50
(13:49 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 50.
No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 50
(13:09 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 50
(13:05 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 36 yards to TXST 14 Center-A.Whear. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 14. Tackled by JM at TXST 18.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(12:52 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 31. PENALTY on TXST-M.Barbee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
-4 YD
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 19
(12:40 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 15.
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 15
(12:16 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
+12 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 15
(12:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by M.Hilts at TXST 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 27.
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 27
(11:23 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 68 yards to JM 5 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by TXST.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 5
(10:57 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 8.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 8
(10:31 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 9.
+30 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 9
(9:45 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 39 for 30 yards. T.Centeio ran out of bounds.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 39
(9:18 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 39. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 39. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(8:44 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 35.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 35
(8:05 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to TXST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 29.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 29
(7:23 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to TXST 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 24.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(6:52 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by L.Palmer at TXST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 13
(6:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 13
(6:15 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 10.
No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 10
(5:39 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - JMAD 17
(5:32 - 2nd) C.Wise 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Whear Holder-S.Clark.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Safety (4 plays, -52 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:27 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 47 yards from JM 35 to the TXST 18. Fair catch by L.Pare.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(5:27 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 27.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(4:47 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(4:40 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
-27 YD
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(4:30 - 2nd) TXST rushed to TXST 27 for -27 yards. TXST FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-TXST at TXST 27. Tackled by JM at TXST End Zone. SAFETY.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Fumble (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:25 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 20 to the JM 26. Q.Reid returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at JM 49.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49
(4:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(4:02 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26
(3:56 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 21.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 21
(3:42 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 16 for 5 yards. L.Palmer FUMBLES forced by C.Mills. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-S.Tupou at TXST 16. Tackled by JM at TXST 16.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 16
(2:44 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 22. Intercepted by J.Walker at TXST 22. J.Walker for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:34 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:34 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 52 yards from JM 35 to the TXST 13. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by JM at TXST 30.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(2:27 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 29.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 29
(2:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 36.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36
(1:31 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Huff.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 36
(1:25 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 51 yards to JM 13 Center-K.Olivia. Out of bounds.

JMAD
Dukes
 - End of Half (2 plays, 11 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13
(1:03 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 20.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 20
(0:45 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 24.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 26.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 26
(14:32 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 44
(13:58 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 50.
+11 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 50
(13:28 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 50. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 39
(13:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 39
(12:47 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - JMAD 37
(12:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by W.Knight at TXST 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 28.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 28
(11:38 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by K.Thornton at TXST 28. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - JMAD 1
(11:10 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 1
(10:48 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:45 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:45 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(10:45 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 27.
+24 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(10:16 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(10:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by M.Barbee at JM 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(9:13 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(9:12 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 39.
+22 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 39
(8:52 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 17 for 22 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(8:27 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(8:22 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 17. Catch made by C.Brown at JM 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Brown for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:15 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Interception (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:15 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(8:15 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 32.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 32
(7:57 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(7:25 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for S.Vanhorse.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 35
(7:19 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 39.
Penalty
3 & 6 - JMAD 39
(6:57 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Black. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TXST-T.Spears Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - JMAD 46
(6:52 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at JM 46. Intercepted by TXST at JM 46. Tackled by JM at JM 50.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(6:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(6:40 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 44
(5:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 44. Catch made by M.Barbee at JM 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(5:01 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(5:00 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(5:08 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 31.
+1 YD
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 31
(4:27 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at JM 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 30.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Fumble (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30
(4:11 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 36.
+25 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 36
(3:35 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 39 for 25 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 39
(3:20 - 3rd) S.Malignaggi rushed to TXST 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 34.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 34
(2:26 - 3rd) S.Malignaggi rushed to TXST 33 for 1 yards. S.Malignaggi FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-J.Morris at TXST 33. Tackled by JM at TXST 33.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(2:26 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 29.
No Gain
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 29
(2:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
Sack
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 29
(1:50 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 20 for -9 yards (J.Green)
Punt
4 & 23 - TXSTSM 20
(1:15 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 66 yards to JM 14 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by J.Ware.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14
(1:01 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 23.
-4 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 23
(0:20 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 19.
No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 19
(15:00 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
Punt
4 & 5 - JMAD 19
(14:56 - 4th) S.Clark punts 46 yards to TXST 35 Center-A.Whear. Downed by JM.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(14:45 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(14:11 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to JM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 22 - TXSTSM 36
(14:11 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 38.
+3 YD
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 38
(13:48 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by W.Jones at TXST 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 41.
Punt
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 41
(13:00 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 31 yards to JM 28 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by TXST.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 28
(12:36 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
No Gain
2 & 9 - JMAD 29
(11:54 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
No Gain
3 & 9 - JMAD 29
(11:10 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
Punt
4 & 9 - JMAD 29
(11:03 - 4th) S.Clark punts 50 yards to TXST 21 Center-A.Whear. Downed by S.Kidd.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Fumble (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(10:52 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 30 for 9 yards. L.Pare FUMBLES forced by C.Chukwuneke. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-JM at TXST 30. Tackled by TXST at TXST 30. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30
(10:45 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 30. Catch made by L.Palmer at TXST 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 17
(10:24 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 12 for yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 12. PENALTY on TXST-D.Sears Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - JMAD 12
(10:11 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 7.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 7
(9:51 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 4.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 4
(9:07 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 4 yards. L.Palmer for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:53 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Fumble (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:53 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(8:53 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 37 for 12 yards. J.Berry FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-JM at TXST 37. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(8:46 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 37
(8:41 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by K.Thornton at TXST 37. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 3.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 3
(8:20 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 1
(7:55 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:46 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:46 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:46 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 25.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:08 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 32.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(6:34 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 30.
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 30
(5:52 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to JM 26 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by C.Speights.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26
(5:37 - 4th) W.Knight rushed to JM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 27.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 27
(5:01 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 29
(4:17 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 33.
Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 33
(3:33 - 4th) S.Clark punts 39 yards to TXST 28 Center-A.Whear. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(3:25 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 37.
+15 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 37
(2:50 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 48.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(2:20 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM 27 for 21 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(1:36 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 24.
+17 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 24
(1:06 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at JM 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 7.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 7
(0:35 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 5
(0:05 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM End Zone for 5 yards. J.Jeter for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
