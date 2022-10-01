Drive Chart
|TXSTSM
|JMAD
Touchdown 5:42
T.Centeio rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. T.Centeio for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
69
yds
3:25
pos
0
6
Field Goal 5:27
C.Wise 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Whear Holder-S.Clark.
12
plays
85
yds
5:30
pos
0
10
Safety 4:25
TXST rushed to TXST 27 for -27 yards. TXST FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-TXST at TXST 27. Tackled by JM at TXST End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
0
12
Touchdown 2:34
L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 22. Intercepted by J.Walker at TXST 22. J.Walker for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
18
Touchdown 10:45
L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:15
pos
0
25
Touchdown 8:15
L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 17. Catch made by C.Brown at JM 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Brown for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
2:30
pos
6
26
Touchdown 8:53
L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 4 yards. L.Palmer for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
25
yds
1:52
pos
7
32
Touchdown 7:46
L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
37
yds
1:00
pos
7
39
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|246
|461
|Total Plays
|60
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|204
|Rush Attempts
|33
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|140
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.6
|5-44.8
|Return Yards
|10
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|13/27
|140
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|17
|81
|0
|22
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|9
|48
|1
|21
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3
|-8
|0
|5
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|1
|-27
|0
|-27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|9
|4
|56
|0
|24
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|6
|3
|24
|0
|17
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Hilts 83 TE
|M. Hilts
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
W. Jones 8 WR
|W. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Huff 41 TE
|T. Huff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|8
|48.6
|3
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|2
|7.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|15/25
|257
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|27
|106
|3
|25
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|9
|52
|1
|30
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|6
|26
|0
|7
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|5
|4
|97
|0
|34
|
S. Vanhorse 3 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|2
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|4
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Kamara 3 DL
|M. Kamara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|5
|44.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(14:29 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Sack
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(14:22 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 22 for -4 yards (M.Kamara)
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 22(13:40 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 56 yards to JM 22 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 22(13:29 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 23 for 1 yards. JM FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 22(13:22 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 22. Catch made by K.Black at JM 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 31(13:04 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - JMAD 31(12:50 - 1st) S.Clark punts 53 yards to TXST 16 Center-A.Whear. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 16. Tackled by JM at TXST 26.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(11:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by J.Berry at TXST 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(11:17 - 1st) PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TXSTSM 38(11:08 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 38(10:35 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 40(9:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 46.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 46(9:20 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 30 yards to JM 24 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by K.Haynes.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(9:07 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 19 for -5 yards (L.Bell)
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - JMAD 19(8:29 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 19. Catch made by K.Black at JM 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
|+46 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 29(7:54 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at JM 29. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(7:25 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 24(6:57 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 22(6:20 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by K.Thornton at TXST 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 14. PENALTY on TXST-N.Mbanasor Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 7(6:07 - 1st) K.Thornton rushed to TXST 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 2(5:50 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to TXST End Zone for 2 yards. T.Centeio for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(5:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(4:34 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 43.
|Int
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(4:02 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at JM 46. Intercepted by T.Jones at JM 46. Tackled by TXST at JM 48.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(3:53 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 49.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 49(3:38 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(3:23 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 20(3:06 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 19(2:56 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by R.Brown at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JMAD 7(1:10 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 7(0:32 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 2(0:10 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - JMAD 1(15:00 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 2.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 2(14:55 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 7.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 7(14:26 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 7. PENALTY on TXST-T.Huff Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 7(14:09 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Hilts.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 7(14:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to TXST 50 Center-K.Olivia. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 50(13:55 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 50(13:49 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 50.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 50(13:09 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 50(13:05 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 36 yards to TXST 14 Center-A.Whear. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 14. Tackled by JM at TXST 18.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(12:52 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 31. PENALTY on TXST-M.Barbee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 19(12:40 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 15.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 15(12:16 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 15(12:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by M.Hilts at TXST 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 27(11:23 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 68 yards to JM 5 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 5(10:57 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 8(10:31 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 9.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 9(9:45 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 39 for 30 yards. T.Centeio ran out of bounds.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 39(9:18 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 39. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 39. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(8:44 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 35(8:05 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to TXST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 29(7:23 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to TXST 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(6:52 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by L.Palmer at TXST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(6:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 13(6:15 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 10.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 10(5:39 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - JMAD 17(5:32 - 2nd) C.Wise 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Whear Holder-S.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 47 yards from JM 35 to the TXST 18. Fair catch by L.Pare.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:27 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(4:47 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(4:40 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|-27 YD
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(4:30 - 2nd) TXST rushed to TXST 27 for -27 yards. TXST FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-TXST at TXST 27. Tackled by JM at TXST End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 20 to the JM 26. Q.Reid returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at JM 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(4:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(4:02 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(3:56 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 21(3:42 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 16 for 5 yards. L.Palmer FUMBLES forced by C.Mills. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-S.Tupou at TXST 16. Tackled by JM at TXST 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 52 yards from JM 35 to the TXST 13. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by JM at TXST 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(2:27 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 29(2:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(1:31 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Huff.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(1:25 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 51 yards to JM 13 Center-K.Olivia. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 26(14:32 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(13:58 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 50(13:28 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 50. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 39(13:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 39(12:47 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to TXST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - JMAD 37(12:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by W.Knight at TXST 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 28.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(11:38 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by K.Thornton at TXST 28. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JMAD 1(11:10 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 1(10:48 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:45 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 27.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(10:16 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(10:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by M.Barbee at JM 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(9:13 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(9:12 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 39.
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 39(8:52 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 17 for 22 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(8:27 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(8:22 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 17. Catch made by C.Brown at JM 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Brown for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(8:15 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 32(7:57 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(7:25 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for S.Vanhorse.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 35(7:19 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 39.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - JMAD 39(6:57 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. B.Atkins pass incomplete intended for K.Black. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TXST-T.Spears Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(6:52 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at JM 46. Intercepted by TXST at JM 46. Tackled by JM at JM 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(6:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(6:40 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 44(5:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 44. Catch made by M.Barbee at JM 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(5:01 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(5:00 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(5:08 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to JM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 31.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 31(4:27 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at JM 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(4:11 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 36.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 36(3:35 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 39 for 25 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 39(3:20 - 3rd) S.Malignaggi rushed to TXST 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 34(2:26 - 3rd) S.Malignaggi rushed to TXST 33 for 1 yards. S.Malignaggi FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-J.Morris at TXST 33. Tackled by JM at TXST 33.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(2:26 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 29(2:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Sack
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 29(1:50 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 20 for -9 yards (J.Green)
|Punt
4 & 23 - TXSTSM 20(1:15 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 66 yards to JM 14 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by J.Ware.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(1:01 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 23.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 23(0:20 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 19.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 19(15:00 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JMAD 19(14:56 - 4th) S.Clark punts 46 yards to TXST 35 Center-A.Whear. Downed by JM.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(14:45 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(14:11 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to JM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 22 - TXSTSM 36(14:11 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 38(13:48 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by W.Jones at TXST 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 41.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 41(13:00 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 31 yards to JM 28 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(12:36 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JMAD 29(11:54 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JMAD 29(11:10 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Punt
4 & 9 - JMAD 29(11:03 - 4th) S.Clark punts 50 yards to TXST 21 Center-A.Whear. Downed by S.Kidd.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(10:52 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 30 for 9 yards. L.Pare FUMBLES forced by C.Chukwuneke. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-JM at TXST 30. Tackled by TXST at TXST 30. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(10:45 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 30. Catch made by L.Palmer at TXST 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 17(10:24 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 12 for yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 12. PENALTY on TXST-D.Sears Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - JMAD 12(10:11 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 7(9:51 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 4(9:07 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 4 yards. L.Palmer for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(8:53 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 37 for 12 yards. J.Berry FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-JM at TXST 37. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(8:46 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 37(8:41 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by K.Thornton at TXST 37. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 3(8:20 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 1(7:55 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. L.Palmer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:46 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:08 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 32.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(6:34 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(5:52 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to JM 26 Center-K.Olivia. Downed by C.Speights.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(5:37 - 4th) W.Knight rushed to JM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 27(5:01 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 29(4:17 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at JM 33.
|Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 33(3:33 - 4th) S.Clark punts 39 yards to TXST 28 Center-A.Whear. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(3:25 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at TXST 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(2:50 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 48.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(2:20 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM 27 for 21 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(1:36 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 24(1:06 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at JM 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 7(0:35 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 5(0:05 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to JM End Zone for 5 yards. J.Jeter for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
