|
|
|ILL
|WISC
Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium.
Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game's final 27 points to win as a 6 1/2-point underdog. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin's coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons.
He was fired at Arkansas in 2017 after going 29-34 and took over Illinois' program in December 2020. The Badgers won 24-0 at Illinois last season, but this was the first time Bielema had faced Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.
Bielema was the first coach to take an opposing Big Ten team to a school he coached to a Big Ten title since John Pont coached Northwestern in a 1973 game at Indiana. Pont had led Indiana to a share of the 1967 Big Ten crown.
Bielema received a smattering of boos when his name was announced in the pregame introductions, though the stands were less than 20% full at that point about half an hour before the 11 a.m. local time kickoff.
A much larger crowd showed significantly more displeasure as the Badgers got dismantled for a second straight week. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2) was coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.
Illinois took a 14-10 halftime lead by scoring a pair of touchdowns after intercepting Graham Mertz passes in Wisconsin territory. The Illini broke the game open by outscoring Wisconsin 17-0 in the third quarter, including a 49-yard touchdown run by Brown.
Brown, who entered the day with a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 151 yards rushing per game, produced his sixth straight 100-yard performance. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, who had been ranked fifth among all FBS players with 124.3 yards rushing per game, had just 2 yards on 7 carries.
Illinois held Wisconsin to its lowest single-game rushing total since 2015, when the Badgers had minus-26 yards on 26 carries in a 13-7 loss to Northwestern. Even if the sacks were taken out of the equation, Wisconsin still mustered only 1.7 yards per carry.
Mertz went 4 of 4 for 54 yards on Wisconsin's opening possession and capped the series with a 21-yard touchdown to Isaac Guerendo on third-and-8. But he was just 13 of 27 for 152 yards with two interceptions the rest of the way and played the last 2 1/2 quarters with tape around his left (non-throwing) hand.
DeVitto went 18 of 24 for 167 yards. Each of his three touchdown runs was from 1 yard out.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: The Illini won with the same style that Bielema had so much success with at Wisconsin. They outrushed Wisconsin 137-2, made fewer mistakes than their opponent and won at the line of scrimmage. Illinois hosts Iowa and No. 21 Minnesota the next two weeks in games that could determine how much of a factor they are in the Big Ten West race.
Wisconsin: The Badgers have to start asking themselves some difficult questions about the direction of their program as they've fallen below .500 after opening the season in the Top 25. Wisconsin's offense was hurt by injuries that knocked tight end Hayden Rucci, Guerendo and wide receiver Skyler Bell out of the game. The Badgers also announced before the game that tight end Clay Cundiff is out for the rest of the season after getting carted off the field at Ohio State.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Hosts Iowa on Saturday
Wisconsin: At Northwestern on Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. DeVito
3 QB
167 PaYds, -2 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
G. Mertz
5 QB
207 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -22 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|14
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|5
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|304
|209
|Total Plays
|66
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|2
|Rush Attempts
|42
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|0.1
|Yards Passing
|167
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|17-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|10-77
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.5
|4-53.5
|Return Yards
|33
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|18/24
|167
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|25
|129
|1
|49
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|6
|16
|0
|6
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|7
|-2
|3
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|5
|5
|59
|0
|35
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|7
|4
|51
|0
|22
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|8
|7
|31
|0
|13
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Scott 85 WR
|M. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Nicholson 10 DB
|T. Nicholson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 90 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|2/2
|44
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|4
|34.5
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|7.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|8
|2
|0
|3
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|7
|-22
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|10
|5
|76
|0
|25
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|5
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
M. Allen 4 WR
|M. Allen
|3
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|2
|23
|1
|21
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Anthony 22 WR
|V. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 31 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Toler 41 S
|T. Toler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|4
|53.5
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|5
|21.4
|38
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) F.Pinton kicks 56 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 9. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Vining at WIS 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47(14:54 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 34.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(14:28 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - WISC 38(13:53 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by C.Dike at ILL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 26(13:18 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at ILL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 23(12:47 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 23(12:09 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by I.Guerendo at ILL 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at ILL 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 21(11:20 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 21. Catch made by I.Guerendo at ILL 21. Gain of 21 yards. I.Guerendo for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:15 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at ILL 24.
|+35 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 24(10:49 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 24. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(10:27 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton C.Goetz at WIS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 40(10:04 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 40(10:02 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to WIS 38 for 2 yards. T.DeVito ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 38(9:31 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 35 yards to WIS 3 Center-A.Hall. Downed by S.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 3(9:21 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at WIS 6.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 6(8:57 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at WIS 4.
|Int
3 & Goal - WISC 4(8:18 - 1st) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 35. Intercepted by K.Smith at WIS 35. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dike at WIS 16.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16(8:09 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by I.Williams at WIS 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ILL 19(7:35 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - ILL 19(7:29 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 19. Catch made by I.Williams at WIS 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WIS 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 6(6:54 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 1(6:10 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WIS 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 1(5:34 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig J.Thompson at WIS 1.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ILL 1(4:48 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower. PENALTY on WIS-J.Shaw Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 1(4:38 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. T.DeVito for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) F.Pinton kicks 55 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 10. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Rosiek at WIS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(4:25 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at WIS 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 37(3:47 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WIS 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46(3:12 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nicholson at ILL 44.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44(2:43 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at ILL 47.
|Sack
2 & 13 - WISC 47(2:09 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at ILL 50 for -3 yards (I.Darkangelo)
|+25 YD
3 & 16 - WISC 50(1:29 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 50. Catch made by C.Dike at ILL 50. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at ILL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:46 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 24(0:24 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to ILL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 21.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 21(15:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WISC 29(14:56 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on WIS-K.Latu Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(14:53 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at ILL 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 32(14:30 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 32. Gain of 9 yards. B.Hightower ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(14:03 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at ILL 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 45(13:42 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 45. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at ILL 47.
|Sack
3 & 4 - ILL 47(12:50 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 46 for -1 yards (K.Benton)
|Penalty
4 & 5 - ILL 46(12:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on ILL-B.Hightower False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 41(12:18 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 37 yards to WIS 22 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 22(12:09 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 22 for yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at WIS 22. PENALTY on WIS-T.Beach Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 20 - WISC 12(11:53 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 12. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 12. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nicholson at WIS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 34(11:16 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 34(11:08 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at WIS 36.
|Int
3 & 8 - WISC 36(10:26 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 47. Intercepted by T.Nicholson at WIS 47. Tackled by WIS at WIS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47(10:19 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 29(9:58 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant. PENALTY on WIS-J.Shaw Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 14(9:50 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 14(9:44 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 14. Catch made by I.Williams at WIS 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WIS 9.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 9(9:08 - 2nd) T.DeVito scrambles to WIS 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 5.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ILL 5(8:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on WIS-I.Mullens Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ILL 2(8:16 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 3. Catch made by C.Brown at WIS 3. Gain of yards. C.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ILL 7(8:06 - 2nd) I.Williams steps back to pass. I.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 12 - ILL 12(8:06 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant. PENALTY on WIS-J.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 3(8:03 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 1(7:44 - 2nd) T.DeVito rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. T.DeVito for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) W.McManus kicks 64 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 1. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at WIS 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 19(7:25 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at WIS 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 22(6:52 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at WIS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WISC 27(6:14 - 2nd) B.Allen steps back to pass. B.Allen pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WISC 27(6:02 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 56 yards to ILL 17 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by V.Anthony.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(5:50 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 17. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at ILL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 26(5:29 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Mullens J.Chaney at ILL 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 26(4:49 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner J.Shaw at ILL 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(4:25 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 31 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw at ILL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 31(3:54 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at ILL 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 31(3:04 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at ILL 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 37(2:30 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 28 yards to WIS 35 Center-A.Hall. Out of bounds. PENALTY on ILL-T.Leitzsey Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 42(2:24 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to ILL 43 for yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 43. PENALTY on WIS-J.Eschenbach Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WISC 32(1:56 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - WISC 32(1:53 - 2nd) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph J.Newton at WIS 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 35(1:17 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at WIS 41.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WISC 41(0:58 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 55 yards to ILL 4 Center-P.Bowden. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 4. Tackled by T.Grass at ILL 7.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 7(0:46 - 2nd) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 5.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 5(0:13 - 2nd) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at ILL 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 31(14:47 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at ILL 43.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(13:50 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 35(13:26 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 35(13:20 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney M.Njongmeta at WIS 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 28(12:42 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to WIS 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney I.Mullens at WIS 29.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - ILL 29(11:58 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by I.Williams at WIS 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw at WIS 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(11:42 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 23. Catch made by M.Marchese at WIS 23. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Torchio at WIS 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 3(11:04 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig J.Thompson at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 1(10:25 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. T.DeVito for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 60 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 5. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. I.Guerendo FUMBLES forced by ILL. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-M.Marchese at WIS 16. Tackled by WIS at WIS 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 16(10:21 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Mullens at WIS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 16(10:01 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WISC 16(9:44 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at WIS 26 for -10 yards (K.Benton)
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - WISC 34(9:08 - 3rd) C.Griffin 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 60 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 5. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Jennings at WIS 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21(8:59 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at WIS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ILL 23(8:17 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ILL 23(8:11 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 23(8:06 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 58 yards to ILL 19 Center-P.Bowden. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 19. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at ILL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(7:56 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner M.Njongmeta at ILL 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 34(7:26 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 34. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 34. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Clark at ILL 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(7:04 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 49. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio C.Goetz at WIS 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 49(6:57 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS End Zone for 49 yards. C.Brown for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 55 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 10. C.Dike returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by P.Vining at WIS 30. PENALTY on ILL-T.Strain Offensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on ILL-T.Jennings Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(6:37 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newton I.Darkangelo at WIS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 47(6:07 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at WIS 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 50(5:24 - 3rd) C.Dike rushed to ILL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes I.Darkangelo at ILL 47.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ILL 47(4:48 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47(4:36 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Paez at ILL 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 48(3:57 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 35 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 35(3:23 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by C.Washington at WIS 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at WIS 29. PENALTY on WIS-R.Hallman Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 29(3:15 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to WIS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney G.Paez at WIS 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 26(2:52 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to WIS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 20(2:29 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to WIS 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(1:02 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WIS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WISC 19(0:27 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to WIS 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - WISC 19(15:00 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 19. Catch made by C.Brown at WIS 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta C.Goetz at WIS 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WISC 21(14:22 - 4th) C.Griffin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) W.McManus kicks 62 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 3. C.Dike returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Jennings at WIS 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 24(14:13 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 21 for -3 yards (K.Randolph)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ILL 21(13:46 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ILL 21(13:40 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ILL 21(13:34 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 45 yards to ILL 34 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by M.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(13:28 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman C.Goetz at ILL 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 36(12:52 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner M.Njongmeta at ILL 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - WISC 38(11:45 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman J.Turner at ILL 42.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WISC 42(11:24 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 38 yards to WIS 20 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(11:15 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 20. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at WIS 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(11:06 - 4th) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 45 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Jacas at WIS 45.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - ILL 45(10:34 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 45 for yards (J.Newton; G.Jacas) PENALTY on ILL-A.Bryant Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 50(9:50 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at WIS 50.
|Sack
3 & 1 - ILL 50(9:18 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 40 for -10 yards (T.Edwards)
|No Gain
4 & 11 - ILL 40(8:46 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(8:32 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to WIS 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at WIS 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(7:32 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to WIS 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz M.Njongmeta at WIS 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - WISC 31(7:09 - 4th) R.Love rushed to WIS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Toler C.Goetz at WIS 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - WISC 29(6:23 - 4th) R.Love rushed to WIS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WIS 26.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - WISC 26(5:45 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for M.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(5:40 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 26. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at WIS 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 33(5:17 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ILL at WIS 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 37(4:46 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 30 for -7 yards (A.Bryant)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - ILL 30(4:13 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - ILL 30(4:08 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-D.Witherspoon Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 45(3:59 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Schipper. PENALTY on WIS-J.Nelson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 25 - ILL 30(3:57 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 30. Catch made by M.Allen at WIS 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at WIS 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 42(3:36 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 42. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WIS 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 49(3:00 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(2:41 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 45. Catch made by C.Dike at ILL 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ILL 36(2:04 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 41(2:04 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for V.Anthony.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ILL 41(1:45 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 31(1:42 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ILL 31(1:39 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at ILL 37 for -6 yards (J.Martin)
|+15 YD
3 & 16 - ILL 37(1:32 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by M.Allen at ILL 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at ILL 22.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ILL 22(1:11 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
7
26
4th 11:54 ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
31
14
3rd 8:38 ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
21
3rd 9:46 PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
0
3rd 11:04 ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
41
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
14
0
1st 2:35 CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
10
7
1st 2:11 ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
14
2nd 13:20 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
3
3
1st 1:02 NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
3
2nd 14:13 CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
7
1st 3:03 ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
0
2nd 15:00 ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
7
7
1st 1:28 ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
7
14
1st 1:45 FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
0
1st 1:19 ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
7
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
7
3
1st 0:00 FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
7
7
1st 4:19 BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
3
7
1st 0:33 ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
7
7
1st 4:25 ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
0
1st 9:19 SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN