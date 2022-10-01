|
|
|FAU
|NTEXAS
Aune, Shorter lead North Texas past Florida Atlantic 45-28
DENTON, Texas (AP) Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes to Jyaire Shorter in the first half to guide North Texas to a 45-28 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Aune hit Shorter for a 25-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Aune sandwiched touchdown throws to Shorter covering 2 and 25 yards around a pick-6 by Ridge Texada and North Texas (3-3, 2-0 Conference USA) led 28-7 with 5:36 left in the second quarter.
Florida Atlantic (2-4, 1-1) got within seven points at halftime after Teja Young picked off an Aune pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown. N'Kosi Perry threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Larry McCammon with 21 seconds left before intermission.
The Mean Green pulled away in the third quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson, taking a 42-21 lead.
Aune completed 14 of 20 passes for 180 yards. Ragsdale carried 16 times for 119 yards.
Perry completed 26 of 50 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for FAU. LaJohntay Wester had 10 catches for 113 yards and a score.
North Texas finished with 300 yards on the ground, rushing 51 times.
---
|
N. Perry
7 QB
295 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 27 RuYds, RuTD
|
A. Aune
2 QB
180 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|432
|481
|Total Plays
|79
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|300
|Rush Attempts
|29
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|295
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|26-50
|15-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-14
|9-69
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|5-40.8
|Return Yards
|63
|121
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-64
|2-116
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|300
|
|
|432
|TOTAL YDS
|481
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|26/50
|295
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|15
|79
|0
|18
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|7
|27
|0
|7
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|5
|27
|1
|13
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|15
|10
|113
|1
|32
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|14
|6
|61
|0
|27
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|3
|2
|43
|1
|35
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|10
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
J. Young 87 WR
|J. Young
|5
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 81 TE
|A. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|6
|43.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Platt 15 WR
|J. Platt
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|16
|119
|1
|18
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|6
|75
|0
|53
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|16
|71
|0
|20
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|6
|17
|1
|4
|
S. Earle 3 QB
|S. Earle
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|4
|9
|0
|10
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|4
|3
|69
|0
|34
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|5
|3
|52
|3
|25
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|4
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|1/1
|43
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|5
|40.8
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|18.0
|23
|0
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|
X. Kautai 88 TE
|X. Kautai
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25(14:56 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 29(14:17 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 29(14:13 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 48 yards to NTX 23 Center-FAU. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(14:05 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by K.Horton at NTX 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 31(13:37 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(13:19 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(12:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 41. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(12:27 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(12:15 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 27. Catch made by J.Roberts at FAU 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(11:51 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to FAU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(11:25 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FAU 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Shorter for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 1st) NTX kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(11:17 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 31(10:54 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(10:40 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 45.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(10:14 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by J.Burton at NTX 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 34.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(9:53 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by L.Wester at NTX 34. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - FAU 39(9:09 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 31(8:31 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by J.Edrine at NTX 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(8:03 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by L.Wester at NTX 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 12(7:45 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to NTX End Zone for 12 yards. N.Perry for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 1st) M.Suarez kicks 50 yards from FAU 35 to the NTX 15. J.Smart returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAU at NTX 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(7:41 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 38(7:08 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 38. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 28(7:05 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 28(6:59 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 28. Catch made by I.Johnson at NTX 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 30.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 30(6:18 - 1st) B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to FAU 30 Center-NTX. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(6:07 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by J.Edrine at NTX 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 48(5:43 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to NTX 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 46(5:17 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to NTX 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(5:03 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to NTX 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FAU 43(4:18 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 43(4:08 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Posey. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was offset.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 43(4:07 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 43 yards to NTX End Zone Center-FAU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(3:51 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(3:49 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by R.Burns at FAU 46. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(3:35 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(3:24 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 17 for 18 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(3:16 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 12(2:12 - 1st) S.Earle rushed to FAU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(1:33 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to FAU 7. Catch made by O.Adaway at FAU 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(1:08 - 1st) S.Earle rushed to FAU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(0:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(15:00 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 2. Catch made by J.Shorter at FAU 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Shorter for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU 5. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(14:56 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 47(14:43 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 47(14:32 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 42.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 42(14:09 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 27. Catch made by J.Young at NTX 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 26(13:47 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 24(13:23 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 24(12:52 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 22.
|No Good
4 & 6 - FAU 30(12:31 - 2nd) M.Suarez 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FAU Holder-FAU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(12:22 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(11:53 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 24.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(11:48 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(11:35 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to FAU 35 Center-NTX. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(11:29 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 40(10:44 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(10:21 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 49(9:51 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 49. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 48.
|Int
3 & 4 - FAU 48(9:33 - 2nd) N.Perry pass INTERCEPTED at NTX 42. Intercepted by R.Texada at NTX 42. R.Texada for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30(9:22 - 2nd) J.Posey rushed to FAU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 35(8:39 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 48(8:28 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 48(8:27 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to NTX 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 45(8:11 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 45(7:46 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 42 yards to NTX 3 Center-FAU. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 3(7:41 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 8(7:13 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 12. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 15.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(6:22 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to FAU 32 for 53 yards. A.Adeyi FUMBLES forced by FAU. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-NTX at FAU 32. Tackled by FAU at FAU 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(5:56 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 25(5:43 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FAU 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Shorter for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU End Zone. J.Platt returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at FAU 12.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12(5:32 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 12. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 12. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - FAU 8(4:56 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 15(4:18 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 15(4:14 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 34 yards to FAU 49 Center-FAU. Downed by J.Jerrels.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(4:04 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 41.
|Int
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 41(3:32 - 2nd) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 36. Intercepted by T.Young at FAU 36. T.Young for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 2nd) M.Suarez kicks 59 yards from FAU 35 to the NTX 6. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAU at NTX 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(3:18 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 23(2:40 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(2:14 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 38.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 38(1:45 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 38. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 48. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 33(1:26 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 33(1:20 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 38.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 38(1:20 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to FAU 20 Center-NTX. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 20(1:14 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 20(1:11 - 2nd) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 29(0:50 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 33.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 33(0:40 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by L.Wester at NTX 35. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 35(0:30 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 35(0:27 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
|+35 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 35(0:22 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by L.McCammon at NTX 35. Gain of 35 yards. L.McCammon for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) M.Suarez kicks 41 yards from FAU 35 to the NTX 24. X.Kautai returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAU at NTX 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(0:05 - 2nd) A.Aune kneels at the NTX 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Suarez kicks 51 yards from FAU 35 to the NTX 14. J.Smart returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAU at NTX 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(14:54 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 30(14:26 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(13:56 - 3rd) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(13:34 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 47(12:57 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(12:36 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 48 for -2 yards (L.Jean)
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 48(12:01 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to FAU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 46.
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 46(11:17 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by R.Burns at FAU 46. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(10:56 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to FAU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 14(10:11 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(9:56 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Ragsdale for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 3rd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:56 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 30(9:28 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 31.
|Int
3 & 4 - FAU 31(8:48 - 3rd) N.Perry pass INTERCEPTED at NTX 41. Intercepted by R.Texada at NTX 41. Tackled by FAU at FAU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(8:28 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 3rd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 57 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU 8. Fair catch by M.Landy.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(8:23 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 32(7:57 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 34(7:33 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(7:02 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 43(6:27 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 45(5:56 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Burton at NTX 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 49. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FAU 49(5:27 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 41 for -10 yards (F.Vailea)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - FAU 41(4:48 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - FAU 41(4:44 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 20 - FAU 41(4:29 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 43 yards to NTX 16 Center-FAU. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 16. Tackled by FAU at NTX 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(4:19 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 25 for yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 25. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 11(4:12 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 20(3:33 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 21.
|Sack
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(2:50 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 19 for -2 yards (C.Jones)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NTEXAS 19(2:06 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to FAU 38 Center-NTX. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(1:56 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 49. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 49(1:40 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 49.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 49(1:16 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by L.Wester at NTX 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 31.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(0:56 - 3rd) N.Perry scrambles to NTX 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 18(0:31 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 13. Catch made by T.Johnson at NTX 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 13.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FAU 13(15:00 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 13(14:55 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for A.Evans.
|+13 YD
4 & 5 - FAU 13(14:49 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 13. Catch made by L.Wester at NTX 13. Gain of 13 yards. L.Wester for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 4th) M.Suarez kicks 54 yards from FAU 35 to the NTX 11. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAU at NTX 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(14:38 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 37(14:08 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(13:27 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 44(12:49 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to FAU 32 for 12 yards. A.Adeyi FUMBLES forced by E.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-E.Williams at FAU 32. Tackled by NTX at FAU 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 46(12:41 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FAU 46(12:38 - 4th) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - FAU 41(12:32 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 41. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 45(11:59 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 45(12:04 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to NTX 6 Center-FAU. Downed by J.Posey.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 6(11:55 - 4th) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Offside 3 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 13 - NTEXAS 3(11:55 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 23 for 20 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(11:19 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 26(10:35 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 32(9:52 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(9:22 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 50(8:44 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to FAU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 48(8:05 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 48(7:49 - 4th) B.Rodriguez punts yards to FAU 18 Center-NTX. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(7:43 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 41(7:19 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to FAU 41. Catch made by V.Gumms at FAU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 36(6:52 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to FAU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 35(6:30 - 4th) A.Aune rushed to FAU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(5:00 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to FAU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(4:21 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to FAU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 28(4:06 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to FAU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 33(4:04 - 4th) E.Mooney 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(3:59 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 37. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NTX at FAU 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(3:46 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by L.Wester at NTX 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(3:28 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to NTX 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 39(3:16 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 39(3:07 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by J.Edrine at NTX 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 19(2:46 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 9(2:43 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FAU 9(2:41 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 9(2:39 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 9. Catch made by L.McCammon at NTX 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FAU 1(2:06 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(1:53 - 4th) PENALTY on NTX-NTX False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(1:53 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(1:49 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 1.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(1:07 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at NTX 7.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 7(0:20 - 4th) B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards to NTX 45 Center-NTX. L.Wester returned punt from the NTX 45. Tackled by NTX at NTX 46.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(0:09 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to NTX 19. Catch made by J.Burton at NTX 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 19(0:01 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
