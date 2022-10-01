|
|
|NH
|WMICH
Western Michigan takes care of New Hampshire early 44-7
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.
Western Michigan (2-3) scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead.
Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays of 75 and 76 yards, the first to a wide-open Corey Crooms from Salopek off a flea ficker on the Broncos' first play, and the second on a screen to Sean Tyler.
Salopek finished 13-of-23 passing for 252 yards with an interception. Crooms had 109 yards on five catches. La'Darius Jefferson and Tyler added rushing touchdowns. Joshua Burgett had a 3-yard reception for a score.
Western Michigan's Delano Ware returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown for the game's final points. The Broncos had four takeaways, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Max Brosmer threw for 161 yards for UNH (3-2), including a 26-yard score to Dylan Laube.
---
|
D. Laube
20 RB
58 RuYds, 63 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
J. Salopek
6 QB
252 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|204
|356
|Total Plays
|72
|48
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|104
|Rush Attempts
|39
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|160
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|11-109
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.6
|6-35.0
|Return Yards
|18
|97
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-97
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brosmer 16 QB
|M. Brosmer
|21/33
|160
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Laube 20 RB
|D. Laube
|23
|58
|0
|31
|
J. Silver 8 DE
|J. Silver
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Thomason 41 RB
|M. Thomason
|8
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Brosmer 16 QB
|M. Brosmer
|7
|-48
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Laube 20 RB
|D. Laube
|6
|6
|63
|1
|26
|
C. Burke 8 WR
|C. Burke
|3
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Corcoran 15 WR
|J. Corcoran
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
H. Maurisseau 9 WR
|H. Maurisseau
|2
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
K. Lepkowski 84 TE
|K. Lepkowski
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
S. Coyne 1 WR
|S. Coyne
|3
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Thomason 41 RB
|M. Thomason
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Deese 81 TE
|A. Deese
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Mazzie 37 K
|N. Mazzie
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Lehane 30 K
|S. Lehane
|7
|48.6
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomason 41 RB
|M. Thomason
|4
|19.3
|21
|0
|
C. Mead 24 CB
|C. Mead
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Laube 20 RB
|D. Laube
|2
|9.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|13/23
|252
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|6
|36
|1
|17
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|10
|35
|1
|11
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|4
|28
|0
|21
|
T. Allen 32 RB
|T. Allen
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|5
|5
|109
|1
|75
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|2
|2
|38
|0
|25
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|3
|3
|23
|0
|19
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Burgett 85 TE
|J. Burgett
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Givens 14 DL
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 LB
|H. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|1/1
|34
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|6
|35.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Mazzie kicks 65 yards from NH 35 to the WMC End Zone. WMC returns the kickoff. Tackled by NH at WMC 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(14:56 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+75 YD
1 & 25 - WMICH 25(14:42 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.Crooms for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:28 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 53 yards from WMC 35 to the NH 12. C.Mead returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at NH 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NH 26(14:42 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 26. Catch made by K.Lepkowski at NH 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NH 35(14:25 - 1st) D.Laube rushed to NH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NH 39(14:15 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 39. Catch made by A.Deese at NH 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NH 40(14:02 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 40. Catch made by D.Laube at NH 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NH 50(13:49 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 50. Catch made by M.Thomason at NH 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NH 42(13:32 - 1st) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NH 42(13:10 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by D.Laube at WMC 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NH 39(12:58 - 1st) PENALTY on NH-NH Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NH 46(10:58 - 1st) D.Laube rushed to NH 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NH 44(10:30 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 44. Catch made by S.Coyne at NH 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NH 48(10:08 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 48. Catch made by J.Corcoran at NH 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NH 41(9:35 - 1st) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NH 41(9:31 - 1st) D.Laube rushed to WMC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NH 40(9:19 - 1st) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NH 40(8:30 - 1st) S.Lehane punts 36 yards to WMC 4 Center-NH. Downed by NH.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 4(8:03 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 21 for 17 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(7:52 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 25(7:44 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(6:54 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 44.
|+25 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 44(6:14 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by Z.Barnes at WMC 44. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(5:56 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-WMC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 36(5:56 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to NH 36. Catch made by Z.Barnes at NH 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 23(5:25 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to NH 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 15. PENALTY on NH-NH Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 7(5:08 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WMICH 5(3:34 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to NH End Zone for 5 yards. L.Jefferson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the NH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NH 25(3:34 - 1st) D.Laube rushed to NH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NH 24(3:21 - 1st) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 24. Catch made by H.Maurisseau at NH 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NH 27(3:02 - 1st) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - NH 27(3:01 - 1st) PENALTY on NH-NH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NH 22(1:54 - 1st) S.Lehane punts 56 yards to WMC 22 Center-NH. Downed by NH.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(1:54 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 22. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 24(1:39 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|+76 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 24(1:20 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 24. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 24. Gain of 76 yards. S.Tyler for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the NH End Zone. M.Thomason returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at NH 19.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NH 19(1:09 - 1st) D.Laube rushed to NH 42 for 23 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NH 42(0:39 - 1st) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at NH 33 for -9 yards (WMC) M.Brosmer FUMBLES forced by WMC. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-WMC at NH 33. Tackled by NH at NH 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - NH 25(0:15 - 1st) D.Laube rushed to NH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NH 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Thomason rushed to NH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NH 27(14:47 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 29.
|-15 YD
4 & 1 - NH 29(14:11 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 14 for -15 yards. D.Laube FUMBLES forced by WMC. Fumble RECOVERED by NH-S.Lehane at NH 14. Tackled by H.Taylor at NH 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(13:22 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to NH 13 for yards. Tackled by NH at NH 13. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WMICH 24(12:55 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|+19 YD
2 & 20 - WMICH 24(12:52 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to NH 24. Catch made by J.Galloway at NH 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WMICH 5(12:34 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to NH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 3(12:25 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to NH 3. Catch made by J.Burgett at NH 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Burgett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the NH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NH 25(12:07 - 2nd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NH 25(12:06 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 23.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NH 23(11:56 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NH 21(11:32 - 2nd) S.Lehane punts 44 yards to WMC 35 Center-NH. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(10:22 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 37(10:14 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 38(9:52 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 44(8:24 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to NH 14 Center-WMC. D.Laube returned punt from the NH 14. Tackled by WMC at NH 20. PENALTY on NH-NH Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NH 7(8:15 - 2nd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 7. Catch made by A.Deese at NH 7. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 6.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NH 6(7:55 - 2nd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NH 21(7:55 - 2nd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at NH 17 for -4 yards (WMC)
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - NH 17(6:22 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NH 24(6:06 - 2nd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 24. Catch made by S.Coyne at NH 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NH 30(5:09 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NH 31(4:57 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to WMC 38 for 31 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 38.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NH 38(2:24 - 2nd) M.Thomason rushed to WMC 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 42. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NH 27(2:24 - 2nd) M.Brosmer pass complete to WMC 27. Catch made by D.Laube at WMC 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 21.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NH 21(2:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NH-NH False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - NH 26(2:15 - 2nd) M.Brosmer pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by D.Laube at WMC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Laube for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 2nd) N.Mazzie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 2nd) N.Mazzie kicks 55 yards from NH 35 to the WMC 10. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by NH at WMC 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(2:15 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 14 for -7 yards (NH)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - WMICH 14(2:01 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 19.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - WMICH 19(1:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on NH-NH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 24(1:39 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 30.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 30(1:20 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 37 yards to NH 33 Center-WMC. Fair catch by D.Laube.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NH 33(1:12 - 2nd) D.Laube rushed to NH 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NH 38(1:01 - 2nd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 38. Catch made by K.Lepkowski at NH 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NH 45(0:51 - 2nd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 45. Catch made by S.Coyne at NH 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NH 48(0:23 - 2nd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NH 48(0:20 - 2nd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NH 48(0:19 - 2nd) S.Lehane punts 52 yards to WMC End Zone Center-NH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the NH End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NH 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Laube rushed to NH 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 21.
|-3 YD
2 & 14 - NH 21(14:35 - 3rd) D.Laube rushed to NH 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - NH 18(13:53 - 3rd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 18. Catch made by C.Burke at NH 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 28.
|+22 YD
4 & 7 - NH 28(12:58 - 3rd) J.Silver rushed to NH 50 for 22 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NH 50(12:47 - 3rd) D.Laube rushed to WMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NH 48(12:31 - 3rd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NH 48(12:28 - 3rd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH. PENALTY on NH-NH Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NH 48(12:28 - 3rd) S.Lehane punts 39 yards to WMC 9 Center-NH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 9(11:24 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 9(11:21 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 9. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WMICH 12(10:56 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 12(10:30 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 43 yards to NH 45 Center-WMC. D.Laube returned punt from the NH 45. Tackled by WMC at WMC 43.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NH 43(10:23 - 3rd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at NH 48 for -9 yards (WMC)
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - NH 48(9:45 - 3rd) D.Laube rushed to WMC 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - NH 46(8:58 - 3rd) M.Brosmer pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by C.Burke at WMC 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|Sack
4 & 7 - NH 40(8:20 - 3rd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at WMC 48 for -8 yards (WMC)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(8:00 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 48.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 48(7:51 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WMICH 43(7:12 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WMICH 43(6:30 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 43 yards to NH 14 Center-WMC. Fair catch by D.Laube.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NH 14(6:23 - 3rd) D.Laube rushed to NH 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NH 16(5:40 - 3rd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 16. Catch made by J.Corcoran at NH 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 23.
|Int
3 & 1 - NH 23(5:00 - 3rd) M.Brosmer pass INTERCEPTED at NH 38. Intercepted by B.Garner at NH 38. Tackled by NH at NH 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(4:57 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to NH 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 33.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 33(4:13 - 3rd) J.Salopek rushed to NH 12 for 21 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(3:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-WMC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WMICH 17(3:52 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WMICH 17(3:23 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WMICH 17(3:21 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - WMICH 24(3:12 - 3rd) P.Domschke 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WMC Holder-WMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35 to the NH 1. M.Thomason returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at NH 22. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NH 27(2:59 - 3rd) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 27. Catch made by H.Maurisseau at NH 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NH 40(2:20 - 3rd) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at NH 37 for -3 yards (WMC) M.Brosmer FUMBLES forced by K.Givens. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-K.Givens at NH 37.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(2:13 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NH 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 30(2:03 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to NH 30. Catch made by C.Crooms at NH 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(1:53 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to NH 21. Catch made by J.Galloway at NH 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 19(1:41 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NH 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 15(15:00 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to NH 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by NH at NH 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(14:23 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to NH End Zone for 11 yards. S.Tyler for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:23 - 4th) P.Domschke extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35 to the NH 4. M.Thomason returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at NH 23. PENALTY on NH-NH Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NH 13(14:23 - 4th) D.Laube rushed to NH 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NH 19(13:35 - 4th) D.Laube rushed to NH 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NH 22(12:57 - 4th) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 22. Catch made by D.Laube at NH 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NH 25(12:43 - 4th) D.Laube rushed to NH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NH 25(12:01 - 4th) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 25. Catch made by C.Burke at NH 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NH 35(10:36 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to NH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 36.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - NH 36(10:15 - 4th) D.Laube rushed to NH 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 30.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - NH 30(9:50 - 4th) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NH 45(9:50 - 4th) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at NH 41 for -4 yards (WMC)
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NH 42(8:01 - 4th) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 41. Catch made by C.Burke at NH 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 49. PENALTY on NH-NH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 23 - NH 32(7:48 - 4th) M.Brosmer pass complete to NH 32. Catch made by D.Laube at NH 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 47.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NH 47(7:31 - 4th) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer sacked at NH 36 for -11 yards (WMC)
|Punt
4 & 19 - NH 36(7:29 - 4th) S.Lehane punts 61 yards to WMC 3 Center-NH. Downed by NH.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 3(7:29 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 4.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 4(6:53 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 5.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 5(6:26 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WMICH 5(6:06 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 3 yards to WMC 8 Center-WMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NH 8(5:59 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to WMC 7 for yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 7. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NH 4(5:45 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to WMC End Zone for yards. M.Thomason for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NH-NH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - NH 14(5:42 - 4th) M.Brosmer steps back to pass. M.Brosmer pass incomplete intended for NH.
|Int
2 & 14 - NH 14(5:39 - 4th) M.Brosmer pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 3. Intercepted by D.Ware at WMC 3. D.Ware for 97 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 4th) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 4th) N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35 to the NH 7. M.Thomason returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at NH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NH 25(5:18 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to NH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NH 25(4:27 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to NH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NH 32(3:52 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to NH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NH 33(3:10 - 4th) S.Lehane punts 52 yards to WMC 15 Center-NH. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(3:05 - 4th) T.Allen rushed to WMC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 17(2:24 - 4th) T.Allen rushed to WMC 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 16(1:45 - 4th) T.Allen rushed to WMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by NH at WMC 18.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 18(0:58 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to NH 40 Center-WMC. Fair catch by G.Helm. PENALTY on NH-NH Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(0:58 - 4th) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NH 45(0:58 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to NH 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NH 48(0:32 - 4th) M.Thomason rushed to NH 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at NH 50.
