Spoilermakers: Purdue stifles No. 21 Minnesota for 20-10 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue's lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday.
Cam Allen had two of Purdue's three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.
With star Mohamed Ibrahim held out after what appeared to be a minor ankle injury in Minnesota's previous game, the Gophers (4-1, 1-1) were stifled on the ground for just 47 yards on 26 attempts. After so many shootouts between these teams over the years, the defenses ruled the day and the Boilermakers got the better of it to stop a four-game losing streak to Minnesota.
The Spoilermakers is more like it. They beat No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State last season and three ranked teams in 2018. This time, they knocked off a Gophers team that outscored its first four opponents 183-24. The only other teams in the FBS that hadn't trailed entering this week were Georgia and Washington.
The Boilermakers had three turnovers and three three-and-outs over seven straight scoreless possessions, until O'Connell found a rhythm on a 70-yard march midway through the fourth quarter that set up Mitchell Fineran's second field goal of the game for a 13-10 lead with 4:57 left.
Charlie Jones, who had 41 catches and seven touchdowns over the first four games to lead the FBS, had six receptions for 55 yards. Jones caught a 28-yard pass on the drive to get the Boilermakers in prime position to pull ahead.
The Gophers went three and out, and then Mockobee delivered the kill shot by rumbling through their defense for a 68-yard gain to set up his score on the next play.
Bryce Williams, who led the Gophers with 35 yards on 11 rushes, scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 10 in the third quarter. After averaging 295 rushing yards over the first four games, the Gophers netted only 17 yards on the ground on 15 attempts in the first half.
The Gophers were unable to escape their earlier misfires. Matthew Trickett missed a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter. Morgan had a pass bounce off the chest of Michael Brown-Stephens and into Allen's arms in the end zone in the second quarter. The Gophers also got stuffed on fourth-and-1 from their own 29, when backup quarterback Cole Kramer ran a failed draw.
Minnesota's homecoming was spoiled last season, too, by Bowling Green. That 14-10 loss was pinned largely on a passing game that was then in disarray. Morgan was 5 for 13 for 59 yards, two interceptions and four sacks that day.
The Boilermakers were eager to atone for their last game here, a 34-31 loss in an empty stadium during the pandemic when tight end Payne Durham was called for a disputed offensive pass interference penalty to wipe out what would've been the go-ahead touchdown and the Gophers intercepted Jack Plummer after that to seal the victory.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After reappearing in the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time in nearly two years, the Gophers will likely fall out of the rankings.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers, who were missing three injured starters on offense, have long fielded one of the Big Ten's most potent passing attacks even before coach Jeff Brohm arrived. Their defense has been catching up, and this was a solid performance by both the players and the coaches on that side of the ball. There's no reason to believe the Boilermakers won't contend all the way to the end for the Big Ten West division title.
Minnesota: The only problem with playing so well over the first third of the season was the lack of action in tense situations, particularly for the defense. No matter how much coach P.J. Fleck and his staff push the one-game-at-a-time approach, letups are part of human nature. With the lack of sustained drives by the offense, the defense wasn't fresh down the stretch - and it showed.
UP NEXT
Purdue plays at Maryland next Saturday.
Minnesota has next week off and plays at Illinois on Oct. 15.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.
D. Mockobee
45 RB
112 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, REC
B. Williams
21 RB
35 RuYds, RuTD, 33 ReYds, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|359
|303
|Total Plays
|67
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|46
|Rush Attempts
|27
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|199
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|54
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-43
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|199
|PASS YDS
|257
|160
|RUSH YDS
|46
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|27/40
|199
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|11
|112
|1
|68
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|10
|32
|1
|11
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|4
|10
|0
|9
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|10
|6
|55
|0
|28
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|5
|4
|35
|0
|14
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|5
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|6
|2
|20
|0
|12
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|6
|4
|14
|0
|5
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Humpich 46 LB
|S. Humpich
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Washington 42 LB
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|1-3
|0.0
|2
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. Jefferson 17 S
|C. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|2/2
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|5
|46.6
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|18/33
|257
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|11
|35
|1
|9
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|9
|10
|0
|5
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|5
|1
|0
|5
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|9
|6
|110
|0
|66
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|6
|3
|53
|0
|28
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|6
|3
|53
|0
|28
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|7
|5
|33
|0
|12
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|4-1
|0.0
|1
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-1
|0.0
|1
R. Stapp 22 DB
|R. Stapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|3-4
|0.0
|0
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|2-1
|1.0
|0
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|2-6
|0.0
|0
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|2-2
|1.0
|0
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-3
|0.0
|0
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Keys 2 DL
|G. Keys
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|1/2
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|5
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|2
|12.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan; R.Taylor at MIN 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MINN 20(14:17 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MIN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 25(13:38 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 25(13:32 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 43 yards to PUR 32 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(13:25 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 43 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walley at PUR 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(12:53 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 49(12:16 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; D.Carter at MIN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:46 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:41 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by P.Durham at MIN 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 42.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 42(11:03 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by P.Piferi at MIN 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(10:38 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; M.Sori-Marin at MIN 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(10:01 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MIN 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 10(9:21 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 10. Catch made by D.Burks at MIN 10. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Oliver at MIN 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - PURDUE 7(9:13 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on MIN-T.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(9:06 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. D.Downing for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:59 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by T.Potts at MIN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Allen; K.Douglas at MIN 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 33(8:26 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MIN 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 36(7:54 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on PUR-R.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 49(7:46 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Int
2 & 10 - MINN 49(7:42 - 1st) T.Morgan pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 46. Intercepted by J.Wahlberg at PUR 46. Tackled by B.Spann-Ford at PUR 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:27 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 47. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walley at MIN 40. PENALTY on PUR-P.Durham Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 25 - PURDUE 32(7:22 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; J.Howden at PUR 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - PURDUE 37(6:37 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at PUR 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PURDUE 49(5:54 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 51 yards to MIN End Zone Center-N.Zecchino. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(5:45 - 1st) B.Williams rushed to MIN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 21(5:09 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 21. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 28(4:27 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at MIN 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MINN 29(3:42 - 1st) C.Kramer rushed to MIN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor; J.Wahlberg at MIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(3:36 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; K.Baugh at MIN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 29(3:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 29(2:53 - 1st) A.O'Connell scrambles to MIN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - PURDUE 33(2:12 - 1st) M.Fineran 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(2:07 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 24.
|+66 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 24(1:29 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 24. Gain of 66 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 10(0:47 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to PUR 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 7.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 7(0:03 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to PUR 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 10(15:00 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Good
4 & 10 - MINN 17(14:55 - 2nd) M.Trickett 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(14:51 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PUR 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 19(14:18 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at PUR 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 26(13:36 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Stapp at PUR 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(13:03 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 49. Intercepted by J.Howden at MIN 49. J.Howden ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49(12:57 - 2nd) T.Morgan scrambles to PUR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at PUR 49.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 49(12:14 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by D.Jackson at PUR 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 27(11:28 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at PUR 27 for 0 yards (K.Jenkins) T.Morgan FUMBLES forced by K.Jenkins. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-T.Potts at PUR 30. Tackled by C.Allen; J.Sullivan at PUR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 27(10:39 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 27(10:33 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MINN 35(10:27 - 2nd) M.Trickett 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:22 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Keys; M.Sori-Marin at PUR 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 27(9:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at PUR 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(9:08 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Keys; B.Oliver at PUR 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 41(8:34 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 41. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howden at MIN 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(8:02 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at MIN 46 for -1 yards (D.Carter)
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 46(7:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by C.Jones at MIN 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 37(7:00 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 37 for 0 yards. D.Mockobee FUMBLES forced by T.Nubin. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-J.Logan-Redding at MIN 37. Tackled by PUR at MIN 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 37(6:49 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 37(6:44 - 2nd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor at MIN 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - MINN 34(6:02 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 34. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MIN 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MINN 44(5:20 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 43 yards to PUR 13 Center-B.Weeks. Downed by J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(5:09 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PUR 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 14(4:34 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - PURDUE 14(4:28 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 14. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 14. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Oliver; T.Rush at PUR 19.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 19(4:03 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 35 yards to MIN 46 Center-N.Zecchino. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:55 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at MIN 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 48(3:19 - 2nd) T.Morgan scrambles to PUR 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; L.Johnson at PUR 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 47(2:14 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by D.Jackson at PUR 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 33. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by D.Jackson at PUR 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 39.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(2:06 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 39. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at PUR 39. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Kane at PUR 11.
|Int
1 & 10 - MINN 11(1:58 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass INTERCEPTED at PUR End Zone. Intercepted by C.Allen at PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:51 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow; B.Oliver at PUR 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:12 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 20. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bishop; J.Walley at PUR 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:04 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 20. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Oliver at PUR 23. PENALTY on MIN-B.Oliver Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(0:58 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(0:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 50(0:39 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Int
3 & 10 - PURDUE 50(0:33 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 35. Intercepted by T.Nubin at MIN 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 35(0:28 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 35(0:21 - 2nd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Humpich at MIN 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 41(0:16 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 41. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 47(0:07 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 63 yards from MIN 35 to the PUR 2. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Green at PUR 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(14:56 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIN at PUR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 28(14:36 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 39 for yards. Tackled by J.Walley at PUR 39. PENALTY on PUR-E.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 18(14:16 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 18. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at PUR 20.
|Sack
3 & 12 - PURDUE 20(13:37 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 18 for -2 yards (D.Striggow)
|Punt
4 & 14 - PURDUE 18(12:52 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 54 yards to MIN 28 Center-N.Zecchino. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 28. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at MIN 48.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48(12:40 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 48. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 48. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki; B.Deen at PUR 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(12:18 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to PUR 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 23(11:37 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to PUR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 20(10:55 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Jackson at PUR 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at PUR 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 20(10:13 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at PUR 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki; J.Wahlberg at PUR 15.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 15(9:28 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to PUR 15. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at PUR 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jefferson; C.Allen at PUR 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 5(8:50 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to PUR 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 1(8:10 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to PUR End Zone for 1 yards. B.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 3rd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:06 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at PUR 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(7:34 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; K.Baugh at PUR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 33(6:56 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PURDUE 33(6:50 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 53 yards to MIN 14 Center-N.Zecchino. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 14. Tackled by A.Stevens; B.Kreul at MIN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18(6:39 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Humpich at MIN 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 21(6:01 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 21. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at MIN 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 27(5:16 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki; S.Humpich at MIN 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(4:30 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MINN 37(3:45 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MINN 37(3:40 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 29 for -8 yards (B.Deen; K.Jenkins)
|Punt
4 & 13 - MINN 29(3:14 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 37 yards to PUR 34 Center-B.Weeks. Downed by T.Nubin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(3:06 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; G.Keys at PUR 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 35(2:34 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at PUR 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 37(1:58 - 3rd) A.O'Connell scrambles to PUR 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at PUR 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(1:23 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at PUR 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 48(0:34 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(15:00 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to MIN 40 for yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at MIN 40. PENALTY on PUR-M.Mbow Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - PURDUE 42(14:45 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - PURDUE 42(14:39 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin; D.Carter at PUR 48.
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - PURDUE 48(13:57 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Stapp at MIN 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 40(13:10 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 40 yards to MIN End Zone Center-N.Zecchino. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(13:02 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 20. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at MIN 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(12:22 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to MIN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; B.Deen at MIN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 38(11:43 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to MIN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at MIN 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 41(11:03 - 4th) T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at MIN 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MINN 43(10:15 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 46 yards to PUR 11 Center-B.Weeks. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 11. Tackled by D.LeCaptain at PUR 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(10:04 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; M.Sori-Marin at PUR 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26(9:26 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 26. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at PUR 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(9:21 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 34. Catch made by K.Lewis at PUR 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; B.Bishop at PUR 37.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 37(8:44 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 37. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(8:12 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(7:29 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 18(6:45 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 18(6:39 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 18. Catch made by D.Downing at MIN 18. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Stapp at MIN 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 9(6:02 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to MIN 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PURDUE 8(5:17 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PURDUE 8(5:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PURDUE 15(5:01 - 4th) M.Fineran 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:57 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at MIN 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MINN 24(4:19 - 4th) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MINN 24(4:12 - 4th) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MINN 24(4:06 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 46 yards to PUR 30 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(3:58 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 2 for 68 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; J.Walley at MIN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(3:17 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. D.Mockobee for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jefferson at PUR 36. PENALTY on MIN-F.Bierman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 15(3:02 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 15. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 15. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at MIN 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(2:43 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at MIN 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 48(2:23 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 48. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 43(2:07 - 4th) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Williams.
|Int
2 & 10 - MINN 43(2:03 - 4th) T.Morgan pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 20. Intercepted by C.Allen at PUR 20. MIN ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(1:52 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 31(1:12 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(0:23 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 28.
