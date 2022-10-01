Drive Chart
BGREEN
AKRON

Key Players
M. McDonald 3 QB
247 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
D. Irons 0 QB
224 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 105 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 7:08
M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
7
plays
28
yds
1:12
pos
3
0
Touchdown 5:42
D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
Point After TD 5:42
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:27
C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
2:34
pos
10
6
Point After TD 5:27
N.Perez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 7:22
M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by A.Bench at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Bench for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
3:19
pos
16
7
Point After TD 7:22
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 3:58
D.Irons pass complete to BGN 13. Catch made by C.Price at BGN 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Price for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
3:24
pos
17
13
Point After TD 3:58
N.Perez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 1:08
M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by C.Sims at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Sims for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
00:06
pos
23
14
Point After TD 1:15
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:37
D.Irons pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 36. Gain of 36 yards. A.Adams for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
62
yds
2:35
pos
24
20
Point After TD 7:37
N.Perez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:12
M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by O.Hiliare at AKR 18. Gain of 18 yards. O.Hiliare for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
98
yds
3:01
pos
30
21
Point After TD 12:12
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 8:11
D.Irons pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 41. Gain of 41 yards. A.Adams for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
85
yds
4:09
pos
31
27
Point After TD 8:11
N.Perez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 25
Rushing 12 11
Passing 9 12
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-13 11-17
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 421 408
Total Plays 65 76
Avg Gain 6.5 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 174 184
Rush Attempts 36 42
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 4.4
Yards Passing 247 224
Comp. - Att. 18-29 20-34
Yards Per Pass 7.9 5.2
Penalties - Yards 8-60 7-65
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-38.7 3-49.7
Return Yards 27 -1
Punts - Returns 1-9 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-18 1--1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 2-3 10140731
Akron 1-4 777728
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, OH
 247 PASS YDS 224
174 RUSH YDS 184
421 TOTAL YDS 408
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 247 3 1 160.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 690 10 0 132.7
M. McDonald 18/29 247 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
J. Johnson 13 70 0 24
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 83 1
J. Patterson 11 66 0 13
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Embry 2 28 0 19
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 1
M. McDonald 5 12 0 14
J. Huskey  20 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Huskey 1 3 0 3
P. Wimberly  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
P. Wimberly 1 1 0 1
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 81 0
T. Keith 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 164 3
O. Hiliare 4 3 79 1 59
T. Broden  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 2
T. Broden 7 3 61 0 44
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
J. Embry 1 1 35 0 35
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 2
C. Lewis 4 2 31 0 21
A. Bench  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
A. Bench 2 2 19 1 16
C. Sims  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 104 1
C. Sims 3 3 12 1 7
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Johnson 1 1 7 0 7
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 125 2
T. Keith 1 1 3 0 3
C. Croom  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 1
C. Croom 1 1 2 0 2
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. McDonald 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Brooks  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
K. Brooks 3-0 3.0 0
J. Burton  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Burton 0-0 0.0 1
C. Howell  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Howell 0-1 0.5 0
D. Anders  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Anders 0-1 0.5 0
B. Brand  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Brand 0-1 0.5 0
D. Taylor  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 14/14
M. Lawler 1/1 29 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Sir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
S. Sir 3 38.7 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
T. Keith 4 20.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Embry 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
J. Embry 1 9.0 9 0
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 224 3 1 141.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 906 3 1 120.3
D. Irons 20/33 224 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 105 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 45 0
D. Irons 23 105 0 27
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
C. Price III 17 71 1 11
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 171 2
C. Wiley 2 8 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 96 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 111 1
A. Adams 7 4 96 2 41
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 277 1
S. Jacques-Louis 6 5 60 0 15
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Price III 4 4 26 1 13
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 226 0
D. George 9 4 25 0 13
T. Banks  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 0
T. Banks 3 2 19 0 11
T. Brank  25 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
T. Brank 1 0 0 0 0
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 67 0
C. Wiley 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Martin  S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Martin 0-0 0.0 1
V. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
V. Jones 0-1 0.5 0
C. Harper  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Harper 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Perez  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/5 0/0
N. Perez 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gettman  36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
N. Gettman 3 49.7 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 34.7 88 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
S. Jacques-Louis 3 34.7 88 0
B. Hester  35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
B. Hester 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Golden 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Golden 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 45 2:39 8 47 Downs
8:20 AKRON 39 1:12 7 28 FG
3:08 BGREEN 28 3:11 6 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 BGREEN 20 3:19 7 80 TD
3:58 BGREEN 24 2:43 5 27 Punt
1:15 AKRON 3 0:06 1 3 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 BGREEN 20 2:45 6 35 INT
7:30 BGREEN 26 5:08 11 42 Downs
0:13 BGREEN 12 3:01 6 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:03 BGREEN 27 1:47 4 27 Punt
1:33 AKRON 42 1:33 5 6 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 AKRON 1 4:01 11 38 Fumble
7:08 AKRON 13 1:26 3 5 INT
5:42 BGREEN 3 2:34 1 3 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 AKRON 7 4:16 8 48 Punt
7:22 AKRON 25 3:24 9 75 TD
1:09 AKRON 26 1:09 9 31 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 44 2:10 6 8 Punt
10:05 AKRON 33 2:35 6 67 TD
2:22 AKRON 32 2:09 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 AKRON 25 4:09 9 75 TD
6:16 AKRON 2 4:43 11 40 Downs

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (8 plays, 47 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 59 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 6. BGN returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(14:48 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(14:28 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(13:38 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(13:16 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Embry at AKR 40. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(13:01 - 1st) P.Wimberly rushed to AKR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(12:30 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(12:28 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
No Gain
4 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(12:22 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.

AKR
Zips
 - Fumble (11 plays, 38 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 1
(12:21 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 4.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 4
(11:51 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 9.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 9
(11:24 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(11:14 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 14
(11:11 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 15.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 15
(11:00 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 15. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 30.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(10:50 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 38.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 38
(10:34 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 36.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 36
(10:21 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by D.George at AKR 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 42.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 42
(10:00 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50.
Penalty
2 & 2 - AKRON 50
(8:57 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 40
(8:47 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 39 for -1 yards. D.Irons FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-BGN at AKR 39. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 28 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(8:20 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to AKR 20 for 19 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(8:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 16.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 16
(7:50 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(7:44 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to AKR 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 12
(7:32 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 11.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 11
(7:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 19
(7:16 - 1st) M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:08 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 13. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 13
(7:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -1 yards (D.Taylor; B.Brand)
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 12
(6:33 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 18.
Int
3 & 5 - AKRON 18
(5:59 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 3 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 9. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 3
(5:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:27 - 1st) N.Perez extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:08 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28
(3:00 - 1st) J.Huskey rushed to BGN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 31.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 31
(2:23 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 35. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(2:11 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare. PENALTY on AKR-R.Hence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(2:08 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(2:01 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 25.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 25
(1:51 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 28.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 28
(1:25 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at AKR 39 for -11 yards (C.Harper; V.Jones)
Punt
4 & 22 - BGREEN 39
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 31 yards to AKR 8 Center-BGN. Fair catch by AKR.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 8
(14:57 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 14.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 14
(14:35 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 16.
+10 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 16
(14:13 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 26.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(14:00 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 33.
+27 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 33
(13:44 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to BGN 40 for 27 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(13:23 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 32.
-5 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 32
(12:58 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 37 for -5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 37.
Sack
3 & 7 - AKRON 37
(12:22 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at BGN 44 for -7 yards (K.Brooks)
Punt
4 & 15 - AKRON 44
(10:41 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to BGN End Zone Center-AKR. Touchback.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(10:41 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 22.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 22
(10:03 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by M.McDonald at BGN 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 20.
+21 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(9:33 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 41.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(9:09 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 41. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 15.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15
(8:51 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 5
(8:43 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 3
(7:22 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by A.Bench at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Bench for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:22 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:22 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(7:22 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on BGN-J.Oladokun Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(7:16 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.George at AKR 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 40
(6:50 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 46.
Penalty
3 & 4 - AKRON 46
(6:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49
(6:14 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49
(6:10 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(5:28 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 38
(5:25 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BGN 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 28.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28
(5:07 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BGN 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 14.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(4:48 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 13.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 13
(3:58 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 13. Catch made by C.Price at BGN 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Price for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:58 - 2nd) N.Perez extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:58 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 11. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 29.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29
(3:57 - 2nd) J.Embry rushed to BGN 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 38.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(3:38 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(3:13 - 2nd) C.Croom rushed to BGN 49 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49. PENALTY on BGN-L.Gazarek Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - BGREEN 39
(3:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-K.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 44
(3:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.
Penalty
2 & 1 - BGREEN 42
(2:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BGREEN 47
(2:48 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 47
(2:46 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by T.Keith at AKR 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 44.
Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 44
(1:21 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 41 yards to AKR 3 Center-BGN. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 3. B.Golden FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-C.Rosser at AKR 3. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 3
(1:15 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by C.Sims at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Sims for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:15 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.

AKR
Zips
 - Downs (9 plays, 31 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 10. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(1:09 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 29.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 29
(0:57 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 31.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 31
(0:40 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(0:28 - 2nd) D.Irons spikes the ball.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 41
(0:25 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 48
(0:15 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 48
(0:14 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 48
(0:13 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 43.
No Gain
4 & 5 - AKRON 43
(0:00 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 58 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 7. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 44.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(14:52 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 43.
No Gain
2 & 11 - AKRON 43
(14:40 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
+13 YD
3 & 11 - AKRON 43
(14:35 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(14:23 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BGN 44 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - AKRON 46
(13:46 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - AKRON 46
(13:42 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BGN 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
No Gain
3 & 14 - AKRON 48
(13:20 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
Punt
4 & 14 - AKRON 48
(12:50 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 48 yards to BGN End Zone Center-AKR. Touchback.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Interception (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(12:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(12:32 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 45.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 45
(11:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 45. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 47.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 47
(11:24 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(11:16 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
Penalty
2 & 1 - BGREEN 40
(10:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-C.Lewis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45
(10:05 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 34. Intercepted by K.Martin at AKR 34. Tackled by BGN at AKR 33.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(10:05 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 37.
Penalty
2 & 6 - AKRON 37
(9:49 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks. PENALTY on BGN-B.Spires Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 42
(9:46 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 42. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50
(9:37 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to BGN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 48
(9:13 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 44
(8:56 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to BGN 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 36.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(7:37 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 36. Gain of 36 yards. A.Adams for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:37 - 3rd) N.Perez extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (11 plays, 42 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(7:30 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 30.
Penalty
2 & 6 - BGREEN 30
(7:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 25
(7:06 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - BGREEN 25
(7:02 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(6:39 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 43.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 44
(6:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 43
(5:33 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(5:22 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(5:14 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 38
(4:41 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at AKR 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 31
(4:13 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 32.
No Gain
4 & 3 - BGREEN 32
(2:22 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32
(2:22 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 33.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 33
(2:11 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 39.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 39
(1:52 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 40
(0:13 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 57 yards to BGN 3 Center-AKR. J.Embry returned punt from the BGN 3. Tackled by AKR at BGN 12.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 88 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12
(0:13 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 12. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 21.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 21
(15:00 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 24.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(14:49 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 24. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+59 YD
1 & 20 - BGREEN 14
(13:56 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 14. Gain of 59 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(13:21 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 23.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23
(12:48 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 18.
+18 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 18
(12:12 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by O.Hiliare at AKR 18. Gain of 18 yards. O.Hiliare for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:12 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:12 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(12:12 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 30.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 30
(11:45 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(11:37 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 32 for -8 yards (D.Anders; C.Howell)
+8 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 32
(10:16 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 40
(9:55 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 45.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(9:44 - 4th) C.Price rushed to BGN 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(9:38 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by C.Price at BGN 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 35. PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - AKRON 45
(9:10 - 4th) C.Price rushed to BGN 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 45.
+4 YD
2 & 20 - AKRON 45
(9:03 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to BGN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 41.
+41 YD
3 & 16 - AKRON 41
(8:11 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 41. Gain of 41 yards. A.Adams for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:11 - 4th) N.Perez extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:03 - 4th) N.Paxos kicks 56 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 9. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 27.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(8:03 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(7:36 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(7:20 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 46
(6:35 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 46
(6:16 - 4th) S.Sir punts 44 yards to AKR 2 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.

AKR
Zips
 - Downs (11 plays, 40 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 2
(6:16 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 7.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 7
(5:43 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 11.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 11
(5:05 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13
(4:53 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by D.George at AKR 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 26.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(4:35 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - AKRON 21
(4:18 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 14 for -7 yards (K.Brooks)
Sack
2 & 22 - AKRON 14
(3:15 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 14 for 0 yards (K.Brooks)
+24 YD
3 & 22 - AKRON 14
(2:41 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 38 for 24 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(2:32 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 38
(2:16 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 38
(2:04 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 42.
No Gain
4 & 6 - AKRON 42
(1:33 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.

BGSU
Falcons
 - End of Game (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(1:33 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 34.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 34
(1:27 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 33.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33
(1:19 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 32.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(1:15 - 4th) BGN kneels at the AKR 34.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 33
(0:29 - 4th) BGN kneels at the AKR 35.
