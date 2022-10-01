Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|AKRON
Key Players
|
M. McDonald
3 QB
247 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|
D. Irons
0 QB
224 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 105 RuYds
Field Goal 7:08
M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
7
plays
28
yds
1:12
pos
3
0
Touchdown 5:42
D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 5:27
C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
2:34
pos
10
6
Touchdown 7:22
M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by A.Bench at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Bench for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
3:19
pos
16
7
Touchdown 3:58
D.Irons pass complete to BGN 13. Catch made by C.Price at BGN 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Price for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
3:24
pos
17
13
Touchdown 1:08
M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by C.Sims at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Sims for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
00:06
pos
23
14
Touchdown 7:37
D.Irons pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 36. Gain of 36 yards. A.Adams for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
62
yds
2:35
pos
24
20
Touchdown 12:12
M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by O.Hiliare at AKR 18. Gain of 18 yards. O.Hiliare for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
98
yds
3:01
pos
30
21
Touchdown 8:11
D.Irons pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 41. Gain of 41 yards. A.Adams for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
85
yds
4:09
pos
31
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|12
|11
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|421
|408
|Total Plays
|65
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|184
|Rush Attempts
|36
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|247
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|3-49.7
|Return Yards
|27
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|1--1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|18/29
|247
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|13
|70
|0
|24
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|11
|66
|0
|13
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|5
|12
|0
|14
|
J. Huskey 20 CB
|J. Huskey
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|4
|3
|79
|1
|59
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|7
|3
|61
|0
|44
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|4
|2
|31
|0
|21
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|2
|2
|19
|1
|16
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|3
|3
|12
|1
|7
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
J. Burton 18 CB
|J. Burton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Howell 30 LB
|C. Howell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Brand 6 LB
|B. Brand
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|1/1
|29
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|3
|38.7
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|4
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|20/33
|224
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|23
|105
|0
|27
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|17
|71
|1
|11
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|7
|4
|96
|2
|41
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|6
|5
|60
|0
|15
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|4
|4
|26
|1
|13
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|9
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|3
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|3
|49.7
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|3
|34.7
|88
|0
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 59 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 6. BGN returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(14:48 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 50(14:28 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 50(13:38 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(13:16 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Embry at AKR 40. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(13:01 - 1st) P.Wimberly rushed to AKR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BGREEN 9(12:30 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 9(12:28 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BGREEN 9(12:22 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 1(12:21 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 4(11:51 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 9.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 9(11:24 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(11:14 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 14(11:11 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 15(11:00 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 15. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(10:50 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 38(10:34 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 36(10:21 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by D.George at AKR 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(10:00 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - AKRON 50(8:57 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 40(8:47 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 39 for -1 yards. D.Irons FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-BGN at AKR 39. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(8:20 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to AKR 20 for 19 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(8:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 16(7:50 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(7:44 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to AKR 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 12(7:32 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 11.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 11(7:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 19(7:16 - 1st) M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 13. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(7:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -1 yards (D.Taylor; B.Brand)
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 12(6:33 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 18.
|Int
3 & 5 - AKRON 18(5:59 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 9. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 3(5:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 1st) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(3:00 - 1st) J.Huskey rushed to BGN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 31(2:23 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 35. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(2:11 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare. PENALTY on AKR-R.Hence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(2:08 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(2:01 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 25(1:51 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 28.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 28(1:25 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at AKR 39 for -11 yards (C.Harper; V.Jones)
|Punt
4 & 22 - BGREEN 39(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 31 yards to AKR 8 Center-BGN. Fair catch by AKR.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 8(14:57 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 14(14:35 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 16.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 16(14:13 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(14:00 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 33.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 33(13:44 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to BGN 40 for 27 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(13:23 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 32.
|-5 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 32(12:58 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 37 for -5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 37.
|Sack
3 & 7 - AKRON 37(12:22 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at BGN 44 for -7 yards (K.Brooks)
|Punt
4 & 15 - AKRON 44(10:41 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to BGN End Zone Center-AKR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(10:41 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 22(10:03 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by M.McDonald at BGN 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 20.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:33 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 41.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(9:09 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 41. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 15.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(8:51 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 5(8:43 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 3(7:22 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by A.Bench at AKR 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Bench for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(7:22 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on BGN-J.Oladokun Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(7:16 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.George at AKR 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 40(6:50 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 46.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AKRON 46(6:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(6:14 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49(6:10 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(5:28 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 38(5:25 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BGN 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(5:07 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BGN 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(4:48 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 13(3:58 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 13. Catch made by C.Price at BGN 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Price for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 2nd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 11. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(3:57 - 2nd) J.Embry rushed to BGN 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(3:38 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(3:13 - 2nd) C.Croom rushed to BGN 49 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49. PENALTY on BGN-L.Gazarek Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - BGREEN 39(3:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-K.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 44(3:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - BGREEN 42(2:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BGREEN 47(2:48 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 47(2:46 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by T.Keith at AKR 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 44(1:21 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 41 yards to AKR 3 Center-BGN. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 3. B.Golden FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-C.Rosser at AKR 3. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 10. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(1:09 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 29(0:57 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 31(0:40 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(0:28 - 2nd) D.Irons spikes the ball.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 41(0:25 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(0:15 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 48(0:14 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 48(0:13 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BGN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 43.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - AKRON 43(0:00 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 58 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 7. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(14:52 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AKRON 43(14:40 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - AKRON 43(14:35 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(14:23 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BGN 44 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - AKRON 46(13:46 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - AKRON 46(13:42 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BGN 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - AKRON 48(13:20 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Punt
4 & 14 - AKRON 48(12:50 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 48 yards to BGN End Zone Center-AKR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(12:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(12:32 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 45(11:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 45. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 47(11:24 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(11:16 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - BGREEN 40(10:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-C.Lewis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45(10:05 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 34. Intercepted by K.Martin at AKR 34. Tackled by BGN at AKR 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(10:05 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 37.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - AKRON 37(9:49 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks. PENALTY on BGN-B.Spires Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 42(9:46 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 42. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(9:37 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to BGN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 48(9:13 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 44(8:56 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to BGN 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(7:37 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 36. Gain of 36 yards. A.Adams for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(7:30 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 30.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BGREEN 30(7:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 25(7:06 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - BGREEN 25(7:02 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(6:39 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 44(6:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 43(5:33 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(5:22 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(5:14 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 38(4:41 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at AKR 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 31(4:13 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BGREEN 32(2:22 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(2:22 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 33(2:11 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 39(1:52 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 40(0:13 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 57 yards to BGN 3 Center-AKR. J.Embry returned punt from the BGN 3. Tackled by AKR at BGN 12.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12(0:13 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 12. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 21(15:00 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(14:49 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 24. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+59 YD
1 & 20 - BGREEN 14(13:56 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 14. Gain of 59 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(13:21 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23(12:48 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 18(12:12 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by O.Hiliare at AKR 18. Gain of 18 yards. O.Hiliare for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(12:12 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 30(11:45 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(11:37 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 32 for -8 yards (D.Anders; C.Howell)
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 32(10:16 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 40(9:55 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(9:44 - 4th) C.Price rushed to BGN 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(9:38 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by C.Price at BGN 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 35. PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - AKRON 45(9:10 - 4th) C.Price rushed to BGN 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - AKRON 45(9:03 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to BGN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 41.
|+41 YD
3 & 16 - AKRON 41(8:11 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by A.Adams at BGN 41. Gain of 41 yards. A.Adams for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 4th) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 4th) N.Paxos kicks 56 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 9. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 27.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(8:03 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(7:36 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 49(7:20 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 46(6:35 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 46(6:16 - 4th) S.Sir punts 44 yards to AKR 2 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 2(6:16 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 7(5:43 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 11.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 11(5:05 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(4:53 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by D.George at AKR 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(4:35 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - AKRON 21(4:18 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 14 for -7 yards (K.Brooks)
|Sack
2 & 22 - AKRON 14(3:15 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 14 for 0 yards (K.Brooks)
|+24 YD
3 & 22 - AKRON 14(2:41 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 38 for 24 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:32 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:16 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 38(2:04 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 42.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - AKRON 42(1:33 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(1:33 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 34(1:27 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33(1:19 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(1:15 - 4th) BGN kneels at the AKR 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 33(0:29 - 4th) BGN kneels at the AKR 35.
