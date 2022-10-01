|
|
|TROY
|WKY
Doege, Billingsley lift Troy past Western Kentucky 34-27
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, DK Billingsley ran for 122 yards with a touchdown and Troy defeated Western Kentucky 34-27 on Saturday night.
Doege came in for injured starter Gunnar Watson late in the third quarter when the game was tied at 20. He finished that drive with a 16- yard touchdown pass to Jabre Barber on the first play of the fourth quarter. He hit Tez Johnson for a 10-yard score on the next possession putting Troy (3-2) on top 34-20 with 7:14 to go.
Western Kentucky (3-2) then answ ered with a scoring drive, kept alive early when lineman Gunner Britton snagged a deflected pass and rumbled for 12 yards on fourth-and-11. A Troy punt pinned the Hilltoppers on their 11 but they reached the Troy 32 before Richard Jibunor sacked Austin Reed and forced a fumble that was recovered by Tro Showers, sealing the win with a minute left.
Doege finished 7-of-8 for 71 yards. Watson was 15-of-28 for 200 and hauled in a 7-yard scoring pass from Johnson on a double reverse. Johnson had nine catches for 105 yards.
Reed completed 39 of 56 passes for 405 yards and three scores. Daewood Davis caught 12 passes for 122 yards, Michael Mathison eight for 152 and both had a touchdown.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Johnson
15 WR
105 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
A. Reed
16 QB
406 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|27
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|415
|473
|Total Plays
|76
|86
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|67
|Rush Attempts
|39
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|280
|406
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|38-57
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|21
|-11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1--11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|280
|PASS YDS
|406
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|473
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|15/28
|202
|0
|1
|
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|7/8
|71
|2
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|
J. Bradley 54 DE
|J. Bradley
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Frazier 78 OL
|J. Frazier
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|24
|122
|1
|21
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|6
|26
|0
|10
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Frazier 78 OL
|J. Frazier
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|5
|-8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|7
|6
|105
|1
|30
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|10
|7
|93
|0
|29
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|5
|3
|23
|1
|16
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Ollendieck 89 TE
|C. Ollendieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|2/2
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|4
|43.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|12
|50
|0
|16
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|10
|10
|0
|12
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|6
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|10
|9
|160
|1
|55
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|17
|12
|122
|1
|33
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|8
|4
|35
|0
|13
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|6
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|6
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
G. Britton 75 OL
|G. Britton
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|2
|11
|1
|13
|
K. Hutchinson 15 WR
|K. Hutchinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
A. Key 15 LB
|A. Key
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 18 DB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|2
|48.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 33(14:41 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 33. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36(14:18 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36(13:46 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 36. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(13:02 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Davis at TRY 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13(12:41 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Simon at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Simon for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY 4. TRY returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at TRY 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(12:51 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Billingsley at TRY 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 30(12:50 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 38. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 48(12:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 48(11:53 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 45(11:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(10:56 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 32(10:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 32(10:10 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - TROY 32(10:04 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18(9:26 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to WKY 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 17(8:50 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 17(8:44 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at WKY 18 for -1 yards (C.Jones; M.Allen)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TROY 25(8:08 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 20(8:04 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-V.Murphy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 20(8:04 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 27(7:43 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 31.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WKY 31(7:15 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 26(6:59 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(6:43 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 45(6:10 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 47.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 47(5:13 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 45.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 45(5:00 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 48 yards to TRY 7 Center-Z.Lassiter. Downed by WKY.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 7(4:39 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 7. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27(4:00 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 34(3:36 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40(2:55 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 42.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 42(2:15 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(1:52 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21(1:13 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY End Zone for 21 yards. D.Billingsley for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:55 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25(0:50 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 34(0:27 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 35.
|Int
2 & 12 - WKY 35(14:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 42. Intercepted by C.Martial at WKY 42. Tackled by WKY at WKY 21. PENALTY on TRY-W.Choloh Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36(14:15 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36(14:10 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to WKY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 33.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 33(13:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TROY 38(13:21 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Int
4 & 12 - TROY 38(13:16 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 38. Intercepted by D.Smith at WKY 38. Tackled by TRY at WKY 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 27(13:11 - 2nd) M.Corley rushed to WKY 27 for yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 27. PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - WKY 12(12:35 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 20.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WKY 20(12:22 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall. PENALTY on TRY-M.Rogers Defensive Holding 20 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40(12:15 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 40(12:11 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40(11:57 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 40. Catch made by J.Hall at TRY 40. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 34.
|Sack
2 & 4 - WKY 34(11:23 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at TRY 40 for -6 yards (TRY)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 40(10:35 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Sack
4 & 10 - WKY 40(10:32 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at TRY 47 for -7 yards (J.Solomon)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(10:09 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 50.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 50(9:34 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TROY 50(9:29 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 43 for -7 yards (D.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 14 - TROY 43(8:51 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 39 yards to WKY 18 Center-C.Westfelt. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(8:46 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 23.
2 & 5 - WKY(8:15 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at WKY 36. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Illegal Motion 5 yards offset. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Roughing the Passer 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 23(8:07 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 23(7:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30(7:21 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43(6:32 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 44(5:49 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 50(5:21 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 50. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(5:10 - 2nd) A.Reed scrambles to TRY 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 43(4:35 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by D.Smith at TRY 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 34(3:57 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to TRY 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(3:49 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to TRY 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WKY 25(3:13 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 25(3:06 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WKY 33(3:02 - 2nd) B.Narveson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Lassiter Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY End Zone. J.Barber returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at TRY 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32(2:50 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 33(2:31 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 33(2:24 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 33(2:23 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 47 yards to WKY 20 Center-C.Westfelt. Fair catch by WKY.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(2:16 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 27(2:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(1:52 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:33 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 50.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 50(1:30 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to TRY 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34(1:20 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by M.Mathison at TRY 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Mathison for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 49 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY 16. J.Barber returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at TRY 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(1:06 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 31. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at TRY 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 33(0:46 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at TRY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 42(0:41 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 42 for 0 yards (J.Jones; A.Key)
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 42(0:35 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(0:13 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by R.Johnson at WKY 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 16(0:06 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - TROY 23(0:01 - 2nd) B.Buce 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) WKY kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for C.Ollendieck.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(14:55 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(14:40 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 45(14:17 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(13:49 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by D.Ross at WKY 47. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at WKY 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 44(13:11 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 38.
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 38(12:40 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 38. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 8(12:25 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 7(11:47 - 3rd) T.Johnson pass complete to WKY 7. Catch made by G.Watson at WKY 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Watson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 61 yards from TRY 35 to the WKY 4. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at WKY 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(11:36 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 18. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at WKY 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 22(11:10 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at WKY 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29(11:04 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 30(10:34 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(10:17 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 45(9:44 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WKY 45(9:42 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WKY 45(9:39 - 3rd) T.Ellard punts 49 yards to TRY 6 Center-Z.Lassiter. Downed by B.Wagner.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 6(9:24 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 12(9:03 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 14(8:52 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17(8:35 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 23.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TROY 23(8:12 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 23 for yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 30. PENALTY on TRY-C.Ollendieck Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - TROY 13(7:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-D.Butler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 19 - TROY 8(6:59 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 1 for -7 yards (J.Evans) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
3 & 26 - TROY 1(7:01 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 3.
|Punt
4 & 24 - TROY 3(6:23 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 43 yards to TRY 46 Center-C.Westfelt. Downed by E.Culp.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 46(6:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(6:10 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to TRY 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 22(5:55 - 3rd) M.Corley rushed to TRY 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 23(5:21 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to TRY 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 18.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(4:53 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to TRY 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 22.
|Sack
2 & 14 - WKY 22(4:28 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at TRY 29 for -7 yards (T.Jackson)
|No Gain
3 & 21 - WKY 29(3:39 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - WKY 37(3:33 - 3rd) B.Narveson 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Lassiter Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(3:27 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41(3:09 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to WKY 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 34(2:46 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for A.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 34(2:34 - 3rd) J.Doege rushed to WKY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 33(1:50 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|+18 YD
4 & 9 - TROY 33(1:43 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 33. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15(1:25 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to WKY 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 13.
2 & 8 - TROY(0:45 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for D.Ross. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Roughing the Passer 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 13(0:40 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 13. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 16(15:00 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Barber for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 25 yards from TRY 50 to the WKY 25. Fair catch by M.Mathison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25(14:54 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 25(14:50 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - WKY 20(14:50 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 20. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at WKY 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 30(14:14 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 42(13:59 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 42(13:56 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 42(13:50 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 49(13:07 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to TRY 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47(12:46 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 47. Catch made by M.Mathison at TRY 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 43(12:21 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to TRY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 40(11:42 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to TRY 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WKY 39(11:04 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(10:56 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 44(10:38 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(10:24 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 41(10:06 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at WKY 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(9:49 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 24(9:05 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Rogers at WKY 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 16(8:40 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 10(8:06 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 10(7:20 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Johnson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:14 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 50 yards from TRY 50 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:14 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 27(7:01 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 27(6:55 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 24.
|+12 YD
4 & 11 - WKY 24(6:11 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by G.Britton at WKY 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(6:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 39.
|+55 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 39(5:39 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 39. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WKY 6(5:15 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to TRY 6 for 0 yards. K.Robichaux FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-K.Robichaux at TRY 9. Tackled by TRY at TRY 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - WKY 9(5:00 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. PENALTY on TRY-B.Jones Roughing the Passer 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WKY 4(4:41 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 4(4:33 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WKY 4(4:29 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WKY 4(4:23 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-V.Murphy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - WKY 9(4:24 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 9. Catch made by D.Davis at TRY 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Davis for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(4:20 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30(3:35 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(3:00 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 43(2:51 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TROY 44(2:47 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 44(2:01 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 45 yards to WKY 11 Center-C.Westfelt. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 11(1:56 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 11. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 14(1:36 - 4th) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 23 for 9 yards. A.Reed ran out of bounds.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23(1:34 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 23. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at WKY 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50(1:27 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 50. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 46(1:22 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to TRY 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34(1:13 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by M.Mathison at TRY 34. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 32.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WKY 32(1:07 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at TRY 37 for -5 yards (K.Robertson) A.Reed FUMBLES forced by R.Jibunor. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at TRY 37.
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
36
4th 12:08 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
17
21
3rd 11:23 ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
3
17
2nd 4:22 FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN