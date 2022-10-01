|
|
|WASH
|UCLA
Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA past No. 15 Washington, 40-32
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson had read and heard the comments about UCLA's unbeaten start not meaning much due to the quality of opponents it played.
On Friday night, Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins made sure to make a statement with their first victory over a top-15 team since 2014.
Thompson-Robinson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in UCLA's 40-32 victory over No. 15 Washington in a matchup of unbeaten Pac-12 teams at the Rose Bowl.
''People were saying all week that we're the worst 4-0 team out there and writing us off. I think my boys came here with a chip on their shoulder,'' said Thompson-Robinson, who had the sixth 300-yard passing game of his career. ''I think I told y'all on Monday, see if Washington can run with us, not the other way around.''
The fifth-year senior also ran 2 yards for a score in the third quarter, when he sidestepped defenders Bralen Trice and Jayvion Green, causing them to fall on one another in a heap near the goal line in making it 33-10.
Thompson-Robinson supplied the highlight plays, but plenty of other Bruins contributed to give them their first 5-0 start since 2013.
Zach Charbonnet rushed for 124 yards and a score, Jake Bobo had six receptions for 142 yards and a pair of TDs while the Bruins recorded their first safety in four years and forced a pair of turnovers.
''Our defense did a great job in the first half. For them to stake us that lead when we needed every inch of it,'' coach Chip Kelly said. ''Dorian was clutch. We have total confidence in everything that he does.''
The Bruins have also won eight straight dating to last season - their longest unbeaten streak since 2005. They have scored at least 40 points in six of those victories.
Washington's Michael Penix Jr. came into the game leading the nation in passing yards but struggled in the first half as UCLA (2-0 Pac-12) scored on four straight drives and jumped out to a 26-10 halftime lead.
''We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half,'' coach Kalen DeBoer said. ''Our guys now realize is that we're a team that people are gonna get up to play. Not that we went into the game thinking otherwise, but we got to emotionally and physically be ready to play.''
Penix finished 33 of 48 for 345 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The junior passed for a pair of touchdowns and 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter as the Huskies got within eight, but UCLA ran out the final three minutes.
Rome Odunze had eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
''Just wasn't executing. We got to do better,'' Penix said. ''Me myself personally, I got to take care of the ball better. And that's really all it was, just poor execution.''
Washington (4-1, 1-1) appeared to be rolling early after it took the opening kickoff and scored 10 plays later when Odunze beat safety Devin Kirkwood in single coverage and hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6.
The Bruins drove to the 3 on its opening drive, but turned it over on downs after three straight incomplete passes. Two plays later, the defense came up with its first big play when Penix botched a pitch and linebacker Laiatu Latu tackled Wayne Taulapapa in the end zone.
Latu, who also had three tackles and a sack, began his career at Washington before transferring this year. It was UCLA's first safety since the 2018 season finale against Stanford.
After the free kick, the Bruins went 93 yards in 11 plays, which culminated in Charbonnet scoring from a yard to give them a 9-7 lead. That marked the first time that Washington had trailed in a game this season.
The Huskies regained the lead on Peyton Henry's 50-yard field goal before the Bruins scored 24 straight points. Bobo caught a 12-yard strike midway through the second quarter to give UCLA the lead for good. One play after Stephan Blaylock picked off Penix and returned it to the UW 15, Thompson-Robinson found Kam Brown alone in the end zone to extend the lead to 23-10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: The Huskies were ranked near the bottom of the conference in pass defense as their secondary had plenty of problems trying to contain Thompson-Robinson and Bobo.
UCLA: The Bruins had lost 11 straight games against top- 15 foes, including two to the Huskies, before Friday night's win. Their last win was in the Alamo Bowl against No. 11 Kansas State to wrap up the 2014 season. UCLA's last victory against a top-15 Pac-12 team was also in 2014 against No. 14 Arizona.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
UCLA had not received many votes due to playing the softest nonconference schedule of a Power Five team, but the win over the Huskies should give them plenty of momentum to jump into the rankings. A late fourth-quarter rally should keep Washington in the poll.
UP NEXT
Washington: At Arizona State next Saturday.
UCLA: Hosts No. 12 Utah next Saturday.
---
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
345 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, RuYd
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
315 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 53 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|17
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|10-14
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|416
|499
|Total Plays
|72
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|184
|Rush Attempts
|23
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|345
|315
|Comp. - Att.
|33-49
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-97
|7-39
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|345
|PASS YDS
|315
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|33/48
|345
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|10
|48
|0
|15
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|4
|16
|0
|5
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|6
|-1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|10
|8
|116
|2
|33
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|11
|6
|61
|1
|19
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|5
|5
|56
|0
|34
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|4
|4
|29
|1
|9
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|5
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Irvin 29 S
|J. Irvin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 90 DL
|V. Tunuufi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 22 CB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Rosengarten 73 OL
|R. Rosengarten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 10 CB
|D. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|16.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|24/33
|315
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|22
|124
|1
|22
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|10
|53
|1
|13
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
K. Jones 99 K
|K. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|9
|6
|142
|2
|40
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|4
|3
|56
|0
|33
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|6
|5
|44
|1
|15
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|2
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|4
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|24
|5/5
|8
|
R. Lopez 93 K
|R. Lopez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at WAS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WASH 24(14:29 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - WASH 24(14:23 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 24. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UCLA at WAS 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(13:30 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to UCLA 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(12:57 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to UCLA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 43(12:11 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Westover at UCLA 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(11:45 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 37. Catch made by J.McMillan at UCLA 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 35(11:15 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by G.Jackson at UCLA 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert; D.Magna at UCLA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WASH 33(10:45 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+33 YD
4 & 6 - WASH 33(10:37 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by R.Odunze at UCLA 33. Gain of 33 yards. R.Odunze for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) G.Gross kicks yards from WAS 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at UCLA 42. PENALTY on WAS-G.Gross Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:21 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 41(10:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by K.Allen at WAS 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 40(9:44 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by J.Bobo at WAS 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(9:25 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 18(9:19 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 18(9:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 18. Catch made by K.Brown at WAS 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Irvin at WAS 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(8:53 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at WAS 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 3(8:14 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCLA 3(8:09 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UCLA 3(8:05 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 3(8:00 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; S.Blaylock at WAS 6.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 6(7:14 - 1st) M.Penix rushed to WAS End Zone for -6 yards. M.Penix FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-W.Taulapapa at WAS End Zone. Tackled by UCLA at WAS End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 15 yards from UCLA 20 to the UCLA 5. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Taulapapa at UCLA 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 7(7:02 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 7. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at UCLA 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 9(6:33 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at UCLA 13.
|+40 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 13(5:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 13. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(5:19 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by K.Brown at WAS 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Irvin at WAS 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 41(4:58 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by L.Loya at WAS 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(4:30 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 28(3:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 28(3:33 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at WAS 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 8(3:22 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 2(3:08 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener; J.Irvin at WAS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 1(2:57 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:54 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(2:48 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at WAS 32.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - WASH 32(2:19 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-D.Muasau Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 37(2:06 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by W.Nixon at WAS 36. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at WAS 41. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - WASH 42(1:56 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at WAS 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(1:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 44(1:29 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by C.Davis at UCLA 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 34(0:58 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - WASH 44(0:19 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by D.Culp at UCLA 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert; S.Blaylock at UCLA 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at UCLA 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 25(14:36 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to UCLA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 23(14:22 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 23(13:50 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WASH 23(13:30 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix sacked at UCLA 32 for -9 yards (L.Latu)
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - WASH 40(12:48 - 2nd) P.Henry 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the UCLA End Zone. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at UCLA 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(12:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-A.Mafi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - UCLA 20(12:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - UCLA 15(12:35 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at UCLA 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 17 - UCLA 18(12:07 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by U.Ale at UCLA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(11:34 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at UCLA 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 41(11:10 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at UCLA 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(10:39 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at UCLA 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 49(9:59 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 49. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hampton at WAS 34. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(9:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-D.Banks Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(9:59 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 12. Catch made by J.Bobo at WAS 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Bobo for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 57 yards from UCLA 35 to the WAS 8. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Sykes at WAS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 18(9:26 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 18. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCLA at WAS 35. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for G.Jackson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 18(9:26 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 18. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Murphy at WAS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASH 27(8:46 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 29 for yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at WAS 29. PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 11 - WASH 17(8:19 - 2nd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 44. Intercepted by S.Blaylock at WAS 44. Tackled by R.Rosengarten at WAS 15.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(8:02 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at WAS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASH 33(7:32 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 45 for yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at WAS 45. PENALTY on WAS-J.Bandes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 23(7:01 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother; L.Latu at WAS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASH 27(6:25 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASH 27(6:18 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 50 yards to UCLA 23 Center-WAS. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 23. Tackled by A.Tuputala; J.Perryman at UCLA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(6:07 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at UCLA 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 35(5:31 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at UCLA 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(5:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WAS 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 46(4:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to WAS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 42.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(4:04 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at WAS 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; C.Bright at WAS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(3:26 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(3:21 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to WAS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 8(3:10 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to WAS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Perryman at WAS 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCLA 14(2:34 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(2:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(2:20 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 39(2:09 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by J.Bobo at WAS 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:54 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at WAS 32 for -7 yards (J.Martin)
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - UCLA 32(1:07 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to WAS 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by V.Tunuufi at WAS 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 22(0:39 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 22. Catch made by H.Habermehl at WAS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 16.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UCLA 16(0:29 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 16.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(0:23 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 16. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at WAS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASH 22(0:17 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 22(0:13 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 22. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at WAS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 34(0:09 - 2nd) M.Penix spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 34(0:07 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman; A.Tuputala at UCLA 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(14:32 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at UCLA 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 46(14:16 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(13:39 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; C.Bright at WAS 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 41(13:10 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by K.Brown at WAS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(12:45 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to WAS 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Irvin at WAS 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(12:18 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; C.Bright at WAS 13.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 13(11:58 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; C.Bright at WAS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(11:38 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to WAS End Zone for 2 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(11:35 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at WAS 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 29(10:57 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at WAS 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 32(10:30 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at WAS 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(9:50 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at WAS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 43(9:22 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; D.Kirkwood at WAS 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 46(9:00 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; G.Murphy at WAS 45.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - WASH 45(8:20 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 45(7:42 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by C.Davis at UCLA 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 48. PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - WASH 43(7:37 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; A.Hearn at UCLA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WASH 40(7:02 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 40(6:57 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to UCLA 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(6:24 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 33(6:20 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by W.Nixon at UCLA 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; J.Humphrey at UCLA 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 19(5:50 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by J.McMillan at UCLA 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.McMillan for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:40 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the UCLA 4. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Gross at UCLA 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:34 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at UCLA 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 41(5:08 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; K.Moll at UCLA 44.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 44(4:35 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to WAS 34 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(4:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-M.Ezeike False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+39 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 39(3:58 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by J.Bobo at WAS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Bobo for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at WAS 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 22(3:39 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Vaughns at WAS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 27(3:18 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by R.Newton at WAS 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at WAS 30.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WASH 30(2:37 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on UCLA-S.Blaylock Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(2:28 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood; D.Muasau at WAS 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 42(1:46 - 3rd) M.Penix scrambles to WAS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at WAS 46.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - WASH 46(0:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-D.Culp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 41(0:31 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:10 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - WASH 34(0:05 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at UCLA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood; A.Hearn at UCLA 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26(15:00 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to UCLA 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; J.Vaughns at UCLA 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 22(14:20 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by J.McMillan at UCLA 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 17(13:35 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to UCLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13(13:14 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to UCLA 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 10(12:55 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 10. Catch made by R.Odunze at UCLA 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 4(12:08 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 4. Catch made by D.Culp at UCLA 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Culp for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Polk rushed to UCLA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 57 yards from WAS 35 to the UCLA 8. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Banks; J.Martin at UCLA 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(11:56 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at UCLA 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 24(11:20 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at UCLA 26.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 26(10:53 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at UCLA 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(10:07 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at UCLA 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 43(9:27 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at UCLA 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 47(8:51 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by K.Jones at UCLA 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; C.Bruener at UCLA 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCLA 44(8:06 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira punts 49 yards to WAS 7 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 7(7:58 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 7. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 7. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at WAS 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 41(7:31 - 4th) M.Penix scrambles to UCLA 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASH 47(7:21 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix sacked at WAS 46 for -7 yards (B.Calvert)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WASH 46(6:54 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - WASH 46(6:52 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UCLA 49.
|+15 YD
4 & 12 - WASH 49(6:15 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by J.Polk at UCLA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34(5:54 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by J.McMillan at UCLA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18(5:42 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by J.Westover at UCLA 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 6(5:11 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - WASH 6(5:02 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - WASH 21(5:02 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 21. Catch made by W.Nixon at UCLA 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 14(4:41 - 4th) M.Penix scrambles to UCLA 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 9.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - WASH 9(4:04 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to UCLA 9. Catch made by R.Odunze at UCLA 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Odunze for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:59 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Penix steps back to pass. Catch made by J.McMillan at UCLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(3:59 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at UCLA 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 29(3:54 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; K.Moll at UCLA 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 34(3:43 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at UCLA 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(3:05 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at UCLA 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(2:28 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to WAS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 49(2:22 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to WAS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at WAS 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UCLA 45(1:33 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by H.Habermehl at WAS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; A.Tuputala at WAS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(0:58 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at the WAS 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(0:34 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at the WAS 42.
