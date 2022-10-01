|
No. 11 Penn State outlasts Northwestern 17-7 in sloppy game
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, Penn State's defense forced three turnovers and the No. 11 Nittany Lions outlasted Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday.
Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries to help Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) stay unbeaten heading into an off week.
Both teams struggled early, combining for six turnovers in the first half after heavy rain drenched Beaver Stadium just before kickoff.
Penn State coughed up the ball twice on its first three drives. Xander Mueller recovered a Singleton fumble and Bryce Gallagher intercepted Clifford, but Penn State's defense kept the Wildcats (1-3, 1-1) from taking advantage.
Northwestern gained just 13 yards in the first quarter and gave the ball back when Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted Ryan Hilinski and returned it to midfield.
Clifford led a quick, 5-play drive from there, and found tight end Brenton Strange open in the flat. Strange leapt over a defender at the goal line to make it 7-0 late in the first.
Hilinski didn't complete his first pass until 10 minutes before halftime. Shortly afterward, a bad snap bounced at his feet and Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton hopped on it.
The Nittany Lions turned that giveaway into points, too, when Singleton plowed in from two yards out seven plays later.
Singleton's up and down day continued, with the freshman fumbling again Penn State's next possession when Rod Heard drilled him behind the line of scrimmage. Cameron Mitchell recovered for the Wildcats. But they couldn't block Tarburton.
Penn State's end hit Hilinski two plays later to force another fumble. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs recovered to keep the score 14-0 at halftime.
The Nittany Lions held the Wildcats to just 31 rushing yards. Northwestern running back Evan Hull, who entered leading the country in yards from scrimmage, finished with 96.
Kicker Jake Pinegar added to Penn State's lead with a 38-yard field goal with 14:29 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: Northwestern has been plagued by turnovers all season. Saturday was no different. They gave the ball away nearly every time they had any momentum going. Meanwhile, Hull entered the game as the team's leading receiver, but didn't catch his first pass until late in the third quarter.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions' are off next week before they travel to Michigan to face the No. 4 Wolverines on Oct. 15. They'll have a lot to clean up.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 8.
Penn State: Visits No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15.
---
R. Hilinski
3 QB
210 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -10 RuYds
N. Singleton
10 RB
85 RuYds, RuTD, 11 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|241
|360
|Total Plays
|65
|78
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|220
|Rush Attempts
|28
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|210
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|15-37
|10-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.9
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|210
|PASS YDS
|140
|31
|RUSH YDS
|220
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|15/37
|210
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|11
|45
|0
|29
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|2
|6
|0
|4
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|7
|-5
|0
|6
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|6
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|10
|4
|55
|0
|22
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|47
|1
|47
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|11
|4
|42
|0
|24
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|4
|3
|34
|0
|15
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|6
|3
|32
|0
|18
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Niro III 1 WR
|R. Niro III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|9-5
|0.0
|0
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|8-2
|0.0
|0
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|7-5
|0.0
|1
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|5-2
|0.0
|0
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
T. Holmes 90 DL
|T. Holmes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
R. Johnson 8 DL
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Gold Jr. 94 DL
|J. Gold Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Butler 52 DL
|J. Butler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|0-2
|0.0
|0
W. Davis Jr. 4 LB
|W. Davis Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|10/20
|140
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|22
|88
|0
|13
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|20
|85
|1
|19
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|10
|40
|0
|11
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|3
|13
|0
|7
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|6
|4
|73
|0
|43
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Meiga 80 WR
|M. Meiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|1
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|4-4
|0.0
|0
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
K. Ellis 2 S
|K. Ellis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. van den Berg 52 DT
|J. van den Berg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|5
|40.0
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NW 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 26(14:34 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NW 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:04 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter J.Reed at NW 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 30(13:34 - 1st) H.Renner punts 49 yards to PSU 21 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by M.Uihlein. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11(13:21 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke X.Mueller at PSU 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 12(12:40 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller B.Gallagher at PSU 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 15(12:28 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 15. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 15. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Mueller at PSU 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 24(11:58 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at PSU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 31(11:28 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(10:56 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PSU 45(10:18 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PSU 45(9:39 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 1 - PSU 45(9:03 - 1st) B.Amor punts 47 yards to NW 8 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by PSU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 8(8:53 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at NW 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 12(8:25 - 1st) A.Tyus rushed to NW 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown P.Mustipher at NW 16.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 16(7:55 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac H.Beamon at NW 12.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 12(7:17 - 1st) H.Renner punts 42 yards to PSU 46 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by R.Niro.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(7:09 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis G.Metz at PSU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 48(6:26 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to NW 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 47(5:49 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to NW 40 for 7 yards. N.Singleton FUMBLES forced by G.Hollis. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-X.Mueller at NW 40. Tackled by PSU at NW 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(5:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at NW 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 45(5:26 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover D.Ellies at NW 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 45(4:52 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 45(4:47 - 1st) L.Akers punts 38 yards to PSU 17 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(4:40 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to PSU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 20(4:03 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 20. Gain of 8 yards.
|Int
1 & 10 - PSU 28(3:32 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 42. Intercepted by B.Gallagher at PSU 42. Tackled by PSU at PSU 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(3:25 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to PSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 42(2:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to PSU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; P.Mustipher at PSU 43.
|Int
3 & 11 - NWEST 43(2:13 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 19. Intercepted by J.Brown at PSU 19. Tackled by NW at PSU 50. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(1:59 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 40. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47(1:38 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to NW 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at NW 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37(1:19 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by H.Wallace at NW 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pate at NW 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:50 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to NW 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 20(0:21 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by B.Strange at NW 20. Gain of 20 yards. B.Strange for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) G.Nwosu kicks 61 yards from PSU 35 to the NW 4. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ellis at NW 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(0:07 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 23(0:04 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 23(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for R.Niro.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 23(14:55 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 36 yards to PSU 41 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by R.Heard.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(14:47 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to NW 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49(14:18 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to NW 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher R.Heard at NW 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 46(13:33 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by T.Johnson at NW 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at NW 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(12:57 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to NW 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Holmes at NW 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 37(12:20 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lee.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - PSU 37(12:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-K.Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PSU 42(12:14 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington (J.Lewis).
|Punt
4 & 14 - PSU 42(12:08 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 38 yards to NW 4 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by D.Hardy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 4(11:59 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at NW 4.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 4(11:29 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at NW 4.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 4(10:53 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 4. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 4. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Wilson at NW 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(10:32 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 26. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 26. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Wilson at NW 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 29(10:10 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NW 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 35(9:41 - 2nd) R.Hilinski rushed to NW 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at NW 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(9:14 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 37(9:09 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by PSU at NW 50. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(8:49 - 2nd) NW rushed to NW 45 for -5 yards. NW FUMBLES forced by PSU. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-N.Tarburton at NW 45. Tackled by NW at NW 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 45(8:49 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to NW 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; C.Mitchell at NW 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 41(8:11 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to NW 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at NW 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 37(7:38 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to NW 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis J.Butler at NW 36.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 36(7:04 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to NW 29 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Gallagher at NW 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 29(6:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on NW-J.Butler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - PSU 24(6:17 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to NW 27. Catch made by N.Singleton at NW 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at NW 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 13(5:42 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to NW 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 2(5:08 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to NW End Zone for 2 yards. N.Singleton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:02 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:57 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to PSU 46 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ellis at PSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(4:33 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to PSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 46(4:04 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Van Den Berg P.Mustipher at PSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NWEST 44(3:23 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NWEST 44(3:17 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 36 yards to PSU 8 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by A.Tyus.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 8(3:06 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin W.Davis at PSU 13.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 13(2:33 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 32 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis T.Johnson at PSU 32.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 32(2:00 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 28 for -4 yards. N.Singleton FUMBLES forced by R.Heard. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-C.Mitchell at PSU 28. Tackled by PSU at PSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(1:58 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to PSU 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 30.
|Sack
2 & 12 - NWEST 30(1:25 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski sacked at PSU 35 for -5 yards (PSU) R.Hilinski FUMBLES forced by N.Tarburton. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-C.Jacobs at PSU 35. Tackled by NW at PSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(1:17 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to PSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at PSU 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 37(0:47 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to PSU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin B.Gallagher at PSU 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stage kicks 55 yards from NW 35 to the PSU 10. Fair catch by N.Singleton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 28(14:40 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 31(14:15 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at PSU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(13:53 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at PSU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 45(13:20 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; J.Butler at PSU 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 48(12:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at PSU 49.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 49(12:16 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to NW 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell; J.Gold at NW 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49(11:59 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to NW 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 41.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - PSU 41(10:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 46(10:44 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - PSU 46(10:18 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to NW 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(10:01 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to NW 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 33(9:05 - 3rd) K.Lee rushed to NW 33 for 0 yards. K.Lee FUMBLES forced by G.Hollis. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-G.Metz at NW 33. Tackled by PSU at NW 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(8:41 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Porter; P.Mustipher at NW 36.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 36(8:23 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 31 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NW 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NWEST 31(7:53 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by PSU at NW 41.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NWEST 41(7:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on NW-NW False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 36(7:04 - 3rd) H.Renner punts 39 yards to PSU 25 Center-W.Halkyard. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 25. Pushed out of bounds by G.Metz at PSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37(6:51 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; T.Holmes at PSU 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 40(6:13 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Holmes at PSU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 43(5:35 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 43(5:23 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 39 yards to NW 18 Center-C.Stoll. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(5:23 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 17. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.King at NW 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 27(4:50 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King at NW 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NWEST 27(4:22 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at NW 27.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 27(3:55 - 3rd) R.Hilinski rushed to NW 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at NW 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(3:27 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at NW 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NWEST 35(2:51 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 35(2:39 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at PSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(2:26 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+47 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 47(2:22 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to PSU 11. Catch made by J.Gill at PSU 11. Gain of 47 yards. J.Gill for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 3rd) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) A.Stage kicks 59 yards from NW 35 to the PSU 6. Fair catch by N.Singleton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:10 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 27.
|+43 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 27(1:36 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by P.Washington at NW 38. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30(1:18 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to NW 17 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(0:56 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to NW 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 19(15:00 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to NW 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; A.Adebawore at NW 21.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PSU 21(14:39 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - PSU 28(14:29 - 4th) J.Pinegar 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 4th) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:29 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 28. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.King at NW 40. PENALTY on PSU-D.Dennis-Sutton Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(14:13 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to PSU 45. Catch made by E.Hull at PSU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 40(13:48 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NWEST 40(13:45 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(13:45 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 35(13:41 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by M.Washington at PSU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 33.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 33(13:20 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by M.Washington at PSU 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NWEST 9(13:07 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 9(12:35 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for G.Hooper Price.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 9(12:30 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to PSU 12. Catch made by M.Washington at PSU 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NWEST 1(11:56 - 4th) R.Hilinski rushed to PSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 1(11:51 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 1. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 1. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 8.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 8(11:14 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 18(11:08 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 18(10:54 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at PSU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 22(10:27 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 22(10:09 - 4th) B.Amor punts 48 yards to NW 30 Center-C.Stoll. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(10:02 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(10:00 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NWEST 30(9:58 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-C.Jacobs Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 35(9:58 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NWEST 35(9:48 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(9:43 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to NW 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PSU 36(9:00 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Meiga.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PSU 36(8:57 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PSU 36(8:55 - 4th) B.Amor punts 28 yards to NW 8 Center-C.Stoll. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 8(8:42 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 8. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 8. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at NW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(8:21 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 28(8:16 - 4th) R.Hilinski rushed to NW 19 for -9 yards. Tackled by PSU at NW 19.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NWEST 19(7:43 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NWEST 19(7:31 - 4th) H.Renner punts 39 yards to PSU 42 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(7:24 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at PSU 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 47(6:50 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 50 for 3 yards. K.Allen FUMBLES forced by B.Gallagher. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-J.Lewis at PSU 50. Tackled by PSU at PSU 50.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(6:36 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to PSU 50. Catch made by M.Washington at PSU 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 42(6:09 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NWEST 42(6:04 - 4th) R.Hilinski rushed to PSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at PSU 42.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NWEST 42(5:24 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(5:30 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 44(5:02 - 4th) S.Clifford rushed to NW 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 49(4:51 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to NW 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(4:07 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to NW 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at NW 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 37(3:54 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to NW 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke; T.Holmes at NW 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 35(3:21 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to NW 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Metz; X.Mueller at NW 32.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 32(2:37 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to NW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; A.Adebawore at NW 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 29(2:14 - 4th) S.Clifford kneels at the NW 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - PSU 32(0:53 - 4th) S.Clifford kneels at the NW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PSU 34(0:34 - 4th) S.Clifford kneels at the NW 35.
-
