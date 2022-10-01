|
|
|FIU
|NMEXST
Florida International tops New Mexico State 21-7
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Grayson James threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions in the first half to guide Florida International to a 21-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.
James connected with Tyrese Chambers for a 4-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida International (2-2) after one quarter.
New Mexico State (1-5) knotted the score at 7 just 2:02 into the second quarter on Star Thomas' 2-yard touchdown run.
James answered on the Panthers' next possession with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Bracey and followed with a 60-yard scoring strike to Lexington Joseph with 6 minutes remaining before halftime. Neither team scored after that.
James completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 yards and ran for 43 yards on 18 carries for the Panthers.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|14
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|344
|221
|Total Plays
|65
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|82
|Rush Attempts
|45
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|182
|139
|Comp. - Att.
|14-20
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-48
|5-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|6-37.2
|Return Yards
|-1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|139
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|221
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|13/19
|175
|3
|0
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|14
|80
|0
|32
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|18
|43
|0
|9
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|8
|41
|0
|15
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|8
|6
|72
|1
|19
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|2
|2
|29
|1
|25
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|4
|45.3
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|8/14
|85
|0
|0
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|5/13
|54
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|11
|51
|0
|13
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|10
|19
|1
|5
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|5
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Parker 18 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|6
|3
|43
|0
|26
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|8
|5
|43
|0
|25
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|5
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
E. Marsh 48 TE
|E. Marsh
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|6
|37.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Zilmer kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 20(15:00 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at FIU 23.
|Sack
2 & 12 - FIU 23(14:52 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 20 for -3 yards (S.Webb)
|Sack
3 & 15 - FIU 20(14:10 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 16 for -4 yards (I.Reed)
|Punt
4 & 19 - FIU 16(13:26 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to NMS 44 Center-FIU. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 44. Tackled by FIU at NMS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(13:16 - 1st) J.Parker rushed to NMS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 46(12:41 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to FIU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 49(12:08 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to FIU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(11:40 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to FIU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 45(11:05 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEXST 45(10:56 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEXST 45(10:45 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 34 yards to FIU 11 Center-NMS. Fair catch by T.Chambers.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 11(10:39 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 16.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 16(10:26 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 28(10:05 - 1st) J.Bracey rushed to FIU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 28(9:35 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(9:02 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 44(8:24 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 44. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 50(8:01 - 1st) G.James rushed to NMS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 43(7:40 - 1st) G.James rushed to NMS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 34(7:15 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 34(7:07 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 2 for 32 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 2(6:47 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 4(6:14 - 1st) G.James pass complete to NMS 4. Catch made by T.Chambers at NMS 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Chambers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 1st) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:01 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to NMS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 27(5:29 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25(4:48 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 36.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(4:10 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 36. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(3:37 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to FIU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 37(3:05 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to FIU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 35(2:28 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to FIU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 33.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - NMEXST 33(1:46 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by E.Marsh at FIU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(1:10 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to FIU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 18(0:29 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to FIU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 14(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to FIU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 12(14:24 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to FIU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 13(13:43 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to FIU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 10.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NMEXST 10(13:01 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady. PENALTY on FIU-D.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 2(13:01 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 2nd) B.Money extra point is good. PENALTY on FIU-H.Masses Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) C.Zilmer kicks 50 yards from NMS 35 to the FIU 15. Out of bounds. PENALTY on NMS-C.Zilmer Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(12:58 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 39(12:35 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 40(11:19 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 44. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(11:11 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 45. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(10:57 - 2nd) G.James rushed to NMS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 31(10:20 - 2nd) G.James rushed to NMS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:55 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(9:46 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by J.Bracey at NMS 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Bracey for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NMEXST 20(9:38 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NMEXST 21(9:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - NMEXST 21(8:57 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28(8:14 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to FIU 31 Center-NMS. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 31(8:07 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 34(7:34 - 2nd) J.Bracey rushed to FIU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 35(7:11 - 2nd) D.Patterson pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(6:50 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by R.Fournet at FIU 42. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 40(6:15 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+60 YD
3 & 12 - FIU 40(6:06 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 40. Gain of 60 yards. L.Joseph for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:00 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(5:24 - 2nd) J.Brady rushed to NMS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NMEXST 28(4:47 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(4:40 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 43(4:34 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 49(3:57 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 48.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 48(3:13 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to FIU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(2:40 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to FIU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 42(2:05 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 42(1:55 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
4 & 8 - NMEXST(1:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(1:42 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 13(1:36 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 13(1:27 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 21.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 21(1:07 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to NMS 28 Center-FIU. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 28(1:00 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 28(0:51 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 28. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 33.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 33(0:44 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 33(0:40 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 49 yards to FIU 18 Center-NMS. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 18. Tackled by NMS at FIU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 31(14:31 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 36(14:04 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 36(13:49 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by K.David at NMS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 41(13:08 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 41(12:57 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 29 yards to FIU 30 Center-NMS. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(12:50 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 34(12:26 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(11:53 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 41(11:47 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 45.
|-5 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 45(11:02 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 40.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - NMEXST 40(10:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NMEXST 35(10:36 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 64 yards to NMS 1 Center-FIU. Downed by A.Volmar.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 1(10:05 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 7.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 7(9:27 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 7(9:19 - 3rd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 8.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 8(8:35 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to NMS 49 Center-NMS. Fair catch by T.Chambers.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(8:28 - 3rd) G.James rushed to NMS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 42(8:06 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(7:48 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 32(7:34 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(7:12 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 18(6:42 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to NMS 18. Catch made by T.Chambers at NMS 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 5(6:27 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 3(5:36 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to NMS 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 4.
|Sack
3 & Goal - NMEXST 4(4:57 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at NMS 9 for -5 yards (C.Ojoh)
|No Good
4 & 9 - NMEXST 16(4:18 - 3rd) C.Gabriel 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 20(4:15 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 20.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 20(3:34 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 16.
|+26 YD
3 & 14 - FIU 16(2:56 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 16. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 16. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(2:15 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 42. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(1:37 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by C.Bellamy at FIU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 43. PENALTY on FIU-K.Davis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 28(1:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FIU 33(0:58 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 33(0:40 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by B.Childress at FIU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 27(0:05 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Good
4 & 9 - FIU 34(15:00 - 4th) C.Zilmer 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(14:55 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 28(14:25 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NMEXST 30(0:00 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers. PENALTY on NMS-C.Ojoh Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(13:40 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to NMS 50 for 15 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(13:06 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 50(13:04 - 4th) G.James pass complete to NMS 50. Catch made by J.Bracey at NMS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 46(12:13 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 44(11:22 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 26 yards to NMS 18 Center-FIU. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 18(9:56 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 18. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 31. PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 13(10:54 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 13. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 17.
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - FIU 17(10:14 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 17. Catch made by K.David at NMS 17. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by FIU at NMS 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(9:27 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to FIU 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47(8:49 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to FIU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 43(8:11 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to FIU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FIU 41(7:27 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - FIU 41(7:18 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(7:08 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 42(6:27 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at FIU 48.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 48(5:43 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33(4:58 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 34(4:17 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 26(3:31 - 4th) G.James rushed to NMS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(2:49 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 19(2:04 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 15(1:55 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to NMS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 14.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 14(1:48 - 4th) G.James rushed to NMS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(1:16 - 4th) G.James kneels at the NMS 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 14(0:33 - 4th) G.James kneels at the NMS 15.
