No. 18 Oklahoma in search of rebound vs. TCU
Oklahoma's defense was torched by a mobile quarterback in a loss to Kansas State last week.
The season might not get any easier for the No. 18 Sooners (3-1, 0-1) when they face QB Max Duggan and host TCU (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday in a Big 12 game at Fort Worth, Texas.
"Max is a great quarterback, looking a lot more athletic than he has in the past," Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White said. "We're gonna go over there, and they're gonna try to put up whatever they're gonna try to put on us. Most important thing is that we come ready to play and stop the run. That's where it starts."
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-34 win over the Sooners.
Duggan has three career games with more than 100 yards rushing and ran for 92 against Oklahoma in 2019.
This season, though, Duggan has just 33 rushing yards after being sacked five times in last week's 42-34 win over SMU. But he has excelled through the air, completing 77 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
TCU enters the game ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense, averaging 510 yards per game. The Horned Frogs are averaging more than 215 yards on the ground, with Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado leading the way.
"We feed off each other's energy really well," Demercado said.
Oklahoma is No. 7 in the nation in total offense, averaging 513 yards a game.
"We're getting ready for a fight," Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges said.
Though the Sooners have posted big numbers, they've fallen behind early in each of their past three games.
"I just think we have to have a better mentality as far as coming out," Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis said. "We have to all be ready to make a play. I think that's the biggest thing, just everyone be ready to make a play when an opportunity comes to you."
The game will be a major step for a pair of first-year coaches.
For Oklahoma's Brent Venables, it's a test of how his team responds to its first loss of the season.
Venables said he liked what he saw from his team in the immediate aftermath of the setback to Kansas State.
"It's been a very committed team," he said. "A team that has bought into everything we've asked them to do. It's a very close team. It's a team that has taken accountability and responsibility.
"They haven't run away from that. And the coaches are right there with them."
The Sooners have lost back-to-back games in the regular season just once since 2000. In 2020, Oklahoma fell to Kansas State and Iowa State on consecutive weeks to start Big 12 play.
For TCU coach Sonny Dykes, Saturday's game will be the first against a ranked opponent after the Horned Frogs started the season with wins over Colorado, Tarleton State and SMU.
"To be the best, you have to beat the best," Dykes said.
The Sooners have won eight consecutive games in the series, with the Horned Frogs' most recent victory coming in 2014.
|
J. Barnes
2 RB
100 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 14 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
302 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 116 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|29
|Rushing
|13
|13
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|355
|668
|Total Plays
|81
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|361
|Rush Attempts
|49
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|8.8
|Yards Passing
|176
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|14-32
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-46.9
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|361
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|668
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|7/16
|126
|0
|0
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|7/16
|50
|0
|0
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|18
|100
|2
|20
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|13
|60
|1
|13
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Sawchuk 27 RB
|G. Sawchuk
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|6
|-11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|3
|2
|81
|0
|78
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|10
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|5
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|2
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
J. Gibson 1 WR
|J. Gibson
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Parker Jr. 22 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrington 37 DB
|J. Harrington
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCoy 41 LB
|J. McCoy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 17 DB
|D. Harmon
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Halton 56 DL
|G. Halton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walker 26 DB
|K. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 DB
|D. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Spears-Jennings 3 DB
|R. Spears-Jennings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 24 DB
|G. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gilliam 44 DL
|K. Gilliam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kanak 7 LB
|J. Kanak
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1/1
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|8
|46.9
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|4
|30.8
|47
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|23/33
|302
|3
|0
|
S. Jackson 16 QB
|S. Jackson
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|13
|136
|2
|69
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|5
|116
|2
|67
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|8
|62
|1
|36
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
C. Wren 21 RB
|C. Wren
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Jackson 16 QB
|S. Jackson
|3
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|7
|3
|107
|1
|73
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|1
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|5
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|8
|7
|32
|0
|18
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|3
|31
|1
|19
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Jackson 6 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Wren 21 RB
|C. Wren
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|5-5
|0.5
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-6
|2.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 96 DL
|L. Uguak
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 LB
|M. Brooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Marcheselli 34 LB
|Z. Marcheselli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harris 78 OL
|W. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/0
|0
|7/8
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|38.4
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 2. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McMillan at OKL 27.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(14:54 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(14:35 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at OKL 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 39(14:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 39. Gain of 7 yards. M.Mims FUMBLES forced by A.Camara. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-D.Winters at OKL 46. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(14:03 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by S.Williams at OKL 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at OKL 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 42(13:48 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at OKL 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 39(13:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by D.Davis at OKL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at OKL 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 34(12:59 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. PENALTY on OKL-D.Harmon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(12:52 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 19. Catch made by S.Williams at OKL 19. Gain of 19 yards. S.Williams for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 60 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 5. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Newton at OKL 25. PENALTY on OKL-D.Parker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(12:38 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 11. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(11:52 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 26. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at OKL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 28(11:42 - 1st) G.Freeman rushed to OKL 30 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at OKL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 30(11:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete short left intended for J.Gibson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 30(11:16 - 1st) M.Turk punts 60 yards to TCU 10 Center-K.Kelleher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 10(11:07 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 10(11:03 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 10(10:59 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 10(10:54 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 35 yards to TCU 45 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(10:45 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by M.Mims at TCU 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(10:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by M.Mims at TCU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson; D.Winters at TCU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLA 26(10:04 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLA 26(9:58 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OKLA 33(9:54 - 1st) Z.Schmit 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:49 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at TCU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 24(9:20 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 24. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 24. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Graham at TCU 27.
|+73 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 27(8:49 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 27. Gain of 73 yards. T.Barber for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:35 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:35 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 66 yards from TCU 20 to the OKL 14. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Laminack; C.Curtis at TCU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(8:26 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TCU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 35(8:08 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TCU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 33(7:41 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OKLA 33(7:37 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(7:28 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to OKL End Zone for 67 yards. M.Duggan for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 59 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 6. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Biddle at OKL 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(7:09 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; D.Winters at OKL 37.
2 & 6 - OKLA(5:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims. PENALTY on OKL-A.Raym Ineligible Downfield Pass 0 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards offset.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 37(6:31 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell; J.Hodge at OKL 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 39(6:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TCU at OKL 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(6:05 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks; D.Horton at OKL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 45(5:52 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 45(5:41 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 45(5:36 - 1st) M.Turk punts 55 yards to TCU End Zone Center-K.Kelleher. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 20(5:28 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston. PENALTY on OKL-W.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(5:20 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison; W.Washington at TCU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 39(4:42 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 39. Catch made by C.Wren at TCU 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.White; D.Ugwoegbu at TCU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TCU 39(4:04 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for TCU.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 39(3:56 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 37 yards to OKL 24 Center-B.Matiscik. Downed by B.Conwright.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(3:47 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis; D.Williams at OKL 27.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - OKLA 27(3:29 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-M.Mettauer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 12 - OKLA 22(3:17 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 21 for -1 yards (D.Winters)
|+78 YD
3 & 13 - OKLA 21(2:26 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 21. Gain of yards. B.Willis for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 21. Gain of 78 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 1(2:21 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. E.Gray for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:15 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at TCU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 26(1:41 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 26(1:34 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at TCU 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(1:22 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 50. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 50. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman at OKL 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(0:57 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 40. Catch made by J.Hudson at OKL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 30(0:25 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston. PENALTY on OKL-W.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 15(0:12 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKL End Zone for 15 yards. K.Miller for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 45 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 20. Fair catch by J.Llewellyn.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(0:07 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at OKL 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLA 45(14:45 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLA 45(14:31 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease. PENALTY on OKL-M.Alexander Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLA 45(14:31 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 44 yards to TCU 11 Center-K.Kelleher. Downed by T.West.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11(14:20 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington at TCU 19.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 19(13:52 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; D.Harmon at TCU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(13:13 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Downs; J.Redmond at TCU 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 38(12:28 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TCU 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(12:07 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to OKL 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; D.Graham at OKL 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 45(11:28 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to OKL 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington; D.Stutsman at OKL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 37(10:59 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 37(10:52 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to OKL 1 for 36 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; J.Harrington at OKL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 1(10:34 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to OKL End Zone for 1 yards. E.Demercado for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 1. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(10:30 - 2nd) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 42 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Obiazor at OKL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 42(10:16 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at OKL 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 44(10:02 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; N.Obiazor at OKL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(9:49 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at OKL 49. PENALTY on TCU-J.Hodge Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(9:38 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TCU 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(9:10 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TCU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 20(8:55 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to TCU End Zone for 20 yards. J.Barnes for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(8:49 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Downs; J.Harrington at TCU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 30(8:15 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at TCU 32.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 32(7:35 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 32. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ugwoegbu at TCU 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(7:02 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKL 43 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harrington at OKL 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 43(6:27 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKL 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TCU 41(5:55 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TCU 41(5:45 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKL 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 41. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(5:40 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TCU 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; M.Bradford at TCU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(5:25 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TCU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at TCU 44.
|Sack
2 & 7 - OKLA 44(5:00 - 2nd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville sacked at TCU 49 for -5 yards (T.Mitchell)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 49(4:20 - 2nd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 49(4:13 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 38 yards to TCU 11 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11(4:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at TCU 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 14(3:26 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 14. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Halton; D.Harmon at TCU 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 28(3:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-J.Redmond Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - TCU 33(2:46 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 33(2:41 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at TCU 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 36(2:09 - 2nd) Q.Johnston rushed to TCU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; I.Coe at TCU 38.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(1:51 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by G.Henderson at TCU 38. Gain of 62 yards. G.Henderson for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL End Zone. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Foster; T.Battle at OKL 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(1:26 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks; J.Hodges at OKL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLA 31(1:09 - 2nd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Sack
3 & 7 - OKLA 31(0:56 - 2nd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville sacked at OKL 25 for -6 yards (D.Winters)
|Punt
4 & 13 - OKLA 25(0:48 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 46 yards to TCU 29 Center-K.Kelleher. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 29. Tackled by OKL at TCU 30. PENALTY on TCU-G.Henderson Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:36 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington at TCU 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 29(0:20 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at TCU 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42(0:09 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 42. Gain of 6 yards. D.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 48(0:05 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 48. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 45(0:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; D.Stutsman at TCU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 28(14:18 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 28(14:10 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by C.Wren at TCU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington at TCU 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 30(13:38 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 44 yards to OKL 26 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(13:29 - 3rd) D.Beville rushed to OKL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at OKL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 31(13:04 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bradford at OKL 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 35(12:48 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper D.Winters at OKL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(12:23 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at OKL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 39(12:04 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKL 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 43(11:29 - 3rd) D.Beville rushed to OKL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; M.Perry at OKL 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 42(10:48 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 58 yards to TCU End Zone Center-K.Kelleher. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(10:39 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TCU 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 22(10:03 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Coe at TCU 31.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(9:43 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to OKL End Zone for 69 yards. K.Miller for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 47 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 18. T.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli at OKL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(9:24 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 28(9:16 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at OKL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLA 27(8:36 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OKLA 27(8:31 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 43 yards to TCU 30 Center-K.Kelleher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(8:23 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 30. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Walker at TCU 29.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 29(7:55 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Halton at TCU 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - TCU 26(7:16 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TCU 29.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TCU 29(6:37 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 38 yards to OKL 33 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(6:28 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at OKL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:15 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:05 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by J.Barnes at OKL 43. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at OKL 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 44(5:34 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by J.Gibson at OKL 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 44. PENALTY on TCU-A.Camara Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(5:13 - 3rd) D.Beville rushed to TCU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 28(4:53 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 28(4:40 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for D.Parker.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - OKLA 28(4:36 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville sacked at TCU 33 for -5 yards (D.Williams; J.Hodges)
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(4:29 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to OKL 32 for 35 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(4:04 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKL 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 15(3:33 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to OKL 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; K.Gilliam at OKL 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 10(3:03 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to OKL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison; J.Kanak at OKL 8.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 8(2:31 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to OKL 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington at OKL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 2(1:50 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to OKL End Zone for 2 yards. M.Duggan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 59 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 6. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Foster at OKL 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(1:34 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; D.Winters at OKL 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 33(1:03 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; D.Winters at OKL 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(1:00 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at OKL 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 45(0:30 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at OKL 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 46(15:00 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Foster; J.Hodges at OKL 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(14:39 - 4th) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by J.Barnes at OKL 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(14:13 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to TCU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 36(13:41 - 4th) D.Beville pass complete to TCU 36. Catch made by B.Willis at TCU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 33(13:19 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to TCU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Uguak at TCU 30.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - OKLA 30(12:55 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to TCU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Uguak; C.Fox at TCU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(12:32 - 4th) L.Bunkley-Shelton rushed to TCU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; C.Fox at TCU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 22(12:11 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to TCU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; T.Mitchell at TCU 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(11:42 - 4th) D.Beville pass complete to TCU 16. Catch made by J.Farooq at TCU 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 1(11:18 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Barnes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TCU-L.Pardee Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:24 - 4th) PENALTY on OKL-S.Byrd Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 63 yards from OKL 20 to the TCU 17. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Parker; J.Davis at TCU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 36(11:18 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison; D.Ugwoegbu at TCU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 36(10:39 - 4th) S.Jackson rushed to TCU 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ugwoegbu at TCU 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 41(10:05 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at TCU 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TCU 44(9:29 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 38 yards to OKL 18 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(9:21 - 4th) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by D.Parker at OKL 18. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at OKL 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 20(8:53 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.McCuin at OKL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(8:35 - 4th) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 30(8:28 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to OKL 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell; C.Fox at OKL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 28(7:54 - 4th) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 28(7:50 - 4th) M.Turk punts 31 yards to TCU 41 Center-K.Kelleher. Out of bounds.