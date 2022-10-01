Drive Chart
UTEP
CHARLO

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
G. Hardison 2 QB
173 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 50 RuYds
C. Reynolds 3 QB
331 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -33 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:48
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. G.Dubose for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
5:12
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:48
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:01
G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by T.Smith at CHA 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Smith for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
7:47
pos
6
7
Point After TD 2:01
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 8:03
G.Baechle 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
12
plays
53
yds
7:35
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:33
G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.Thompson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
102
yds
2:55
pos
16
7
Point After TD 0:33
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:20
C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -14 yards (C.Wallerstedt) C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Knight at CHA 13. T.Knight for yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
-14
yds
00:13
pos
23
7
Point After TD 0:20
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:34
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by E.Spencer at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. E.Spencer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
70
yds
1:04
pos
24
13
Point After TD 11:34
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 11:03
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
40
yds
00:24
pos
24
20
Point After TD 11:03
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 8:34
G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 58 yards. T.Smith for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
78
yds
2:29
pos
30
21
Point After TD 8:34
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Field Goal 0:36
G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
7
plays
68
yds
4:09
pos
34
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:46
C.McEachern rushed to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. C.McEachern FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-J.Taylor at TEP End Zone. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
55
yds
1:50
pos
40
21
Point After TD 13:46
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
21
Touchdown 9:27
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 6. Catch made by V.Tucker at TEP 6. Gain of 6 yards. V.Tucker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
85
yds
4:19
pos
41
27
Point After TD 9:27
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
28
Touchdown 3:11
S.Byrd rushed to TEP End Zone for 13 yards. S.Byrd for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
42
yds
3:08
pos
41
34
Point After TD 3:11
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
35
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 27
Rushing 14 8
Passing 6 14
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 3-11 4-10
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 428 429
Total Plays 59 64
Avg Gain 7.3 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 255 96
Rush Attempts 45 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 3.6
Yards Passing 173 333
Comp. - Att. 10-14 20-37
Yards Per Pass 11.3 7.0
Penalties - Yards 10-99 8-74
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-46.0 3-41.0
Return Yards 1 11
Punts - Returns 2-1 2-11
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 3-3 71710741
Charlotte 1-5 70141435
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 173 PASS YDS 333
255 RUSH YDS 96
428 TOTAL YDS 429
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 173 3 0 245.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 1093 3 3 106.8
G. Hardison 10/14 173 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 112 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 165 1
D. Hankins 20 112 0 34
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 277 2
R. Awatt 13 88 0 19
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -21 0
G. Hardison 5 50 0 29
C. Brownholtz  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Brownholtz 3 4 0 2
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
R. Flores 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 106 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 462 2
T. Smith 4 4 106 2 58
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 289 0
R. Flores 3 3 31 0 15
T. Thompson  45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Thompson 1 1 26 1 26
K. Akharaiyi  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 0
K. Akharaiyi 3 1 6 0 6
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Hankins 1 1 4 0 4
J. Ballard  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 1
J. Ballard 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Taylor  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Taylor 2-0 2.0 0
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Wallerstedt 2-0 1.0 0
B. Thompson  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Thompson 1-0 1.0 0
T. Knight  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Knight 1-0 1.0 0
I. Johnson  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/10 8/8
G. Baechle 2/2 29 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
J. Sloan 3 46.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr.  26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 14.0 14 0
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
T. Smith 1 9.0 9 0
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
R. Flores 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bellon 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 9.3 93 1
M. Bellon 2 0.5 1 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 331 4 1 162.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.8% 740 9 3 163.2
C. Reynolds 21/37 331 4 1
J. Foster  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 137 1 1 103.7
J. Foster 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 195 0
S. Byrd 13 80 1 13
H. Rutledge  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
H. Rutledge 3 35 0 16
V. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
V. Tucker 1 11 0 11
C. McEachern  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 158 1
C. McEachern 5 10 0 11
J. Foster  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 0 0
J. Foster 1 -7 0 -7
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
C. Reynolds 4 -33 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Spencer  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 160 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 378 2
E. Spencer 8 7 160 1 38
G. DuBose  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 6 55 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 374 5
G. DuBose 13 6 55 2 23
E. Minter Jr.  15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
E. Minter Jr. 4 2 44 0 38
H. Rutledge  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 99 1
H. Rutledge 1 1 36 0 36
V. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 252 4
V. Tucker 4 3 19 1 7
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 34 0
S. Byrd 2 1 19 0 19
J. Reynolds  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Reynolds 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Jones  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Watts  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Watts 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Zita  28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 15/15
A. Zita 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rice  37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
B. Rice 3 41.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
S. Byrd 4 18.8 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. DuBose 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
G. DuBose 2 5.5 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 UTEP 25 7:47 15 75 TD
0:38 UTEP 48 7:35 12 48 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:28 UTEP 18 2:55 9 82 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 14 2:22 3 7 Punt
11:34 UTEP 25 0:07 1 19 Fumble
11:03 UTEP 25 2:29 5 78 TD
4:45 UTEP 25 4:09 7 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 UTEP 25 3:08 4 19 Punt
3:11 UTEP 13 1:45 3 9 Punt
1:19 UTEP 22 1:19 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 5:12 9 75 TD
2:01 CHARLO 16 1:23 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:03 CHARLO 25 4:35 8 11 Punt
0:33 CHARLO 27 0:13 1 -14 Fumble
0:20 CHARLO 15 0:20 1 5 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 CHARLO 30 1:04 3 70 TD
11:27 UTEP 40 0:24 2 40 TD
8:34 CHARLO 17 3:49 7 13 Punt
0:36 CHARLO 25 1:50 6 75 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 CHARLO 25 4:19 12 75 TD
6:19 CHARLO 20 3:08 11 66 TD
1:26 CHARLO 36 0:07 1 0 INT

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(14:54 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 34.
+15 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(14:43 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 49.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(14:27 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-CHA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - CHARLO 44
(14:08 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 44.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 44
(13:09 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to TEP 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 49.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 49
(12:51 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by E.Minter at TEP 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 43.
+12 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 43
(12:29 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to TEP 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(11:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 31. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 27.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 27
(11:03 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 23.
+23 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 23
(10:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. G.Dubose for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:48 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 7:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:48 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(9:48 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35
(9:36 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 38.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 38
(9:17 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 38.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 38
(8:21 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 44.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 44
(7:24 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 46.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(7:14 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 45.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 45
(6:25 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 45
(6:00 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40
(5:42 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 35.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 35
(5:27 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 27.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27
(4:20 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 20.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 20
(4:04 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 18
(3:09 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 18
(2:23 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to CHA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 17.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17
(2:07 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by T.Smith at CHA 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Smith for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:01 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:01 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(1:55 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(1:49 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 19.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CHARLO 19
(1:09 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
Penalty
4 & 7 - CHARLO 19
(1:05 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-CHA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 12 - CHARLO 14
(0:49 - 1st) B.Rice punts 39 yards to TEP 47 Center-CHA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 47. Tackled by CHA at TEP 48.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 48 yards, 7:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(0:38 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 49 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 49. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - UTEP 47
(0:34 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 45.
+13 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 45
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(14:47 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 29
(13:27 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by T.Smith at CHA 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21
(13:11 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 22
(12:07 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 22. Catch made by R.Flores at CHA 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 12
(11:46 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 12
(10:59 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to CHA 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 11
(10:23 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 11 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 11. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 21
(9:56 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 10.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 10
(9:10 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at CHA 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 4
(8:34 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 12
(8:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (8 plays, 11 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:03 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(8:03 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 34.
No Gain
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(7:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(7:35 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(7:12 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 38.
Penalty
2 & 7 - CHARLO 26
(6:19 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 40. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
+36 YD
2 & 33 - CHARLO 12
(6:05 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 12. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 12. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 48.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(5:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 48. Catch made by C.McEachern at CHA 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 42. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-6 YD
1 & 25 - CHARLO 37
(5:16 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 31 for -6 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 31.
+7 YD
2 & 27 - CHARLO 31
(4:53 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 38.
No Gain
3 & 20 - CHARLO 38
(4:06 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
Punt
4 & 20 - CHARLO 38
(3:44 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 44 yards to TEP 18 Center-CHA. Fair catch by M.Bellon.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 82 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18
(3:28 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(3:16 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 35.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 35
(2:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(1:49 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Ballard.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 46
(1:28 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to CHA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 48.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 48
(1:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to CHA 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 40
(1:04 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 40
(1:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by R.Flores at CHA 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 25 - UTEP 45
(0:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+34 YD
2 & 30 - UTEP 40
(0:54 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 26 for 34 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 26.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(0:40 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.Thompson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:33 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Fumble (1 plays, -14 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:33 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 57 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA 8. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 27.
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(0:29 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -14 yards (C.Wallerstedt) C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Knight at CHA 13. T.Knight for yards TOUCHDOWN.

CHAR
49ers
 - End of Half (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:20 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 15.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(0:15 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 20.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at TEP 14.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14
(14:54 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 17.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 17
(14:36 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 17.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 17
(13:57 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by D.Hankins at TEP 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 21.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 21
(12:43 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 49 yards to CHA 30 Center-TEP. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 30. Tackled by TEP at CHA 30.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30
(12:38 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 41.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(12:25 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 23.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23
(11:37 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by E.Spencer at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. E.Spencer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:34 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Fumble (1 plays, 19 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:34 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:31 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 19 yards. D.Hankins FUMBLES forced by W.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-CHA at TEP 44. Tackled by TEP at TEP 40.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(11:27 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by E.Minter at TEP 40. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(11:08 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:03 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 78 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(11:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-K.Moss Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(11:03 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 43 yards from CHA 50 to the TEP 7. R.Flores returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at TEP 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(10:53 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 29.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 29
(10:30 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(10:08 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 45.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 42
(9:37 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 42.
+58 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 42
(8:40 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 58 yards. T.Smith for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:34 - 3rd) G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:34 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 27. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(8:28 - 3rd) V.Tucker rushed to CHA 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:55 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:46 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 34.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 34
(7:25 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(6:45 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(6:33 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -3 yards (J.Taylor)
Sack
3 & 13 - CHARLO 37
(5:45 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 30 for -7 yards (J.Taylor)
Punt
4 & 20 - CHARLO 30
(5:17 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 40 yards to TEP 30 Center-CHA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 30. Tackled by CHA at TEP 30.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 63 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30
(4:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 25
(4:45 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 48.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(4:30 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 41.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(3:42 - 3rd) G.Hardison scrambles to CHA 12 for 29 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 12
(2:50 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA End Zone. Catch made by R.Flores at CHA End Zone. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA End Zone. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 17
(2:47 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to CHA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 14
(2:25 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 8.
Sack
3 & Goal - UTEP 8
(1:22 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at CHA 12 for -4 yards (M.Watts)
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UTEP 19
(0:47 - 3rd) G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.

CHAR
49ers
 - Fumble (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:36 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 36.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(0:24 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 36. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(15:00 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(14:56 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(14:51 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by S.Byrd at TEP 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
Penalty
1 & Goal - CHARLO 7
(14:14 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(14:07 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(14:03 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. C.McEachern FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-J.Taylor at TEP End Zone. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:46 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:46 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA 1. Fair catch by S.Byrd.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(13:46 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 25.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(12:52 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 33. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+38 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 15
(12:48 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 15. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(12:05 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(11:59 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(11:38 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(11:30 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(11:23 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 29.
+7 YD
4 & 4 - CHARLO 29
(11:08 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by V.Tucker at TEP 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(10:10 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(9:51 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(9:48 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to TEP 6 for 16 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 6.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 6
(9:37 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 6. Catch made by V.Tucker at TEP 6. Gain of 6 yards. V.Tucker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:27 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:27 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(9:27 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(9:07 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 40.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 40
(8:16 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 43.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 43
(7:19 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 44.
Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 44
(6:30 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 47 yards to CHA 9 Center-TEP. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 9. Tackled by TEP at CHA 20.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 66 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(6:19 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(6:06 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Reynolds.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(5:54 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(5:35 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(5:29 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(5:15 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(5:04 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 36.
Penalty
3 & 9 - CHARLO 22
(4:27 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by S.Byrd at TEP 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 27. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Block Above the Waist 11 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11
(4:20 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 10.
Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 10
(4:08 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at TEP 19 for -9 yards (T.Knight)
Sack
3 & 18 - CHARLO 19
(3:32 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster sacked at TEP 26 for -7 yards (B.Thompson)
Penalty
4 & 25 - CHARLO 26
(3:24 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Targeting 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(3:17 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP End Zone for 13 yards. S.Byrd for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:11 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 61 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP 4. T.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at TEP 13.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13
(3:07 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 14.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 14
(2:46 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 20.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 20
(2:18 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 22.
Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 22
(1:31 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 42 yards to CHA 36 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Dubose.

CHAR
49ers
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(1:26 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 22. Intercepted by I.Johnson at TEP 22. Tackled by CHA at TEP 22.

UTEP
Miners
 - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 22
(1:19 - 4th) G.Hardison kneels at the TEP 21.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 21
(0:37 - 4th) G.Hardison kneels at the TEP 20.
