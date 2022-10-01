Drive Chart
|
|
|UTEP
|CHARLO
Key Players
|
G. Hardison
2 QB
173 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 50 RuYds
|
C. Reynolds
3 QB
331 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -33 RuYds
Touchdown 9:48
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. G.Dubose for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
5:12
pos
0
6
Touchdown 2:01
G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by T.Smith at CHA 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Smith for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
7:47
pos
6
7
Field Goal 8:03
G.Baechle 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
12
plays
53
yds
7:35
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:33
G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.Thompson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
102
yds
2:55
pos
16
7
Touchdown 0:20
C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -14 yards (C.Wallerstedt) C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Knight at CHA 13. T.Knight for yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
-14
yds
00:13
pos
23
7
Touchdown 11:34
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by E.Spencer at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. E.Spencer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
70
yds
1:04
pos
24
13
Touchdown 11:03
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
40
yds
00:24
pos
24
20
Touchdown 8:34
G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 58 yards. T.Smith for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
78
yds
2:29
pos
30
21
Field Goal 0:36
G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
7
plays
68
yds
4:09
pos
34
21
Touchdown 13:46
C.McEachern rushed to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. C.McEachern FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-J.Taylor at TEP End Zone. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
55
yds
1:50
pos
40
21
Touchdown 9:27
C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 6. Catch made by V.Tucker at TEP 6. Gain of 6 yards. V.Tucker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
85
yds
4:19
pos
41
27
Touchdown 3:11
S.Byrd rushed to TEP End Zone for 13 yards. S.Byrd for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
42
yds
3:08
pos
41
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|27
|Rushing
|14
|8
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|428
|429
|Total Plays
|59
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|255
|96
|Rush Attempts
|45
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|173
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-99
|8-74
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|1
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|173
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|255
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|428
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|10/14
|173
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|20
|112
|0
|34
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|13
|88
|0
|19
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|5
|50
|0
|29
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|4
|4
|106
|2
|58
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|3
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ballard 0 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|2/2
|29
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|3
|46.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|21/37
|331
|4
|1
|
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|13
|80
|1
|13
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|5
|10
|0
|11
|
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|4
|-33
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|8
|7
|160
|1
|38
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|13
|6
|55
|2
|23
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|4
|2
|44
|0
|38
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|4
|3
|19
|1
|7
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Reynolds 22 WR
|J. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|3
|41.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|18.8
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(14:54 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34(14:43 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(14:27 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-CHA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CHARLO 44(14:08 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 44(13:09 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to TEP 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 49(12:51 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by E.Minter at TEP 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 43.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 43(12:29 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to TEP 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(11:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 31. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 27(11:03 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 23(10:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. G.Dubose for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(9:48 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(9:36 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 38(9:17 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 38(8:21 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 44(7:24 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(7:14 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 45(6:25 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 45(6:00 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(5:42 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 35(5:27 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(4:20 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 20(4:04 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 18(3:09 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 18.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 18(2:23 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to CHA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(2:07 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by T.Smith at CHA 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Smith for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16(1:55 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 16(1:49 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHARLO 19(1:09 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - CHARLO 19(1:05 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-CHA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHARLO 14(0:49 - 1st) B.Rice punts 39 yards to TEP 47 Center-CHA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 47. Tackled by CHA at TEP 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(0:38 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 49 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 49. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - UTEP 47(0:34 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 45(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(14:47 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 29(13:27 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by T.Smith at CHA 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(13:11 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 22(12:07 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 22. Catch made by R.Flores at CHA 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 12(11:46 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 12(10:59 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to CHA 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(10:23 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 11 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 11. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 21(9:56 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 10(9:10 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at CHA 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 4(8:34 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 12(8:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(8:03 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34(7:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(7:35 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(7:12 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 38.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CHARLO 26(6:19 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 40. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
2 & 33 - CHARLO 12(6:05 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 12. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 12. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(5:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 48. Catch made by C.McEachern at CHA 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 42. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 25 - CHARLO 37(5:16 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 31 for -6 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 27 - CHARLO 31(4:53 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 38.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CHARLO 38(4:06 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CHARLO 38(3:44 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 44 yards to TEP 18 Center-CHA. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(3:28 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(3:16 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 35(2:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(1:49 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Ballard.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 46(1:28 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to CHA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 48(1:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to CHA 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(1:04 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 40(1:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by R.Flores at CHA 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 25 - UTEP 45(0:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+34 YD
2 & 30 - UTEP 40(0:54 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 26 for 34 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(0:40 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.Thompson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 57 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA 8. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(0:29 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -14 yards (C.Wallerstedt) C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Knight at CHA 13. T.Knight for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(0:15 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at TEP 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(14:54 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 17(14:36 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 17(13:57 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by D.Hankins at TEP 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 21.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 21(12:43 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 49 yards to CHA 30 Center-TEP. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 30. Tackled by TEP at CHA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(12:38 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 41.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(12:25 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(11:37 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by E.Spencer at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. E.Spencer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:31 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 19 yards. D.Hankins FUMBLES forced by W.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-CHA at TEP 44. Tackled by TEP at TEP 40.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:27 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by E.Minter at TEP 40. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(11:08 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-K.Moss Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 43 yards from CHA 50 to the TEP 7. R.Flores returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at TEP 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(10:53 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 29(10:30 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(10:08 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 42(9:37 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 42.
|+58 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 42(8:40 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 58 yards. T.Smith for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 3rd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at CHA 27. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(8:28 - 3rd) V.Tucker rushed to CHA 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:55 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:46 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 34(7:25 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(6:45 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40(6:33 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -3 yards (J.Taylor)
|Sack
3 & 13 - CHARLO 37(5:45 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 30 for -7 yards (J.Taylor)
|Punt
4 & 20 - CHARLO 30(5:17 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 40 yards to TEP 30 Center-CHA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 30. Tackled by CHA at TEP 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(4:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 25(4:45 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(4:30 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to CHA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 41.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(3:42 - 3rd) G.Hardison scrambles to CHA 12 for 29 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(2:50 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to CHA End Zone. Catch made by R.Flores at CHA End Zone. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA End Zone. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 17(2:47 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to CHA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 14(2:25 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to CHA 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 8.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UTEP 8(1:22 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at CHA 12 for -4 yards (M.Watts)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UTEP 19(0:47 - 3rd) G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:36 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 36.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(0:24 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 36. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(15:00 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(14:56 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 26(14:51 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by S.Byrd at TEP 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CHARLO 7(14:14 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(14:07 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 2(14:03 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. C.McEachern FUMBLES forced by C.Wallerstedt. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-J.Taylor at TEP End Zone. J.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35 to the CHA 1. Fair catch by S.Byrd.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(13:46 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:52 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 33. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 15(12:48 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 15. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(12:05 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47(11:59 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by G.Dubose at TEP 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:38 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:30 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:23 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 29.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - CHARLO 29(11:08 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by V.Tucker at TEP 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(10:10 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 22(9:51 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 22(9:48 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to TEP 6 for 16 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 6(9:37 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 6. Catch made by V.Tucker at TEP 6. Gain of 6 yards. V.Tucker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:27 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(9:27 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(9:07 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 40(8:16 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 43(7:19 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 44(6:30 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 47 yards to CHA 9 Center-TEP. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 9. Tackled by TEP at CHA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(6:19 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(6:06 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Reynolds.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 33(5:54 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEP at CHA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(5:35 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 47(5:29 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(5:15 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37(5:04 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 36.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CHARLO 22(4:27 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by S.Byrd at TEP 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 27. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Block Above the Waist 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11(4:20 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 10.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 10(4:08 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at TEP 19 for -9 yards (T.Knight)
|Sack
3 & 18 - CHARLO 19(3:32 - 4th) J.Foster steps back to pass. J.Foster sacked at TEP 26 for -7 yards (B.Thompson)
|Penalty
4 & 25 - CHARLO 26(3:24 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Targeting 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(3:17 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to TEP End Zone for 13 yards. S.Byrd for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 61 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP 4. T.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at TEP 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(3:07 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 14(2:46 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 20(2:18 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at TEP 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 22(1:31 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 42 yards to CHA 36 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
