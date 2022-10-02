|
|
|IND
|NEB
Huskers beat Indiana 35-21 to end 9-game FBS losing streak
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Casey Thompson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Nebraska beat a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent for the first time in 364 days with a 35-21 victory over Indiana on Saturday night.
Thompson, benched for a series in the first half and shaken up on a big hit in the third quarter, threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer early in the fourth to break a 21-all tie and followed with a 1-yard run to give the Cornhuskers a two-score cushion.
The win ended a nine-game losing streak against FBS opponents - the Huskers' previous one was against Northwestern on October 2, 2021 - and was Mickey Joseph's first since he was named interim head coach following the firing of Scott Frost on Sept. 11.
''I love Mickey. I want to ride with Mickey,'' defensive end Garrett Nelson said. ''He was put in a tough situation and he's flourished in that spot.''
The Huskers (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) broke open the game in the fourth quarter as Thompson came through with big plays during what had been an up-and-down performance.
Palmer had a couple steps on Phillip Dunnam as he ran his post pattern on a third-and-9 and caught the ball in stride for a 28-21 lead with 13:43 left.
''My number got called. I made the play. That's what I'm here for,'' Palmer said.
The touchdown gave Palmer the first 100-yard receiving game of his career. The fourth-year player, who transferred from LSU after last season, finished with eight catches for 157 yards.
After Indiana (3-2, 1-1) went three-and-out, Thompson led a 12-play, 54-yard drive that chewed more than six minutes off the clock. He completed three short passes and handed off to Anthony Grant seven times for 31 yards before he ran in for the final margin. Grant finished with 136 yards on 32 carries.
The Huskers held Indiana to 290 yards and had three sacks and six quarterback hurries in Bill Busch's first game as interim defensive coordinator.
''We're finally realizing what we are as a defense,'' Nelson said. ''Great win. We showed what we can do. Got to carry that over to the coming weeks.''
Thompson gave the Huskers a scare in the third quarter when he held his right shoulder area after James Head Jr. put a big hit on him. Chubba Purdy, whose fumble in the end zone led to an Indiana touchdown in the first half, took over for one play on the next series and then Thompson returned.
Thompson was 18 of 27 for 270 yards with an interception to go with his two TD passes. Indiana's Connor Bazelak was 22 of 44 for 223 yards with a touchdown and interception.
The teams combined for 23 penalties for 202 yards, one of the most flag-filled FBS games of the season.
Indiana scored twice in the final 3:09 of the second quarter to go into halftime tied 21-all.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers were hamstrung on offense because their top two receivers, Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews, were out with injuries.
''Obviously, they're huge parts of our offense,'' Bazelak said. ''So it was tough not having them, but we had some guys step up and we made some plays but we've got to find ways to make more.''
Nebraska: The Huskers were able to win despite spurts of undisciplined play and periods of stagnant offense.
BAWLED OUT
Thompson got chewed out on the sideline by enraged offensive coordinator Mark Whipple after taking a drive-killing sack in the second quarter. Thompson was on the bench when Nebraska got the ball back at its 10.
Whipple was sending Thompson a message, but it came with a cost. On third down Purdy fumbled while a blitzing Louis Moore began pulling him down, and Myles Jackson recovered for a TD.
BLOCK THAT PUNT
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic blocked James Evans' second-quarter punt and Malcolm Hartzog picked up the ball with a clear path to the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. It was Nebraska's first blocked punt returned for a touchdown since 2009.
ROUGH STUFF
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran was ejected late in the second quarter after getting called for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct on consecutive plays.
Corcoran charged into the pile after Thompson's facemask was pulled while going down, negating the penalty on the Hoosiers. On the next play Corcoran punched Aaron Casey while the linebacker was on the ground.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday.
Nebraska: Visits Rutgers on Friday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
C. Bazelak
9 QB
223 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -19 RuYds
|
C. Thompson
11 QB
270 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -32 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|290
|385
|Total Plays
|67
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|115
|Rush Attempts
|23
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|223
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|22-44
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|11-92
|12-111
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|11-40.3
|8-39.1
|Return Yards
|0
|78
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-78
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|290
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|22/44
|223
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|3
|39
|0
|34
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|9
|25
|1
|8
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|22
|0
|13
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|5
|-19
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|11
|6
|57
|1
|15
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|8
|5
|54
|0
|21
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|3
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|4
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|7
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|6
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moore 20 DB
|L. Moore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 98 DL
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonds 24 DB
|B. Bonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grier 16 DB
|J. Grier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|10
|44.3
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|18/27
|270
|2
|1
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|32
|136
|0
|17
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|6
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|6
|-32
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|8
|8
|157
|1
|71
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|3
|3
|65
|1
|34
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Belt 32 WR
|B. Belt
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 91 DL
|D. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 9 DB
|D. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|8
|39.1
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|3
|12.3
|22
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; C.Feist at IU 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:40 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at IU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 26(14:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 26(14:14 - 1st) J.Evans punts 46 yards to NEB 28 Center-IU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 28(14:01 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 32.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 32(13:42 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 32. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; D.Matthews at IU 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 34(13:23 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by O.Martin at IU 34. Gain of 34 yards. O.Martin for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IU-T.Mullen Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:17 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(13:10 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NEB at IU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 31(12:52 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 31(12:36 - 1st) J.Evans punts 39 yards to NEB 30 Center-IU. Fair catch by T.Palmer. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15(12:36 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 22(12:10 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; T.Mullen at NEB 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 33(11:47 - 1st) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 36(11:13 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; N.Pierre at NEB 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43(10:52 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at NEB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 46(10:25 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 46(10:13 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Moore at IU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(9:48 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by T.Vokolek at IU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; C.Jones at IU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29(9:24 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by T.Palmer at IU 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 28. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 19 - NEB 38(8:59 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by M.Washington at IU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 26. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Sack
2 & 7 - NEB 26(8:15 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at IU 40 for -14 yards (N.Pierre) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
3 & 21 - NEB 40(8:06 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 42.
|Punt
4 & 23 - NEB 42(7:26 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 37 yards to IU 5 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 5(7:13 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; Q.Newsome at IU 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - IND 13(6:51 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at IU 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on NEB-M.Buford Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 30(6:22 - 1st) PENALTY on IU-IU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 25(6:22 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 25(6:15 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at IU 25.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - IND 25(5:44 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton. PENALTY on NEB-Q.Newsome Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(5:37 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at IU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 45(5:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 45(5:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 45(4:54 - 1st) J.Evans punts 50 yards to NEB 5 Center-IU. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 5(4:45 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at NEB 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 13(4:24 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Robbins; D.McCullough at NEB 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 14(3:56 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NEB 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 17(3:12 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 17. Catch made by G.Ervin at NEB 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 24. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(2:56 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 34 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at NEB 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 34(2:33 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; B.Jennings at NEB 35.
|Sack
3 & 2 - NEB 35(2:02 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 22 for -13 yards (D.McCullough)
|Punt
4 & 15 - NEB 22(1:19 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 54 yards to IU 24 Center-B.Weas. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 24. Tackled by NEB at IU 24. PENALTY on IU-J.Grier Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(1:03 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 14. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 14. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at IU 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 38(0:42 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 32 for -6 yards (G.Nelson)
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - IND 32(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 32. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IU 40.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - IND 40(14:31 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; D.Singleton at NEB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 47(14:04 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 47(14:01 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to NEB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome; C.Kolarevic at NEB 47.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 47(13:37 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 47(13:35 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 38 yards to NEB 9 Center-IU. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 9(13:26 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at NEB 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 8(12:59 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at NEB 10.
|Sack
3 & 9 - NEB 10(12:27 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at NEB End Zone for -10 yards (L.Moore) C.Purdy FUMBLES forced by L.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-M.Jackson at NEB End Zone. M.Jackson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 2nd) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:17 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NEB 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NEB 27(11:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - NEB 22(11:29 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at NEB 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 28(11:08 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 28(11:03 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 32 yards to IU 40 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(10:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grant at IU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 41(10:25 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 41(10:17 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 41(10:11 - 2nd) IU punts yards to IU 41 Center-. C.Kolarevic blocked the kick. M.Hartzog recovered the blocked kick. M.Hartzog for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 62 yards from NEB 35 to the IU 3. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hahn at IU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(9:57 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(9:50 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at IU 28.
|Sack
3 & 6 - IND 28(9:22 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 16 for -12 yards (G.Nelson) PENALTY on IU-C.Bazelak Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 18 - IND 16(9:16 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 61 yards to NEB 23 Center-J.Evans. T.Palmer returned punt from the NEB 23. Pushed out of bounds by IU at NEB 45.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 45(9:02 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 34 for -11 yards (N.Pierre) PENALTY on NEB-C.Thompson Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
2 & 21 - NEB 34(8:43 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to IU 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 49.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 49(8:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by A.Brown at IU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at IU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(8:01 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 35. Catch made by A.Grant at IU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 34(7:21 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by O.Martin at IU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 24.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(6:53 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by O.Martin at IU 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 3(6:31 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to IU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Grier; C.Jones at IU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(6:02 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Yant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at IU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-IU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - IND 32(5:10 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at IU 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IND 45(4:55 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to NEB 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 49. PENALTY on IU-K.Benson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - IND 39(4:34 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 39. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 39. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(4:06 - 2nd) C.Bazelak scrambles to NEB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - IND 28(3:39 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by E.Simmons at NEB 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:19 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by E.Simmons at NEB 13. Gain of 13 yards. E.Simmons for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|(3:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-IU Offensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:04 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(2:54 - 2nd) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 39. PENALTY on IU-IU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(2:40 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 46. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - NEB 31(2:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+1 YD
3 & 18 - NEB 31(2:31 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 32.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NEB 32(2:15 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 38 yards to IU 30 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(2:08 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at IU 35.
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - IND 35(1:39 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to NEB 31 for 34 yards. J.Lucas ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(1:29 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by E.Simmons at NEB 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at NEB 22.
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - IND 22(1:02 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 22. Catch made by A.Coby at NEB 22. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 1(0:47 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to NEB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 1(0:17 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. S.Shivers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:15 - 2nd) C.Thompson kneels at the NEB 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 33(14:40 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at NEB 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 34(14:09 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NEB 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(13:26 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 45(13:26 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at NEB 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NEB 44(12:51 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 44(12:39 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 46 yards to IU 10 Center-B.Weas. Downed by NEB.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(12:27 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; O.Mathis at IU 17.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 17(12:07 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 17. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at IU 46. PENALTY on IU-E.Simmons Offensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - IND 8(11:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 8. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 8. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at IU 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(11:21 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 23. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at IU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 27(11:06 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; D.Drew at IU 29.
|Int
3 & 4 - IND 29(10:26 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 32. Intercepted by L.Reimer at IU 32. Tackled by IU at IU 32. PENALTY on IU-IU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NEB 32(10:21 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at IU 1. Intercepted by B.Fitzgerald at IU 1. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at IU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 1(10:17 - 3rd) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher; N.Henrich at IU 3.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 3(9:46 - 3rd) D.McCulley rushed to IU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; N.Henrich at IU 3.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 3(9:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on IU-IU Delay of Game 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - IND 2(9:00 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at IU 1.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 1(7:55 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 57 yards to NEB 42 Center-J.Evans. T.Palmer returned punt from the NEB 42. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 49(7:40 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to IU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 40(7:17 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by B.Belt at IU 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 38(7:00 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to IU 38 for yards. Tackled by IU at IU 33. PENALTY on NEB-E.Piper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NEB 43(6:40 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to IU 31 for yards. Tackled by IU at IU 31. PENALTY on NEB-N. Boerkircher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 25 - NEB 47(6:07 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 49 for 2 yards. A.Grant FUMBLES forced by B.Fitzgerald. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-B.Belt at NEB 49. Tackled by IU at NEB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - NEB 49(5:31 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - NEB 49(5:26 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for G.Ervin.
|Punt
4 & 23 - NEB 49(5:21 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 49 yards to IU 2 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 2(5:11 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 2(5:05 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 2. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 2. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at IU 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 10(4:28 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; O.Mathis at IU 11.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 11(3:49 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to NEB 38 Center-J.Evans. T.Palmer returned punt from the NEB 38. Tackled by N.Pierre at NEB 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 44(3:39 - 3rd) C.Purdy rushed to NEB 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Head at NEB 44.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NEB 44(3:12 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek. PENALTY on NEB-B.Benhart Offensive Holding 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 21 - NEB 33(3:04 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at NEB 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - NEB 36(2:30 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 39.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NEB 39(2:02 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 31 yards to IU 30 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(1:53 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 30(1:43 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at IU 34.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - IND 34(1:11 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49(0:44 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IND 49(0:40 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 49. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at NEB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; C.Kolarevic at NEB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 42(15:00 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 42(14:51 - 4th) J.Evans punts 29 yards to NEB 13 Center-J.Evans. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 13(14:40 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on IU-T.Mullen Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 28(14:35 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis; M.Hohlt at NEB 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEB 29(14:02 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+71 YD
3 & 9 - NEB 29(13:54 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 29. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 29. Gain of 71 yards. T.Palmer for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on IU-B.Lanier Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - IND 13(13:43 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+4 YD
2 & 22 - IND 13(13:42 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 13. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at IU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - IND 17(13:11 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 17(13:05 - 4th) J.Evans punts 37 yards to NEB 46 Center-J.Evans. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 46(12:58 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 46(12:53 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NEB 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 46(12:12 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43(11:41 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 38(11:06 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31(10:34 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 22(9:53 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; T.Mullen at IU 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 16(9:22 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at IU 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 15(8:48 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 15. Catch made by C.Brewington at IU 15. Gain of 5 yards. C.Brewington ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 10(8:10 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 10. Catch made by T.Palmer at IU 10. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mullen at IU 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 4(7:44 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis; C.Jones at IU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(6:57 - 4th) C.Thompson rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Thompson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:53 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; C.Tannor at IU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(6:30 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(6:20 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 36. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 36. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at IU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IND 32(5:41 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 32(5:40 - 4th) J.Evans punts 35 yards to NEB 33 Center-J.Evans. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 33(5:32 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at NEB 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 36(4:48 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at NEB 40.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 40(4:38 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at NEB 38.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 38(4:31 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 26 yards to IU 36 Center-B.Weas. Downed by NEB.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:19 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Sack
2 & 10 - IND 36(4:10 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 28 for -8 yards (T.Robinson)
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - IND 28(3:30 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 28. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NEB at IU 30.
|No Gain
4 & 16 - IND 30(2:55 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(2:49 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bonds at IU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 26(2:06 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 19(1:19 - 4th) C.Thompson kneels at the IU 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 19(0:41 - 4th) C.Thompson kneels at the IU 21.
