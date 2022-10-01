|
|
|NMEX
|UNLV
Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night.
Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.
Geordon Porter made a one-handed, 39-yard catch that led to a George Steinkamp 36-yard field goal to pull the Lobos to 24-20 with 12:43 remaining.
Marshall Nichols' 35-yard punt pinned the Lobos at their 10 with 53 seconds left before the Rebels added a 12-yard pick-6 four plays later.
After the Lobos jumped out to a 17-0 lead, Daniel Gutierrez made field goals from 41, 50 and 47 yards to get UNLV within 17-9 at halftime.
Miles Kendrick ran for a pair of 8-yard touchdowns in the first quarter for New Mexico (2-3, 0-2). Kendrick completed 13 of 25 passes for 163 yards with two interceptions and added 61 yards on the ground.
---
|
M. Kendrick
5 QB
157 PaYds, 2 INTs, 30 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
A. Robbins
9 RB
79 RuYds, RuTD, 23 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|275
|356
|Total Plays
|62
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|123
|Rush Attempts
|36
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|157
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-73
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.8
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|7
|65
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-65
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|233
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|13/25
|157
|0
|2
|
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|12
|61
|0
|18
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|8
|30
|2
|11
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|4
|11
|0
|9
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|9
|6
|117
|0
|39
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|3
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
C. Witthoft 41 TE
|C. Witthoft
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|4
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 82 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Steinkamp 35 K
|G. Steinkamp
|2/3
|36
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|5
|43.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
C. Witthoft 41 TE
|C. Witthoft
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|3
|2.3
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|24/33
|233
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|23
|79
|1
|12
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|8
|19
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|7
|5
|72
|0
|33
|
K. Souders 16 WR
|K. Souders
|4
|4
|57
|0
|18
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|10
|6
|43
|0
|15
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|2
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|4
|3
|23
|0
|17
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|3/3
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|5
|40.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 36 yards from UNLV 35 to the NM 29. Fair catch by K.Zimmerman.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(15:00 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 31(14:32 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 31. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(14:04 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 36 for yards (A.Plant) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(13:57 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by T.Hall at UNLV 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 36(13:35 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(13:27 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to UNLV 23. Catch made by L.Wysong at UNLV 23. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NMEX 16(12:33 - 1st) PENALTY on NM-G.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 21(12:33 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to UNLV 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 12(12:00 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEX 13(11:22 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for C.Witthoft.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NMEX 13(11:14 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NMEX 8(11:14 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to UNLV End Zone for 8 yards. M.Kendrick for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 1st) G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(11:08 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(10:37 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 34(10:14 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(9:49 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(9:39 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 42.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UNLV 42(9:05 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-L.Fautanu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UNLV 37(8:50 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 36 for -1 yards (D.Hunter)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UNLV 36(8:40 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 34 yards to NM 30 Center-W.Hardan. Downed by UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|-14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(8:29 - 1st) L.Wysong rushed to NM 16 for -14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 16.
|+15 YD
2 & 24 - NMEX 16(7:48 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 31(7:13 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for NM.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 31(7:03 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to UNLV 35 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(6:46 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to UNLV 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 30(6:15 - 1st) S.White rushed to UNLV 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(5:29 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 12(4:52 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEX 9(4:15 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to UNLV 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 8(3:30 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to UNLV End Zone for 8 yards. M.Kendrick for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 1st) G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 63 yards from NM 35 to the UNLV 2. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:24 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 34 for yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 34. PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UNLV 15(3:16 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - UNLV 15(2:59 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - UNLV 19(2:22 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UNLV 24(1:42 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 45 yards to NM 31 Center-W.Hardan. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 31. Tackled by UNLV at NM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(1:28 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 37. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:20 - 1st) B.Wooden rushed to UNLV 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 20(1:01 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 14(0:13 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 16(15:00 - 2nd) S.White rushed to UNLV 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - NMEX 16(14:15 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to UNLV 16. Catch made by C.Washington at UNLV 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 23(13:50 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:29 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 26(13:05 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(12:37 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 39.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(12:05 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 39. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(11:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for UNLV.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 28(11:35 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NM 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(11:03 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by R.White at NM 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 11(10:35 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NM 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 10.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UNLV 10(10:01 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at NM 23 for -13 yards (R.Hannah)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - UNLV 31(9:21 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(9:15 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 31.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NMEX 31(8:43 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for G.Porter. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(8:36 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 25. Intercepted by J.Morgan at UNLV 25. Tackled by NM at NM 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(8:21 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 34(7:58 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by C.Reese at NM 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 34(7:31 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by C.Reese at NM 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UNLV 40(6:30 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 39 yards from UNLV 35 to the NM 26. J.Hullaby returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at NM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(6:19 - 2nd) S.White rushed to NM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 44(5:44 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 44(5:38 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(5:22 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 48. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 47(4:39 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to NM 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - NMEX 46(3:57 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to NM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 48.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 48(3:20 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to UNLV 10 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(3:12 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(2:39 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(2:21 - 2nd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(1:56 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 47(1:32 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by S.McKie at NM 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(1:05 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by A.Robbins at NM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 30(1:00 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 30. Catch made by R.White at NM 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 29(0:38 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UNLV 37(0:32 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 63 yards from NM 35 to the UNLV 2. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNLV 30(14:36 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 30(14:30 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 30(14:15 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 42 yards to NM 28 Center-W.Hardan. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 28. L.Wysong for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NM-A.Hunt Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(14:03 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - NMEX 27(13:53 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 26(13:12 - 3rd) J.Hullaby rushed to NM 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 25(11:58 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 51 yards to UNLV 24 Center-I.Perez. Downed by NM.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(11:42 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 21.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 21(11:10 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 21. Catch made by K.Souders at UNLV 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(10:40 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by K.Souders at UNLV 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(10:31 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NM 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 41(10:00 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 37.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 37(9:34 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 38.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - UNLV 38(8:53 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to NM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(8:29 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for UNLV.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 32(8:18 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by S.McKie at NM 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 17(7:54 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to NM 8 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NM 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(7:37 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NM 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 6(7:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to NM End Zone for 6 yards. D.Brumfield for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:03 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brumfield steps back to pass. Catch made by R.White at NM 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 52 yards from UNLV 35 to the NM 13. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at NM 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(6:58 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(6:28 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEX 30(5:53 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for NM.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NMEX 30(5:45 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 25 for yards (J.Dixon) PENALTY on UNLV-J.Dixon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(5:20 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 48(4:40 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 48. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(4:09 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 24 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(3:26 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UNLV 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEX 20(2:41 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEX 20(2:36 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to UNLV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|No Good
4 & 6 - NMEX 28(1:56 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(1:50 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 29(1:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 29. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at UNLV 46. PENALTY on NM-A.Odums Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(0:55 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by K.Souders at NM 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:45 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to NM 25 for yards. Tackled by NM at NM 26. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Personal Foul / Defense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(0:15 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to NM 8 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NM 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(15:00 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 3 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NM 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 3(14:35 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM End Zone for 3 yards. A.Robbins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:29 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the NM 25. K.Drake returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at NM 37.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(14:23 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 37. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(13:59 - 4th) S.White rushed to UNLV 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 19(13:35 - 4th) S.White rushed to UNLV 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 18.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 18(12:52 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NMEX 26(12:48 - 4th) G.Steinkamp 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) G.Steinkamp kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the UNLV 1. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:43 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(12:11 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(11:34 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(10:52 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to NM 22 Center-W.Hardan. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 22. Tackled by UNLV at NM 22.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(10:45 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by C.Witthoft at NM 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 28(10:09 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|Sack
3 & 4 - NMEX 28(10:01 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 20 for -8 yards (E.Shelton)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 20(9:21 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 46 yards to UNLV 34 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by N.Williams. PENALTY on UNLV-K.Olotoa Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(9:13 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 32(8:47 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(8:19 - 4th) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at UNLV 40. PENALTY on NM-C.Moon Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(8:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-C.Moon Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(8:09 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 27.
|Int
2 & 7 - UNLV 27(7:27 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at NM End Zone. Intercepted by A.Odums at NM End Zone. Tackled by UNLV at NM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(7:22 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEX 22(6:42 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 22(5:57 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 22(5:50 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 46 yards to UNLV 32 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(5:43 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 37(5:11 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by K.Souders at UNLV 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(4:42 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 48(4:08 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to NM 48. Catch made by R.White at NM 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 44(3:25 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(2:53 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 43 for yards. Tackled by NM at NM 43. PENALTY on UNLV-P.Nichols Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - UNLV 47(2:37 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NM at UNLV 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - UNLV 48(2:30 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - UNLV 49(1:45 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 45.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 45(1:00 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to NM 10 Center-W.Hardan. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(0:53 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 10. Catch made by S.White at NM 10. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at NM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEX 12(0:48 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 12(0:41 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Int
4 & 8 - NMEX 12(0:36 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass INTERCEPTED at NM 24. Intercepted by C.Oliver at NM 24. C.Oliver for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 42 yards from UNLV 35 to the NM 23. C.Witthoft returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at NM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(0:22 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 28(0:18 - 4th) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(0:07 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 45 for 6 yards. M.Kendrick ran out of bounds.
