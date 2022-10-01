|
Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten after wild finish
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes.
Beasley's run capped a 485-yard offensive performance by the Chanticleers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) that was highlighted by Grayson McCall's four touchdowns - three passing and one on the ground.
McCall hit Jared Brown for 61 yards and a touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Chanticleers their first lead - 28-27 - since early in the second quarter. After the Eagles regained the lead on a field by Alex Raynor, McCall led the Chanticleers 82 yards in 1:23, twice converting on third down prior to Beasley's go-ahead score with 38 seconds remaining.
On Georgia Southern's final possession, Coastal's JT Killen had a sack and Kyle Vantrease threw incomplete three times.
Vantrease finished with 26 completions in 43 attempts for 284 yards. He threw two TD passes but had two turnovers - a fumble and an interception. Jalen White had 145 yards rushing with one touchdown on 18 carries for the Eagles (3-2, 0-1).
McCall was 23-of-34 passing for 335 yards, Brown had five catches for 139 yards and Beasley 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.
K. Vantrease
6 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -7 RuYds
G. McCall
10 QB
335 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 34 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|462
|485
|Total Plays
|74
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|150
|Rush Attempts
|31
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|284
|335
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|4-36.3
|Return Yards
|60
|14
|Punts - Returns
|2-60
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|284
|PASS YDS
|335
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|26/43
|284
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|18
|145
|1
|24
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|10
|30
|0
|8
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|6
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|15
|7
|68
|1
|34
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|7
|5
|65
|0
|25
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|6
|4
|62
|0
|37
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|9
|6
|48
|1
|24
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Watson-Trent 33 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|1-1
|0.5
|0
K. Jackson 9 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
I. Walker 27 DL
|I. Walker
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|3/3
|45
|3/3
|12
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|1/1
|20
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|44.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|2
|7.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|30.0
|50
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|23/34
|335
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|12
|64
|1
|24
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|6
|47
|0
|19
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|10
|34
|1
|21
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|2
|11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|9
|5
|139
|1
|61
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|5
|4
|57
|1
|27
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|5
|4
|42
|0
|18
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|10
|6
|41
|0
|16
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|2
|2
|41
|1
|36
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|3
|2
|15
|0
|13
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|3
|37.3
|0
|39
M. West 95 P
|M. West
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|3
|13.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(14:34 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at GSO 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(14:01 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(13:32 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 44(13:11 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by J.Singleton at CC 44. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at CC 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 41(12:53 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 41. Catch made by J.Singleton at CC 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 39(12:21 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 39(12:15 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by D.Burgess at CC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 34(11:41 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by K.Hood at CC 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - GAS 31(11:20 - 1st) J.White rushed to CC 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(11:15 - 1st) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 49 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(10:46 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(10:39 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(10:36 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 41 for -8 yards (M.Watson-Trent; I.Walker)
|Punt
4 & 18 - CSTCAR 41(9:53 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 39 yards to GSO 20 Center-P.Bunch. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 20. Tackled by CC at GSO 30.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30(9:40 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(9:10 - 1st) D.Burgess rushed to CC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 48(8:32 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 48(8:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 48(8:21 - 1st) A.Beck punts 37 yards to CC 11 Center-M.Langston. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(8:21 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 12.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 12(7:41 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 12. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 12. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(7:04 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at CC 45.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 45(6:28 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-CC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 40(6:14 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(5:44 - 1st) M.Balthazar rushed to GSO 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 46(5:00 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by C.Beasley at GSO 46. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(4:26 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GSO 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(3:53 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GSO 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(3:12 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GSO 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(2:26 - 1st) M.Balthazar rushed to GSO 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 4(1:43 - 1st) M.Balthazar rushed to GSO 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 4(1:03 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to GSO End Zone for 4 yards. G.McCall for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:58 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 25(0:53 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 25(0:47 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(0:18 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 43(15:00 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 44(14:21 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(13:43 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 49(13:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 49(13:09 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34(12:40 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by D.Burgess at CC 34. Gain of 34 yards. D.Burgess for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:31 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:31 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(12:02 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(11:34 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(11:26 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by T.Roberts at GSO 49. Gain of 5 yards. T.Roberts ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(10:50 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(10:45 - 2nd) M.West punts 33 yards to GSO 11 Center-P.Bunch. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 11(10:31 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 11(10:25 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 11. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 20.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - GAS 20(10:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-A.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 15(9:43 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 15. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21(9:22 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 23.
|Int
2 & 8 - GAS 23(8:49 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 27. Intercepted by T.Pinkney at GSO 27. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(8:41 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to GSO 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 16(8:00 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by C.Beasley at GSO 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(7:05 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to GSO 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 13(5:48 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to GSO 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. G.McCall rushed to GSO 11 for 2 yards. G.McCall FUMBLES forced by M.Watson-Trent. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-GSO at GSO 11. Tackled by CC at GSO 11.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11(5:45 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 19.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - GAS 19(5:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-L.Langemeier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 14(5:01 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 14(4:56 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAS 14(4:51 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 38 yards to CC 48 Center-M.Langston. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 48. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(4:41 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by X.Gravette at GSO 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(4:02 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to GSO 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 34.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 34(3:20 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to GSO 34 for yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 34. PENALTY on CC-D.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 44(2:54 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by T.Mobley at GSO 44. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(2:44 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(2:40 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GSO 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 24(2:02 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to GSO 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|No Good
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 27(1:45 - 2nd) K.Hensley 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Bunch Holder-M.West.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 20(1:40 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 25. PENALTY on GSO-B.Miller Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 20 - GAS 10(1:31 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 34 for 24 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 34(1:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on GSO-K.Hood Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 25 - GAS 19(1:11 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 28.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - GAS 28(0:44 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - GAS 28(0:38 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by D.Lewis at GSO 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 41(0:28 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 58 yards to CC 1 Center-M.Langston. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 1(0:17 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 1(0:13 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 1. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 1. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 3.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(14:27 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(13:45 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(13:02 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 47 for yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 47. PENALTY on CC-D.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(12:49 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 36 yards to GSO 40 Center-P.Bunch. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 40. Tackled by CC at CC 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 10(12:34 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 10. Catch made by D.Burgess at CC 10. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at CC 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 10(11:59 - 3rd) D.Burgess rushed to CC 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 4(11:13 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 4. Catch made by J.Singleton at CC 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Singleton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:09 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at CC 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(10:38 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 37. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 45(10:06 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 45(9:17 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:50 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(8:44 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to GSO 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 47(8:02 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by X.Gravette at GSO 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(7:32 - 3rd) M.Balthazar rushed to GSO 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 27(6:59 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 27. Catch made by X.Gravette at GSO 27. Gain of 27 yards. X.Gravette for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 3rd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) K.Hensley kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the GSO 5. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at GSO 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21(6:42 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 27.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 27(6:09 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 27(6:03 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 27. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(5:39 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 38. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 43(4:56 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(4:23 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to CC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 45(3:56 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to CC 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at CC 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 45(3:14 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by A.Jones at CC 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at CC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 33(2:44 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 33(2:41 - 3rd) J.White rushed to CC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 32(1:55 - 3rd) J.White rushed to CC 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GAS 35(1:11 - 3rd) A.Raynor 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Langston Holder-A.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 59 yards from GSO 35 to the CC 6. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at CC 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(0:57 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 6. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 11(0:20 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 13.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 13(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 13(14:54 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 37 yards to GSO 50 Center-P.Bunch. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(14:46 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC 27 for 23 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(14:14 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 25(13:48 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 20(13:05 - 4th) G.Green rushed to CC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+18 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 18(12:15 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC End Zone for 18 yards. J.White for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:09 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(11:35 - 4th) G.McCall scrambles to GSO 40 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(10:54 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GSO 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 36(10:12 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to GSO 36. Catch made by T.Roberts at GSO 36. Gain of 36 yards. T.Roberts for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 4th) K.Hensley kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the GSO 1. Out of bounds.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(10:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 35. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(9:47 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by J.White at CC 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18(9:20 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by D.Burgess at CC 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 13(8:45 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAS 12(8:04 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - GAS 20(8:01 - 4th) A.Raynor 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Langston Holder-A.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 to the CC 1. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at CC 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(7:49 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(7:23 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 32 for -6 yards (K.Jackson)
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 32(6:41 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at CC 39.
|+61 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 39(6:07 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Brown for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) K.Hensley kicks 52 yards from CC 35 to the GSO 13. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at GSO 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 12(5:49 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 14.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 14(5:26 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 14. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at GSO 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(5:03 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at GSO 50.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(4:32 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34(4:01 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by D.Burgess at CC 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23(3:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 23. Catch made by G.Green at CC 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 20(2:41 - 4th) G.Green rushed to CC 21 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 21. PENALTY on GSO-L.Langemeier Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 17 - GAS 30(2:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by J.Singleton at CC 30. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at CC 6. PENALTY on CC-T.Fletcher Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 3(2:23 - 4th) G.Green rushed to CC 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAS 6(2:18 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 6(2:14 - 4th) J.White rushed to CC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 3.
4 & 3 - GAS(2:08 - 4th) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Delay of Game 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 to the CC 1. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at CC 18.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(2:01 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to CC 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 25(1:52 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 27(1:26 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at CC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(1:07 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(1:04 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(0:59 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. PENALTY on GSO-D.Canteen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(0:55 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 43. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(0:49 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(0:45 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GSO End Zone for 24 yards. C.Beasley for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 4th) K.Hensley kicks 58 yards from CC 35 to the GSO 7. Fair catch by D.Lewis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:38 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Sack
2 & 10 - GAS 25(0:32 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at GSO 18 for -7 yards (J.Killen)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - GAS 18(0:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 17 - GAS 18(0:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(0:16 - 4th) CC rushed to GSO 24 for -6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
